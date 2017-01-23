|
Justin Baumgartner
United States
Wisconsin
Dune.
Dune is a game that is unlike any other game that I've played. This is a really hard game to review because the quality of any given experience is reliant on so many metagame factors. Here are the conditions under which I'm reviewing the game, and I suggest that anyone attempting to play it try to follow them:
-Exactly 6 players
-At least 6 hours dedicated to play
-Craft your game group carefully as this is a game of intrigue and backstabbing.
Dune is admittedly my favorite game, but it sees the table only once or twice a year because of the above conditions. I don't like to leave people out of gaming days and those conditions make it pretty hard to organize.
Dune has you playing as one of 6 different factions within the Dune universe. Each faction plays differently, this is one of the most asymmetrical games that I've played. Because the player powers are integral to the way the game plays you need all 6 factions represented. There are 5 Strongholds on the board, and to win you need to control 3 by yourself at the end of a turn, 4 if you are in a 2 player alliance, or all 5 if you are in a 3 player alliance. If no person or alliance has won before 15 turns are over, some factions have victory conditions that allow them to win.
The construction of a turn is quite simple, but there are deeper layers that make this game fairly complex. As a player you have many options available to you in each phase, but how much you can do in any one turn is very low. The game is too complex to go in-depth for my type of review, but what I will emphasize is this: you make very few decisions each turn, but each decision is critical. I could (and might in a different forum post) write pages about the intricacies of the combat system and why it works so perfectly. Another key component that I find to be a strong design choice is the unbreakable alliances. Alliances are formed on Nexus rounds, which randomly come up throughout the game. When you form an alliance, you are restricted from entering zones that an ally already has troops in and you cannot at-will break the alliance. When a new Nexus round comes up, all alliances are considered broken and new deals are made. This doesn't mean that you can't ignore your allies or plan for the next Nexus round, but it does alleviate some of the issues that informal alliances cause in many of these political style games.
There are plenty of run-through reviews so I don't really do those myself.
I rate games in certain categories from low (1) to high (10). These ratings allow you to make your own determination on whether this is a game for you. I also avoid gameplay overview, I suggest checking out some of the professional reviewers (I like Rahdo) for those.
Theme: 10/10 - The asymmetrical gameplay and the way the factions operate make you feel like you are the faction you are playing. Each faction essentially has it's own rules that are completely theme driven.
Complexity: 8/10 - There are a lot of rules, and a lot of special rules for each faction. The only reason why I don't rate this a 10 is because the actual flow of play is very simple.
Stress: 8/10 - This is a high-stress game. Your decisions are all meaningful, and because your own faction power will ebb and flow based on what you are trying to accomplish, you won't feel very effective at times.
Components: ?/10 - The original printings are pretty bad, but it's more common to print and play. I have a nice copy, it is what you make it.
Pace: 3/10 - If there is anything really objectively negative I can say about this game, its that the pace is super erratic. We've added a houserule of one off-table meeting per Nexus because it was getting ridiculous.
Accessibility: 1/10 - Complex rules, constructing a good play group, and difficulty in actually getting your hands on a copy mean that this is one of the least accessible games in many functions of the word.
The other element to my reviews is through breaking down the types of gamers I've encountered and making a statement based on their point of view.
The Tactical Gamer: This is me, and I prefer games that give me the ability to outplay my opponent through clever maneuvering and variable objectives. Oh, the decisions! Tactical gamers should really love the combat in Dune. Many tactical decisions are to be found, misdirection, long cons, and all sorts of intrigue is to be had. Tactical gamers should jump on every chance to play this game and try to organize a play when they can.
The Race Runner: This person tends to prefer games where you are making constant forward progress, utilizing each turn to it's maximum effectiveness. Dune isn't for this type of gamer. There is no engine, there are no victory points, and the ebb and flow of individual power will be supremely frustrating. Race Runners would probably prefer to be left out of Dune Day, and obviously wouldn't suggest it.
The Theme Junky: A gamer who prizes theme and prefers games where the complexity of the mechanics doesn't break their immersion. Dune has theme in spades, the mechanics work to the theme, theme theme theme. Theme Junky gamers will love to play Dune and suggest it when they can.
The Strategist: Strategists tend to like to develop a big metagame strategy early in the game and then work to execute it as well as possible. Dune has the long term strategy to make a Strategist salivate. Particularly enjoyable would be the Fremen and the Space Guild, as they have the end game victory conditions to help guide them. These gamers should get into any game of Dune they can, and organize one if there isn't a Dune Day in the works.
The Casual Gamer: Casual gamers prefer games that aren't complex and have enough variability to make them feel competitive even if they lack knowledge of the game in comparison to other people. I'd probably just leave Casual Gamers out of the planning of this one, as it is going to do absolutely nothing for them.
The Social Gamer: Social gamers prefer games that are easy to teach, highly replayable, and naturally generate interaction with other people. Social Gamers are hard to pin down for this one. It isn't an easy game to teach, but there is a boatload of player interaction. Social Gamers will usually by definition play anything the group wants to and I think that with a more heavy-gamer oriented group Dune might be something they suggest.
I have a GeekList where I go a little more in-depth on the Gamer Types:
https://boardgamegeek.com/geeklist/217444/gamer-types
Last edited Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:26 pm
Posted Thu Jan 19, 2017 5:25 pm
sam newman
doncaster
south yorkshire
a typical game of dune lasts about 4 hours i think. We play with the rule of 10 turns max however. i think one of dunes biggest issues is a game can take anywhere from 30mins to 6 hours
Last edited Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:11 pm
Posted Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:10 pm
Brad Johnson
United States
Crystal Lake
Illinois
I totally agree, except with all very experienced players and LOTS of table talk, the 30 minutes version is virtually unheard of, so my complaint is that most of our games seem to wind up taking 4-6 hours, even limiting play to 10 turns!
I have sworn many times that I am going to come up with a way to make Dune run more like 2-4 hours WITHOUT compromising the high degree of inter-player negotiation that my groups love. I haven't found a solution yet. I even tried limiting time away from table using a "Diplomacy Chip" method, and it didn't help - almost all of the same talk that was going on just ended up being done in the open over the table, giving the same delays. Short of trying to introduce a 6-player chess clock of some kind, I just don't know what to do...
Justin Baumgartner
United States
Wisconsin
The shortest game I've had was 2.5 hours, and it shouldn't have ended there. Dune is an extremely hard game to win in my opinion, and with all the negotiation and ebb and flow I don't think you can realistically get a really good game of Dune completed in less than 4 hours.
The three biggest time sinks in this game, in order of least to greatest are in my opinion:
1) Auction. Especially post Nexus, strategy involved in the bidding of cards gets to be pretty bogged down.
2) Combat Analysis Paralysis. Because of the function of Weapon and Defense cards, making decisions on even whether to use these cards in any given combat is really hard and if a player is AP prone I've seen the decision making aspect of this take a long time. I'm tempted to institute a sand timer for combats in my group.
3) Alliance negotiation time. Once we instituted the one off-table meeting per Nexus rule this has gone better as my group tends to play with information pretty close to the chest. Even still, this can drag a game on, and certainly adds at least an hour of gameplay to the game.
|