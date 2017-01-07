kostaskav wrote:

OU_Sooner wrote:





So, how do the Allies prevent this? I had an opportunity to prevent this last turn. When I got my tank onto Antwerp I was excited because I had put a ZOC on the German airborne unit. I also thought I was doing the right thing by continuing to hold initiative. I was wrong. With the airborne unable to do anything on the Axis turn, I should have went kamikaze that turn with the French so that I would have killed a bunch of guys and then been able to rebuild them all. I had plenty of GB air to build. I could have ensured that the Axis would have gotten the double turn. And I could have ensured that the first turn of the Axis double turn the airborne would have been neutralized.





Hm...I thought you were looking for tactical blunders earlier, as you had stated that you wanted to hold initiative as long as possible in order to prolong French life. I generally always question the wisdom of i) both keeping the initiative too long and ii) prolonging French life, if the outcome is an endangered Britain. And a double turn always endangers British interests, (if not British life, itself) as the UK just does not have enough units! A Britain without fleets is even more endangered!Holding the initiative as Allies too long is not a good thing in this game unless there are some dramatic derivations from the normal game course (Russia first, Italy out, Pact violation, etc. etc.). It is actually often beneficial to delay taking the initiative in order to achieve maximum impact when you are doing so. The Germans can do it much easier, but the allies usually take it with the US entry, and it is impossible to manipulate BRPs to that extent. 270BRPs are just too many...