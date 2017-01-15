|
-
Colin Raitt
United Kingdom
Boston
Lincolnshire
-
Pre-game. We decided on Why Die For Danzig as the 1st political chit to replay the start of the last game whilst swapping sides. Germany got Poland as her client by transferring Slovakia. South Africa committed to the empire.
Set Up. Marseilles was stacked high, France's ships and planes I suspect. However her armour was concealed somewhere beneath a sea of infantry. A 1 point infantry stood conspicuously alone in the Hautes Alpes, inviting an attack down there. Germany and Italy allied and set up to attack France around both sides of Switzerland though they could have switched to Poland if needed. Rostock's stack was a decoy made by splitting the fleet into small change.
Diplomacy. Greece became an Italian client in return for the island of Rhodes but Yugoslavia became hostile due to British propaganda.
Declarations of War. Russia then France and Britain declared on the axis who declared on little Luxembourg in turn. I was willing to let Autumn pass peacefully and hope to sign the Molotov Ribbentrop pact in Winter but there's no chance of that now. Poland will likely join the axis in winter as Russia was the 1st aggressor.
Sea Control & Raiding. The entire French surface fleet and air force controlled the western Med which deterred Italy from contesting it. Mussolini consoled themselves with the central Med. Britain ruled the north sea, western approaches, eastern Atlantic and eastern Med. Germany lost 9 BRP to raiding of the iron ore route and the western allies lost the same amount in the central Med and north Atlantic. Belatedly, Chamberlain diverted Mediterranean convoys via the Cape of Good Hope.
Strategic Redeployment. The French colonial corps and BEF sailed for metropolitan France. Roosevelt sent 40BRP to the western allies and Italy gave Germany 28. German troops were naively welcomed in Warsaw, their ulterior mission is to launch a coup if the allies somehow wrangle control. Italian tankettes appeared on the border of Tunisia.
Offensives. Britain launched an amphibious invasion of the recently built airfield in Cyrenaica on the border of the eastern and central Med. Half the transports were sunk by Italian planes and it was a sadly reduced corps which eventually landed. Carriers struck Messina causing light damage to a battleship. I wish I'd put them out on patrol.
Russia's West offensive and 2 French attritions were passed as they're banned from Poland and Luxembourg respectively. With hindsight, Stalin wished he'd declared on Poland as well so he could attack straight away.
German West HQ activated Italy as well. Alpes Maritimes was occupied but the initial line attack into the mountains encountered enemy armour and floundered badly. Italy's Celere infantry corps was reduced and another destroyed for only 1 BRP. Even the weak French infantry in Hautes Alpes survived unscathed until exploitation. Still 2 panzers held the high passes by the end of the battle and they won't be easily removed.
6 panzers and 2 infantry supported by 20 TAC line attacked from Sedan to Switzerland. Fallschirmjaeger dropped across the Rhine. The French resisted with 6 weak infantry and 2 garrisons. Sedan quickly fell and the forts barely withstood the first round. 2 more panzers and 5 TAC were fed into exploitation, when the dust settled all 8 French corps had been destroyed and the their right flank was gone. The maginot line needs armour, strong infantry or air support to hold against this much force.
France attacked Piedmont with determination. The 2nd French armour had been in Marseilles and the 3rd was pulled south from Reims. They managed to destroy an Italian tankette but couldn't gain any ground and it leaves a gap, 180 miles wide, from Lyons to Strasbourg.
France passed her slim surrender roll easily but the situation looks grim so the allies conceded.
Dead Pile.
Thanks to Jon for a good game.
-
- Last edited Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:49 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Jan 15, 2017 11:39 am
-
|