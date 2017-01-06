|
Feindfahrten Kpt.Ltd. Sander’s with U-32 Typ VIIA and U-632 Typ VIIC
1 WO Karl Lehmann
2 WO Achim Herbst
LI Jürgen Röttgers
Sani Egon König
September 1939 (Feindfahrt 1) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Destination British Isles. No events. Transit to the target area.
- Small English freighter. Night attack with deckgun. Only a few hits. Fire again. Sheaf Mead 5000 BRT sunk.
- Homecoming to Wilhelmshaven.
1 ship sunk. 5000 BRT
total 1 ship 5000 BRT
Oktober 1939 (Feindfahrt 2) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Destination British Isles. Mine laying.
- Mines successfully placed in Scottish waters.
- Homecoming. Shortly before the coast enemy aircraft. Alarm dive successful!
0 ships sunk. total 5000 1 ship BRT
November 1939 (Feindfahrt 3) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Destination British Isles.
- No events in the Biskaja. Transit to the target area.
- Nocturnal sighting of great freighter. Attack with Deckgun Empire Wave sunk.
- Continued enemy flight. Close distance. Night attack. Duds G7a from the tailtube. Freighter damaged. Deck guns gives the ship the rest. Leonidas M sunk.
- Homecoming.
2 ships sunk. 12100 BRT
total 3 ships 17100 BRT
K Ltd Sander awarded the U-boad Warmedal.
2 WO Achim Herbst now expert.
Dezember 1939 (Feindfahrt 4) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Destination British Isles.
- Day sighting. Small freighter. Close up. Attack with deckgun. Recess Aenos sunk.
- Homecoming.
1 ship sunk 3600 BRT
4 ships 20700 BRT total
Januar 1940 (Feindfahrt 5) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Destination British Isles.
- Nocturnal sighting of great freighter. Attack with UZO. G7a from tube 1 and 2 from close range. 1 unexpected. Ship damaged. Turning on tail tubes. Ixion sunk.
- Homecoming.
1 ship sunk 10300 BRT
5 ships 31000 BRT total
KLtd. Sander is awarded the Iron Cross 2nd class.
Februar 1940 (Feindfahrt 6) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Destination British Isles.
- Sighting small freighter with escort. Bluefields sunk. Retreat undetected from the area.
- Small freighter. Night attack with deckgun. Royal Scepter sunk.
- Alarmdive from Aircraft.
- Homecoming.
2 ships sunk 6900 BRT
7 ships 37900 BRT total
März 1940 (Feindfahrt 7) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Destination British Isles.
- Konvoy sighted. Night attack. Go to middle distance. Pipe 1-4 and Tailpipe Go. Two on each large freighter. Rear on small freighter. Three hits. Rotorua sunk.
- Diving! Water bombs. Sani Egon König slightly wounded. Deckgun damaged.
- Exceed maximum test depth.
- Water bombs.
- Water bombs. Hook right. Hydrophone damaged.
- Deck deck irreparable.
- Follow the convoy. In the coming night attack from middle distance. Clantara damaged. Soloysunk . Not discovered.
- Follow the damaged Clantara and use the last torpedo. No hit!
- Homecoming.
2 Ships sunk 15300 BRT
9 ships 53200 BRT total
Egon König is awarded the black Woundedmedal.
April 1940 (Feindfahrt 8) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Destination British Isles.
- No events in the Biskaja. Transit in the target area.
- No sightings
- Homecoming.
0 ships sunk 0 BRT 9 ships 53200 BRT total
Mai 1940 (Feindfahrt 9) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Destination British Isles. Minelaying.
- No events in the Biskaja. Transit in the target area.
- Aircraft! Periscope damaged. Sailor slightly wounded. No hits with the flak. Flooding could be stopped.
- 2 hours later. Airplane attack. Alarm dive. Periscope repaired.
- 3 hours afterwards, mines successfully placed ahead of Ireland.
