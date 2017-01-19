Rules



Insubordination in the Ranks: Stuka Joe's Solo CDG Method in Mark Herman's Churchill



Las Vegas

Nevada Some months ago, I watched the You Tube video for Stuka Joe’s clever and inventive Solo CDG method using Paths of Glory. I was very impressed with this method for bringing a much-needed element of uncertainty and unpredictability into CDG solo play. However, while watching this video, my thoughts were not with Paths of Glory (primarily because I don’t own it yet) but rather “Would this method work with Churchill as well?”



As we know, Churchill is a different animal than your standard two-player ‘Ops-or-Event’ CDG. Three players, no real Event text, and a debate mechanic are unique features that would require a few tweaks. But I enjoy this game very much and it finds it’s way to the solo table with a pretty regular frequency that I thought I would try to figure something out.



I am not going to explain here how the Solo CDG method works and the rest of this session report will assume that you are familiar with the mechanics of it, but if you want to learn how it works you can watch the You Tube file linked above or read the instructions on the Paths of Glory file page.



After messing around a bit on Vassal (and some fine-tunings made throughout the course of this AAR), I’ve come up with the following adjustments to Stuka Joe’s Solo CDG method specifically for Churchill that I am satisfied with so far. They are:



1) After a card play, I did not move the card in the E space to the discard pile. Instead, I simply moved all cards to the left of the vacant spot down one and added a new one to the A space. This cut down on the churn through the draw deck and also kept more-or-less the same staff throughout each Conference.



2) New draws were not dealt face down, but rather face up since they could potentially be used to debate an issue on the next players turn.



3) A staff card must be nominated and an issue chosen before any die rolls are made. If an Alternate card is activated (because the roll on the white die was too high), then the Alternate will need to 1) be played on the Alternate card’s named issue if possible. If not, then 2) it will have to be played on a different issue other than the one originally nominated, which would bring it onto the player’s track or closest to it. If that is not possible (i.e. all other issues are captured), then it can be played on the same issue but with the strength of the Alternate card.



4) If the Alternate was activated during a debate, then no other issues can be chosen other than the one being debated. The Alternate card’s strength is used.



5) If I wanted to play a leader card, I did not roll to nominate a card but simply chose one and then played the leader (and then shifted the staff cards on the CDG mat accordingly). To me, this simulated other staff members not willing to talk over or publicly contradict the head of state, which I felt was appropriate (especially in Stalin’s case).





The Solo CDG mat with the initial staff. A bit cluttered, but cuts down on the footprint.



6) The staff decks are still shuffled after 2 Conferences as per usual. On turns that the staff decks are not shuffled, I simply shuffled the 5 cards that were left on the Solo CDG mat and placed them in different spots, A through E.



7) Because of each power is not discarding like they normally would, I used the spare Manhattan Spy Ring marker to track the Round number on the Victory Point area (6 rounds for each Meeting Segment).





Meeting Segment Round Tracker





Then, to see how it played, I set up the Tournament scenario and decided to give it an extended test, playing each of the Big Three Powers myself and referencing the ‘Bots flowcharts if I couldn’t decide or wasn’t sure of a decision.



After a few rounds, this Solo CDG method really gave the feeling like the Allies were trying to negotiate an end to the war and the post-war world order with insubordinate and undisciplined staff who continually talked over each other and had a hard time staying on message.



The following is how it went down…





Conference 6: London, June 1944



Going into Conference 6, Churchill’s priority will be to advance into Central Italy before allowing the Second Front to be opened. Roosevelt, however, wants just the opposite and Stalin will also support the Second Front opening as well, to take some of that Eastern Horde heat off of him. Stalin will also look to add extra production to the Arctic, if it is convenient to do so.



Conference Phase



The Conference phase mandated that UK place one Production in the Western Theater, the Second Front be placed on the center of the table, and that the USSR add one Production in the Arctic. The Germans send one Reserve to the Western entry space (Atlantic Wall) and Partisan Disputes remove Clandestine Network (CN) markers from Yugoslavia, the Middle East, and Cambodia/Laos.



