Hitler’s War

Game Design: Challenge and Player Appeal



In theory, this design could be developed so as to challenge journeyman high-school wargamers’ strategic planning and decision-making skills (especially those well-groomed on ‘Axis & Allies’). Unfortunately, in practice, the main challenge of the game lies in deciphering its chaotic, exasperatingly under-developed rules. Once some order has been imposed on a day of reckoning with HW, its underlying design concepts start to emerge and offer considerable interest value. The novel mechanized maneuver dynamic creates sweeping turns of fortune and knotty movement-and-attack challenges with exciting outcomes.



As so often is the case with undeveloped designs, careful preplay study does not begin to uncover the gaps and inconsistencies in the rules; only actual test-playing exposes the gaps and underlying incoherence. In attempting to produce AH-style ‘basic’, ‘advanced’ and ‘tournament’ rules, the designer instead created one set of rules for the eastern front, another for the western, and another for both together. Only the third scale is worth playing or using in instruction, but that is the level at which the rules degenerate into irrecoverable chaos.