- Large freighter with escort. Periscope depth and shot from medium distance. Zealandic sunk.
- Aircraft! Alarm dive. Drive into Bremerhafen.
1 ship sunk 10600 BRT
10 ships 63800 BRT total
Juni 1940 (Feindfahrt 10) U-32 Typ VIIA
- KLtd Sander sets a few levers in motion and we get out on the Atlantic.
- No events in the Biskaja.
- British convoy. Night attack on medium distance. 2 small freighter, 2 large freighter and a tanker. Slivedrecht damaged. Umtata damaged.
- Destroyer comes closer. Get away successfully. Follow the Umtata.
- Night attack. Umtata sunk.
- Capital ship sighted. During the day. BB ROYAL OAK. 4 Torpedos No hit or duds!
- Convoy! We sink into the center. Fire on the Titan. No hits.
- Follow convoy at night. Water bombs. Water break and e-machines starboard damaged.
- Floods stopped. E machines repaired. Destroyer withdraws. 2nd try. Tailtopedo from medium distance on Beaverburn. Sunk.
- Homecoming
2 Ships sunk 18000 BRT
12 ships 81800 BRT total
Kpt.Ltd. Sander is awarded the Iron Cross 1st class
1 WO Karl Lehmann now expert
Boat now in St. Nazaire
Juli 1940 (Feindfahrt 11) U-32 Typ VIIA
- British Isles Minelaying. After the Royal Oak disaster G7eer exchanged against Steamtorpedos.
- Meeting on U-29. Transit to the target area.
- Flyers! Alarm dive.
- Mines laid in the british sea.
- British Freighter Gregalia. Close up. Open tube 3 and 4. 1 hit. Deck gun fires. Ship does not sink. Escort approaches. We are detected.
- Water bombs. 2 hours later tube 1 from medium distance. Duds Destroyer far away. Tube 2 fire. No hit! Pipe 3 and Tailtorpedo! Gregalia sunk.
- Homecoming. Airplane, alarm diving!
1 ship sunk 5900 BRT
13 ships 87700 BRT total
1 WO Karl Lehmann transfered to own ship.
2 WO Achim Herbst now 1WO on U-32.
New 2 WO Josef Menzel
August 1940 (Feindfahrt 12) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Atlantic.
- Airborne attack. Hydrophone and Hull damage. Bootsmann slightly wounded.
Hydrophon irreparable. Transit in target area.
- Convoy. Mean distance at night 2 torpedoes. Tailtorpedo on the third-largest ship. Ogontz sunk. Destroyer turns on us. Waterbombs! Flak hit. Hull damage. Deckgun damaged. Destroyer
turns and comes closer. Watebombs nearby. Hull damage. Torpedo flaps damaged front and rear. Water break. Medic König slightly wounded. Hull damage. Flooding not stopped. Destroyer loses us.
- Flooding stopped. Flak irreparable. Deckgun as well. Torpedo tube defective. Must abort the mission.
- Homecoming. Airplane attack. Alarm dive.
1 ship sunk. 5000 BRT
14 ships 92700 BRT total
König 2nd time wounded.
No promotion for Sander.
BDU gives 1WO Achim Herbst his own ship.
2 WO Josef Menzel new 1 WO.
New 2 WO Rudolf Anskötter.
November 1940 (Feindfahrt 13) U-32 Typ VIIA
- Atlantic.
- Transit to the target area.
- Continue feuding. No sightings.
- Continue feuding. No sightings.
- Continue feuding. No sightings.
- Home entrance in St Nazaire.
0 ships sunk. 0 BRT 14 ships 92700 BRT total
U-32 replaced KLtd Sander now in command of U-632 a Typ VIIC.
Dezember 1940 (Feindfahrt 14) U-632 Typ VIIC.
- Spanish coast.
- Transit to the target area.
- Small freighter. Deckgun up close. Frdka Lensen sunk.
