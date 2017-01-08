|
Serious Gamer
United States
Apple Valley
California
This will be posted on the actual Magic Realm threads soon. Until then, I'm posting it here.
This isn't the normal game. This includes an expansion I've been developing since June of last year, which makes the game twice as big. Have to play it to know if it's good or not. There's a bit of a history to this if anyone is interested in learning. Just letting you know what you're in for if you choose to read this. This isn't the only fan expansion out there, it's just one that happens to be my own WIP.
INTRODUCTION
Finally got a rough print and play set setup and ready. No more dilly dallying. Time to see if all the improvements I have made seem to hold (spoiler: so far so good), and if the Questing the Super Realm variant seems up to snuff (spoiler: so far it does). Also used the Advanced Combat rules, and Commerce.
Note: the images you will see, especially regarding the map tiles, are not final images. Several of the tiles are of the printer-friendly variety, not printed on card stock, because I want to make these sets on the cheap until I get just about everything right.
Map:
As the Sorcerer I started in the Rolling Hills in the Settlement with the friendly Mages. My Quests, as I chose to accept them:
The bottom 2 cards are ones I discarded and replaced with 2 others. I chose to play a 6 week session, so I had 6 Quests. 1 of the quests is a Base Quest (not shown), which involves gaining 1 VP for every 20 notoriety I have by the end of the game. I needed to get at least 12 VP (I get -2 VP for each week at the start of the game).
Started with the Ice Bolt (expansion spell), Transform, and Hurricane Winds spells. My intention with the Ice bolt (missile weapon of range 13, slows enemy move/attack speed by 1 if it hits, making it more likely to kill a single target as opposed to the Fiery Blast which is more effective as a spell against multiple targets) was to use it against larger foes, while I would run from multiple foes, if possible. The Transform spell had a dual purpose. 1.) Take out large armored enemies I couldn't hope to defeat (well, small odds of defeating). 2.) Transform myself, hoping for a Dragon, expecting some animal that can at the very least walk the woods and move around faster). Lastly, the Hurricane Winds. Might come in handy if I couldn't transform into something that could fly, thus I could blow myself from a mountain clearing to some adjacent tiles if the roads for too long and windy.
Week 1-2
Was curious to see what the traveler is, so I decided to stay in the Rolling Hills for the day. So I hid a few times, and enchanted the tile, giving me an alternative route through the Barren Hills and into the Oak Woods, where I was hoping to find the Lancers. Long story short, I didn't. And the traveler ended up being some nobody that no one cares about (ie a blank traveler chit). I decided to plot a course for the Falls, since I needed to make a trek there, and hoped to find some valuable sites along the way. Next stop, the Oak Woods, to see if the Spire would be there. Nope, but there are signs of the Elves. Ended up enchanting the Oak Woods for faster passage, leading into the Mountain. Spire wasn't there either, but signs of the Bandits was. Next I tried the Cliff. After making my way to the middle of it, and enchanting it, saw that the Lair was below. But I couldn't find it in my to find the secret passage that led to it, so I moved on, hoping to come back to it later. Off to the Lake Woods, where the Forgotten Garrison lie. It didn't bring up any Spire. Also, the first significant traveler showed up, the Apprentice, who could grant me an extra Enchant phase if I hired him for 4 gold. Maybe if I wasn't focused on looking for and hiring the Lancers, and getting enough riches to hire the Mage HQ in the process. Tried to make my way to the Forgotten Garrison to discover it for a VP, but the Serpents kept showing up, and I didn't want to risk fighting them, so I moved on.
Into the Deep Woods I go. No sites, but a Grey Anomaly showed up. Decided to test my Ice Blast out on it, to no avail (ended up with M force after all modifications). When the Gold Anomaly showed up the next day, decided to high tail it out of there, into the Rapid River. No Camps, and no monsters. And no travelers. Onto the Nut Woods, a Barkeep traveler could be seen in the distance. Wasn't worth the time to get to him and hire him. Decided to make my way to the Bubble River, and from there, row upstream to the Cliffs. It was uneventful until I made it to the base of the Falls, where a Giant would be waiting for me, while a blacksmith looked down from atop the Falls.
