Colin Raitt
Cold weather slowed ground movement on the eastern front and partially froze the Baltic Sea. Britain rebuilt 12 TAC (removed from the Med to get them over the North Sea) and a garrison in London and 2 infantry in Newcastle. Likewise France rebuilt 7 TAC in Cherbourg. Polish exiles rallied to London and Moscow. Scrapping 2 ½ fleets in Marseilles paid for western allied sea control and offensives. Finland distanced herself from Nazi Germany thanks to communist agitprop.
19 Luftwaffe TAC battled 28 from Britain, France and the Netherlands plus 6 carriers for control of the North Sea and Western Approaches. Despite a good start, and sinking half the carriers after 3 rounds the Germans lost. That cut supply and reinforcements to his army in central England and permitted 5 allied infantry and 10 soviet TAC to be shipped in. Only the fallschirmjaegers made it out, Sring to Germany. Raiding drove Germany down to -7BRP but achieved little in the Med.
British infantry completed the conquest of Sicily.
The Germans retreated from their salient in the Pripets as they have no reserve BRP to hold ground and don't want to get surrounded, the panzers moved to the rear, ready for entraining to the west in spring perhaps. The Russkis battered forward destroying 1 infantry and crippling another but declined advance after exploitation combat.
Germany tried to take Newcastle but fog on the Tyne confused them. XLVIIIth panzer died immediately for lack of supply and XXIVth was reduced.
French armour stepped on British infantry to liberate Brussels. British infantry in lower Saxony expelled Wilhelmshaven's garrison.
WDF and XXXth armour surrounded Madrid exposing half to kettling by IInd & XIVth panzers and Spanish infantry, costing me GHQ but that left the capital un-garrisoned. French infantry sneaked into Madrid and established a narrow supply line from Valencia. Spain surrendered leaving 2 panzers looking rather isolated though Franco fights on in Morocco. Italy also threw in the towel as there were 12 allied ground points on the mainland and Sicily was conquered.
Albania and Libya stayed loyal to Mussolini, 4 subs in Kiel joined the Kriegsmarine but the Salo Republic can't form. Britain scraped past her surrender roll of 3 on 2D6, actually Jon told me later that there was no risk as no British city was enemy occupied.
The axis admitted defeat because Germany faced Russia, Britain, France and the Netherlands all on her own though things had looked quite rosy at the start of the turn.
The BRP ratio was also against him, 173 axis : 484 allied. We don't often last long enough to see BRP base grow. Germany 173 (150 base, -7 from 1940, +30 for Poland including Slovakia and Danzig), USSR 127 (30% growth on a surplus of 29) + UK 123 + Fr 90 (25% growth on 14 point surplus) + Ne 24 (30% growth on 4 points) +120 US lend lease.
Switcheroo Fall 1940
spring Summer 1940
1939
Thanks to Jon for an exciting game.
Mike Haggett
Thanks for the play report. I owned this for years, but never managed to get it onto the table for extended play. Have you tried the Pacific war version?
Colin Raitt
Yes but only once. I quite like it though the gap in the map is odd. Subs, carriers, battleships and transports interact correctly with each other given 3 month turns. It seemed that the whole of the war could be played in a reasonable time. However for just the Pacific I prefer monthly turns, battalion sized ground units, individual carriers, battleships and cruisers with search rules for planes or ships to locate enemy ships so my favourite is World War II: Pacific Theater of Operations
