Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All]

Ellicott City

Maryland

On December 27, 2016, five of us gathered to play a game of Founding Fathers that proved to be an 11-hour marathon. Initial draw saw the following Statesmen in the game:



David (GREEN FACTION): Washington (Pres); Franklin; Harrison

John B (PURPLE FACTION): Adams (VP); Jay; CC Pinckney

Tom (YELLOW FACTION): Jefferson; King; T. Pinckney

Pete (ORANGE FACTION): Burr; Crawford; G. Morris

John W. (me, RED FACTION): Hamilton; Monroe; G. Clinton

Party Leaders: Washington (C); Jefferson (L)



The game was played with the standard rules plus the Offices and Statesmen expansion (except for one rule we missed, see discussion near end of post) and two “house rule” variants: (1) Six statesmen, two from each era (Ames and Henry in Era I, Webster and Everett in Era II, and Lincoln and Douglas in Era III) were designated as “Great Orators,” meaning they would add +2 to a die roll when using the Speechmaking action; and (2) we invoked a “three-time loser” rule, meaning any Party leader nominated for President and losing three elections would be automatically eliminated from the game, as would be the case with incumbent Presidents who did not win re-election or were term-limited.



1789-92: The first few years of the new Republic proved to be turbulent ones and were full of surprises. First, several new Statesmen arrived on the scene: Oliver Ellsworth (GREEN); JQ Adams (YELLOW); and James Madison and James Wilson (PURPLE). As in a prior game (see Session Report for August) President Washington’s time in office proved short-lived, as he died before resolving a single issue. Thus, the tricky issue of the Sedition Act fell to John Adams to resolve, and it was narrowly defeated largely due to opposition from the ORANGE and RED factions. Then, in 1790, Adams became more comfortable in the role thrust upon him and began to wheel and deal, offering Cabinet posts to JQ Adams (Treasury), King (Attorney General) and Gouvernor Morris (Envoy), leading to his first legislative success, passage of legislation to assume State debts (by a vote of 30-23). Buoyed by this success, Adams named CC Pinckney of his own faction as the first General of the Army. However, in 1791 a proposal to create a National Bank proved less popular, losing by a count of 36 to 23 (in an ahistorical moment, a petulant Alexander Hamilton was opposed to this one, mainly due to the fact Adams had seen fit to name someone else to his desired position of Treasury Secretary). In the pivotal year of 1792, leading into the first contested election, Thomas Jefferson suddenly died; as this happened upon draw of an issue – Tax Rebellion – for which the pre-requisite was not met, a substitute issue was drawn and, before that issue could be resolved, President Adams suddenly died and with no Vice President, the choice of a new President fell upon the Congress, which at that point in time was leaning to the opposite party, the Liberals (by a margin of 28 to 23). Two candidates stepped forward, James Madison (from the ORANGE faction) and James Monroe (from the RED). The contest was decided by the expenditure of IP, and the ORANGE faction’s Madison won (on the oldest Statesman tiebreaker after each faction bid 1 IP). Madison then responded by naming several good Liberals to the remaining vacant offices: Aaron Burr Secretary of War, Ben Franklin as Secretary of State, and then Monroe to the newly created position of Secretary of the Navy. Then, after an appropriate time for President Adams’ state funeral, the fledgling new Government turned to deal with the thorny problem of British attacks on US shipping. President Madison decided to respond with like military force, and he won Congressional approval by a vote of 36-9. Meanwhile, Georgia’s William Crawford was named the nation’s first Chief Justice and the nation’s first tariff was adopted by a whopping 41-0 margin, putting the new nation on the road to a sound financial footing. Finally, election season rolled around, and the party leaders – Madison (for the Liberals) and Hamilton (for the Conservates) – selected their respective running mates (Burr and Harrison). The first contested election was a close one and decided by my one brilliant play (later erased by a couple of bonehead ones): using the “North Carolina Divides Its Vote” action card to secure the Presidency for my guy, Conservative Party leader Alexander Hamilton.



