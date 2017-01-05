|
James Webb
This is reflection on the series of session reports I've been posting over the past week or two. I'm writing this after the game has just finished, but before I've finished posting the reports.
It won't offer many thoughts on the game itself – it's not a review – but suffice to say that this is probably my favourite game of 2016. I think it's great.
As for The Detailed Learning Game, well...
First, I think I am a poor Central Powers player. The fact that I didn't even end up with 4 VPs from Russia should be proof of that, let alone the fact that the Reichstag is being turned into a branch of Il Fornaio as we speak.
What's interesting is that this was the best CP opening turn that I've ever had, and perhaps that was the problem. Instead of getting bogged down in the West quite early, I pursued the capture of Paris for at least one turn too many. Previously, I had given up on Paris early, redistributed my troops accordingly and had no problems with Russia.
It seems that in the early game, the German advantage is such that holding onto gains in the West is not too hard (it takes the Western Allies a long time to match German manpower), so using troops in the East or the Balkans is a safe option. In this game, by the time I switched my attention to other Fronts, the Western Allies had too many armies for me to safely underpopulate France, and Russia had been able to build up a decent defence.
By contrast, the Triple Entente get stronger, to the point that – as you saw – they end up as the ones with the manpower to breakthrough wherever they choose.
Still, with the technological advantage I had, I feel like I should have acquitted myself better than I did.
Austria-Hungary gets less helpful as the war goes on, until they become a burden rather than an ally. This simulates the historical situation well. If they're not able to shut down the Balkans and make a decent contribution to the war against Russia, then they're not really worth the PPs they leech away from Germany.
In short, I feel like the answer might have been to shift units away from the West sooner, but I'm not sure if even that would have been enough to avoid a CP defeat.
As the Triple Entente, I felt like I rode my luck in the early game, but then established a strong position from which to slowly build up. Still, it probably didn't need to take as long as it did to put the CP to bed. I was super cautious on the Italian Front. It was a good moment to finally breakthrough into Austria, but I just had to keep playing out that final attack for fun - steamrolling through the Central Powers at the end there was hugely satisfying.
I've never been able to keep Romania alive for very long...
The Technology Deck was not my friend. I haven't played a game where the Central Powers haven't had a significant advantage by mid-1916. I understand that the CP have the edge with Event Cards that grant bonus draws, but still...considering I was approaching a 50/50 split of Tech I could use vs Tech I couldn't for most of the War and still found myself with nothing but piles of Synchronized Machine Guns...
Speaking of luck, I won't be doing a statistical analysis of the rolls in this game (you're welcome to though David). It's really hard to judge during the game, because you always feel like the dice are screwing you over, especially in a solo game where you're trying to put yourself in the shoes of both sides. You roll a lot of dice during the game, and both sides had moments where the dice came up in their favour during a critical combat.
I think that the TE got the better of the Event Card luck. The Treaty of Brest-Litovsk events mostly stayed in the deck.
Any key moments?
Serbia holding out for as long as she did. That's really helpful for the Triple Entente.
The Germans successfully breaking the Blockade and keeping the Austro-Hungarian Fleet alive, even if it was actually illegal, was quite epic. If only their land forces had been able to take advantage it might have significantly changed the result. With Greece out of the picture then troops could have been shifted north, and who knows what that might have achieved? I might have been tempted to launch a TE invasion of Gallipoli, something I haven't yet attempted – mainly because that darn fort makes it look so scary...
Equally, I couldn't have asked for much more from the Russians. If Russia is still in the game by the time US boots are in Paris then it gets very difficult for the CP.
To those of you who read the session reports – thank you. I hope that they are useful to someone, and encourage them to get this game to the table more often. It's a really excellent design and a lot of fun.
For those of you who know the game, what would you have done differently? Where did it all go wrong for the Central Powers, or how would you have made sure that the Triple Entente were drinking wine in Berlin in 1917?
I suppose I'd better get on and finish writing up those reports then...
Mike Haggett
Thank you for the detailed play report, it was fun to follow along with you. Enjoyed it immensely!
Adam Smith
What was total playtime?
Has been awesome following along, thanks for putting the effort into this!
Jim F
Been interesting to follow your ups and downs. Thanks for putting the time and effort in.
Tyler Gingrich
I agree with the other respondents. Thanks a lot for posting these. I've enjoyed reading the sessions and actually got "impatient" for the next update a couple of times. LOL.
You've succeeded in putting this game on my wishlist. Looks like a lot of fun to play. Now if CSI would just get a restock...
William Gaskill
Good job,I have most all WWI Games but I see now I need another.
OD
James Webb
Rather annoyingly, this has been approved before the Fall 1918 report...
Anyway, as for play time, I couldn't give an accurate account. I left the game set up over a period of a few days, and would play a season when I got the chance. I think the suggested playtime of 5 hours is accurate, if you're not writing up session reports inbetween turns.
Some turns go quickly (especially for the Eastern and Central allies), and the game can realistically end anywhere from Spring 1915 right up to the end of 1918, so it will vary.
Thanks for the feedback and patience guys. I hope that the reports will be a resource for anyone who's curious as to how the game plays, or needs to see how a particular rule works in practice.
