Daniel Schmied
Germany
Fulda OT: Zirkenbach
Hessen
After some years since the last gamesession i had to re-read the Rules and finaly i made a Vassal Session again to getting back into the Game. Heres my log:
Patrol U-30, Fritz-Julius Lemp
Typ VIIA
Base: German Reich
Target Patrol: Western Apporaches
Torpedo: -1
B-Dienst: 2
Enigma: 2
Lenght of Patrol: max 4 weeks
Special Rules (first week): No B-Dienst , no Search & Contact, no Combat Round, no Transit Event
Week 1
Weather
Roll: 0 + 3 990 mbar at Caribbean
Roll: 3 Nothing Special
Roll: 3 Nothing Special
Transit movement from German Reich to Western Apporaches, flipping over U-30 to Patrol Side
Week 2
Roll: 4 Nothing Special
Roll: 1 Nothing Special
Roll: 0 + 3 990 mbar at Maritimes
No Transit / No Patrol Movement
Search & Contact
Modifiers: +3 (B-Dienst plus Enigma maxed at +3)
Roll: 0
Western Apporaches: 0 + 3 : Green Box
Green Box Modifier : -1
Warsegment 1 Western Apporaches Search Roll : 7
Rolled 7 - 1 Modifier : Loners
1 Target 1 TDC Marker
TDC : -2
Target : Draw Liner
AT 23t Orlon 5-0
Special Rules Warsegment 1 / 1939 : Targets cant be AT
Endurance Test
Modifiers: -1 No Combat event
Roll: 6
Action: Ship can stay on Mission
Week 3
Roll: 8 Nothing Special
Roll: 6 Nothing Special
Roll: 9 Nothing Special
No Transit / No Patrol Movement
Search & Contact
Modifiers: +3 (B-Dienst plus Enigma maxed at +3)
Roll: 0
Western Apporaches: 0 + 3 : Green Box
Green Box Modifier : -1
Warsegment 1 Western Apporaches Search Roll : 8
Rolled 8 - 1 Modifier : Loners
Target : M British 4t 2-0
Round 1
Attack Modifiers: +4 (Attack Value) -1 (Torpedo Value) Total : 3
Defence Modifier: 2 (Defence Value) -2 (TDC Value) Total : 0
Hit on 0-3
Roll: 8 Miss
Round 2
Attack Modifiers: +4 (Attack Value) -1 (Torpedo Value) Total : 3
Defence Modifier: 2 (Defence Value) -0 (TDC Value) -1 (Second Round) Total : 1
Hit on 0-2
Roll: 5 Miss
Endurance Test
Modifiers: 0
Roll: 2 -> Ship can stay on Mission
Week 4
Roll: 4 Nothing Special
Roll: 9 Nothing Special
Roll: 6 Nothing Special
No Transit / No Patrol Movement
Search & Contact
Modifiers: +3 (B-Dienst plus Enigma maxed at +3)
Roll: 0
Western Apporaches: 0 + 3 : Green Box
Green Box Modifier : -1
Warsegment 1 Western Apporaches Search Roll : 3
Rolled 3 - 1 Modifier : Loners
Target : M Finnish 3t 0-0
Round 1:
Attack Modifiers: +4 (Attack Value) -1 (Torpedo Value) Total : 3
Defence Modifier: 0 (Defence Value) -1 (TDC Value) Total : -1
Hit on 0-4
Roll: 5 Miss
Round 2:
Attack Modifiers: +4 (Attack Value) -1 (Torpedo Value) Total : 3
Defence Modifier: 0 (Defence Value) -1 (TDC Value) -1 (Second Round) Total : -2
Hit on 0-5
Roll: 1 Hit
Damage Roll: 6 - 1 (Torpedo Value)
Ship Sunk
Endurance Test
No need, RTB / End of Session anyways
Quote:
After three misserable search encounters in week 4 finaly a sunk ship. Yay!