Election of 1792: Hamilton 87 Burr 72 Harrison 58 Madison 11



1793-96: Ex-President Madison (who unlike, Washington, got to handle an issue and made a few appointments) was retired from the game, and Alexander Hamilton (with rival Aaron Burr as VP) settled in as the nation’s fourth President in less than five years. More new Statesmen arrive on the scene: DeWitt Clinton (GREEN faction), Albert Gallatin (PURPLE faction); and John Marshall (RED faction). In 1793, Kentucky submitted its papers to be added as a State, and Hamilton – in collaberation with newly-appointed Secretary of State Oliver Ellsworth – pushes this through a unanimous Congress, mainly due to the efforts of the ORANGE and RED coalition. In 1794, a slave revolt threatened to destabilize the situation in the Commonwealth of Virginia. President Hamilton decided a strong military presence is needed, and he appointed James Wilson to lead the army (replacing the ineffective Pinckney), and the slave revolt is put down. Rufus King is retained as Attorney General, and Charles Pinckney replaces Burr at the War Department. Then, a year later, with all parties cognizant of the potential pitfalls of the current electoral process, the 12th Amendment sailed through Congress, adopting the Presidential/Vice Presidential tickets as we know them today. Finally, with another election looming under the new format, a Northwest Indian War erupted but was put down in 1796 by General Wilson, backed by some political influence from the President. Presidential appointments are made: Harrison (Navy); Jay (Envoy); JQ Adams (Treasury), John Marshall is named Chief Justice as Crawford resigns: a second tariff is passed, and the big social event of the season is the marriage of Dolly Todd to CC Pinckney, who celebrates by delivering a real stemwinder of a great speech.



Then, in what we later determined to be an illegal move (due to specific restrictions set forth in the fine print on the “Duel” action card), President Hamilton – fearing the rising popular support for the Liberal party and, specifically, his political rival – Aaron Burr – challenges Burr to a duel. (Hey, this is a historical game, right?) Both men proved to be poor shots, so nothing happened, their disagreement will be resolved at the polls.



Election of 1796: Burr-Gallatin (L) 100 Hamilton-Ellsworth (R) 38



1797-1800: After just one term, Hamilton is out of office and public life (partly due to a poor choice of running mate, he only carried New England but likely was going to lose anyway). Aaron Burr assumes office as the 5th President, and CC Pinckney becomes the new Party leader for the Conservatives. 1797 sees little controversy, as the State of Tennessee is welcomed into the Union, and with it, a new Statesman appears: Andrew Jackson (for the PURPLE faction). Charles Pinckney (not to be confused with CC) is named the new Secretary of State (a nice boost for the GREEN faction). In 1798, there is a proposal to re-local the Capital, and it passes by a vote of 32 to 15, with only the RED faction opposed, after some astute political deal-making by President Burr, who names Harrison as Treasury Secretary and the newly-arrived Jackson as General. Then, in 1799, there is some half-hearted discussion about dealing with the Slavery issue, but that is (as often was the case in the early years of the Republic) put on the back-burner. Finally, in 1800 feelers from the French lead to a huge deal negotiated by Burr’s Special Envoy, former Chief Justice Crawford, that leads to the most expensive project in the history of the fledgling Republic, the Louisiana Purchase. More jobs are handed out by Burr to worthy Liberals (George Clinton as Navy Secretary, Ben Franklin as Attorney General and James Monroe as Secretary of War), and then Treasury Secretary Harrison shepherds a third Tariff through the Congress by a 42-5 vote to help defray the cost of the purchase. So, after a relatively successful term that sees both his personal popularity and party support intact, President Burr launches his re-election bid, dumping Albert Gallatin and naming Secretary of State Pinckney as his running mate so, in a sense, it is our first Pinckney vs Pinckney election.

.

