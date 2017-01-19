|
Hitler’s War
Metagaming, Avalon Hill, 1981/84
AASGC Game Review
Tim Smith, Annapolis-Area Strategy Gaming Club (AASGC)
November 2016
This review expounds a bit on remarks offered in the comments section of BGG’s Hitler’s War webpage. A PDF copy is posted in ‘Files’ as well.
Overview and Context
Reading the comments section in BGG’s ‘Hitler’s War’ (‘HW’) webpage reminds this reviewer of just how unique the requirements of pedagogy are compared to hobby play. This is particularly true in the AASGC simulation-learning model, in which one to three instructors teach new games to secondary-schoolers every 2nd weekend well enough to enable them to play a reasonably complete scenario in a single six-hour class period without themselves having read any rules in advance. Two or three adults exploring a game together over an open-ended period of multiple days can afford to hold games to very relaxed standards of developmental completeness. That is not the case for we who must stage exciting, fast-paced classroom events for demanding youths. By this standard, HW is a fiasco (or maybe just a seriously flawed selection for club use on the part of the club-manager!).
HW falls within the AASGC categorical schema as a ‘low-resolution, historically/scientifically accurate simulation model’. This refers more to the class of game than its degree of success in actually fulfilling the accuracy desideratum. This, however, is not the game’s main defect. Some games sacrifice ‘playability’ in a quest for ‘realism’; this one sacrificed playability in what appears to have been an effort to economize on development. It is an unfinished product.
As such, HW is suitable only for high-schoolers and above, and experienced ones at that. Moreover, extensive coaching will be required throughout game day. In fact, no one of any age/experience level can learn this game without either (a) being taught by the design staff how to play it, or (b) being prepared to undertake a major project to develop this incomplete and in fact quite sketchy (not to say dodgy) design into an actual game.
Model Validity
But first, to the game’s undeniable underlying virtues (‘potential’ might be a more accurate term). HW has three design concepts that add validity and warrant further development: (a) concealed force-building based on resources and a cost schedule for different force types; (b) concealment of the actual forces subordinated to field armies, and (c) a novel zone-of-control and movement-sequencing dynamic (‘assault’ and ‘advance’) that creates sweeping maneuvers and envelopments. The force-building process resembles that offered in numerous strategic games from SPI’s 1970s ‘War in Europe’ to strategic versions of ‘Axis & Allies’, and numerous operational-level games feature similar off-map charts that contain the actual forces subordinate to leaders who move on the map. The maneuver mechanic, however, is novel and intriguing. (Phil Sabin has drawn attention to these worthy design concepts in his ‘Simulating War: Studying Conflict Through Simulation Games’, see http://www.kcl.ac.uk/sspp/ departments/warstudies/people/professors/sabin/simwar.aspx.)
As such, the game allows for the acquisition of a full range of unit types enabling the creation of complex, multi-faceted force structures, and the rules represent the differrent capabilities these force types offer a national high command. It offers, at least in concept, if not in practice, the full range of continental, maritime, and aerial warfare options employed in modern warfare, and the maneuver mechanic allows adept players to perform slashing armored penetrations and envelopments.
Game Design: Challenge and Player Appeal
In theory, this design could be developed so as to challenge journeyman high-school wargamers’ strategic planning and decision-making skills (especially those well-groomed on ‘Axis & Allies’). Unfortunately, in practice, the main challenge of the game lies in deciphering its chaotic, exasperatingly under-developed rules. Once some order has been imposed on a day of reckoning with HW, its underlying design concepts start to emerge and offer considerable interest value. The novel mechanized maneuver dynamic creates sweeping turns of fortune and knotty movement-and-attack challenges with exciting outcomes.
As so often is the case with undeveloped designs, careful preplay study does not begin to uncover the gaps and inconsistencies in the rules; only actual test-playing exposes the gaps and underlying incoherence. In attempting to produce AH-style ‘basic’, ‘advanced’ and ‘tournament’ rules, the designer instead created one set of rules for the eastern front, another for the western, and another for both together. Only the third scale is worth playing or using in instruction, but that is the level at which the rules degenerate into irrecoverable chaos.
Pedagogical Value
Unless and until developed into a coherent, tested design, this game conceals all of its great promise as a tool to teach grand strategy and military force structure, roles and missions under denser foliage than a newly-discovered Mayan pyramid. Were it to be so developed, it could offer value, and could have offered even greater value in the 1980s when it first appeared. Today, however, too many alternative designs cover the same topic and feature similar mechanisms.
Graphical Qualities
This game is graphically crude in every respect, whether in its Metagaming or AH incarnations. It is one of those 1980s AH products that retrogressed to the graphic qualities of that company’s pre-‘1914’/’Anzio’ 1st-generation designs. AH always hewed to mounted mapboards, which many players prefer; however, the cartography here is crude, especially when compared to the competition in that era. One virtue: the AH edition came in a solid cardboard box with amateurish but tolerable box art.
Conclusion
In sum, unless you are a designer seeking a development challenge that could ultimately produce an interesting treatment of the war, I’d avoid this artifact and choose any of the many European theater wargames the industry has bestowed on us over the intervening decades.
What about the "REVAMP" that was made for this?
I've enjoyed this game very much for some time. The rules always seemed clear and concise enough for me, especially once you grasp the "assault, advance, exploitation" segment which is rather unique as you point out. I do agree that it is/was in serious need of a graphical overhaul and the community has stepped forward with that, including my own map and counters update:
I quite like the game and had a lot of fun with friends with it.
Good review.
I'm confused--the context in which you're reviewing this is a setting where you've got 1-3 instructors teaching the game? Are you saying the game is so broken the instructors were unable to learn & play it themselves prior to the game day? (And what makes the first two sets of rules not worth playing?) If the instructors begin the session already knowing the game well enough to teach it with little or no reference back to the rulebook, then the students never actually see the rules; are you saying the rules don't even function in that setting?
Quite a harsh review of what was an exciting and extremely innovative design for it's time. I can't ever recall having any problems with the rules. I had the original Metagaming edition which came in something not much bigger than a matchbox - an extraordinary design achievement! The AH edition polished things up a little.
Anyway - thanks for the review - it's great to read some discussion about this grand old milestone in the hobby.
For a grand strategic WWII experience, AH's HW has always been my go to game. Aesthetics aside (which never bothered me since I'm old school), I always found it's resource management, combat, and unit upgrade systems unique and fun!
Highly recommended!
Back-in-the-day I owned and played the Metagaming edition and quite enjoyed it for what it was. Later I acquired the Avalon Hill edition. I recall at the time wondering how anyone who owned only the Avalon Hill edition had managed to figure out how to play the game. I had to refer back to the Metagaming rules to resolve some pretty fundamental questions regarding play. It really wouldn't surprise me to learn a significant chunk of people playing the Avalon Hill edition are playing it wrong.
A fun game. It's one I would like to see get a redesign/redevelop ... you know, somehow strike that magic balance of retaining that which makes it the game it is, yet fix the weaknesses.
Are the Metagaming edition of the rules available online anywhere? I'd love to compare the two sets.
"Unfinished" is probably the correct adjective. I didn't find the rules that impenetrable, though the programmed instruction made it very difficult to actually reference the "final" version of any particular rule.
I did enjoy a few games of this back in the day. The research track was fairly unique for games of that era, though it could lead to some rather improbable outcomes (British-German nuclear Armageddons not being all that uncommon). There are some gaping rules holes when a game is truly three-player, as well as how to handle the Russians if they are knocked out early.
|