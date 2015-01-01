|
SPQR - A different kind of review
More than a review, this is an overview of the “bad things” I have found while exploring SPQR for the last year or so. I have decided to write it this way because there is plenty of praise to be found elsewhere and because I often find reviews touching upon negative aspects more interesting, but remember that,…
I believe SPQR is a great game. Before you read what follows, I want to stress that it is always a thought-provoking, rewarding and, above all, fun experience for me when I get this game on the table.
Something I would also like to say before I continue is that I have no specialized knowledge in the academic areas relevant to this game, be it ancient or military history. All I can say is that I am interested in these subjects, and that playing SPQR has increased my interest in them.
SPQR focuses on battles at a tactical scale. I have been looking around the internet for a long enough time to have read a wealth of different opinions, reviews and experiences from other players.
Some of the more negative views assert that the game is flawed by what it attempts to accomplish. It tries to deliver a highly detailed picture of ancient battles, where we truly have too little, fragmentary or unreliable information to give anything more than a broad-brush approach to the subject before degenerating into pure fantasy.
Other approaches to ancient tactical simulation illustrate this point, as they are in sharp contrast with what SPQR tries to do. Two examples that come to mind are Richard Borg’s “Commands & Colors: Ancients” and Professor Philip Sabin’s “Lost Battles”, both much more simple in terms of the coarsness of the battlefield and number of units. In remaining on the more abstract part of the scale, these games accommodate uncertainty or gaps in the literature about specifics while conveying the essence of the grand tactical situation. For example, in Commands & Colors, Roman legionnaires are represented with Medium Infantry, identical to that of the Carthaginians, with the real difference in character of both armies coming exclusively through the deployment and relative numbers of the different unit types. As for the battlefield, in Lost Battles it is a mere 5x4 square grid, where the finer formation and frontage of units is abstracted through clever, but simple, game mechanics.
From what I have read or, better yet, from what I have not read, I think in many scenarios a case could be made for differing specific Troop Quality ratings, or for blurring the limits of Medium, Heavy and Phalanx type units. And my biggest concern comes from the very protagonists of the game: the Roman legionnaires. Is it truly justified to make them Attack Superior to any other infantry in their path? Of course, some of their opponents still have a higher quality, and that could make them survive for a while,… but I find that I am already thinking purely in gaming terms, and that is missing the point as far as simulation value goes.
From what I have read about ancient Iberian weapons and tactics, and from what uncertainty there appears to be regarding differences in tactical doctrine and combat formation, it actually appears that the tribal enemies of Rome were not as inferior or different as portrayed in the game. Rather, the resilience and eventual dominance of the Roman legions came for reasons beyond the scope of individual battles, which, if I recall correctly, is interestingly hinted at in the rules of Lost Battles.
Some kinds of troops, like Skirmishers, Velites and other screening Light units seem to “not work” in some of the ways they would be expected to. Just as in the above example with Roman legionnaires, ¿Is it true that Roman Velites should always be expected to simply push aside enemy Skirmisher lines?¿Why did Carthage bother going to the Balearic islands to hire slingers? If I was a Carthaginian commander in this game, I sure wouldn’t! True, Skirmishers have some uses breaking up enemy formations, and they can even be good for weird tasks like getting around the flanks to kill fleeing units,… but I remain unconvinced. In the C3i Archive there is a variant that deals with this perceived weakness.
I will end this part of my review by just stating that sometimes the game just seems to coerce itself into giving the intended result, instead of giving a “fair” test to the battle situation. Roman legionnaires and Numidian Cavalry seem particularly blown out of context to me, compared with the treatment given by other games.
The main contentious issue in the game, however, is leadership. There is a very interesting “review” (more like an exchange of emails) on grognard.com that makes some good points about it.
I’ve heard that the battle of Cannae exemplifies why leadership in this game is “broken”. Apparently, inferior leadership causes the Romans to be unable to have their huge army move coordinately, so that it is Hannibal who actively surrounds the Romans to achieve the historical result in a completely ahistorical manner! In the mean time, the Romans might try something like extending their flanks to prevent being encircled, which may have not made any sense at all,...
Although Cannae is one of the scenarios I haven’t played yet, I could really see this happening. This completely defeats the whole purpose of gaming the battle to gain insights into the why and how of Hannibal managing to bring a superior army to battle and defeating it on his terms. Again, I feel that you end up thinking in game terms that need not be representative of what’s being depicted.
The fact that a “good” leader is better at, and indeed spends most of his time, rallying routed units is one I have seen discussed too. I think this one can often be reconciled with various reasoning though, but some more detailed design notes in the main rulebook would be reassuring.
Incidentally, I think the above point is very important: I would enjoy a game with this level of detail a lot more if it came with extensive designer’s notes giving you the full rationale behind it all. Philip Sabin does a wonderful job at this in Lost Battles. A book like that about GboH would be just great!
Finally, although I understand it is hard to overcome, in some scenarios leadership has more of a “I go U go” feeling to it than may be surmised in view of the number leaders and the possible disruption the trump/momentum mechanism offers, since most Roman leaders tend to go first and only after all those activations does the enemy get to react (unless Hannibal or Phyrrus are around).
To close this part of the review, I think the question I am interested in when I game this aspect of battles in SPQR is: What were the key aspects and limitations in command, and what made some armies or generals more effective because of it?
As it stands, I am unconvinced that SPQR can be relied upon to get closer to an answer.
If you have made it to this point, I just want to say that I have tried to keep things as short as possible, and have left out more details and relevant examples that would have just made this (even more) difficult to read.
My final thought about SPQR are that it is a great game, and as such it makes for a very thematic and engaging gaming experience. However, as much as I want to praise it, I also think that to get the most out of it as a simulation it is important to be very well aware of its possible shortcomings! And it is difficult to tell for sure, but those may be many at the scale the game is aimed at. Still, if a game makes you have a good time and on top of that helps you fall in love with a period and learn more about it, then it has more than returned its value!
If you haven’t played, I can only recommend that you do.
Battle rages as the Roman legions meet the Seleucid phalanx at Magnesia.
Phillip Sabin may be a great historian (never read the man so couldn't really say) but I found LB an abstracted snooze fest with a fairly unsubtle paper/scissors and rocks approach to ancient warfare.
Command and Colours is a hoot, but suffers from the same problem. The only difference between them is that Borg doesn't make highfalutin claims that his game is somehow massively insightful.
If this abstraction is a virtue for you, it isn't for me. There is nothing wrong with game designers making intelligent and well-informed guesses about how battles were conducted in the past and using that to create a highly enjoyable game which SPQR is. On that, at least, we can agree.
Describing or reporting this process as somehow indulging in 'pure fantasy' is just silly.
Der goldene Reiter wrote:
My final thought about SPQR are that it is a great game, and as such it makes for a very thematic and engaging gaming experience.
I appreciate the raising of concerns and criticisms from somebody who enjoys the game; the site needs more of this kind of thoughtful reflection on games from their own fans.