Election of 1800: Burr-C Pinckney (L) 102 CC Pinckney-Marshall (R) 46



1801-04: President Burr, having been the first President elected to a second term, settles into office, welcoming several new Statesmen: Timothy Pickering (RED), Patrick Henry and Daniel Tompkins (YELLOW); and Edmund Randolph (GREEN). Henry, the first of the great Orators (see “Variants used”) tried to deliver a great speech but failed, failing so badly he literally falls dead at the start of the first session of the new Congress in 1801. The first major issue of the day involved looming problems with France, and President Burr opted for a diplomatic solution, appointing former VP Gallatin as Secretary of State (flip-flopping jobs with Charles Pinckney) and appointing JQ Adams as Special Envoy. It was a hotly-contested issue in the Congress, with more political maneuvering (naming Tompkins as Attorney General and Crawford as Treasury Secretary) before finally passing by a vote of 33 to 27, with President Burr spending some of his influence to assure passage. France was back the following year demanding some financial support after its revolution, but this time Burr and his Liberal colleagues were having none of it. 1803 saw passage of Burr’s signature piece of legislation, the Land Act of 1804 – one year ahead of time. This required more political deals – mostly to secure the support of the GREEN faction – and the Land Act passed, 40 to 6, after seeing Ben Franklin named Secretary of War and Edmund Randolph, Secretary of the Navy. Eager to get to the election season in 1804, all parties agreed to ignore a proposal to extend the vote to women; after all, it was a male-dominated world plus no one had any political influence left to assure passage of such a daunting measure. Thus, Burr (having amassed a whopping 16 VPs in popularity for the ORANGE faction) became the first President to survive two terms and achieve the lofty goal of term-limited retirement. However, the public had had enough after eight years of Liberal leadership and Burr’s hand-picked successor, the well rounded William Crawford of Georgia, entered the election season with little popular support, and – along with his reluctant running mate, Daniel Tompkins – went down to a record landslide defeat in the 1804 election, as he carried no states other than his home state of Georgia.



Election of 1804: CC Pinckney-Jay (C) 138 Crawford-Tompkins (L) 4



1805-08: More new faces arrived to greet the new Administration, including New England’s Fisher Ames (YELLOW faction), another orator whose maiden speech was well received. The first issue facing the new President called for paying off War Bonds and, after carefully reviewing all his options, President Pinckney decided to ignore the issue entirely, focusing instead on producing a Bill of Rights, which came up for a vote in 1806. Lots of politicking on this one, and the new President decided first to fill his Cabinet appointments in exchange for vote commitments. Thus, State went to Gallatin; Treasury to JQ Adams; Attorney General to Pickering; War to Marshall; Envoy to Ames; Navy to Wilson; and finally, Gouvernor Morris was named Chief Justice, succeeding Marshall who resigned to get a “real job” at the War Department; this last seemed a rather strange development, to say the least, until the ORANGE player (who happened to control Morris) played Theory of Judicial Review. Anyway, all after this backroom dealmaking, the popular Bill of Rights was adopted by a 39 to 16 vote. In 1807, another State – Ohio – applied for admission to the Union; and, despite an effort to Dominate the President by the YELLOW faction, the vote to admit Ohio passed by a razor-thin 28-27 margin, after GREEN (the President’s faction) played Coalition Building to garner the last few votes needed for passage. At this point, the first of the Era B cards came into play, and 1808 saw France – perhaps angered by lack of US support – threatening US shipping interests. Efforts to resolve the situation failed due to a lack of ability and influence to resolve the problem, leaving a bad taste in everyone’s mouth as election year loomed. Two new Statesmen – James Polk (GREEN) and Davy Crockett (YELLOW) made their initial appearances. Finally, a 102-year-old Ben Franklin accepted the offer of Liberal party leader Crawford to challenge the Pinckney-Jay ticket in the election of 1808 – with some new electoral vote counts based on a recent Census being applied.



