The weather turns to overcast, which reduces Air Support to 1 point for IROP and 4 for ROI, resulting in contested air space again.

Both sides have some units out of supply, more care will be needed to keep units in supply.

The Indian AH-64 unit suffers another step loss in CS and the unit is eliminated.

The Pakistani 37/I takes step loss and can only retreat towards 3514 (through EZOC - surviving ER) - maybe this wasn't allowed upon reflection as not towards FBE.

Indian heavy attack into 2315 inflicts step loss to Pakistani 11/IV.

Indian pincer attack eliminates Pakistani 1/II.

Rudra AH lost defending 4308, however both the Pakistani 12a/X and the defending Indian CO are eliminated in 4308 leaving a very empty sector.

Pakistani armour attack and eliminated Indian 3/IX in 3114.

Kasur is not cleared, however the city in the marsh in 2315 is.

Indian forces reconstitute 29/IX in Pathankot, and Pakistan replaces step loss for 11/IV, and reconstitutes 1/II.












 
