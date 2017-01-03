« Prev
Next »
Vinhos Deluxe Edition: Experts Expansion Pack
$10.00
Translucent Plastic Cubes - 8 mm - Bag of 50
$3.00
Retreat to Darkmoor: Legendary Expansion
$5.00
Cacao: Big Market
$5.00
Railways of the World: Event Deck
$10.00
A Handful of Stars - PREORDER
$70.00
Round House: 1st Expansion – Additional Tiles
$5.00
Robinson Crusoe: Adventure on the Cursed Island – Beach Card Mini Expansion
$5.00
Wooden Meeples - Bag of 10
$4.00
Orléans: Neue Ortskarten N°1
$6.00
The Last Friday: Buby
$5.00
Tzolk'in: The Mayan Calendar: Mini Expansion 2
$5.00
Madeira: The Ambassadors
$5.00
Russian Railroads: American Railroads
$22.00
27th Passenger: A Hunt on Rails – True Colors Promo Pack
$5.00
Glass Road: Harlekin
$3.00
Crabs
$18.00
Orléans: Neue Ortskarten N°2
$6.00
The Red Dragon Inn: Gizmo-Grade Oil
$3.00
Tzolk'in: The Mayan Calendar: Mini Expansion 1
$5.00
Guilds of London: Solo Rules Card
$3.00
Orléans: Neue Ortskarten N°4
$6.00
Orléans: Neue Ortskarten N°3
$6.00
Robinson Crusoe: Adventure on the Cursed Island – Trait Cards II
$5.00
"Rattlebones" Prototyping Dice
$6.00
Robinson Crusoe: Adventure on the Cursed Island – Secret Trait Cards
$5.00
Citrus: New Landscape Tiles
$5.00
Board Game Advent Calendar 2016
$50.00
Deus: Promo Temples
$5.00
Cacao: Golden Temple
$5.00
The Flow of History
$40.00
Imperial Settlers: Storage Tiles
$5.00
Round House: Expert Promo Cards
$5.00
Tiny Epic Western: The Tycoon
$3.00
Swinging Jivecat Voodoo Lounge: Bonus Promo Cards
$5.00
Deception: Murder in Hong Kong – GameBoyGeek Season 4 Kickstarter Promo
$5.00
Cacao: Chocolatl – New Storage Spaces
$5.00
3 Wishes: More Genies! Promo Card
$3.00
Guns & Steel: Renaissance
$32.00
Terra Mystica: Alternate Art Landscape Tiles
$3.00
City of Spies: Promo Cards
$5.00
Catan: Catan Day 2015 Exclusive Expansion
$6.00
Crazy Karts: Accelerators
$5.00
The Manhattan Project: Energy Empire - Missile Crisis
$3.00
Vinhos Deluxe Edition: Connoisseur Expansion Pack
$10.00
Simurgh: Call of the Dragonlord - Limited Promo Cards
$10.00
Above and Below: Groves
$5.00
Eclipse: Black Hole
$8.00
Deutscher Spielepreis 2016 Goodie Box
$18.00
Metal Cubes - 8 mm - Bag of 30
$6.00
Recommend
4 
 Thumb up
 Hide
3 Posts

John Prados' Third Reich» Forums » Sessions

Subject: Battle of Britain rss

Your Tags: Add tags
Popular Tags: [View All]
Colin Raitt
(polate)
United Kingdom
Boston
Lincolnshire
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
Cold weather slowed ground movement on the eastern front and partially froze the Baltic Sea. Britain rebuilt 12 TAC (removed from the Med to get them over the North Sea) and a garrison in London and 2 infantry in Newcastle. Likewise France rebuilt 7 TAC in Cherbourg. Polish exiles rallied to London and Moscow. Scrapping 2 ½ fleets in Marseilles paid for western allied sea control and offensives. Finland distanced herself from Nazi Germany thanks to communist agitprop.

19 Luftwaffe TAC battled 28 from Britain, France and the Netherlands plus 6 carriers for control of the North Sea and Western Approaches. Despite a good start, and sinking half the carriers after 3 rounds the Germans lost. That cut supply and reinforcements to his army in central England and permitted 5 allied infantry and 10 soviet TAC to be shipped in. Only the fallschirmjaegers made it out, Sring to Germany. Raiding drove Germany down to -7BRP but achieved little in the Med.

British infantry completed the conquest of Sicily.


The Germans retreated from their salient in the Pripets as they have no reserve BRP to hold ground and don't want to get surrounded, the panzers moved to the rear, ready for entraining to the west in spring perhaps. The Russkis battered forward destroying 1 infantry and crippling another but declined advance after exploitation combat.


Germany tried to take Newcastle but fog on the Tyne confused them. XLVIIIth panzer died immediately for lack of supply and XXIVth was reduced.


French armour stepped on British infantry to liberate Brussels. British infantry in lower Saxony expelled Wilhelmshaven's garrison.


WDF and XXXth armour surrounded Madrid exposing half to kettling by IInd & XIVth panzers and Spanish infantry, costing me GHQ but that left the capital un-garrisoned. French infantry sneaked into Madrid and established a narrow supply line from Valencia. Spain surrendered leaving 2 panzers looking rather isolated though Franco fights on in Morocco. Italy also threw in the towel as there were 12 allied ground points on the mainland and Sicily was conquered.


Albania and Libya stayed loyal to Mussolini, 4 subs in Kiel joined the Kriegsmarine but the Salo Republic can't form. Britain scraped past her surrender roll of 3 on 2D6, actually Jon told me later that there was no risk as no British city was enemy occupied.

The axis admitted defeat because Germany faced Russia, Britain, France and the Netherlands all on her own though things had looked quite rosy at the start of the turn.

The BRP ratio was also against him, 173 axis : 484 allied. We don't often last long enough to see BRP base grow. Germany 173 (150 base, -7 from 1940, +30 for Poland including Slovakia and Danzig), USSR 127 (30% growth on a surplus of 29) + UK 123 + Fr 90 (25% growth on 14 point surplus) + Ne 24 (30% growth on 4 points) +120 US lend lease.

Switcheroo Fall 1940

spring Summer 1940

1939

Thanks to Jon for an exciting game.
7 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
  • [+] Dice rolls
Mike Haggett
(Feralkoala)
United States
Riverside
Rhode Island
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
Thanks for the play report. I owned this for years, but never managed to get it onto the table for extended play. Have you tried the Pacific war version?
 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
  • [+] Dice rolls
Colin Raitt
(polate)
United Kingdom
Boston
Lincolnshire
flag msg tools
mbmbmbmbmb
Yes but only once. I quite like it though the gap in the map is odd. Subs, carriers, battleships and transports interact correctly with each other given 3 month turns. It seemed that the whole of the war could be played in a reasonable time. However for just the Pacific I prefer monthly turns, battalion sized ground units, individual carriers, battleships and cruisers with search rules for planes or ships to locate enemy ships so my favourite is World War II: Pacific Theater of Operations
 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
  • [+] Dice rolls
Front Page | Welcome | Contact | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Advertise | Support BGG | Feeds RSS
Geekdo, BoardGameGeek, the Geekdo logo, and the BoardGameGeek logo are trademarks of BoardGameGeek, LLC.