Election of 1808: CC Pinckney-Jay (C) 141 Crawford-Franklin (L) 68



1809-12: The Pinckney-Jay administration settled into its second term. Daniel Webster arrived in Congress and thrilled all within hearing distance with a successful maiden speech. The big issue arising in 1809 was the Second Seminole War – never mind the fact that the First Seminole War hadn’t happened yet – and General Andy Jackson (with an IP assist from President Pinckney) was successful in putting down the Indian insurrection. In 1810, a proposal to make Internal Improvements is put off indefinitely. Another death roll, and Ben Franklin – now 104 -- avoids the grim reaper once again, and George Clinton dies instead. Then, in 1811, some more politicking between the YELLOW and GREEN factions result in the passage of the Adams-Onis Treaty by an impressive 42-13 vote. As part of the log-rolling process to achieve success, some new offices are awarded: Treasury to JQ Adams and Attorney General to Webster (both from the YELLOW faction), then State to Polk (GREEN faction). In 1812, Ben Franklin celebrates birthday #106 as the fickle finger of fate claims James Wilson of the ORANGE faction, as Franklin escapes the 50% likelihood on the D6 death roll for the sixth time! The Dorr Rebellion needs to be put down, and Attorney General Webster is up to the task. A big Cabinet reshuffling, with Envoy to Gallatin, Navy to Harrison and War to King, then CC Pinckney retires after two relatively successful terms as President, banking 18 VP for the GREEN faction. JQ Adams, who served ably in the Cabinets of the past four Presidents, assumes the mantle of Conservative party leader, and there is lots of jockeying for Public Support between the respective parties, with Crawford trying desperately to avoid the onus of being a “three-time loser” in Presidential politics (remember the house rule that would eliminate him from the game). Looking for help in the upcoming election, Crawford once again calls on the centenarian Ben Franklin to help him over the top.



Election of 1812: Crawford-Franklin (L) 121 JQ Adams-Marshall (C) 88



1813-16: Scores after the election stand at ORANGE 36, PURPLE 32, GREEN 23, RED 14, YELLOW 13; these totals include VPs already scored plus net popularity gains for existing Statesmen. New Statesmen arrive for the RED (William Marcy) and YELLOW (Martin Van Buren) factions, and James Monroe makes a successful speech to gain some IP. The Crawford-Franklin Administration immediately announces several key appointments: newly-arrived Martin Van Buren at State; Polk at Treasury; and newly-arrived Theodore Frelinghuysen (ORANGE) as Envoy. In 1813, a Nullification Crisis is avoided by a Congressional vote of 49 to 10. Then, in 1814, the long-awaited death of senior Statesman and current VP Franklin at the age of 108; a huge state funeral is arranged and 5 VPs are tallied for the GREEN party total. The Monroe Doctrine – without the active support of its namesake, James Monroe – is declared, with all credit going to current Secretary of State, Martin Van Buren, instead. More goodies are doled out to eager Liberal office-seekers: Navy to Charles Pinckney; War to Gallatin; Attorney General to placate the disgruntled Monroe. Finally, a breather in 1815, as Illinois is admitted to the Union by a 55-0 vote. Then, with another election looming in 1816, the Slavery crisis is put off once more, and Tensions rise once again. James Buchanan makes his first appearance, just in time to be named as VP Candidate on the Liberal party ticket.



