I played my first game of T&T on 12 January with two coworkers, and we decided to meet for a rematch on MLK day. I didn't keep detailed enough notes to write a session report for the first playthrough, but I think I can piece one together this time.
It was all of our second plays, and we randomly drew the same sides as we had in the first game. For background, the first game ended in 1939 with the Axis taking Paris and Leningrad. This game went the distance to 1945 and was played very differently.
1936
West 7 IND/12 POP/11 RES - 4 CV/0 Act/3 Inv
Axis 12/11/6 - 8/0/3
USSR 9/12/11 - 3/0/6
Axis was still sore over crappy peace dividend draws and decided to VoN Yugoslavia and Denmark, controlling both.
1937
West 8/12/12 - 4/0/4
Axis 13/15/10 - 7/3/3
USSR 11/16/12 - 2/3/6
Axis continued to warmonger, taking Sweden and Rumania
1938
West 9/12/12 - forgot to note production
Axis 14/16/11 - 10/0/3
USSR 12/17/13 - 5/0/7
Quiet year diplomatically as people start to turtle
1939
West 10/13/16 - 5/0/5
Axis 14/17/14 - 9/2/3
USSR 15/16/11 - 4/0/11
1939 New Turn
Note that we missed the "two industry per turn rule" in 1938 allowing USSR to gain 3 steps. Axis VoN Bulgaria.
1940
West 12/13/16
Axis 16/17/14
USSR 16/17/13
1940 New Turn
This turn the Axis VoN Hungary, Poland, and Baltic States setting up for Barbarossa in 1941
1941
West 14/14/17 - 7/3/4
Axis 17/17/14 - 11/3/3
USSR 18/17/16 - 10/7/0
In 1941 the bloodbath started. Axis DoW USSR and took Leningrad. The West got opportunistic and DoW USSR to take the Spanish satellite. The Germans made it into Moscow but couldn't quite take the city in a turn. The West then declared war on the Axis and blocked supply by sea, so the land route into Moscow was critical. The stage was set for a dramatic 1942.
1942
West - 15/16/19
Axis - 19/19/14
USSR - 20/13/15
Battle for Moscow
The Soviets built up forces surrounding Moscow and the Germans prepared to resupply. It all came down to the command card draw with the Soviets getting the initiative (E vs F!) They were able to resupply the defense of Moscow and Barbarossa looked doomed. The Germans fought out the battle in a desperate attempt to win, but were ultimately doomed. That left them as the obvious dark horse candidate between an ascendant West and USSR.
1943
West - 16/19/23 - 9/5/2
Axis - 19/17/13 - 11/2/0
USSR - 22/13/15 - 11/4/0
Rudolph Hess was able to convince the West along with their new (finally!) US allies that the real threat to peace in Europe were the Soviets, arranging an armistice with France in exchange for continued Axis pressure in the East. The betrayed soviets began to swing towards Delhi while turtling along the European border.
1944
West - 16/20/15 - 9/5/6
Axis - 19/17/15 - 15/0/0
USSR - 22/15/20 - 10/3/2
1944 New Turn
The Western forces started encircling Leningrad in 1944 in preparation for an attack, while the Axis struck back in Kiev to start to reclaim some resources. The USSR got stymied by poor die rolls but eventually took Karachi while still pushing towards Delhi. The Italians prepared to mount their own Gallipoli on the Soviet satellite in Turkey.
1945
West - 18/17/17
Axis - 19/18/16
USSR - 24/15/15
1945 New Turn
True to form, the Soviet poor luck continued and they failed to capture Delhi in the final year. The plucky Italians stalled out in Istanbul until the Fall when they finally took it with support from a Panzer division. The Americans steamrolled Leningrad and took it but couldn't make it into Moscow for the win. The Axis swung into Odessa for a shot at endgame scoring but the West took some undefended resources in Scandinavia to put them out of the game for good.
Endgame
The final scores were:
West 23
USSR 18
Axis 14
A great time was had by all. Again, plenty of mistakes this time but tension throughout. My favorite thing about this game is how alliances shift throughout the game and there's constant re-evaluation of positions based on the resource sliders and how close someone is to the two capital victory. Can't wait to play this again, and hopefully get a break from the Axis!
It's a cool game. I'm always looking for more people to play this in Houston.
It's quickly become one of my favorites. Historical, schmorical. It's loads of fun.