Agenda Segment



For the Agenda Segment, the US nominates Donovan (2). The USSR, in an effort to gain the final say on the Second Front, nominates Semyon Timoshenko (5), but is overruled by Boris Shaposhnikov (4). The UK, also hoping to gain the final say on the Second Front, puts Clement Atlee (5+1) up to set the Agenda, but is changed to John Dill (4+1) at the last minute. The UK wins the Agenda Segment regardless and advances European Theater Leadership (ETL) to UK-1.



Next, the other issues of the Conference are put to the table: The USSR chooses US Production and the UK Directed Offensive (DO). The US chooses Pacific Theater Leadership (PTL) and Strategic Materials. The UK chooses US DO and A-Bomb, in an attempt to give Stalin something to chase.



And with that, the Big Three and their respective staffs discuss the issues of the day…



Meeting Segment



Round 1: Timoshenko (5+1) advances UK DO to USSR-6. Cordell Hull (5) advances ETL to US-4. Hastings Ismay (4+1) advances US DO to UK-5.



Round 2: Georgy Malenkov is discard to activate Stalin, who captures the A Bomb issue outright. Luckily, the Soviet staff is spared the wrath of his paranoia. For the US, Ernest King (1+3) advances PTL to US-4 and Lord Beaverbrook advances ETL from US-4 to UK-1.



Round 3: Alexander Vasilevsky (4) attempts to move US Production to USSR-4, but is overruled by Alexander Novikov, who takes the US DO from UK-5 to UK-2. Stimson (5) then moves the US DO from UK-2 to US-3. Gordon McCready (3+1) makes another play for the US DO, taking it from US-3 to UK1, but is debated by Vasilevsky (4+1 Nyet) to move it to USSR-4. An Offensive Support (OS) is added in the Far Eastern Front entry box.



Round 4: The USSR passes. Francis Biddle (3) protects the US Production by taking it to US-3, but is again debated by the Soviets; Andrei Zdhanov (2+3) takes it to USSR-2. Anthony Eden (5) moves ETL from UK-1 to UK-6, essentially capturing it.



Round 5: The USSR passes. Harry Hopkins (5) attempts to capture back the US Production marker but is shouted down by Jesse Jones (4+1), who thinks it’s a better move to take Strategic Materials to US-5. John Anderson (4) attempts to capture back the US Production, but is debated by Kliment Voroshilov (5+1) who takes it all the way to USSR-4.



Round 6: The USSR passes. Harry Hopkins again tries to get the US Production but Harry Arnold (1) shuts him down and moves PTL to US-5. This episode of insolence causes him to pass away the night after the conference (rolls a 1 and dies). Churchill, not one to be played by the Communists, will save some face by having Louis Mountbatten (1) take the Second Front to UK-1.



The Conference ends with Stalin a clear winner, taking 4 issues to Churchill’s and Roosevelt’s 2.





End of Conference 6 Meeting Segment.



Decision Segment



The USSR places both DO’s in the Eastern Theater. There was some thought whether the Soviets should gamble on putting their resources toward an advance into the Ukraine, but it was ultimately decided that all excess Production should go into the Arctic, thereby guaranteeing an extra Production marker next turn, and likely the turn after that.



The US commits two Production for the DO in the Eastern Theater. Out of the remaining 4, 3 are sent to the SW Pac Theater in the form of two OS and a Naval Marker and one is allocated to the A-Bomb for a +1 DRM.



The UK also commits the mandatory two OS to the Eastern Theater and the last one is sent to the Mediterranean front.



The US and the UK each get 3 OS Markers from their Theater Leadership and the PTL and ETL issues won. They go into the SW Pac Theaters and Mediterranean respectively.



With the A Bomb issue won, the USSR advances to the Oak Ridge spot. The Western Allies roll a 3, with the +1 DRM, advances them to the Hanford spot, staying one step ahead of the Soviets.



War Phase



Clandestine Network Segment



With all powers tied at one CN apiece, Roosevelt breaks the tie and goes first. He replaces the lost CN in Cambodia/Laos. Churchill then removes the CN in Cambodia/Laos. Stalin places a CN in Yugoslavia to protect his Political Alignment (PA) marker.



Military Segment



The fronts get prepared to advance. 5 German reserves meet the Soviet front in Ukraine; 1 Japanese army goes to Iwo Jima and a IJN reserve goes to Central Pac, and is eliminated after reducing an Allied Naval support. The last Japanese army goes to the SW Pac front.



