(Correction to last log, Rudra was not lost, only had its CS reduced by one for that mission only)
Turn 3
The weather clears up, however only a modicum of air assets are available - ROI > 7AP, IROP > 3AP, meaning that India has Air Advantage.
India gets the initiative.
With the additional maneuverability India is able to push hard.
Russian airborne fly into Udampur and move adjacent to 37/I. LCH eliminated by ADF in CS for attack in 3114. IROP 2/XXX eliminated there.
Heavy counterattack from Lahore eliminated 55/XI in 2315.
Return IROP attack in 3114 eliminates IROP AH-1 from ADF in CS of attack, however IROP loses 2 steps in failed battle.
IROP adopts attrition in Kashmir, 1 step loss each from 28M/XV and 80/FNCA in Bandipora.
Russian airborne transported in Srinigar.
Later in the week another battle in 2315, eliminates 212/IV and reduces Indian 33/I.
In 3015 IROP 11/I armour is annihilated by Brigade Artillery support.
More attrition in Bandipora, but this is a fight that IROP can outlast, with all the steps in its mountain infantry.
Kasur is still not cleared which complicates the supply for units around Lahore.
Replacements IROP: 1/II to full strength, 17/I to full strength.
ROI: 2/IX, 16/XVI, 29/IX to full strength.
End of T3 Overall
Punjab
Lahore
Sialkot
Northern Border
Kashmir
