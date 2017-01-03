Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 7 1 Posts The Lamps Are Going Out» Forums » Sessions Subject: A Detailed Learning Game - Spring 1918 Turn New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] James Webb revgiblet) United Kingdom

Canterbury

Kent Spring 1918



We enter the final year of the war. Have the Central Powers done enough to achieve victory?



Germany



Germany needs to hold on to its gains, and make one final push in to Russia to secure those 4 VPs.



Event Card Phase



Germany draws Lettow-Vorbeck Campaigns! Germany refits Lettow-Vorbeck for free.



Not a bad event at all, but East Africa is a sideshow at the moment.



Movement Phase



German 17th Army moves to Brest-Litovsk from Somme.



It's a dangerous balance, trying to reinforce in Russia while not leaving France undefended.



Combat Phase



Lettow-Vorbeck attacks British East Africa from Tanga, with a +2 DMR. BEAEF defends.



Germany rolls a 6(+2). WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.



German 17th Army attacks Ukraine from Brest-Litovsk, using Poison Gas. Russian 7th Army defends.



Germany rolls a 2(+1). EA/USA roll a 4. TE win. German 17th Army spent.



German 9th Army attacks, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 7th Army defends.



Germany rolls a 2, 3 and a 6. EA/USA roll a 6. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.



German 8th Army attacks. Defenders spent.



Germany rolls a 6(+1). EA/USA roll a 4. CP win.



Defenders retreat to Kiev. German 8th Army advances to Ukraine.



And there it is. If we can just hold everything that we've conquered that puts us 7 VPs up, which is enough to win the game. Also, the Russians are now in danger of surrendering, which will make it a lot easier for us to defend our gains.



German 6th Army attacks Paris from Somme, using Heavy Artilley. Attempts to breach trench.



Germany rolls a 1, 2 and a 4. WA roll a 5. TE win. German 6th Army spent.



German 2nd Army attacks.



Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 2. Trench breached.



German 2nd Army attacks.



Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 5. TE win. German 2nd Army spent.



German 11th Army attacks.



Germany rolls a 4. WA roll a 4. CP win. Trench breached.



German 11th Army attacks. BEF defends.



Germany rolls a 5. WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.



German 4th Army attacks Paris from Verdun, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.



Germany rolls a 2, 2 and a 3. WA roll a 2. CP win. Trench breached.



German 4th Army attacks.



Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 3. CP win. Trench breached.



German 4th Army attacks. French 10th Army defends.



Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.



German 3rd Army attacks. British 2nd Army defends.



Germany rolls a 6(+1). WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.



German 7th Army attacks. French 9th Army defends.



Germany rolls a 6(+1). WA roll another 1. CP win. Both armies spent.



German 18th Army attacks Minsk from Lithuania, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 6th Army defends.



Germany rolls a 2 and a 4. EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.



Germany 1st Army attacks. Russian 5th Army defends, using Heavy Artillery.



Germany rolls a 3(+1). EA/USA roll a 3 and a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.



German 10th Army attacks. Russian 12th Army defends.



Germany rolls a 5(+1). EA/USA roll a 5. CP win. Both armies spent.



German 14th Army attacks. Russian 10th Army defends.



Germany rolls a 5(+1). EA/USA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.



A wave of Spring offensives succeed in their objective of grabbing that elusive fourth Russian territory, and reducing the Triple Entente's ability to fight back.



Production Phase



U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls an 8. U-Boat spent.



Germany has 12 PPs to spend. Germany refits 1 U-Boat, and the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th and 17th armies.



Germany refits Lettow-Vorbeck for free.



Technology Draw: Germany draws A3 Stosstruppen. Germany keeps A3 Stosstruppen.



Germany returns G1 Poison Gas to the deck.



All my technology is out now.





Western Allies



Event Card Phase



WA draw Rationing and Price Controls.



Movement Phase



British 5th Army moves to Greece from Paris.



Looking to probe and exploit the areas where the Central Powers are weak. If I can take one territory from them then we are back in the driving seat.



Combat Phase



French 3rd Army attacks Austria from Venetia, using Poison Gas. AH 7th Army defends, using Heavy Artilley. +1 DRM for Mountain terrain.



WA roll a 2(+1). CA roll a 1(+1) and a 4(+1). CA win. French 3rd Army spent.