Front advancement:



No advancement on the Western front. The Eastern Front, with a Modified Front Strength (MFS) of 0 cannot move. The Mediterranean front automatically advances with a MFS of 10, satisfying Churchill’s goals at the onset of this conference.



In the Pacific, MacArthur makes good on his promise to return to Manila as the SW Pac front enters the Philippines with an MFS of 10. Kamikazes then remove a Naval support. All other fronts stall. Although Churchill, gets the 2 VP for realizing his Soft Underbelly strategy, Roosevelt can at least deny his rivals some points by making it this far up the SW Pac track.



At the end of Conference 6, the score is Stalin-16, Churchill-14, Roosevelt-7.





End of Conference 6 War Phase. SW Pac should only have 3 Naval Markers after US entered the Philippines.





Conference 7: Quebec, September 1944



Now that the Mediterranean front has reached Central Italy, Churchill is okay with moving forward on the Second Front, making the invasion of Normandy a priority for this conference. The USSR will continue to attempt a push ahead to Ukraine through the Eastern Horde and stay a step ahead of the West.



Conference Phase



The Conference card mandates that the US and UK both use 1 Production in the Western Theater. A German reserve goes to the Western entry space (Market Garden) and Partisan Disputes remove CNs in Siam, Poland, and Yugoslavia. Stain cannot be used to advance issues in this Conference, but he can Debate.



Agenda Segment



Roosevelt taps J. Edgar Hoover (3) to set the Agenda, but Harold Ickes (3) demands that he go instead. The UK selects Atlee (5+1) and the USSR nominates Vsevolod Merkulov (1). The UK wins the Agenda segment and advances the A-Bomb issue to UK-5.



Next, the other issues of the Conference are put to the table: The USSR then chooses US Production and UK DO as their issues. The US chooses Global and PTL and the UK chooses Second Front and ETL.



And with that, the Big Three and their respective staffs get down to brass tacks…



Meeting Segment



Round 1: Lavrenty Beria suggests (3+3) moving the A-Bomb issue to USSR-1 but is overruled by Vatutin (1), who moves UK DO to USSR-1. A OS is added to the Eastern Theater entry space. Frank Knox (5) moves US Production to US-5, gaining two Naval markers in the process, and Stafford Cripps (5) takes ETL to UK-5.



Round 2: Vyacheslav Molotov (5+1) brings Global to USSR-6. Harry Hopkins (5) attempts to move PTL up the track but Henry Morgenthau (4+1) instead moves Global from USSR-6 to USSR-1. John Tovey is discarded so Churchill himself can step in and bring the Global issue to UK-6. There is no heart attack this time and the UK gains a PA marker for using Churchill on a Global issue. After all this, the UK passes.



Round 3: Nikolay Kuznetsov (4) moves UK DO from USSR-1 to USSR-5; Harry Hopkins (5) takes PTL to US-5; Percy Noble (2) captures ETL by bringing it to the chair.



Round 4: Beria (3+3) again tries to advance the A-Bomb issue and is again cut off, this time by Anastas Mikoyan (3+1) to move US Production from US-5 to US-1. Francis Biddle (4+1) comes right back and moves it to US-6. Dudley Pound (1) lives to see another conference after securing the Global issue by bringing it to the chair.



Round 5: Beria (3+3) firmly insists that the Soviets take the A-Bomb issue from UK-5 to USSR-1 but no one is listening while Nikolai Voznesensky (2+1) pushes US Production back to US-3. Averell Harriman (4) responds by bringing the US Production issue to Roosevelt’s chair. Andrew Cunningham (2) brings the A-Bomb issue to Churchill’s chair.



Round 6: Nikolay Veronov (3) captures the UK DO, gaining an OS in the Eastern Front, and Crowley captures the PTL issue. The UK taps Henry Wilson (2) but there are no issues to advance, so he decides to leave the Second Front where it is. [Edit: I don’t know if this was a legal move or not. All issues had been captured at this point, except the Second Front and the UK did not want to move it out of the center. They had to play a card so I elected to leave it there instead of moving it.]



The Conference ends with Churchill the winner at 3 issues, Roosevelt 2, and Stalin 1 issue.





End of Conference 7 Meeting Segment. Churchill wins the Conference with 3 issues won.



