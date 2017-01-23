|
This is a grand ww2 strategy game, so does it make a good job at simulating the war and being enjoyable?
The GOOD:
1. Decent simulation
While you can get results that differ from history, most of these are plausible. If very unlikely events happen in the game (say Germany manages to invade England) it is always because one side put a lot of effort into it and the other side made blunders.
Germany has an edge in the early war, but it is a race against the clock. Germany does lose the war, if it fails to deliver a knockout blow by 1943 - something many other "grand strategy ww2 games" failed to replicate.
If there is no knockout blow, the German player still has a chance to wrestle a victory by surviving into 1946, but this will be a fight against the odds. USA and the USSR increase their potentials rapidly, whiel Germany is sapped by strategic bombing and oil shortages. This basic narrative of WW2 is very well depicted.
2. Complexity
The game simulates military, economic, political and diplomatic actions of WW2. The rulebook is long, but in the end you get a very fine-lens and detailed control over many aspects of the war. This game is full of "chrome" tat actually has meaningful impact on the game.
Submarines in the battle of the Atlantic, free Siberian transfer, Malta blocking convoys to Africa, the Battle of Britain, Vichy French colonial allegiance, V2 rockets, moving the industry to the Urals - these all become factors in winnign the game and decision avenues that may or may not be good depending on the current military situations.
3. Offers meaningful decisions
There are some things you will always do in any game - for example it makes no sense for Germany not to invade Poland on turn 1. But because the diplomatic and economic systems in this game ggive both sides numerous paths to victory. Concentrating on the Mediterranean front instead of the East front, making Spain or Turkey join the war, making an allied invasion of the Balkans or France in 1943 - these are game changing events and can be brought about if you concentrate your effort and successfully implement your strategy (and realize what the other side is up to).
This is imho the strongest point of the game - it offers multiple, very interesting and feasible choices to both players.
4. Variety
A followup to the above point:
Playing the core scenario alone will provide very different gaming experiences depending on the strategy you choose. I had many games against the same opponent and no two games were alike. On top of this you have "what-if" variants you can play with. Modernized Italian army, no maginot line, on Stalinist purges etc.
The BAD:
1. Graphics and components
Unfortunately, they did not age well and have this "generic 80s-early 90s" feel to them. Also you have very numerous fleet and air counter "strength step counters", which you need to swap each time air or naval units take losses (pretty much each time they are in combat). Which can get messy and the "strength step counters" tend to outnumber all other counters as a result.
On the plus side, the hexes are large and counters are small, so it is easy to move them around without bumping over stacks. Its an utilitarian, but not very pretty design.
2. A limited force pool
Basically you have a fixed force pool in the sense of: "Britain has this-many armored corps units in 1941 and cannot get any more, even if you cut down on other units"
While historical, this does not give you as many options and possibilities as the other parts of the game. Very often you would wish you could invest in say more fast infantry at the expense of the airforce, but the game simply does not give you tat possibility to alter the force pool.
3. Complexity - the downside
On the flip side, all that chrome and detail comes at a price. The rulebook is long and some rules are rather complex, so you will find yourself checking the rules quite a lot, especially if you are new to the game.
While not a "monster game", ATR certainly is not a game for the casual eurogamer. You will not finish the full war scenario in one afternoon either.
CONCLUSIONS:
6 out of 6 stars
To sum it up: This is a very fine strategy game that is full of meaningful decisions. It provides a lot of nail-biting tension, a lot of historical chrome and a lot of the joy of gaming that strategy gamers seek. I have many fond memories of playing ATR and can recall many memorable moments and events that happened on the board. It is one of the rare games that you can talk about for hours afterwards.
ATR makes my top 10 list, a true classic right up there with games like Twilight Struggle .
Last edited Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:05 pm
Posted Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:42 pm
Robert Lesco
Canada
Brampton
Ontario
-
For many of us the "generic 80s" look is a point in favour. Kidding aside, thank you for a great review - the memories!
Vance Strickland
Canada
Nepean
Ontario
-
Many of us still have that "generic '80's look"!
Last edited Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:55 pm
Posted Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:53 pm
Jonathan Townsend
Italy
Roma
Lazio
-
Enthusiastic yet with detailed justifications - a great review, I love it!