Election of 1816: JQ Adams-Marshall (C) 145 Crawford-Buchanan (L) 78



1817-20: Crawford becomes the first three-time loser, but the fact he was the incumbent President means he would have been ousted from the game anyway; as it stands, he gained 13 VP for the ORANGE cause, not bad for a one-term President. Gallatin (PURPLE) assumes the mantle of Liberal party leader, as there is a massive influx of new talent a this point: Henry Clay (RED); John C. Calhoun (YELLOW); Winfield Scott (ORANGE); and another great Orator, Edward Everett (GREEN). In 1817, there is some excitement as the Indian Removal Act comes to the floor but Chief Justice Morris, after being silent until now, threatens to exercise his power of judicial review. Andrew Jackson launches a Filibuster, earning 5 VP for the PURPLE faction but effectively removing himself from the game (score 3 more VP for PURPLE). Facing the filibuster and the threat from the Chief Justice, newly-elected President Adams (the second President Adams and the 8th President in this game) wisely decides to sidestep the issue. In 1818, another senior Statesman – the venerable Oliver Ellsworth – dies. The issue of Creating a National Bank is, for the second time, put off for future consideration. 1819 saw a series of key appointments – Van Buren (once again) at State; Marcy as Envoy; and Pickering as Attorney General. This enabled the admission of Missouri by a whopping 57-0 vote. Thomas Benton (RED) enters the game, and in 1820 he is appointed General to prosecute the First Seminole War (in the absence of Andrew Jackson). More jobs are handed out to the remaining Conservative politicians in the YELLOW faction (Navy to Crockett, War to Webster) and, as a sop to the Purple faction, Liberal party leader Gallatin is named Secretary of the Treasury, but with little responsibility as no taxes or tariffs are on the agenda. 1820 also noted the passing of former Vice President John Jay.



Election of 1820: JQ Adams-Marshall (C) 133 Gallatin-C Pinckney (L) 90



1821-24: The Adams-Marshall ticket is once again victorious; VP standings at this point are ORANGE 39, PURPLE 38, YELLOW 34, GREEN 24, RED 23 – YELLOW (with the President and several Statesmen) made great strides and should move ahead with a good second term for Adams. The Land Act of 1820 is the issue for 1821 (a bit belatedly) and it passes, by 34 to 25, with Adams re-appointing Van Buren as Secretary of State and Polk named to Treasury. The oldest remaining Statesman, Pickering, dies in 1822, scoring a paltry 2 VP for the RED faction. The Specie Circular is passed by Congress by the same 34-25 vote, as the YELLOW and GREEN factions show their political muscle. Indiana is admitted to the Union in 1823, and Louisiana follows a turn later. Jobs go to various Conservative Statesmen: Envoy (to Marcy); War (once again to Webster); Attorney General (to Harrison) as Adams retires after two terms, scoring 21 VP for the YELLOW faction. Much manipulation of the Public Support, as Van Buren (after three stints as Secretary of State) now heads the Liberal party, and James Polk assumes leadership for the Conservatives, who are bidding for a third straight election win.