- Large freighter with escort. Pipe 1 to 4. City of Benares sinks. Destroyer is looking for us. Pulling starboard hooks. Water bombs far away. Destroyer finds us again full thrust. Water bombs. Water break and radio damaged. Destroyer stays on. Backboard hook. Water bombs. Damage to the shell and waterleakage. Destroyer comes from eighth. 10 degrees starboard. Water bombs. Hull damage. Destroyer loses us. Radio is broken.
- Airplane! Alarm dive.
- No sightings.
- Homecoming. Airplane attack. Hull damage. Backboard E-machines damaged. Diesel damaged . Sailor heavily wounded.
- E Machine stay defective.
- Drive into St Nazaire.
2 Ships sunk. 15600 BRT
16 ships 108200 BRT total
KLtd Sander is awarded the Knights Cross for sinking 108200 BRT
1 WO Josef Menzel now expert.
Februar 1941 (Feindfahrt 15) U-632 ein Typ VIIC.
- Atlantic.
- Convoy Daytime attack medium distance. 1-4 Lot. 2 compartments. Parmahybra sunk. Escort turns on us. Hook backbord. Water bombs deck guns hit and waterleakage. Destroyer loses us.
- lose the convoy. Deckgun repaired.
- Convoy Night attack medium distance. 3 big freighter a small one. Pipe 1-3 on the largest pot. 4 and stern on the second freighter. Navasota sunk. Destroyer comes close.. Water bombs. Water break. Destroyer shaken off.
- Follow the convoy. Tanker, a big freighter and two small ones. 4 on the freighter Abosso sinks. Escort has us. Water bombs. Strong water break. Exceed maximum depth. Destroyer lost us. Flooding comes under control. Deck gun destroyed.
- Follow Konvoy. Day attack long distance with last tailtorpedo. Escort has us. Water bombs. Flooding. Destroyer loses us flooding is stopped.
- Homecoming
3 ships sunk 26800 BRT
19 ships 135000 BRT total
März 1941 (Feindfahrt 16) U-632 ein Typ VIIC.
-British Islands.
- Transit to the target area.
- Single ship without escort. Emerge after the target deck attack. After a long shot the Akenside sinks.
- Continue feuding. No sightings.
- Continue feuding. No sightings.
- Ship plus escort. Large freighter from medium distance. Ville de Liege sinks.
- Homecoming
2 ships sunk. 10200 BRT
21 ships 145200 BRT total
April 1941 (Feindfahrt 17) U-632 ein Typ VIIC.
- British Islands.
- Transit to the target area.
- Small freighter without escort. Klantara sinks.
- Tanker during the day. Close up. One hit. Deck guns. Athelcrest sinks.
- Homecoming. Airplane attack. Alarm dive.
2 ships sunk. 8000 BRT
23 ships sunk 153200 BRT total
Crew now veterans.
Mai 1941 (Feindfahrt 18) U-632 ein Typ VIIC.
- Atlantic.
- Airattack! Water bomb! Water break, periscope damaged. Flak hit, hull damage. sailor seriously wounded. 1 WO Josef Menzel killed. LI Jürgen Röttgers easily wounded. Flyer shot down!
- Periscope and Flak can be repaired.
- Single ship sighted. Tanker Night attack close. Tailtorpedo. Svend Foyn sunk.
- Konvoy At night. Medium distance. Two small, one big freighter and one tanker. C of Mandalay and Daghestan damaged. Not detected. Follow C of Mandalay. 2 torpedoes medium distance. Sinks.
- Homecoming. Flight attack! Flak damaged. 2 dead sailors.
2 ships sunk. 22200 BRT
25 ships 175400 BRT total
New 1 WO is 2WO Rudolf Anskötter.
New 2 WO Benjamin Klingenberg.
LI Jürgen Röttgers is awarded the Woundedmedal in black.
