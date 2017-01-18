|
-
S S
United States
Unspecified
Unspecified
-
In publishing Lock ’n Load: Band of Heroes, Matrix Games shrewdly chose to include as much box-office appeal as possible: lots of cool toys, like MG42s, Tigers, 88s, and lots of cool units, like 82nd and 101st Airborne paratroopers versus Fallschirmjager, SS, and Wehrmacht troopers.
The first expansion, Lock ’n Load: Swift and Bold, continues that marketing approach by introducing British Red Devils and Free French troops in action from D-Day to Market-Garden. Note that players must own Band of Heroes to fully enjoy this expansion.
As an aside, I'm sure we've all noticed how game companies so often pick game titles:
(1) named after medals: Cross of Iron, Iron Cross, Silver Star, Purple Heart; or
(2) that just sound super heroic: Lock 'n Load: Band of Heroes, Forgotten Heroes, Day of Heroes, Heroes of the Pacific, Heroes of Normandy, Heroes of Normandie, Conflict of Heroes, Band of Brothers, Beyond Valor, Valor of the Guards, Trenches of Valor.
Heroes of the Soviet Union covers both bases!
Makes me want to grab my counter clipper and dice tower, then valorously storm some trenches with my band of heroic brothers. And who cares about the medals? It's a conflict of heroes, whose valor is oft forgotten!
Components
Swift and Bold is now out of print, but for the original price of $26, players get a ziplocked package with two pages of new rules, 85 new counters, one player aid/turn track sheet and 12 scenarios.
The new counters are nicely illustrated and the die cutting is improved. Along with the troops, players get Brens, PIATs, Vickers MGs, and mortars. AFVs include the Cromwell, Firefly and Panther—yeah, more box-office appeal.
The graphics are excellent.
Due to a printing error, the face of the counters (the good order or normal side) is printed on the reverse side. As a result, there is a tactile difference between pieces from the original game and these new pieces (click to enlarge the image below). It’s not anything significant, though.
Band of Heroes used turn tracks printed on the scenario cards. Unfortunately special rules and scenario events were printed on the reverse side of the cards, rendering the turn track quite useless because we’d keep flipping the cards. In Swift and Bold, a generic turn track (with supplementary game related tables) is more sensibly provided. This player aid card also includes commonly used rules and tables such as the sequence of play, as well as spotting, combat and melee tables.
A table of common terms informs players that MMC means “multi-man counter” and “pavlo” or “kusanagi” mean “cool”—perhaps an attempt to be cool, but hardly useful. I would’ve preferred a summary of the five SMC types (excuse me, “single man counter”) in the game. During game play, we relied on our own notes and tables because the player aid cards continue to disappoint.
New Rules and Units
The amount of new rules is sensibly kept to a minimum. The Red Devils are given a couple of unique characteristics. First, they are ferocious in melee. Each airborne squad is rated 1-6-4 (firepower-range-movement), but adds 1 firepower point to melee. They are also called assaulters, meaning instead of the +2 bonus for firing at adjacent hexes, they get +3. Oddly, the assaulter moniker in the parent game was given to a leader characteristic that allowed leaders to perform assault movement. Paras are also capable of assault movement in addition to their assaulter capability, terms not to be confused with one another.
The Free French troops weigh in at 2-4-4, making them one of the stronger units in the system. They have nearly the range of a regular German squad (1-6-4) with twice the firepower.
Several scenarios introduce the new Wehrmacht squad on steroids, the tough 2-6-4. New is somewhat of a misnomer because this squad is identical in its values to SS squads (although SS troops are given two differentiating characteristics.)
A few special rules apply to the PIAT and the 2-inch airborne mortar. The rest of the rules are concerned with glider landings for use in one scenario and in design-your-own actions.
The Scenarios
Of the 12 scenarios provided, we sampled seven.
Holding Hell’s Highway: American guts and British armor hold off ferocious FJ troops and three big cats (two Panthers and one Tiger). This scenario is similar to The Best Laid Plans (see below), but much more interesting because the attackers have armor support. The German side is very strong—and needs to be in order to secure the Allied-held town. Paras wrestle with paras, while tanks duel with tanks in this exciting scenario. Oddly, the British paras, who are the theme of this expansion, are missing from this scenario—possibly the best of the lot.