Election of 1824: Polk-D Clinton (C) 122 VanBuren-Scott (L) 104



1825-28: YELLOW has surged into the lead with 46 VP, ahead of ORANGE (39), PURPLE (38), GREEN (36) with RED (23) far behind, but GREEN holds the Presidency. Horatio Seymour (RED) and Salmon Chase (PURPLE) appear on the scene. Daniel Tompkins is involved in a Bribery attempt, and he gains 4 IP for the YELLOW faction which has now built a large cache of IP as VanBuren himself is netting 2 IP per turn (one as Party leader plus 1 on his card). IP expenditures have translated to strong Newspaper support for the Liberals, shifting Party support from +1 Conservative to +2 Liberal. Better late than never, the War of 1812 looms on the horizon as the big event for 1825. Thomas Pinckney dies, but Charles (the last remaining Pinckney) gets tapped for the Secretary of State job, succeeding Van Buren. President Polk would like to prosecute the war, but after due consideration, he decides the best option is to choose to ignore the issue, taking a popularity hit. 1826 sees the death of Chief Justice Gouvernor Morris, and another Slave Rebellion (this one led by Nat Turner) that is duly crushed by the troops led by General Benton; the RED faction (me) gets a couple of concessions for this, namely the Navy for Marcy and the AG post for Marshall. Panic of 1819 comes a few years late (in 1827) and Polk, anything but an active President, chooses to ignore it. Another death, this time it’s Rufus King, who quietly managed to pile up 4 VP for the YELLOW faction. My notes don’t reveal what issue was presented as the 1828 event (by process of deduction, I believe it may have been an Extension of Slavery crisis that was likely ignored) but, trust me, it was a very exciting year – one of the most exciting of the entire session. First, President Polk named Seymour as Envoy and Webster for another stint at the War Department; then, he feathered his own nest, so to speak, appointing Harrison to the Treasury and naming Everett to succeed Morris as Chief Justice. But, the big bombshell was yet to come, as former Secretary of State and Liberal party leader Martin Van Buren, now a determined foe to the President, exchanged some Ugly Words and carried out a successful Assassination plot, rolling a “1” on a D6 (a 1 or 2 being needed). Polk dies, and DeWitt Clinton becomes President. But Van Buren loses popularity, meaning Secretary of State Charles Pinckney is now Liberal party leader. However, there is method in Van Buren’s madness, as – going into the 1828 election – the new Conservative party leader is none other than Daniel Webster, long-time Secretary of War, who happens to be from the same faction (YELLOW) as Van Buren. What a topsy turvy year, and DeWitt Clinton (who is forced to retire with just 1 VP) has as short a reign as the 10th President as did the real-life 9th US President, William Henry Harrison (who is still hanging in there at this point in the game).



Election of 1828: Webster-Marshall (C) 140 C. Pinckney-Chase (L) 119



1829-32: 1828 turned out to be an extremely close election; one scenario had it at 131-129 until we recounted, with Webster winning, taking nine states to eight for the Liberal ticket, to become the 10th Statesman in the game to assume the mantle of the Presidency. John Marshall returned to the Vice Presidency for the third time, having gone 3-for-5 in prior elections, always on the #2 spot of the ticket. A couple of New England anti-slavery advocates grace the political scene for the first time; Charles Sumner (RED) and C. F. Adams (ORANGE) arrive to bolster their flagging factions. Points show a three-way tie for second (at 39) among GREEN, ORANGE and PURPLE while RED trails at 27, with YELLOW still on top with 46, with Webster as President although Van Buren is now less popular. The appropriately named Webster-Ashburton Treaty comes up for a vote in 1829, being shepherded by none other than a revived Martin Van Buren, who is back in the saddle for another term (his fourth) as Secretary of State. Apparently Van Buren’s recent indiscretions don’t hurt the Treaty’s chances, as it sneaks through by a close 31-30 vote, with the President’s faction holding onto a couple of IP if needed. 1830 sees the death of another Statesman, Edmund Randolph (scoring 2 VP for GREEN) and the issue (now into the C deck) is the Oregon Treaty, which is ignored, costing President Webster a couple of popularity (having burned some influence in Speechmaking and pushing the Treaty). Fisher Ames (YELLOW faction) dies a year later, having scored no VPs for his faction; it’s another Slavery question that President Webster, like his predecessors, chooses to sidestep as well. Finally, in 1832, VP Marshall dies (having earned 5 VP for RED) and another Slavery issue is ignored. Filling out the Cabinet for the remainder of the term were Calhoun (Treasury), Crockett (Navy) and another recent arrival, George Dallas (as War Secretary); someone had to replace Marshall as AG but my notes don’t reflect this or the Envoy position for the same period. President Webster then decided to go with Dallas as his running mate, facing a rematch with Charles Pinckney for the Liberals, who tapped another new arrival, Silas Wright of Illinois.



