Scenario #1 of ATS Stalingrad BGI represents the fighting for Pavlov's House. The Germans have to control 3 or more hexes of building C4.
Since the Russians do not know where the German attack will come from (Obviously I know, but I did not want to make use of this knowledge now. I wanted to tell a story here.) they prepare for a frontal assault. The mortar on their left flank can cover the square, including the fountain, and cover the area around building F6,
As the Germans approached the area they suspected that the square will be covered by MGs and maybe a mortar or two. So they decide to assault up the Russian right. To support the attack they position a MG in building E7, while a mortar will fire on the target building.
So a large assault force of infantry is preparing to cross the street and next move north towards the house.
A political commissar is making his rounds among the men, telling them that if they stop the Germans now, Mother Russia will forever remember their stand. (The BGI rules do not cover commissars. Somehow I only discovered this after setting up. I treated him as a 1-1-8 leader, except for the ability to direct fire. He is only trained to fire political slogans after all. See also below.)
While both sides use their mortars ineffectively, German infantry enters some of the southern buildings. Covering fire eliminates some Russian troops, and hand-to-hand combat ensues.
Seeing that the main German attack comes from the south, Russian troops move to reinforce the position on that side.
The German left flank senses that the Russians will be gone there soon, and next move in to clean up some pockets of resistance. In the meantime some accurate MG fire by the Russian troops in Pavlov's House hits the German supporting MG position.
A Russian mortar (hex B7) finds it range, but German infantry is swiftly closing in on the position in order to silence it.
Seeing that their lonely mortar position on the Russian left flank doesn't influence the battle in any way, the mortar crew enters the house. Just in time to replace a MG crew that gets eliminated there by some accurate German rifle and MG fire. The mortar, unusable inside the building, is thrown aside. A close assault on the other Russian mortar position puts it out of action.
And at that moment, the German mortar finally finds its mark and silences the Russian MG. Allowing the German infantry to enter the building and cross the street. The German infantry does suffer some casualties, but with their high morale, they keep moving forward.
As the Germans enter a building behind the objective, mayhem is all around. The Russian defenders fire like madmen, each room sees blood spilled, men crying for help. In the end, German superior numbers tip the scale in their favor.
At that same time, some Germans enter the objective building. A lonely crew between a rock and a hard place. The commissar urges them on, while bullets whizzz around their ears. Waving his pistol, he points them where to move or aim their fire. But the German hail of fire is too much, quickly silencing one of the crewmen. All of a sudden a German bullet finds its mark, the commissar sinks to the ground, his cap turning red, while a grenade explodes that ends it all.
The objective has been taken, but the Germans know it is far from over.
You can enlarge the pictures by adding 'original' to the id number. E.g. [img=XXXXXoriginal]
Beautiful session!
Thanks for the tip! I'll see if I can still change this.
As for the commissar...
Like I mentioned, there are no rules for commissars in the BGI rules. I had him set up in the objective building to boost morale. But, this is not necessary since the Special Rules tell us that the Russians inside the building hexes can ignore any morale checks as long as a combat effective leader is present in one of the building hexes. And he's no leader...
In hindsight I would have swapped him with a leader that I put outside of the building. But in this case I used him as a 1-1-8 leader, unable to direct fire.