Decision Segment



The Soviets place the UK DO in the Eastern Front entry box. The Second Front issue is activated and the Western front may now enter Normandy.



Production gets allocated accordingly: USSR places 4 OS in in the Eastern Theater. The US added 2 OS and 2 Naval in the Central Pac Theater, 1 OS in Western Theater and 3 DRMs for the A-Bomb roll. The UK adds 2 OS to the Eastern Front per the UK DO and 2 into the Western Theater.



The UK adds 3 OS to the Western Front for ETL and the US adds 3 OS in Central Pac for PTL. There is no change in Leadership in either Theater.



With +3 DRM, the A-Bomb advances automatically to Los Alamos.



Churchill moves the Global marker to Free Europe.



War Phase



Clandestine Network Segment



Again, all three have one CN apiece, so Roosevelt breaks the tie and places a CN in Denmark. Churchill places one in Austria and Stalin places one in Yugoslavia to protect his PA marker.



Political Alignment Segment



Churchill is the only one with a PA marker this turn. He places it in Austria.



Military Segment



The fronts get prepared to advance. 5 German reserves go to the Eastern Theater. 2 Japanese reserves go to Manchuria, 1 goes to Iwo Jima, and 1 to Kyushu.



Front advancement:



The Western front, with a MFS of 12, automatically advances to Normandy but there is no breakthrough with a die roll of 2. The Eastern front (MFS of 6) advances into Ukraine. The Mediterranean (MFS 2) does not advance.



In the Pacific, the Central Pacific front auto advances into Iwo Jima with a MFS of 10. No advance on any other fronts.



And that does it for now. At the end of Conference 7, the score is Churchill-20, Stalin-16, Roosevelt-9.





End of Conference 7 War Phase.





Conference 8: Moscow, October 1944



The last conference went very well for Churchill but he is worried about pulling too far ahead; he has decided not to fight a US challenge to the Global issue and will only contest a Soviet challenge. Stalin, meanwhile, will concentrate on getting a big push in the Eastern Theater, now that Germany has two fronts to contend with.



Conference Phase



Per the Conference card, the Global issue is put in the center of the table and the Soviets get the Murmansk Convoy production. Roosevelt stays in Washington, not having been invited to this clandestine little meet up. One German reserve goes to the Western Theater (Battle of the Bulge). No Partisan Disputes take place.



Agenda Segment



Roosevelt would like to try to have last say in this Conference so he nominates Harry Hopkins (5) to set the Agenda. Churchill tries to take a back seat to Roosevelt by nominating Dudley Pound (1+1), however Oliver Lyttleton steps in, unannounced and uninvited (4+1). Stalin nominates Andrei Zhdanov (2).



This results in a US/UK tie, with Roosevelt breaking it with his Arsenal of Democracy characteristic. Roosevelt places the A-Bomb issue on US-3. The UK chooses USSR DO and ETL; the USSR chooses UK DO and US Production; the US chooses PTL and 1/2 Pol-Mil.



And with that, the Big Three and their respective staffs dig into it…



Meeting Segment



Round 1: Andrew Cunningham (2+2) takes ETL to UK-4. Nicholai Vatutin (1) moves UK DO to USSR-1 and adds an OS in the Eastern Theater, but gets himself killed in an ambush shortly thereafter. Frank Walker (2+2) brings the Global issue to US-4. Molotov (5+2) prepares to debate this move, but Mikoyan (3+1) speaks up first, moving it back to the center of the table.



Round 2: Ernest Bevin (5) moves the USSR DO to UK-5. Soviets pass. J. Edgar Hoover (3+1) moves the 1/2 Pol-Mil to US-4.



Round 3: UK tries to protect their own DO by using Douglas Evill (3+1) to move it from USSR-1 to UK-3. Gregory Kulik (4) retaliates by moving that same issue back to USSR-1. Ernest King (1+3) brings PTL to US-4.



Round 4: Stuart Menzies alias “C” (4) attempts to bring the Pol-Mil issue back to the center of the table, when he is interrupted by Dudley Pound (1) who only moves it up a step to US-3. Malenkov is discarded so that Stalin can step in to move the Pol-Mil to USSR-4. The Soviets get a CN marker and the staff are again thankfully spared the wrath of his paranoia. Francis Perkins (4) goes to bring Global to US-4, but Harold Ickes (3+1) decides instead that its better to protect Production and takes this instead to US-4. This move is debated by Voznesensky (2+2), after Shaposhikov (4+2) failed to make his case, and the issue ends up back in the center of the table.



