Severus Snape


Introduction:
The search for a strategic level game on the AWI that will hit the sweet spot of wargaming continues for I have not found it in The American Revolution: Decision in North America. This Joe Miranda design seems to do well on the political side, but falls a bit short in the military aspects of the war. This review is on the revised edition of the game, that one that was to be boxed but wasn't.
Components:
The physical aspect of the rules' booklet is smoothly done, and better than the average magazine game, whatever "average" might mean. The layout and the use of colour and bold makes it easier to grasp the rules, though one might miss the individual trees for the forest. One example is the explanation for the entry of George Washington, which is covered under the heading of "American Special Reinforcements." By scanning a bit too quickly, I missed it. There are also sections for optional rules, designer notes, and an AAR by the ever reliable Eric Bickford.
The counters are dull, drab and functional. I suppose spicing them up in the way that Worthington Games did with its Kickstarter edition for New York 1776 would have meant a higher retail price. The best that can be said for the counters is that the punch out with no problem, and they work on the map; but look at them too long and you will fall asleep.
The map is well done, and another feather in the lavishly feathered cap of Joe Youst. The holding boxes for Britain, France and Spain are all on the east side, but it is difficult to see where else they could go. The tables to the north are clear and accessible for both sides. The Caribbean and the Maritime areas are included, which expands the shores that the war might, or did, touch. One gripe is the absence of a political points chart. It could have been placed beside the year track, instead of the iconic Minuteman image.
The two player-aid charts included in the game seem to be based on what fans of the design did on their own after the first edition was published. At the back of the rulebook are two things that need to be printed. One is a political point tracker, which breaks down what every region is worth by city or town. On the other side is a planning sheet for the Colonial Loyalty, European Balance of Power, and Revolutionary Progress tables. Gilbert Collins is, I believe, responsible for the planning sheet. He also has a nice video introduction to the game.
The importance of the Colonial Loyalty, European Balance of Power, and Revolutionary Progress tables:
The Colonial Loyalty table matters for the cost of building Militia units, and for scoring Political Points. If a region if fully on one side, as New England is for the Rabble Rousing Revolutionaries at the start of the game, you score double for the places you control. The more Political Points you have, the greater your capability to buy Campaign markers, build units, etc.
One quirk about Colonial Loyalty is that the presence of your forces matters for gaining Political Points--you must occupy key locations--but the size of your army makes no difference. A few Militia units could exert an overall control that a large army could not. The question has been raised on CSW and, as far as I can tell, not addressed. If Joe Miranda has addressed it, please bring it into this discussion.
The European Balance of Power table tracks the entry of France and Spain into the conflict. This is fine and good and clear but for another quirk: France and Spain can drop out of the war as quickly as they enter it. You can have French and Spanish forces actively campaigning one year, only to be beamed out of the war the next year. I do not know if this is a "design for effect" component to reflect British victories against French and Spanish forces in other parts of the globe. Yet, it is certainly odd to have the possibility of Spain and France entering and leaving like a ping-pong ball flying hither and yon.
In one game I soloed, France entered the war and brought units to North America in 1777 only to see the European Balance of Power shift to the left at the start of 1778, meaning a quick exit; I chose to ignore it. It is up to other gamers to decide what they would do. In face to face play, I imagine the British player might want to press the point and remove the French. It is not as if this went unnoticed when the first edition came out, but it seems to have gone unaddressed.
Now comes the Revolutionary Progress table. It is safe to say that such progress can not be reversed. "Oh my! You mean I have to 'undeclare' my independence?!" Its progression brings more dice to the American side when it comes to rolling for Political Points. As mentioned above, these allow you to build--"mobilize"--units, purchase Campaign markers, and do a few more things besides.
Campaign Markers, or Death by Chits:
What's a Joe Miranda design without the use of chits? A Joe Miranda design that does not use them. Enough said; but that being said, he does tend to like them a great deal. The player who wins the initiative--the Insurgents begin each game holding it--gets to draw first. From then on, the initiative is decided by bidding chits, if one has any, and rolling a d6.