Week 3-6
Manage to kill the Giant by transforming him into a squirrel and slicing it with my dagger. After that, I spend a day searching for the Secret Passage, and find it, and begin my trek to the Pool. I soon discover it (1 VP), and a giant Octopus, who gobbled up the blacksmith before looking for me. I quickly dispatch it by transforming it into a frog and slicing it like I did the squirrel. Managed to get a hold of 1 large treasure and 4 small treasures.
To the Pine Woods, hoping to find the Lancers. Instead, I find the Company by the Large Fire, and a Food/Ale mission. For the first night, I decide to try waiting for the Lancers, and cast the transform spell on myself, transforming me into a bird. The next day, no Lancers. I decide to sell all but my large treasure, gaining 27. Sick of waiting for the Lancers to arrive, I fly all the way across the map to the Inn (after an unsuccessful landing), where I turn in the Food/Ale mission (1 VP + 36 gold), along with the Falls Trek Quest for another 2 VP, plus my discovery of the Pool for another 1 VP. 4 VP down, 8 to go. But at this point I only have about a week left. I Trade with the Rogues in hopes of finding a better quest, which I do. I trade my Hire Lancers quest for the "Secrets in the Cairns" quest, which can net me 3 VP if I complete it. Without further ado, I attempt to set off to the High Pass, except that the Rogues blocked me after taking that quest. So I'm delayed a day. The night passes without incident.
Next day (Day 10, Month 2), I finally get to the High Pass. Guess what's there on the clearing I'm on? The Cairns! Guess who shows up? The goblins.
I evade them the first day, but fail to hide the next, so they block me. I have no choice but to transform back into a bird and fly away. With no hope of achieving enough VP, I Fly to the Lost Woods to see what could've been. There, the Lost Palace lies, along with the Tower and a few other site chits. No Spire. No victory. But I did get +1 VP for the notoriety value I had at the game's end.
End game score:
Starting VP: -12
Discoveries VP: 1
Mission VP: 1
Quest VP: 3 (2 for Falls Trek, 1 for Notoriety base quest)
Grand Total: -7 VP
Thoughts
Despite the loss, the Super Realm expansion seems to function fine, and I was starting to develop more clear strategies about 2 weeks in on how to best go about getting more VP. I should've tried going after sites more aggressively just for the sake of discovering them, especially the Lost City/Castle/Palace/Fortress locations, which could've netted me 2 VP each. Also should've taken a Gold or Fame base quest rather than the Hire Mage HQ or Hire Lancer HQ quest. Also would've been a good idea to hire one of the Mages earlier on so I wouldn't have to rest and re-enchant chits so often, rather than trying to save up money to hire the Mage HQ (after this session of testing, have increased the value of that Hire Mage quest to 3 VP). And lastly, may have been better to not start with Hurricane Winds if I would end up transforming into a bird that could fly around, though I didn't know I was eventually going to use it on myself, much less get that result. Next time I'll probably use either Fiery Blast or Fire Bolt instead of Ice Bolt. Ice Bolt is only really beneficial if you have allies fighting alongside you.
Noticed a way to improve at least 1 of the tiles. Other than that, the expansion is looking good for beta testing in the near future.
Posted Fri Jan 6, 2017 7:24 pm
WORELOF PENDRAGON
Canada
Kitchener
Ontario
Fantastic read bro!!!! Cant wait for more.Your expansion looks great! Just need to get up the courage to cut more counters, till i go insane.Like when i made the redesign lololololol Still learning Magic Realm....but im glad i finally made a copy.Fantastic game if you can wrap your head around it.Thanks again enjoyed this
Serious Gamer
United States
Apple Valley
California
w0relof wrote:
Fantastic read bro!!!! Cant wait for more.Your expansion looks great! Just need to get up the courage to cut more counters, till i go insane.Like when i made the redesign lololololol
Still learning Magic Realm....but im glad i finally made a copy.Fantastic game if you can wrap your head around it.Thanks again enjoyed this
The good news is that you can consider the Questing the Super Realm and the 8 extra characters optional for cutting out, to make the task less daunting; maybe even the denizens with no value (ex: the Undead). The bad news, everything else.
Quantum Jack
United States
Kentucky
yeah. if i were going to test your super realm, i would DEFINITELY test without the questing and additional characters. Balance is often done one element at a time. If the game is discovered to be "broken" how can you know for sure which added element caused it?
anyways. I have been watching in fascination. great appreciation for the work you've put into this project.