Round 5: John Tovey (2) throws a softball to the US by taking Global to UK-2. The US discards Embrick to have Roosevelt debate this and moving it to US-5—the US gains a PA marker and Roosevelt lives to see another conference. Both the USSR and US pass on this round.



Round 6: John Anderson (4) moves US Production to UK-4. Molotov (5) moves ETL from UK-4 to USSR-1. Frank Knox (5) takes the US Production from UK-4 to US-1, winning the issue and two Naval markers in the process.



The Conference was a needed victory for the US with 4 issues won to the Soviets’ 3 and UK’s 1.





End of Conference 8 Meeting Segment.



Decision Segment



The UK places the USSR DO in the Western Theater and the Soviets place the UK DO in the Eastern Theater.



Production gets allocated accordingly: The UK places two OS in the Eastern Theater per the DO requirements and his remaining 2 in the Eastern Theater. The Soviets place two OS in the Western Theater per the DO. They use 1 to fund their 1/2 Pol-Mil issue and the remaining 2 go the Eastern Theater. The US places a Naval marker in each of their Pacific Theaters. 2 OS are placed in the Central Pacific, 2 Production to towards A-Bomb DRMs, and 2 OS are placed in the Western Theater.



For Theater Leadership, the UK places 1 OS in the Western Theater. The USSR places 2 OS in the Eastern Front and decides to let Churchill hold onto Leadership there for now. The US places 3 OS in the Central Pacific.



The A-Bomb, on a dice roll of 4, advances to the Trinity space.



Roosevelt moves the US-UK Global marker to the Self-Determination spot.



War Phase



Clandestine Network Segment



The USSR removes CN markers from DEI, Vietnam, Denmark, and Czechoslovakia. The US returns the pro-American partisans to Denmark. The UK places a CN in Malaya.



Political Alignment Segment



Breaking the tie between Stalin and Roosevelt, the US places a PA in Denmark. The USSR places one in Rumania.



Military Segment



The fronts get prepared to advance. 3 German Reserves go to the Eastern Theater, 1 to the West, and 1 to the Arctic (removing a Soviet Naval marker). Two Japanese Reserves go to Manchuria and 1 each to the Central and Southwest Theaters. An IJN Reserve is sent to Central Pacific, eliminating a US Naval marker.



Front advancement:



The Western front, with an MFS of 12, auto-advances into the Lowlands but there is no breakthrough on a die roll of 4. The Eastern front (MFS 10) also auto-advances, but there is no breakthrough on a die roll of 1. The Mediterranean front does not advance.



In the Pacific, the Central Pacific front (MFS 10) auto-advances to Okinawa. There is no advancement on any other front.



This brings Conference 8 to a conclusion. The current score is Churchill 32, Roosevelt 22, and Stalin 20.





End of Conference 8 War Phase.



All in all, this was a good Conference for the US. Getting some key issues won helped them to stage a little comeback, but Stalins removal of the US CNs from the colonies ultimately benefited Churchill more than it punished Roosevelt.





Conference 9: Yalta, February 1945



Thing are looking pretty good for the Allies right now. Stalin, although potentially poised to breakthrough into Germany before the Allies, may try to shore up his postwar political position in Europe. The Allies, meanwhile, are going to pressure Russia into declaring war on Japan and take advantage of the withdrawal of the Reserves from Manchuria.



Conference Phase



Per the Conference card, Churchill and Roosevelt may not advance issues, only debate. Soviet DO is placed on the center of the table. 1 German Reserve goes to the Western Theater (Operation Grenade) and there are no Partisan Disputes.



Agenda Segment



Churchill decides to try for the Agenda win and have the last say of any Conditional Issue. He nominates Clement Atlee (5+1). The US nominates James Byrne (2) and the USSR, Lazar Kaganovich (2).



The UK wins and places the 1/3 Pol-Mil issue on UK-4. The USSR then chooses 2/2 Pol-Mil and Global. The US chooses PTL and Strat. Material. Lastly, the UK chooses USSR Declares War on Japan (UDWoJ) and US DO.