There are three types of Campaign markers to be randomly drawn from a opaque cup. The most that one side can purchase at the beginning of the turn is fifteen, if you have the Political points to get them. At the end of each turn, both players must discard 50% of his or her chits, rounding down.
The fact that you can keep them, potentially, for an entire game means that you, of course, keep them out of the other player's hand. This causes ripples that can build into waves when it comes to the Rabble Rousing chits essential for influencing the three tables mentioned above. These chits range in value from one to three. Four chits have names: Franklin, who is not Franklin D., Paine, but only to the British backside, Jefferson, but not the character from 1970's television, and Adams, John, and not the beer-guy Samuel. These have a strength of three for the Insurgents and one for the British. It behooves the British side to keep them, assuming he or she draws them, until a key moment late, or later, in the game, while remembering that they do count against the 50% one is allowed to keep at the end of each turn.
With these Rabble Rousing chits, you place secret bids on the three tables in order to influence their movement. If only one side bids, it is an auto-shift in that side's favour. If both bid, each roll a d6 and add the strength of the Rabble Rousing markers each used. Once this is done, the chits are placed back in the cup, meaning that it is possible for either side to draw them during the course of the turn. In battles, you draw chits for each enemy unit you eliminate.
Second, there are the Tactics' chits can be used in battle to see who gets to fire first, which is a potentially enormous advantage. They can also be used to add additional dice during combat. Sometimes they are needed to allow you to do other things during a turn.
Last, we have the Action chits which cover eighteen different things a player might be allowed to do during the course of a turn, though some can only be used by the Revolutionary side. These actions come in a variety of colours, shapes, and sizes.
Here are some examples. The Privateers action means you can stop the Royal Navy in its tracks by not allowing the transport of British units from the homeland to North American or the Caribbean, or movement within those regions. Given the possibility of drawing this two turns in a row, which I did as the Insurgent side, seems overly powerful to me. Then again, the French may never find a North American foothold because of British use of the chit.
The Politicking Among Generals' marker might allow for the permanent removal of any general not named George, who is, of course, the strongest leader on both sides. But what is an AWI game that does not have George Washington as the most powerful and effective military leader? Does such even exist? (I forget how 1777: Year of the Hangman does it.) And while we are on the nit-pick of ratings, the British General Thomas Gage is equal or better than anyone not named George. Gage, that worthless wet rag, should be rated a negative integer, or, at best, a zero. John Shy has an excellent article on Gage in his collection of essays, for the record.
There is the Indian's chit, but I am skeptical about bothering to use it. There is a political price to pay, as the Anti-Royalist side is allowed to draw a random chit every time the British build an Indian unit, of which there are only three that can be built. The western side of the map is a veritable wasteland that is a waste of time for campaigning because of the lack of political point locations. I posted a thread asking why the west is included, other than for aesthetic purposes, and I can still hear the silence echoing in my head.
We also have a Master Plan chit, but it is a bit of a misnomer from where I sit at the keyboard. It allows you to reroll any die roll you make during a combat resolution.
I could discuss what I feel are the merits or demerits of each Action, but I will end with Tarleton's Quarter, which can lead to a potential Massacre, and the fallout it brings. But TQ is not as biased as the name might indicate--imagine a conversation after the war, with a "Daddy, what did you do in the AWI?" Oh, I killed people, lots of people; actually, I massacred many a person."--because both sides can make use of the counter.
To summarize the place of Campaign chits, they are the engine that drives the design. For influencing the three tables, they work smoothly and elegantly. During the movement and combat portions of a turn, they can either be effective or clunky or useless if you are the British side and you have drawn the Minuteman counter two turns in a row. All-in-all, I like them. But one has to like them if one is to stand a chance at liking this game; there is no way to get around their essential nature to the design.
