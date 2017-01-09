|
A little birdie from Amazon dropped off my copy of South Pacific yesterday afternoon, but as anxious as I was to play it I took the time to take a shot of the components as they come shipped:
I'm generally a little leery of the component quality of magazine games, but I'm really pleased with South Pacific.
I appreciate that they took the trouble to publish the rulebook as a separate (full color) entity. It's bad enough flipping through rulebooks, but even worse when the rulebook is hidden inside a magazine.
The cards have rounded edges which makes it plausible not to sleeve them, though they are as thin as one would expect from a magazine game. They are slightly bigger than the Plan Orange cards which fit perfectly in 57mm wide sleeves.
The counters are squarely printed and not huge in number. Only slightly less than half the counters on the tree that comes with the magazine are used for South Pacific. This makes for a nice compact game.
I can easily see this becoming the game of choice for my business travels, I've spent too many nights in rural hotels watching basic cable... The 11x17 map can fold inside the rulebook and the cards and counters will fit easily in a small baggie. And so far the game has been very enjoyable solo using the Stuka Joe solitaire CDG method (with a few modifications).
As for gameplay, it's Empire of the Sun, but it's like being served a filet mignon instead of a side of beef. I like being able to concentrate on one theatre and the scenario is very interesting. And if a mistake is made (as can happen in EotS) the short playtime and small size make it easy to set up and start again.
So far my overall impression is darn good, and I got an interesting magazine to boot. I think I read somewhere that the designer is working on an EotS variant focusing on a hypothetical conflict in the Caribbean. If it is to appear in issue #31 of C3I (or anywhere else):