And with that, the Big Three and their respective staffs get down to the nuts and bolts of it…



Meeting Segment



Round 1: Voronov (3) brings the US DO in to USSR-3 and gains an OS in the Eastern Theater. Henry Stimpson (5+1) moves the 2/2 Pol-Mil to US-6 and Percy Noble (2) takes the USSR DO to UK-2.



Round 2: Novikov (3) recaptures the USSR DO from UK-2 to USSR-1 and also gains an OS in the Eastern Front. Harriman (4+1) then moves the same issue over to US-4. Louis Montbatten (1+2) attempts to take PTL to UK-3 but Tovey (2) instead grabs the Global issue and moves it to UK-2. The Soviets are having none of this, so Beria is discarded for Stalin to debate; he brings the Global issue closer to the chair at USSR-5. No Paranoia.



Round 3: The USSR passes after debate. Claude Perkins (3) moves PTL to US-3. Stafford Cripps (5) nabs the Strat Materials and takes it to UK-5.



Round 4: Voroshilov (5) makes a play for the 1/3 Pol-Mil issue, taking it from UK-4 to USSR-1. Francis Biddle (3-1) moves the US DO from USSR-3 to USSR-1. Macready (3) prepares to bring the 1/3 Pol-Mil issue onto the British track but Montbatten (1+2) steps in and moves PTL from US-3 to the center of the table.



Round 5: Semyon Budyonny (5) essentially captures the 1/3 Pol-Mil issue by taking it from USSR-1 to USSR-6. Francis Perkins (4) takes PTL to US-4. Macready once again tries to speak up to move the US DO onto the UK track, but Henry Wemyss (3) moves PTL down to US-1.



Round 6: Kirill Meretskov (2) tries to secure the US DO by bringing it to USSR-3, however Shaposhinkov (4) has other ideas and moves PTL from US-1 to USSR-3. The US decides to challenge this move by discarding Leahy for Roosevelt to debate and bring PTL from USSR-3 to US-4. The US then passes and the UK finally lets Macready have his say and brings the US DO from USSR-1 to UK-2.



Roosevelt wins this Conference with 3 issues. Churchill and Stalin have 2 issues each.





End of Conference 9 Meeting Segment.



Decision Segment



The UK places the US DO in the Western Theater and the US places the USSR DO in the Far East Theater.



The USSR can now enter Manchuria and the UK gets an addition Production from Strategic Materials.



Production gets allocated accordingly: The UK places 5 OS in the Western Theater. The USSR places 2 OS in the Far East per the USSR DO and uses the remaining two to fund the 1/3 Pol-Mil issue and adds an additional Naval marker to the Arctic. The US places two OS in the Western Theater per the US DO and then funds the 2/2 Pol-Mil and adds the remaining Production to the Western Theater.



1 OS is added to the Western Theater for ET Leadership, 2 OS added to Far East Theater from PTL issue and 1 added to SW Pac.



Stalin moves the Global marker to Communist Cadres, to protect his sphere of influence against any potential US Political Alignment shenanigans.



War Phase



Clandestine Network Segment



Stalin places CNs in Poland, Yugoslavia, Finland, and Hungary. The US places CNs in Norway and Czechoslovakia and then removes a Soviet CN from Hungary. The UK places a CN in the Middle East.



Political Alignment Segment



The US places a PA in Norway and Czechoslovakia. Stalin places one in Poland.



Military Segment



The fronts get prepared to advance. In Germany, 4 Reserves go to the Eastern Front and 1 goes to the Arctic. All Japanese Reserves stay in the homeland and no IJN Reserves are deployed.



Front advancement:



The Western Front breaks through to West Germany with an MFS of 22 and 1 German Reserve is permanently removed. In the Eastern Theater, no advance is possible with an MFS of -2. The Mediterranean front does not advance.



In the Pacific, the Far East auto-advances with an MFS of 10 but there is no breakthrough. 1 Japanese army Reserve is eliminated. There is no advance on any other front.



Conference 9 comes to a close. The score is Churchill 38, Roosevelt 36, Stalin 29.





End of Conference 9 War Phase.





