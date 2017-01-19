Sapper_SB wrote:

AlexCV wrote:

How was the 82nd brigade out in Taitung supplied or landed?

Thanks everyone!!Honestly I may have kind of glossed over the supply situation for the 82nd. I don't really remember. The allies did have a level of air superiority for one turn and I think I paradropped 1/82 into Taitung on that turn and they should have been in supply. Of course 1/82 was subsequently overrun by PRC forces so supply wasn't an issue at that point.I am sure I missed plenty of rules and "iffy" situations during this play for both the PRC and Allies but they all equaled out in the end. The naval rules were the most confusing for me with all the inshore, at sea, all sea references. I had a hard time remembering what was what so I kind of did a hand wave for most naval stuff.