Election of 1832: C. Pinckney-Wright (L) 131 Webster-Dallas (C) 128



1833-36: A record was set for the closest ever election as the Liberals prevailed, ousting President Webster from office after just one term (he did score 11 VP for the YELLOW faction). At this point, YELLOW led with 50, followed by GREEN (44), ORANGE and PURPLE (40) and my RED faction still trailing (30). An interesting side-effect of the election (also good for the GREEN faction) was that another of their group, William Henry Harrison, succeeded Webster as Conservative party leader; on top of this, GREEN also controlled the Chief Justice, Edward Everett, making the outcome of the hotly-contested 1832 crucial in GREEN’s effort to overtake the YELLOW faction for the overall lead. Franklin Pierce (ORANGE) and Millard Fillmore (GREEN) made their initial appearances. President Pinckney, perhaps concerned about his longevity in office, decided to make a series of Cabinet appointments rather than the more typical piecemeal approach depending upon what issues might come up, including several offers to the RED faction (currently high on employable Statesmen, Congressional support but low on the VP totem pole). Thus, Harrison (despite being leader of the Conservative opposition) was named to run the State Department; Sumner, the Treasury; Clay, the War Department; Monroe, as Envoy; Buchanan, at Justice; and finally General Benton resigned his post in order to switch over from Army to the Navy. The Ostend Manifesto was discussed at high levels in 1833, but never came to a vote as the Pinckney Administration chose to ignore the issue. A familiar proposal to start a National Bank was trotted out in 1834 and, to the surprise of many, it passed by a vote of 43-7, with only PURPLE opposed, proving the “third time was a charm” for this proposal. A repeal effort to defund the bank didn’t get far a year later, in 1835, and the Pinckney administration wrapped up its term with the admission of Minnesota as a new state, albeit by a closer margin (30-16), with success guaranteed after some last minute politicking with the RED faction, whose William Marcy was named General of the Army, replacing Benton (who also happened to ally with that same faction). Then, it was election season again, but not before Conservative Party leader and Secretary of State Harrison was challenged to a duel by the upstart Franklin Pierce from the ORANGE faction. Not wanting to risk political oblivion with the election coming up, Harrison wimped out, declining the challenge, resulting in a slight decline in popularity but not enough to prevent him from going to a highly controversial electoral victory in the first (and only) “rigged” election to occur in the game – the stench of which was so great we did not bother counting up the electoral votes.



Election of 1836 (the “Rigged Election”): Harrison-Fillmore (C) defeated C Pinckney-Everett (L) no electoral vote totals reported – given the fact that the GREEN faction controlled all four candidates, that party’s faction essentially determined the winner, and thus William Henry Harrison became the 12th President.



1837-40: With the forced retirement of Pinckney, Martin Van Buren was back in the saddle as leader of the Liberals, the stain of the Polk assassination scandal having been washed away. The race for the overall VP lead remained close, but GREEN (by virtue of a stranglehold over the last election) had edged in front of YELLOW, 56 VP to 54. ORANGE and PURPLE (40 VP each) were tied for third, with RED (still in last) making some gains, now up to 36. Many new Statesmen arrived to present their credentials: namely, Stephen Douglas and Robert Stockton for the RED faction; Alexander Stephens for the PURPLE; William Seward for the ORANGE; and Zachary Taylor for the GREEN. 1837 saw a financial panic averted, the deaths of two Statesmen (James Monroe, +4 VP for RED; Albert Gallatin, +11 VP for PURPLE), and a proposal to create an Independent Treasury system that was ignored by President Harrison. In 1838, Iowa was admitted as a State by a vote of 28 to 14, pushed through the Congress with the aid of new Secretary of State Stephen Douglas; Horatio Seymour was named Treasury Secretary. The big event in 1839 was the sudden death of Henry Clay, who really played little part in the game (a shame), earning only 1 VP for my RED faction despite his significant position in Congress (where he controlled five votes). A proposal to open up relations with Japan was quashed by the Harrison administration without coming to a vote. Finally, a big fight loomed over a controversial proposal to prevent the Fugitive Slave Act. Despite a big effort on the part of the administration to line up key support (via appointments of Crockett to head the War Department, Stockton the Navy, Stephens as Envoy and re-appointment of one Liberal holdover, James Buchanan, for a second term as Attorney General), the proposal failed, 24-20, after the YELLOW faction spent an IP cube to doom the proposal, hurting the President’s popularity. With some animosity built up between both parties, the 1840 election campaign was a bitter one.



