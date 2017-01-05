Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 1 1 Posts In the Trenches: Rising Sun» Forums » Reviews Subject: Brief review of Rising Sun New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Paul Lucuski norun) United States

Trenton

New Jersey Rising Sun is the second battle pack for In the Trenches series and moves to China for battles between the Germans and the Japanese.



What do you get: 2 maps, 8 x 11 inches with dimensions of 9 x 12 hexes and a larger one that is double sized with 13 x 19 hexes. A sheet of counters containing German, Japanese, and British units plus some information counters. A turn record sheet and a scenario sheet. No directions are included as the ones in the main game are used. Also some information counters will be needed from the main game.



What's new: Japanese infantry which is not as strong at the Germans but have better resolve. The Germans have 4 fire power and 7 resolve while the Japanese have 3 fire power and 8 resolve. So the Japanese do not fire as effective but are harder to break. Cavalry is introduced on the Japanese side. They have a fire factor of 1, resolve 8, and movement 12 as compared to the 3 movement of leg units. So they are less effective attacking but can far out move the leg units. Both leg and cavalry units are worth the same value in close combat.



Scenarios included: 3 scenarios use the smaller map which contains a 7 hex city in the center which is the basis for victory. A road runs north to south through the city.



The first scenario is a quick playing one as it only lasts 6 turns and has few units. The Germans have only 2 reduced rifle units in the city while the Japanese start at the map edge with 4 cavalry units. This one did not interest me much as it depended on whether the Japanese could close with the Germans or if the Germans could kill any of the cavalry before they were able to have close combat.



The second scenario has the Japanese setting up 3 rifle units in the village and the German entering from the south with 3 rifle units, a machine gun, and a gun battery. Unfortunately the strength of the gun battery is not indicated. The Germans must clear the Japanese from the

village hexes in 9 turns to win.Since the machine gun can only move 1 hes per turn and the artillery must have a unit sighting for it by putting the Japanese units in the center of the village they can effectively neutralize these units for a large portion of the game.



The fourth scenario is a hypothetical one involving a meeting attack for control of the village. The Japanese enter from the north with 12 rifle units and have a artillery battery. The Germans start on the south edge and have 8 rifle units and 2 mobile artillery. Which ever side controls most of the 7 hexes at the end of 8 turns wins. It seemed to me that the artillery was not really useful again because of line of site rules and who ever won the activation die rolls had a better chance of victory as they could enter the city terrain first.



To me the third scenario was the most interesting as it used the larger map and gave different problems to the 2 sides. The Germans start with a line of wire running from north to south which also contains 5 strong points. Near the center of the map is a circle of 6 trench hexes with a strong point in the center, giving 12 victory hexes. In 18 turns the Japanese-British forces must capture 7 to win. The problem for the German is where to put his units. He only has 7 rifle units and 2 machine guns to cover those 12 hexes and he is subject to a preliminary bombardment which can destroy the strong points and wire. The first 2 games that I played I started over after the bombardment because the Germans had already lost over half of their forces. If he decides to defend by the wire if the combined Japanese-British forces can force a way through then there will not be much of a force to defend the center trench circle. On the other hand if he defends too strongly the trench hexes the the Allies will just overwealm the defense. The Japanese start with 6 sappers units. These units are able to remove wire to make a path for later arriving units. The Japanese player can wait to see the results of the bombardment so that he can enter at the most advantageous position. The turn after he captures a strong point then 9 British rifle units enter from the lower edge of the map while 12 Japanese rifle units enter from the upped and middle edge. If a hole has been made in the wire they can quickly proceed to the center redoubt. One aspect of the game that I was not sure of was the night rules. Night doubles activation costs so that a difference of "1" in the die rolls does not allow either side to perform an action. I did not conclude that this constituted an ending of the turn and just rolled the dice again. If this is a wrong interpretation that this really slants the game towards the Germans as there will be far fewer action performed.



Is this game for you: If you enjoyed any other game in the series then you should also enjoy this one. It does add the Japanese fighting the Germans which is not found in too many other games. On the other hand the scenarios on the smaller map did not really hold my interest. To my mind they are best for when there is only a short time to play a game and you what something to fill that time. The best by far is scenario 3 but the preliminary bombardment can really decide the game before it starts.

Posted Thu Jan 5, 2017 1:25 am

Posted Thu Jan 5, 2017 1:25 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls