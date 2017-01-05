|
Graham Lockwood
Australia
Blacktown
NSW
Gone are the days where I can spare countless hours on a complex board game. In fact I am lucky if I can get an opponent available for over 6 hours in one sitting. However, yesterday was such a day.
As my friend likes the 4x space games and is often prepared to put up with my gaming peccadilloes, I unearthed Freedom in the Galaxy since I've had it for too many years and never played it other than fiddling about with it solitaire.
Does this SPI edition of the game still stand up well 38 years after publication?
We shall find out.
I did preparation a day before. I checked calandales' 3 year old vid review and although I'm not fond of his style, I respect his opinions. Things were not looking good. I took the advice that SPI offered in the rules book and only read everything apart from all the tedious secondary case numbered rules. This helped enormously in getting the main gist of the game. It's a very logical simulation even though it is a huge space opera, it's very intuitive to play for experienced gamers. I preferred to play the full game, using all the rules and map and knowing full well that we'd only get half a dozen game turns in out of the twenty to bring it to a close. I was being wildly over optimistic here, as we shall see. The idea being that I hoped it would be an absorbing and enjoyable experience without having to worry about who wins.
Setting up and explaining the basic rules and components took an hour and a half of play time away, even though I'd partially set up what could be done beforehand. We pretty much guessed our deployments that weren't already set by the rules to speed things up. The chore for the Imperial player is spending his initial force points to buy PDB (planetary defence bases) status and starting military units. The rebel player has an easier time of it.
GAME TURN 1:
There was little or no movement on the first game turn as we'd decided to set up where we could mission without having to risk moving there. Our first random event card was helpful as we found out that 'an unprecedented amount of propaganda and publicity for both sides (blah, blah)..... cancelled any action cards that specifically cancelled bonus mission draws'. The narrative was underway.
As Rebel player, my mission plan for the first turn was to try and obtain more characters and equipment. Since I had four groups of characters, I could undertake up to four missions so I took 'Scavenge for Possessions'; 'Gain Characters'; 'Diplomacy' and 'Gather information'. I was lucky, all but one paid off, so I gained another Rebel to the cause and found some body armour in the wilds of some god-forsaken planet. The missioning is really the heart of the game for the Rebel player until he is able to field troops in battle and it is important to band together with groups of 3-4 characters since they have a better chance of defeating anything that gets put in their way by the game AI. The missioning system resolution is really neat and I think typical of SPI when they were at the top of their game.
Next came the turn of the Imperial swine. Not much to do really, but Imperial Senator Dermond was ordered to go to a large urban area to gather possible information about the whereabouts of the secret Rebel Base and was unfortunately set upon by street thugs and killed. I think a lesson was learned here by the Imperial hierarchy as characters were never sent on missions by themselves again.
Since each player gets to go again before the turn ends, I did much the same again when missioning. I took a risk by splitting a party in to two so that I could take on five missions. I managed to find a sloop (spaceship), another Rebel to the cause and a scanner to help with advanced warning as to when enemy detection was imminent. One of my groups fell foul of an alien Queemer, which is a gelatinous blob that grows stronger as it takes hits. After they managed to kill it, the 4 wounds that it did to the party were able to be healed by a medi-kit they had.
Again, the Imperials had a low key turn, but didn't suffer unduly from it. The Imperial player has a mainly reactive and positional game of it at the start. He is also hampered by his orders from above as to where he can move via a Strategic Assignment Deck of which he must arrange to suit himself at the start of the game. This basically tells him that his main interstellar movements may only be between two particular provinces of the five on the map each game turn.
GAME TURN 2:
A silent curse slipped from the Imperial lips as the event unfolded....Hyperspace 'techs go on strike. Military fleets have their navigation ratings reduced.
Ok for me, I don't have any!
The Imperial Exchequer heavily taxed province two to gain around fifty force points (the currency of the game) with the result that province two were very unhappy about that and showed it by shifting their loyalties towards the Rebel cause, but not enough to open up a 'Start rebellion' mission for us. They spent wisely on more troops and PDB defence with little left over so that the rebels couldn't try and take what was left with a 'Steal enemy resources' mission.
We Rebels (somewhat buoyed by the first game turn success) undertook more aggressive missions. Gather information, assassination, subvert troops, summon Sovereign and diplomacy were all on the cards so to speak. Movement went off without too many problems due to inadequate PDB status and good dice rolls, although one group was detected as it entered planetary orbit before landing, though it managed to kill a militia squad that searched and found it without taking too many wounds.
Mission results were a mixed bag. Summoning a Sovereign was harder than we expected as the missioning group found the rules got in the way (known as Case 25.1) and had to discard the mission in the end. The assassination attempt was botched and that group only managed to get away with the skin of their collective sets of teeth. However what really came up trumps during our movement was finding the Imperial secret archives planet quite by accident and undertaking the gather information mission there successfully, which revealed all other 15 secret planet locations and removed the Imperial trap location set to capture any unwary Rebels that landed at the trap planet. There was a groan from the Imperial side somewhat akin to Chewbacca on steroids and Darth Vader discovering his mum was Debbie Reynolds.
Since time was pressing and the Imperial player was eyeing the clock approaching dinner time, his play was somewhat swift and uneventful.
We took stock. Five hours to play one and a half game turns.
Holy shit.
However it was five hours of great narrative, absorbing game play and transparent and perceptive game routines and systems.
Yes, it is an aged game with a typical SPI large and complicated rule book, fiddly little counters and flimsy decks of cards. However I think that its' age holds up really well, the mark of a good (if not great) game.
The thing that strikes me most about Freedom in the Galaxy is the cool story-line that is created as it plays out, and the commonsensical way the rules run the game, making decisions logical. There's no fudging here, although that would be easy to do given the subject matter. A thoroughly good SPI design and game that still works well in 2017, in my opinion.
We have decided to keep the game set up and I'll play the Imperials and my friend will take Rebel (after choosing a new secret base) to swap experiences.
David G. Cox Esq.
Australia
Port Macquarie
NSW
Do what you can, with what you've got, where you are.
It is an awesome game.
D Kerr
Australia
Kingston
ACT
Damn you! Now I have to add this to my "must play again" list. I will expect you to allocate an entire weekend of gaming at my place sometime this year.
David G. Cox Esq.
Australia
Port Macquarie
NSW
Do what you can, with what you've got, where you are.
dakerr wrote:
Damn you! Now I have to add this to my "must play again" list. I will expect you to allocate an entire weekend of gaming at my place sometime this year.
Invite me down, or up.
Matt Irsik
United States
Clearfield
Utah
This game along with War of the Ring, Sword & The Stars, etc., are still worth a play every now and then despite having to get through the rules, which can be a challenge at times. I definitely think they are worth the time that gets invested into playing these older games.
mark dempsey
Wales
brecon
powys
Thanks for the report.I managed to play about ten turns of the campaign game solo last summer,the rebels were able to get a number of planets into rebellion but I gave up as the game was consuming vast amounts of my limited gaming time!It is very absorbing once you get into the flow of the game but the rebels really have a job on their hands getting the rebellion going.
Bernie Roessler
United States
Visalia
California
Why were we not in the movie?
In my (limited) play of the Campaign game, I believe the Rebels have to resist starting rebellions until they can get a lot going at once with the domino effect helping to achieve that. You need enough going so that the Imperials can't react to all of them.
Edward Bolme
United States
Charlotte
North Carolina
Yet, as the Imperials, I just refuse to tax to take folks out of unrest, so delaying until that province is due for taxation wastes time.