Conference 10: Potsdam, July 1945



Coming into Conference 10, Churchill is in a nice spot, but must be careful of pulling too far ahead. He advocates ceding Germany to the Russians by trying to fund a Soviet break-through while shoring up his political position around the map to keep the game close. Roosevelt reluctantly agrees to this and looks toward another push in the SW Pac. Stalin is in agreement and will look for other ways to close the gap.



Conference Phase



Prior to this conference, Roosevelt died and has been replaced by Truman. Churchill cannot advance issues, only debate and the Soviets get the Murmansk convoy. The US loses one Production for foreign aid and Government in Exile Imbroglios remove PAs from Norway and Rumania.



Agenda Segment



The UK taps Percy Noble (2+1) to set the Agenda. The USSR initially chooses Kuznetzov (4), but Malenkov (1) ultimately gains Stalin’s favor and the US lets Harriman (4) into the role, after pushing Stanley Embrick (1) aside.



The US wins by tie-break and takes the 1/3 Pol-Mil issue to US-3. The UK then chooses Strat Material and the 1/2 Pol-Mil issue. The USSR puts Global and US DO, skeptical of their commitment to funding a Soviet push on Germany. The US chooses 1/1 Pol-Mil and ETL.



And with that, the Big Three and their respective staffs sit down to work out the final details in the last Conference of the war…



Meeting Segment



Round 1: Sir Stuart Menzies alias “C” (1+3) looks to bring the 1/2 Pol-Mil in to UK-4 but Oliver Lyttleton (4) thinks it is smarter to bring ETL to UK-4. Kirill Meretskov (2) moves the US DO to USSR-2 and gains 1 OS in the Eastern Theater. Claude Wickard (3) moves the 1/3 Pol-Mil to US-6 to further protect it.



Round 2: Sir Menzies (1+3) again makes his case for ensuring proper Clandestine and Political representation on the map but Louis Beaverbrook (3+2) gives Global the priority, moving it to UK-5. The US discards Ernest King so that Truman can debate this move, bringing Global to US-2. The US is awarded a PA marker. Timoshenko (5) goes to bring the 1/2 Pol-Mil issue home to USSR-5 but is contradicted by Kliment Voroshilov (5+1), who instead takes 1/1 Pol-Mil to USSR-6. The US then passes.



Round 3: Menzies (1+3), yet again, lobbies for the 1/2 Pol-Mil but to no avail; Sir Portal (1+2) takes Global from US-2 to UK-1. The Soviet staff tees off on this hanging curveball by discarding Zhiganov for Stalin to move Global to USSR-6. The UK discards Wilson for Chruchill to step in and debate, undoing Stalin’s move and gaining 1 PA marker in the process. The US steps in and Henry Morgenthau (4+1) takes the Global to US-4.



Round 4: Clement Atlee (5) finally succeeds in grabbing the 1/2 Pol-Mil and gets it to UK-5. Timoshenko (5) captures the Global issue back to USSR-1. Stanley Embrick (1+2) takes the US DO from USSR-1 to USSR-1.



Round 5: Ernest Bevin (5) moves the Global to UK-4, but Budyonny (5+1) debates and takes it to the Soviet track at USSR-2. Valisensky (4) is then tapped to protect Global by bringing it to USSR-6. George Marshall (5+2) protects the US resources by retaking US DO from USSR-1 to US-6.



Round 6: John Anderson (4) takes Strat Material to the UK track and is awarded two OS markers in the process. The USSR has no play this turn, after doubling up in Round 5. The US tries to bring the Strat Material into the center of the table, but none of the cards are large enough to do this. The best they can do is have Lee Crowley (2+1) move it from UK-4 to UK-1.



Churchill wins this Conference with 3 issues. Truman and Stalin have 2 issues each.





End of Conference 10 Meeting Segment.



Decision Segment



The US has captured its own DO so does not need to place it. The UK took the Strat Materials issue and gains an additional Production.



Production gets allocated accordingly: The USSR uses one Production to fund their 1/1 Pol-Mil and adds 4 OS to the Eastern Theater. The US funds their 1/3 Pol-Mil, adds 2 OS to the SW Pac and 2 OS to the Eastern Theater. The UK funds their 1/2 Pol-Mil, add the two bonus OS to the Eastern Theater and uses the remaining Production to put 4 OS in the Western Theater (to help offset Stalin capturing the Global issue away from Churchill).



