Shawn Baldwin
United States
Daytona
Florida
Come and get them if you dare!
To Do List: 1. Eat 2. Workout 3. Be Amazing
-
China, enraged with the thought of the President of Taiwan making a phone call to President-Elect Donald Trump, decide to invade Taiwan. Building islands in the South China Sea is hard work and Taiwan is just sitting there begging to be subjugated.
SITREP up to Day Three
•Chinese marines have established a beachhead on the western side of the island.
• The cities of Hunei and Nanzih are occupied but have not been successfully cleared of the Taiwan riff-raff.
• Chinese maintain Supreme Air superiority and can perform air operations with impunity.
• Chinese cruise missiles have been 90% ineffective.
Bird's eye view of the Taiwan after day three.
Not much happening...yet.
Closer view of the action:
• A couple of clearing operations. That 6 clearing OP in Nanzih will prove to be a pain.
• PRC establishes a beachhead.
• The rest of the island is relatively quite except for some cruise missile strikes and Spec OPs.
SITREP up to Day Six
The PRC continues its assault onto the island of Taiwan as Marines and Airborne troops expand the foothold. The forces of Taiwan, taken by surprise, simply do not have enough forces in the right places to make much of a stand. ROC forces (Republic of China..Taiwan) can only hope to slow the advance long enough for reinforcements and the US to arrive. American airpower, along with the ROC Airforce, has turned Chinese air supremacy to just air advantage. Despite this the Chinese may still be able to grind down the allied air forces. It's a matter of numbers and the Chinese simply have more aircraft.
By the end of day six China seems to have the upper hand. Seeing this the Allied forces appeal to the UN and get a Resolution ceasefire passed. However, China claims it's right to sovereignty and vetoes the ceasefire. For now the fight continues....
• Ninzeh still has not been cleared.
•The 43rd Airborne Bde advances towards Kaohsiung.
•The 45th Airborne Bde has occupied and cleared Tainan.
•Several Surface Action Groups and a Carrier Battle Group are offshore lending support to Chinese operations.
SITREP up to Day Nine (Game turn 3)
With a successful veto of the ceasefire China continues assert its rightful claim over Taiwan. A beach head has been established, port captured, and an airbase secured. As a result PRC forces pour onto the island via air and sea. The South Western side of the island, and the city of Tainan, is in under PRC control. Kaoshiun is currently under siege and will soon fall unless the allies manage to do the impossible. The Chinese air campaign is starting to take a turn for the worse as the allied air forces have contested the skies. However, the PRC Air Force still has the numerical advantage. Their planes may be half as good but they have twice as many.
• Overview of the island. (Right map edge is North, Top edge is West)
• Several Brigades and a Surface Action Group position themselves south of Formosa Plastics (top right)
• Tainan is under PRC control. (center)
• Nanzih is proving to be difficult to clear (center, 6 strength clearing marker)
• It's only a matter of time before Kaoshiun falls into PRC hands (bottom left)
• Taitung (bottom center) and the hardened airbase to the north are in imminent danger. However, the Brigade has advanced faster then it's supply.
• 1st Bde/82nd Abn Div (All American) has come to save the day! One brigade (even the legendary 82nd) is not enough to go on the offensive but they might be able to prevent the airbase from falling into PRC hands.
SITREP up to Day 12 (Game turn 4)
Not really much of a synopsis this time. I finished turn 4 last year and then went on a weeks vacation to Tennessee and North Carolina. So I have forgotten much of what transpired during this turn....but I have pics!
•The "BIG" picture.
•PRC forces almost have complete control of the southern half (left side)of the island.
•Plexiglass is wonderful. I use dry erase to write notes and calculations on the map and then just wipe off when done (bottom right).
•Close-up of southwestern side of island.
•Tainan is under PRC control to include the port and airbase which will facilitate getting more troops on the ground and into the fight.
•Kaohsiung will soon be in PRC hands.
•The depleted 1st BDE 82nd Abn Div defends the airbase outside of Taitung.
•Can the "All Americans" beat the odds?
•Preparations for the defense of Taichung (midwest of island) are underway.
•ROC forces may fare better here by using the river and rough terrain to their advantage.
•The plastics plant will also be a difficult area for PRC forces.
•A shot of the Air map.
•General Records Track which shows:
•VP's
•Supply Points
•Cruise missiles
•Special Forces
•The casualties of war.
SITREP up to Day 15 (Game turn 5)
Again not much of a synopsis on this turn. Same excuse as the previous turn. This turn was completed last year and then I went on vacation...and then school started....and then life happened...blah,blah,blah!
•The big picture.
•The PRC has secured (almost) the southwest side of the island
•Written at the bottom of the map is "UN ceasefire is in effect".
This gives the PRC one turn to grab as much real estate as they can. They can continue to fight but it will cost them 10VP/turn.
•Kaohsiung continues to resist but....
Resistance is futile.
•Southern tip of the island.
•Those three Reserve Infantry battalions were placed illegally and will be removed later.
They should be placed within "Line of Command" of an HQ unit.
•The Airbase north of Taitung has been secured!
•The "All Americans" just weren't American enough to defeat the PRC forces.
•The plastics plant (underneath the "5" counter) is proving tough to clear.
•PRC forces regroup south of the river while ROC forces brace for impact north of the river.
•The Air map.
•Yes, the PRC has a lot of planes available for the next turn!
•The chances of the Allies getting any kind of air superiority are close to zero.
SITREP up to Day 18 (Game turn 6)
FINAL TURN...
The voices of the Allies have been heard at the United Nations. Unable to veto the UN directive the PRC is faced with a "tough" decision, cease combat operations or disobey the UN and further damage relations with members of the UN. The PRC has control of 95% of the southern half of Taiwan and decides to abide by the terms of the resolution. Combat operations are concluded and further bloodshed will be avoided. Tough choices will soon be made by military and political leaders on both sides which will affect the civilian population of Taiwan. For now the PRC will consolidate its forces on the southern half of the island. Humanitarian aid will be allowed to assist and aid the displaced civilians who will be "resettled" to the northern half of Taiwan.
•Overview of the endgame.
•The caption speaks for itself!!
•The entire 82nd Airborne Division has dropped into Hualien Airbase.
•This includes the previously destroyed 1st Bde (these boys want some payback)
•Southern tip of the island.
•There are a couple of urban areas that need to cleared but all Regular ROC forces have been eliminated.
•The plastics plant (under the "5") needs to be cleared of resistance but all regular forces have been eliminated.
•PRC and ROC forces exchange dirty looks on both sides of the river.
•Final Air map
•Lots of aircraft ready to fly.
•Allied air watches "Top Gun" and hums "Highway to the Danger Zone" while they await orders.
•Final Naval map
•I didn't have a firm grasp of naval rules so my naval actions were a little lacking.
•Final body count.
•Monuments will be erected and in five years no one will care.
Final Score
PRC 92
ROC 14
Substantive victory for the PRC
This is the first "lengthy", "meaty", "monster" (not really a monster but it is involved) wargame I have played.
Enjoyed watching the evolution of the battle.
Takes a long time with constant rules referencing but it gets better with repetition.
The turn sequence card has errata and should reference where to find the particular rule in the rule book.
- Posted Wed Jan 18, 2017 3:28 pm
Alexandre Carmel-Veilleux
Canada
Charlottetown
Prince Edward Island
Nice AAR!
I've found that once the main PRC landing site is clear (i.e.: Tainan or Kaohsiung...) I rush most of the motorized, mech, armored and marine ROC units towards that in hope of pushing the chinese back out to see and I slowly "expand" the foot brigades to cover the holes in the line. Basically I leave the leg troops to make the second line and send the highly mobile troops up front.
How was the 82nd brigade out in Taitung supplied or landed? I've shied away from committing them early because with PRC air superiority or PRC Taiwan strait inshore box control the port is not a supply source for the US units. That and running air transport through the PRC air superiority gauntlet did not inspire confidence. USMC if you could land an HQ would be able to draw supply however.
Cameron Taylor
New Zealand
Auckland
Die Ostfront, 1941–1945
So serious...
-
Incredibly well constructed AAR.
Please, have some GG sir.
-
Peter Veenstra
Netherlands
Delft
Attaque! Toujours attaque!!
-
Great AAR!
Shawn Baldwin
United States
Daytona
Florida
Come and get them if you dare!
To Do List: 1. Eat 2. Workout 3. Be Amazing
Thanks everyone!!
AlexCV wrote:
How was the 82nd brigade out in Taitung supplied or landed?
Honestly I may have kind of glossed over the supply situation for the 82nd. I don't really remember. The allies did have a level of air superiority for one turn and I think I paradropped 1/82 into Taitung on that turn and they should have been in supply. Of course 1/82 was subsequently overrun by PRC forces so supply wasn't an issue at that point.
I am sure I missed plenty of rules and "iffy" situations during this play for both the PRC and Allies but they all equaled out in the end. The naval rules were the most confusing for me with all the inshore, at sea, all sea references. I had a hard time remembering what was what so I kind of did a hand wave for most naval stuff.
Mitchell Land
United States
Ballwin
Missouri
Sapper_SB wrote:
Thanks everyone!!
AlexCV wrote:
How was the 82nd brigade out in Taitung supplied or landed?
Honestly I may have kind of glossed over the supply situation for the 82nd. I don't really remember. The allies did have a level of air superiority for one turn and I think I paradropped 1/82 into Taitung on that turn and they should have been in supply. Of course 1/82 was subsequently overrun by PRC forces so supply wasn't an issue at that point.
I am sure I missed plenty of rules and "iffy" situations during this play for both the PRC and Allies but they all equaled out in the end. The naval rules were the most confusing for me with all the inshore, at sea, all sea references. I had a hard time remembering what was what so I kind of did a hand wave for most naval stuff.
It was a great AAR. As long as you enjoyed it, I'm not sure it matters if you got the "rules" right. Unless, of course, your opponent objects. :-)