Election of 1840: Harrison-Dallas (C) 174 VanBuren-Benton (L) 93



1841-45: President Harrison (and his new VP, George Dallas) was re-elected by a comfortable margin. This put GREEN even further ahead in the overall VP race, 62 to 56 for YELLOW; the race for a distant third had tightened, with my RED faction now at 40, trailing both ORANGE and PURPLE by a point (both at 41). Richard Johnson submitted his credentials as a new Statesman for the PURPLE faction. Stephen Douglas, the outgoing Secretary of State, made a couple of key speeches that added to his stature in both influence and popularity. With the game coming to a close (only a handful of cards remaining in the C deck of issues) and tensions running high due to an impending crisis over the Slavery question, President Harrison made a couple of key appointments, favoring his own faction, naming Fillmore at State and Buchanan at Treasury, rewarding party loyalty over competence. Thus, Harrison’s second term turned into a “do nothing” Administration as he lacked the support to get anything through Congress. Action on the Extension of Slavery to Western lands was deferred in 1841. Then, in 1842, after a careful reading of the rules, the GREEN faction leader decided to shelve the proposed Kansas-Nebraska Act, thus causing tensions to ignite and trigger the game-end via a Civil War (at this point there were about 5-6 cards remaining in the Issues deck).



As a result, we scored the game using the rule that required deductions for Congressional votes and influence, resulting in a victory for the GREEN faction. Final scores were GREEN 57, YELLOW 45, ORANGE 39, PURPLE 36 and RED limped home last with 18 – so much for Stephen Douglas trying his best to keep the nation together! Well played game by everyone, particularly by David who led the GREEN party to victory in his first play of the game. A good time was had by all, including a refreshing break for some Samuel Adams (no, that early Statesman was not included in the game), we’re talking about a beer break here.



For me, a quick summary of the key highlights from this marathon session (it took around 11 hours for us to complete the 55 years of American history in real time):



· The deaths of two founding Statesmen (Washington and Adams) before the first contested election. This led to a very ahistorical event, which saw a vacancy in both the Presidency and Vice President, which led to the selection of James Madison by Congress, and a shift in Presidential leadership from one party to another within the same four-year team.

· Re-enactment of the historical Hamilton versus Burr duel

· The survival of senior Statesman Ben Franklin to the ripe old age of 108, almost a quarter century beyond his real-life life span

· The use of assassination as a tool to achieve political ends by the YELLOW faction, hitting a 33% die roll to eliminate President James Polk and thus elevate fellow faction member Daniel Webster to the position of Conservative party leader, setting up Webster for an electoral victory.

· The manipulation of the electoral process for the “rigged” election of 1836, in which both party leadership positions and indeed both of the national tickets (Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates) were controlled by the GREEN faction, which went on to win the game a few rounds later after raising national tensions and causing the outbreak of Civil War.

· While the game ended in Civil War, it was disappointing to see that the great real-life leader during that crisis – Abraham Lincoln – did not make it into play as his card was buried near the bottom of the III deck.



Only major rules snafu (and one that was the discovered after the fact) was that the last election (the one in 1840) should have seen more candidates (a pair for each party representing North and South) as tensions had risen close to the breaking point, and the expansion rules (which we were playing with) called for an election similar to that in 1860 when splits in both parties over the slavery question resulted in a four-way Presidential race. A minor snafu was the mis-use of the Duel card, which specifically prevents its use by an incumbent President (my only justification for using it with Hamilton against Burr was fear of losing the upcoming election, thus the need to take out a dangerous political rival, not to mention the fact that it would be fun to renact a real historical event by rolling some dice).

2 Posted Tue Jan 3, 2017 1:30 am