The UK puts 2 OS in the Western Theater and 1 OS in the Eastern for Theater Leadership. The US adds 1 in the SW Pac.



Stalin moves the Global marker to Spheres of Influence. The Communist order in the post-war is now well protected.



War Phase



Clandestine Network Segment



The US places CNs in Belgium, Vietnam, Cambodia/Laos and then removes 1 from Finland. The UK doubles up their CNs in Greece and Austria and removes the US CN from Vietnam. The USSR replaces the CN in Finland and places a new one in Vietnam.



Political Alignment Segment



The US places a PA marker in Norway and Belgium. The UK places in Greece and the Middle East. The Soviets place a PA in Finland.



Military Segment



The fronts get prepared to advance. In Germany, 4 Reserves go to the Western Front and 1 goes to the Eastern. All Japanese Reserves stay in the homeland and no IJN Reserves are deployed.



Front advancement:



Both Fronts reach German simultaneously, with the Eastern having an auto breakthrough with an MFS of 20 and the Western (MFS 6) advancing on a roll of 5. The Mediterranean front also advances to Northern Italy on a roll of 1.



In the Pacific, the SW Front (MFS 8) advances to Kyushu and the Far East makes it to Jehol. There is no advance on the other fronts.





End of Conference 10 War Phase. SW Pac should only have 3 Naval Markers after US entered Kyushu.



Post-Mortem Phase



With Germany having surrendered, the rest of the Emperor’s Surrender Conditions have been fulfilled and we avoid the chaos of a Conditional Axis Surrender (Condition 3).



Scoring tallies are in and the final results are Truman 56, Stalin 42, and Churchill 41. With 15 points between Truman and Churchill it is just enough to qualify for a Condition 1 US Victory! No more dice will need to be rolled.





The US gets some Captured Nazi Scientists to help with the Space Race in the coming Cold War.





Stalin and his Global advantage.





Churchill ends the game with friendly governments in Austria and Greece.





The US will have a large say in shaping Western Europe in the post-war.





The CBI: Essentially neglected…



Final Thoughts:



I have to say, this was an entertaining solo variant and I enjoyed having some uncertainly in the meeting segment of this game. As a player, I sometimes find using the ‘Bots to be too much of a passive experience and I also get tired of having to reference the flow charts after a while. Using the Solo CDG Method allowed me to play each side as I liked without knowing if I would be able to capture an issue or successfully debate an issue on to the track of the power I was playing. I could never tell if the initial goals for each Power in the Conferences would be realized.



I can see a few potential issues here though. 1) Since debating is not 100% reliable to bring an issue onto the power’s track, Soviets may be nerfed a bit. 2) There is the potential for lopsided Conference wins. These are probably not game breakers, but still things to keep in mind. I’ll have to see if that is consistent in future play-throughs.



In the end, this game is meant to be played against live opponents and there is no substitute for that. But in the meantime, while you’re waiting for your next face-to-face game to materialize, you may find that using Stuka Joe's Solo CDG method livens up the solitaire experience a bit with some extra layers of randomness, uncertainty, and sometimes surprise.





I’d love to hear any feedback, experiences, or improvements you might have on this.



Posted Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:02 am

Ernie Blofeld

Gainesville

Virginia

I would modify the Stuka Joe method for Churchill slightly differently than you describe. One of the nice things about the Method is that there are no firm rules so it is very adaptable. Just because I would prefer things one way doesn't make your adaptation any less valid. When I play solo, my opponent always seems to trust my judgements







I would Nominate the issue and card as you do, but if the nominated card was overridden I would still apply the new card's to that issue unless the card has another listed issue that is playable. The personality in question feels so strongly for 'their' issue that they will push it despite orders. I like that narrative.



Also, I would remove the rightmost card after each play as usual so the cards cycle as normal. This keeps personalities from getting 'stuck' in unfavorable positions. It is a small price to pay to reshuffle all the personalities after each conference instead of after every two.



You've definitely piqued my interest in giving Churchill the Method treatment. Churchill left me, as a solo gamer, a little cold. I hope the Method works well for it as I'm pretty stoked for Pericles. 2 Posted Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:42 pm