The optional Partisan rule:
As written, the presence of a Partisan counter, such as one finds at Boston in the beginning of the game, can be a suffocating sufferance for the player beneath it. Boston, worth a face value of five Political points, is worthless to the British because of the Partisan. Building Partisans range from a cost of two to four political points--if you are the British, be prepared to pay anything higher than two--and there is a fifty-fifty chance of a successful build. What bothers me is how difficult they are to remove. As written, the rules make no allowance for the size of the army unit, or units, facing the Partisan unit. I played with the houserule created to try and counter this problem, though it might make their removal too easy. If you use this rule, you roll a d6 and if you get a number that is equal--at least I think it is equal--or less than the number of military units you have under the Partisan, the marker is removed. I think it might be best to play without the use of Partisans.
The Play of the Game:
All the typical challenges of solo play were at hand for me as I tried to do the "best" for both sides. For the three tables, it came down to the number of Rabble Rousing counters held by each side. A feast means you can spread them out; a famine means you go for the Revolutionary Progress table, if need be, and then the European Balance of Power. I found the political aspect to be satisfying and elegant. What does not work as well is the military half of this gaming equation, which I turn to next.
If the number of factors (one d6 roll per factor) is large, you suddenly find yourself using a buckets-of-dice method for winning or losing. Because you "disrupt" on a five, or kill on a six, there are potentially a lot of rounds for rolling until one side breaks and retreats or is killed off. The initiative aspect of who gets to roll first is exciting, but the die rolls to follow are not. There is an optional "tactical" rule one can use for combat which requires at least three units for the centre and the flanks, which could enliven the combat, though you have to provide your own tactical board as you remove the units from the map to the table that holds them.
Why I find the military aspect not as interesting or engaging as the political side I cannot say for sure. Maybe it is because of the "whack-a-mole" campaigning that goes back and forth. Take New York City one turn, lose New York City the next turn, retake New York City the turn after. Rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat, zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
There is the Naval component to the game, but I will say little about it at this time. I would like to hear from others, who care to comment, as to how important they see, or saw, the use of naval fleets in the game. It is another oddity for the ratings' debate to see Admiral Richard Howe rated but a one; he was arguably the most respected Admiral of his day and he gets but a one. We cannot design or write or comment on such without our own biases, that's for sure.
A preliminary Conclusion:
Despite my criticisms, I like this game. Though it falls short for me, I like what it attempts to achieve by its combination of the political and military sides to the American Revolutionary War. There are some elegant and nuanced touches to be sure, even though the end result does not live up to the hope that they bring.
I will return to correct errors and to perhaps add clarification and more comment.
Mayor Jim
Nice review...I almost purchased this game...but read a different review which gave me pause...you verified my hesitancy to purchase
Severus Snape


MayorJim wrote:
Nice review...I almost purchased this game...but read a different review which gave me pause...you verified my hesitancy to purchase
Which review gave you doubts, Mayor Jim?
Mayor Jim
Actually, it was discussions on consimworld world if I remember correctly...just didn't seem to "grab" me
Daniel Berger
Quote:
played with the houserule created to try and counter this problem, though it might make their removal too easy. If you use this rule, you roll a d6 and if you get a number that is equal--at least I think it is equal--or less than the number of military units you have under the Partisan, the marker is removed. I think it might be best to play without the use of Partisans.
I'm guessing you came across my variant, which is indeed less than or equal to the number (not strength) of the units. Note that, in my variant anyway, you also have to spend a Tactics chit to do it.
I haven't seen the updated rules so I'm curious which, if any, of my variants made it into the game. I have the first edition which left me with the impression that it's a decent but underdeveloped game. It sounds like you feel it still falls into that category.
Severus Snape


Daniel, yes, the variants to which I refer are the ones you posted. I have put the game away, so I cannot be certain, but it seems that none of your ideas were used. I guess we have taken a step in the right direction. What was half-baked is now three-quarters baked.