1565369
Men of France, You May Fire First: Free French commandos must clear a town and seize a casino (what else?) from German troops amply supplied with MGs. A Firefly shows up to lend a hand. This is another interesting scenario with lots of action and potential. The pressure is on the French player, who must quickly (and cheaply) clear the town, while the German player devises wily schemes to bleed his opponent of men and time. Armor support is useful, but not decisive by itself.
Attack of Das Kochgeschirr: Two platoons of German infantry backed by a PzIV, a StuGIII, and a Marder, have just seven turns to storm through the congested streets of a town to secure three buildings beyond the town. Two British para platoons toting PIATs must stop the German thrust. The British paras are too strong to engage in close combat and are difficult to bypass due to the congested nature of the battlefield. The Germans cannot afford to lose their infantry, who are the key to winning. Their AFVs are useful for keeping British retreat options under machine gun watch but aren’t very effective by themselves and are vulnerable to lucky PIAT shots (particularly the Marder, which can probably get KO’ed by a hefty brick). We found this a very interesting scenario, even though we have yet to see a German win.
Stalingrad of the West: The special rules ensure that the action and initiative swing wildly between both sides. Again, the British paras are very dangerous to approach, given their superior melee strength and pointblank fire advantage. The Tiger must be used aggressively, but its freedom of action is limited by the British 57mm ATG and the German player’s daring. Still, the Germans get to dictate how and where they fight in this small but action-packed scenario.
Expected Company: Panzergrenadiers backed by three AFVs must completely wrest control of a road from British paras. The British 57mm ATG prevents the German AFVs from dominating the battlefield. This is quite a competitive scenario, with the onus of action on the stronger German side, who must respect the British defensive advantages yet push for victory in seven turns.
The Best Laid Plans: Twelve heavily armed para squads must attack and secure a town. Facing them: a small German garrison stiffened with their excellent MGs—and three AFVs. The British have to cross a lot of open ground and will take losses doing so. Yeah, they do get several turns of naval support, but don’t count on it. The German AFVs are excellent as mobile gun platforms that can be used to plug blind spots and cover crossing points. We think the British have too much to do in just eight turns.
Overlord Begins: Assault troops in three gliders must overwhelm German security troops to capture Pegasus bridge on D-Day. This scenario illustrated the weakness of the event rules system. If units occupy or have line of sight to certain hexes, players are directed to activate events dictated by the scenario notes (unread up to that point). In this scenario, when British units occupy either of two hexes, German reinforcements arrive.
First, we knew immediately beforehand that the events would generate German reinforcements because the victory conditions specifically mention vehicles, which are not in either side’s orders of battle. Because vehicles are unlikely to arrive by air for the paras, it doesn’t take a Guderian to figure the events are going to be advantageous to the Germans. This resulted in the German side occupying the event hex to force the British to activate the event, while the British side tried to eliminate the Germans without melee.
We’re not certain how the British can win this one, given that they must prevent good order German units from remaining within three hexes of the bridge. The German AFV, with 10 MPs can make a quick dash to the bridge at the end of the game for the win.
With glider landings featured for the first time, we thought this scenario would be somewhat of a highlight for Swift and Bold. Instead, the scenario proved to be the weakest of those sampled.
Conclusion
The 12 scenarios in this expansion are all designed by Dale Holmstrom. Those we sampled rekindled our interest in the Band of Heroes system. Kudos indeed to Mr. Holmstrom for interesting, intriguing scenarios that show off the British paras in small, quick, and tough engagements.
At $26, Swift and Bold seems expensive. Itemizing the costs produces better numbers: players pay about $2 per scenario and for 85 new counters that can also be used in home-brewed scenarios. If you liked the original system, Swift and Bold is a worthwhile purchase. If you’ve never tried the original but can get a cheap copy, Swift and Bold is a pretty good reason to get into the system.
-
-
Mike Nagel
United States
Burlington
New Jersey
-
SatB is now part of the Heroes of Normandy game from LnL. No longer sold separately.
-
|