British 5th Army attacks Bulgaria from Greece,. Turkish 1st Army defends.



WA roll a 5. CA roll a 5. TE win. Both armies spent. WA gain the Big Push +1 DRM.



British 3rd Army attacks. Defenders spent.



WA roll a 6(+1). CA roll a 5. TE win. Bulgaria conquered.



Turkish 1st Army retreats to Gallipoli. British 3rd Army advances.



British 4th Army attacks Serbia from Greece. AH 4th Army defends. +1 DRM for Mountain terrain.



WA roll a 6. CA roll a 6(+1). CP win. British 4th Army spent.



So we recapture Bulgaria, but are open to a counter attack from Serbia or Romania.



Production Phase



U-Boat Attacks: WA roll a 7. -1 PP to Great Britain. +1 PP to Great Britain for Rationing and Price Controls.



Italy has 1 PP to spend. Italy refits the 5th Army.



France has 3 PPs to spend. France refits the 9th, 10th and 7th armies.



Great Britain has 7 PPs to spend. GB refits the BEAEF, the MEF, the BEF and the 3rd, 4th and 5th armies.



GB transfers 1 PP to Greece.



Technology Draw: WA draw P3 Royal Air Force Created, for no effect.









Eastern Allies/USA



Event Card Phase



EA/USA draw Shell Shock.



Wow, that would be a good event IF I ACTUALLY HAD ANY HEAVY ARTILLERY. At least it wasn't a Russian Revolution event, or that would have been goodnight for the Tsar.



Movement Phase



USA 1st Army moves from USA to Paris.



Russian 11th Army moves from Petrograd to Estonia.



Greek 1st Army moves from Greece to Bulgaria.



Combat Phase



Greek 1st Army attacks Serbia from Bulgaria.



EA/USA roll a 3. CA roll a 6. CP win. Greek 1st Army spent.



Trying to prevent the CP from retaking Bulgaria is hard...



But the German grip on Lithuania is weak...



Russian 4th Army attacks Lithuania from Estonia. German 10th Army defends,using Heavy Artillery.



EA/USA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 5 and a 5. TE win. Both armies spent. Russia gains the Big Push +1 DRM.



Russian 11th Army attacks. German 14th Army defends.



EA/USA roll a 1(+1). Germany rolls a 1. TE win. Both armies spent.



Russian 1st Army attacks. Defenders spent.



EA/USA roll a 5(+1). Germany rolls a 5. TE win.



German armies retreat to Prussia, except the 10th, which retreats to Brest-Litvosk. All Russian armies advance.



And we're back in control...



Production Phase



Greece has 1 PP to spend. Greece refits the 1st Army.



Russia has 5 PPs to spend. Russia refits the 3rd, 6th, 8th , 10th and 11th armies.



USA has 13 PPs to spend.



USA transfers 4 PPs to France.



USA transfers 4 PPs to Great Britain.



USA transfers 1 PP to Italy.



USA transfers 1 PP to Greece.



And it's going to be hard for the Central Powers to come back now...





Central Allies



Event Card Phase



CA draw Shell Shock.



We need to go on the offensive again - we need to make up two territories now, and one of them should be Russian if at all possible...



Movement Phase



AH 3rd Army moves to Ukraine from Galicia.



AH HA moves from Galicia to Romania.



Combat Phase



AH 6th Army attacks Bulgaria from Romania, using Heavy Artillery. -1 DRM for Shackled to a Corpse. British 3rd Army defends.



CA roll a 6(-1) due to Shell Shock. WA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent.



AH 4th Army attacks Bulgaria from Serbia. Greek 1st Army defends.



CA roll a 5(-1). EA/USA roll a 6. TE win. AH 4th Army spent.



So Bulgaria will not be retaken this season.



AH 7th Army attacks Venetia from Galicia, using Heavy Artillery. Italian 5th Army defends. +1 DRM for Mountain terrain.



CA roll a 6 due to Shell Shock. WA roll a 2(+1). CP win. Both armies spent.



Production Phase



Turkey has 1 PP to spend. Turkey refits the 1st Army.



AH has 3 PPs to spend. AH refits the 1st, 6th and 7th armies.





End of Spring 1918













8 Posted Tue Jan 3, 2017 11:44 am

Posted Tue Jan 3, 2017 11:44 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls