James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
Summer 1918
Time is running out for the Central Powers. The brief glimpse of victory that they had in the Spring has been snatched away from them. What's the next step?
Germany
Germany's options are limited at the moment. Russia still seems like the best source of VPs, though I'm a bit worried about the Balkans...
Event Card Phase
Germany draws Lenin/Bolsheviks Rise. Russia now in Revolutionary Turmoil.
Finally! A Russian Revolution event! Where have they been hiding? But will it be too little, too late? We need to draw a second one and have four Russian territories for the Revolution to actually occur.
Movement Phase
We have another dilemma. Looking at the state of the map, it's actually impossible for Germany to take another Russian territory this turn without diverting armies from the West, where we're already stretched thin. If I draw more armies away from France the WA will push us back to Germany.
Perhaps I should place the Stosstruppen in France, and try a push into Paris?
After some thought, I decide to try and cause as much damage in Russia as possible and hope that Austria-Hungary can take advantage.
Germany places the Stosstruppen in Brest-Litovsk.
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck attempts a Guerilla attack against the BEAEF.
Germany rolls a 6. BEAEF spent.
German 9th Army attacks Minsk from Brest-Litovsk, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 6th defends, using Heavy Artillery.
Germany rolls a 2, 2 and a 3. EA/USA roll a 5 and a 1. TE win. Stosstruppen reroll.
Germany rolls a 6, 5 and a 2. EA/USA roll a 2 and a 1. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 17th Army attacks. 10th Russian Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6(+1). EA/USA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent.
At this point I realise my mistake. Due to the damage that Russia did last season, I can't flip enough armies to prevent Russia just refitting them on their turn, meaning that AH won't be able to push them back either.
I should have tried something else - either a push West, or down in the Balkans - but I don't know if I could have done either of those without giving the Russians room for another counter-attack.
Playing the Central Powers is hard...
German 4th Army attacks Paris from Verdun, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 6,6 and a 4. WA roll a 6. CP win. Trench breached.
German 4th Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 6. WA roll a 2. CP win. Trench breached.
German 4th Army attacks. USA 1st Army defends, using Heavy Artillery.
Thanks to their amazing production, the USA armies can function as meat shields for their weaker allies...
Germany rolls a 3. EA/USA roll a 4 and a 2. TE win. German 4th Army spent.
German 3rd Army attacks. USA 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4. EA/USA roll a 5. TE win. German 4th Army spent.
German 11th Army attacks Paris from Somme, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 5, 5 and a 1. WA roll a 4. CP win. Trench breached.
German 11th Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 2. WA roll a 6. TE win. German 11th Army spent.
German 6th Army attacks.
German rolls a 6. WA roll a 4. CP win. Trench breached.
German 6th Army attacks. USA 1st Army defends.
Germany rolls a 4. EA/USA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 2nd Army attacks. French 7th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6(+1). WA roll a 1. CP win. Both armies spent.
Production Phase
Germany has 12 PPs to spend. Germany refits the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 14th, 17th and 18th armies.
Germany transfers 1 PP to Austria-Hungary for Shackled to a Corpse.
Technology Draw: Germany draws G1 Poison Gas. Germany keeps G1 Poison Gas.
Western Allies
Event Card Phase
WA draw Phosgene Gas Used. WA claim G1 Poison Gas card.
Movement Phase
After weathering the early storm, I am now feeling confident about the Triple Entente's chances of a favourable end to the war. I think that the Central Powers are stretched thin, so it's a matter of choosing where I want to strike.
Retaking France seems like an obvious choice, especially with the threat of being able to capture Berlin, but while the Germans hold Verdun we can't empty Paris and that limits our effectiveness.
The better option, I think, is to probe the line elsewhere. Serbia is looking ripe for liberation.
BEF moves to Venetia from Paris.
French 10th Army moves to Greece from Paris.
Combat Phase
MEF attacks Damascus from Jerusalem, using Arab Revolt. Turkish 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 2 and a 2. CA roll a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.
French 10th Army attacks Serbia from Greece. AH 1st Army defends, with +1 DRM for Mountain terrain.
WA roll a 3(-1). CA roll a 2. TE win. Both spent. WA gain the Big Push +1 DRM.
British 4th Army attacks. AH 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 1(+1). CA roll a 5(+1). CP win. British 4th Army spent.
British 5th Army attacks. AH 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 2. CA roll a 5(+1). CP win. British 5th Army spent.
OK, so the Balkans is not where the breakthrough will happen.
Italian 4th Army attacks Austria from Venetia. AH 7th Army defends, using Heavy Artilley.
WA roll a 1. CA roll a 1(+1) and a 1(+1). CP win. Italian 4th Army spent.
I can refit the Italians this turn, and I'll stop here with the aim of a major offensive in Fall 1918.
French 9th Army attacks Verdun from Paris, using Mine Exploded! and Poison Gas. One trench breached. Attempts to breach second trench. Germany uses Heavy Artillery in defence.
WA roll a 5(+1). Germany rolls a 1 and a 2. TE win. Trench breached.
French 9th Army attacks. German 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 1. Germany rolls a 1. CP win due to Air Superiority. French 9th Army spent.
French 1st Army attacks. German 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 6. TE win. Both armies spent. WA gain the Big Push +1 DRM.
French 6th Army attacks. German 3rd Army defends.
WA roll a 4(+1). Germany rolls a 6. CP win. French 6th Army spent.
French 5th Army attacks. German 5th Army defends.
WA roll a 6. Germany rolls a 2. TE win. Both armies spent. WA gain the Big Push +1 DRM.
French 4th Army attacks. German 7th Army defends.
WA roll a 2(+1). Germany rolls a 5. CP wins. French 4th Army spent.
Production Phase
U-Boats Attack: WA roll a 12. No PP loss.
Italy has 2 PPs. He refits the 4th and 5th armies.
France has 6 PPs. He refits the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th armies.
Great Britain has 11 PPs. GB refits the BEAEF, the MEF, the IEF, and the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th armies.
GB builds a trench in Bulgaria.
GB transfers 1 PP to Italy.
Technology Draw: WA draw A1 Heavy Artillery. WA keep A1 Heavy Artillery.
Nice of it to finally show up. I know how this works. The HA turns up just before the war ends, and then when it's over they say "Hey, we won the war for you..."
Actually, the best thing about this is that it can be used defensively and makes it even more unlikely that the CP will make up their losses.
HA placed in Venetia and Paris.
HA placed in Minsk.
Eastern Allies/USA
Event Card Phase
EA/USA draw Atlanticists, for no effect.
Movement Phase
USA 2nd Army moves to Paris from USA.
Combat Phase
Greek 1st Army attacks Serbia from Bulgaria. AH 4th Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 5. CA roll a 4(+1). TE win. Both armies spent.
Russian CAU Army attacks Erzurum from Kars. Turkish 3rd Army defends.
EA/USA roll a 1. CA roll a 3. CP win. Russian CAU Army spent.
USA 2nd Army attacks Verdun from Paris. Attempts to breach trench.
EA/USA roll a 2. Germany rolls a 6. CP win. USA 2nd Army spent.
Production Phase
Greece has 1 PPs. Greece refits 1st Army.
Russia has 5 PPs to spend. Russian refits the CAU, the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th armies.
USA has 13 PPs to spend. USA refits 1st and 2nd armies.
USA transfers 1 PP to Greece.
USA transfers 4 PP to France.
USA transfers 4 PP to Great Britain.
Central Allies
Things are looking tough for the Central Powers here. I need to make this turn count.
Event Card Phase
CA draw Imperial Collapse. AH flip 2nd Army in Ukraine, 3rd Army in Galicia and 7th Army in Austria.
Well, so much for making this turn count.
Movement Phase
AH 5th Army moves to Brest-Litovsk from Galicia.
AH 3rd Army moves to Ukraine from Galicia.
Combat Phase
AH 6th Army attacks Bulgaria from Romania, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.
CA roll a 5 and a 1. WA roll a 6. TE win. Von Straussberg reroll.
CA roll a 5 and a 2. WA roll a 1. CP win. Trench breached.
AH 6th Army attacks. British 3rd Army defends.
CA roll a 6. WA roll a 4. CP win. Both armies spent.
There's no point to any other attacks at this time. Another case of bad timing for the CA events.
Production Phase
Turkey has 1 PP to spend. Turkey refits the 4th Army.
Austria-Hungary has 3 PPs to spend. AH refits the 1st, 4th and 6th armies.
Reinforcing the Balkans is the only thing I can do, and probably the thing that makes the most sense.
End of Summer 1918
Chris Montgomery
United States
Joliet
Illinois
Dear Geek: Please insert the wittiest comment you can think of in this text pop-up. Then times it by seven.
The Coat of Arms of Clan Montgomery - Scotland. Yes, that's a woman with the head of a savage in her hand, and an anchor. No clue what it means, but it's cool.
Italy entered the war early and the Serbians held out for a (frankly) silly length of time. This set back the CP pace -- in this case it appears, fatally.
I am more surprised at the slow progress of the Middle East theater. Not in this game, mind you, just in the general sense that I expected the TE to be further along in the Middle East.
Overall, I am wondering what the CP could have done differently. I've read all your posts, and even after some brilliant (luck-filled) turns in the Western Theater, the CP still comes up short.