Juni 1941 (Feindfahrt 19) U-632 ein Typ VIIC.
- Atlantic. KLtd Sander sets a few levers in motion and U-632 participates as part of the Wolfsrudel Kreuzotter with 12 further ships.
- Luftwaffe announces target nearby. Small freighter. Dive close up and give deck cannon bombardment. Cassequel sunk.
- Transit to the target area.
- Convoy during the day. Attack in Wolfsrudel Kreuzotter. Let us sink into the convoy. Diving on sea level. 2 large and two small freighters. Moh. Ali-Kebir and Starcross sink. Diving away. Follow the convoy.
Afternoon. Again attaking the convoy. 3 large freighter a tanker. Pendrecht Santa Rita sinking Escape unseen.
At night, third attack. Stay dived mean distance. 3 Freighter a tanker. W. C. Bryant damaged Yarraville sunk. Follow the damaged ship. Mean distance last torpedo no hit.
- Continue feuding. Ship sighted. Deckgun on freighter. Woensdrecht sunk.
- Homecoming. Flight attack! Flak damaged. 2 dead sailors.
7 ships sunk 49400 BRT
32 ships 224800 BRT total
KLtd Sander is awarded the Oakleaves tot he Knights Cross for sinkin 224800 BRT.
Juli 1941 (Feindfahrt 20) U-632 ein Typ VIIC.
- transfer to the Mediterranean. Sander can not do anything against it! This means Gibraltar.
- Farewell from France.
- KLtd. Sander drops U-632 through the passage at night.
- Transit to the target area.
- Small freighter. Deck gun attack during the day. Scoresby sunk.
- Airplane! Alarm dive
- A capital ship sighted. The CV COURAGEOUS at night with escort. Medium distance Everything from bow and stern to the ship. 3 words found. Ship sinks! CV COURAGEOUS 18600 BRT
Destroyer has us. Water bombs. Hull damage. Flak damaged. Water break. Destroyer stays on. Deckgun damaged. Waterbreak not yet stopped. Starboard. Just into the bombs. Both diesel batteries are defective. Sailor slightly injured. Sani Egon King is mortally wounded. Water bombs. Hook backbord. Close miss. Water bombs. Sheath damage and radio defect. Destroyer lost us.
- Machines defective. Boat must be abandoned. Radio defective.
- Lost at sea
2 ships sunk. 22400 BRT
34 ships 247200 BRT total
What a run!
KptLtd Sanders was Lost on Sea after months of duty. Last transmission received after he crossed Gibraltar.
Shourtly after the Courageous sunk.
The Spanish destroyer bombardement was a nail biter and nearly forced him to surface.
The Royal oak disaster was hilarious could not believe how I missed that.
And as a last Kill the Courageous.
The ending was a bit disappointing. I would have preferred being sunk.
Getting lost at sea in the mediteranean with a seaworthy ship and enough supply mid of july feels a bit odd. I know the Mediterranean is not a small pool in the backyard but meeeehhh… At last a plane or a ship would have found him or the current would have carried the floating boad somewhere.
Hope you enjoyed the KTB of Sander.
Gregory Smith
United States
Pennsylvania
Hey Simon,
Kudos, very enjoyable read. Playing it as it probably should be played
Greg
Mark Gingell
United Kingdom
Shelfanger
Norfolk
Really enjoyed the post, but did notice one thing..
no refit time.
Noticed it as well.
1 month Refit missing between each patrol.
Oh so if I am on sea in January I will return on January and will have the whole Feb in the docks? Thanks for the hint. I misunderstood that.
By the way I found the megamod and the KTB stuff...
There goes my free time.
Think I will try a RPG approach with all the extras.
Have fun!
And don't forget that type IX have 2 months patrol time (except if abort before mid-patrol) + 1 month Refit.
Jack Beckman
United States
Sterling Heights
Michigan
-
Also those are *minimum* refit times - damage could cause them to be longer.
