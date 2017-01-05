|
James Webb
United Kingdom
Canterbury
Kent
Fall 1918
Here we are. The last turn of the game. The Central Powers are collapsing, and have this final turn to try and make up the ground that they have lost over the past year. Can they do it?
Germany
This is it. We have one turn left.
Event Card Phase
Germany draws Mustard Gas Used.
This will be helpful in the West, as we already have the Poison Gas tech card in play.
Movement Phase
German 1st Army moves to Brest-Litovsk from Prussia.
German 5th Army moves to Serbia from Galicia.
Stosstruppen placed in Brest-Litovsk.
Combat Phase
Lettow-Vorbeck attacks British East Africa from Tanga, with a +2 DRM. BEAEF defends.
Germany rolls a 6(+2). WA roll a 2. CP win. Both armies spent.
Germany uses Mustard Gas Used to flip the French 2nd Army to spend in Paris.
German 11th Army attacks Paris from Somme, using Heavy Artillery. Attempts to breach trench.
Germany rolls a 5, a 3 and a 2. WA roll a 2. CP win. Trench breached.
German 11th Army attacks.
Germany rolls a 3. WA roll a 1. CP win. Trench breached.
German 11th Army attacks. USA 1st Army defends, using Heavy Artillery.
Germany rolls a 3. EA/USA roll a 5 and a 3. TE win. German 11th Army spent.
German 6th Army attacks. USA 1st Army defends, using Heavy Artillery.
Germany rolls a 6. EA/USA roll a 3 and a 2. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 2nd Army attacks. USA 2nd Army defends.
Germany rolls a 1(+1). EA/USA roll a 5. TE win. German 2nd Army spent.
One final push in Russia.
German 1st Army attacks Minsk from Brest-Litovsk, using Heavy Artillery. Russian 6th Army defends.
Germany rolls a 6, a 3 and a 3. EA/USA roll a 3. CP win. Both armies spent. Germany gains the Big Push +1 DRM.
German 17th Army attacks. Russian 5th Army defends, using Heavy Artillery.
Germany rolls a 3(+1). EA/USA roll a 5 and a 6. TE win. Germany uses first Stosstruppen reroll.
Germany rolls a 2(+1). Germany uses second Stosstruppen reroll.
Germany rolls a 1(+1). TE win. German 17th Army spent.
German 9th Army attacks. Russian 5th Army defends, using Heavy Artillery.
Germany rolls a 2. EA/USA roll a 6 and a 1. TE win. Both armies spent.
That's all we've got. It's nowhere near enough. The Central Powers have lost.
Production Phase
U-Boat Attrition: Germany rolls a 11. No attrition.
Germany has 12 PPs to spend. Germany refits 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 9th, 11th, 12th and 17th.
Germany builds a trench in Serbia.
Germany builds a trench in Prussia.
Western Allies
We've won. Now it's just a question of how much damage we can do.
Event Card Phase
WA draw Mustard Gas Used. WA take G1 Poison Gas for immediate use.
Movement Phase
British 2nd Army moves from Paris to Italy.
French 7th Army moves from Paris to Bulgaria.
Combat Phase
IEF attacks Anatolia from Mosul, using Arab Revolt. Turkish 2nd Army defends.
WA roll a 6 and a 4. CA roll a 4. TE win. Both armies spent.
MEF attacks Damascus from Jerusalem. Turkish 4th Army defends.
WA roll a 2. CA roll a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.
French 7th Army attacks Serbia from Bulgaria. Attempts to breach trench. +1 DRM for Mountain terrain.
WA roll a 4. Germany rolls a 5(+1). CP win. French 7th Army spent.
British 5th Army attacks Serbia from Greece. Attempts to breach trench.
WA roll a 3. Germany rolls a 5(+1). CP win. British 5th Army spent.
French 10th Army attacks.
WA roll a 3. Germany rolls a 1(+1). TE win. Trench breached.
French 10th Army attacks. German 5th Army defends. +1 DRM for Mountain terrain.
WA roll a 4. Germany rolls a 3(+1). TE win. Both armies spent. WA gain the Big Push +1 DRM.
British 4th Army attacks. AH 4th Army defends. +1 DRM for Mountain Terrain. -1 DRM for Shackled to a Corpse.
WA roll a 6. CA roll a 2. TE win. Both armies spent.
That's all I can do in the Balkans. What about Italy?
French 3rd Army attacks Austria from Venetia, using Heavy Artillery. +1 DRM for Poison Gas. AH 11th Army defends, using Heavy Artillery. +1 DRM for Mountain terrain.
WA roll a 6(+1) and a 5(+1). CA roll a 4(+1) and a 2(+1). TE win. Both armies spent. WA gain the Big Push +1 DRM.
British 2nd Army attacks. German 12th Army defends.
WA roll a 6(+1). Germany rolls a 5(+1). TE win. Both armies spent.
British 1st Army attacks. AH 10th Army defends.
WA roll a 5(+1). CA roll a 2(+1). TE win. Both armies spent.
Italian 3rd Army attacks. Defenders spent.
WA roll a 5(+1). CA roll a 5(+1). TE win. Austria conquered.
All CP armies retreat to Vienna. All WA armies advance into Austria.
I had to stop my attack here, because we'd advanced into mountains, and that was all that saved the Central Powers from being conquered this turn.
I decided to call the game to an end here, with the Western Allies breakthrough into Austria. There was nothing that the EA/USA or CA could do to make any further impact on the game - the final score was 5 VPs to the Central Powers, which is a losing score.
The Triple Entente win!
With the broken and exhausted enemy holed up in Vienna, and the northern road to Berlin open, the game would have likely ended with a total conquest of the Central Powers if there has been one more turn.
For fun, I pretended that mountain terrain didn't stop an advance, and carried on with the attacks - first into Vienna, and then up to Berlin. I won't bore you with the rolls this time, but needless to say that the Italians enjoyed hot dice and attack finally ended with Austria-Hungary both conquered and the victorious Italian 1st Army sitting on Berlin.
I enjoyed these sessions immensely - though writing them up each time was hard work! I almost wish the game had ended in 1915 or 1916.
I'll write up one final report, summarising my thoughts on these sessions.
Thanks to everyone who has been reading and supporting these posts. I'll leave you with final (terrible) photos of this alternate history, including the state of the world after my final (and not game-legal) series of attacks into Germany...
End of World War One.
-
Tiggo Morrison
United Kingdom
Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Quote:
I enjoyed these sessions immensely - though writing them up each time was hard work!
I'm glad you persevered, these reports have been excellent, nailbiting stuff. I could feel the tension and your enjoyment shines through your writing, thanks.
|