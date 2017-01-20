|
This is the last in series of the Doves in Charge AAR. The NLF has conceded, which was the prudent thing to do considering the situation. Both Pat and I were experienced enough in this game to know how it was going to turn out.
1969 year start vital stats:
U.S. Morale - 506
Commitment - 244
SVN Morale - 107
SVN Draft level - 110
Controlled Population - 285
NVA Morale - 361
Commitment - ?
VC Draft Level - ?
Controlled Population - 75
SPRING
Interphase
Population went up +4 points. No surprise there. U.S. morale went up +2 and ARVN up +4. No surprise there either. We brought in another +4 CPs, which were split between ARVN and air points.
The NLF were very busy during their recruitment phase. They purchased another NVA division, bringing the total to 13. They also augmented 27 NVA regiments. VC recruitment was even more robust. I counted 116 VC counters on the map, which is their entire countermix, minus 2 units (I’m guessing politicals). A bunch of replacements were also added, bringing the totals to NVA: 137 and VC: 162. Finally, the NLF declared an Offensive. Add everything up and the NLF spent 104 CPs this season.
So, 9 full mechanized divisions were coming at me up north from three different directions. I studied the map and pondered my options.
Further south, not shown in the above picture, is another NVA division on the Trail near Kontum and 3 more full NVA divisions that infiltrated near Chau Doc.
With such a battering ram aimed at me I knew the NLF was going to gain ground no matter what I did. There was not going to be a repeat of the glorious battle of Hue. There were just too many of them. But I wasn’t ready to abandon the field yet (although in hindsight it probably would have been the prudent thing to do). I had plenty of replacements and artillery, and with SVN population at 289 I could Free Fire anything I wanted. So the plan was to fight a round or two and then retreat, hoping that his mech units would start stacking up in clear terrain and I could bombard them. The weak link in my battle plan was the ARVN. All the I Corps ARVN that you see above, plus all ARVN artillery, were ineffective this season.
Operations
The NLF came at me pretty much as I expected. Each attack consisted of 3 mechanized regiments, supporting HQs, some independent artillery, and a couple VC units (usually regiments). He entered the target hex which prevented me from doing a defensive reserve swap. And he used enough force to put to rest any question of me making a stand somewhere. Most battles went just 1 round before I retreated. But losses were heavy nevertheless. And I lost a U.S. unit (2/1/82) who was overwhelmed at the border in southwestern Thua Thien. I had planned on reinforcing them with ARVN, but the newly mobilized ARVN 1st division was ineffective and couldn’t move west of Bien Dien.
By the time the first wave of northern attacks were over the front had been rolled back 30km, and the ancient imperial capital was once again under the shadow of enemy tanks. My counter attacks were limited, mostly aimed at clearing out the VC interfering with my lines of communication. And I bombarded with everything I had. Around 60 NLF replacements (mostly VC) fell under our barrage. They still had enough to continue aggressive operations. But it was a start. Of course, this was prior to me bringing up reinforcements from quiet sectors. If the NVA mechanized regiments remained stacked 3 high during the 2nd turn, I estimated I could have eliminated another 80 replacements from bombardment alone. Then, I still had 3 divisions up there to attack with, with others arriving from various parts of South Vietnam. All in all, I was satisfied with the situation.
However, the fate of Hue still could not be predicted at this point. I was prepared to abandon it if it came to that. But I also wanted to keep enough force up there to take advantage of any counterattack opportunities that arose. Hue was a red cape. And we held onto it hoping not to get gored by the bull as it charged by.
Smaller NLF attacks were launched on the border outposts of Chau Doc. The combination of U.S. 23rd division units (supported by divisional artillery) and effective ARVN held the advance to the border area. Tinh Bien fell. But overall our retreat was orderly. The ARVN units pulled back to the outskirts of Chau Phu. The U.S. retreated to the Kien Giang coastal highway.
The NLF passed the initiative and my counterattacks picked off doomed VC throughout the countryside. I got the sense that it was anti-climatic. We both knew that the war would not be decided here. It would be decided in the killing fields of northern I Corps. It was at this point, prior to the end of the 1st game turn, with the U.S. Army about to unleash its full fury on a 20km stretch of land in front of Hue. that we decided to call the game.
Game End Stats (Spring 1969):
U.S. Morale - 508
Commitment - 248
SVN Morale - 111
SVN Draft level - 112
Controlled Population - 289
NVA Morale - 394
Commitment - ?
VC Draft Level - ?
Controlled Population - 71
Post Game Analysis
Even though we ended this game early I think the ultimate outcome was a forgone conclusion. In the final action-packed turn the NVA was able to field an impressive army. But at no point did I feel the situation was out of control. We had plenty of replacements to take the hits. We had enough firepower to hurt him 10x over. And I knew if things didn’t go well we had hundreds of kilometers of space between Saigon and the front lines to fall back on.
From the start I followed a light build strategy. Not because I think it is the best. But because most Allied players appear to favor a heavy build strategy and I wanted to try an alternate opening book. The beauty of this game is that nearly any strategy can work, and no strategy is guaranteed to work. Pat’s response to this was aggressive VC action. Attacking capitals. Taking advantage of the weak ARVN replacement situation. Invading with the NVA. Indeed, he often pushed me to reinforce beyond what the Doves had planned.
Tactically, the contest was about even. I felt I used units efficiently in S&D operations. Pat did a good job with the VC. He tried things I hadn’t considered. Made moves I wasn’t expecting. I certainly will put some of what I learned into my toolbox for the next time that I play as the NLF.
The ARVN did not contribute much. The Leadership Training Program paid absolutely zero dividends, drawing one lousy leader after another. The “4” that I kept rolling for effectiveness was just out of reach of my B0 Chief of Staff. Loyalty was decent, however. Only 1 coup in the first three years. That, combined with the morale bonus from population, meant that I didn’t have to waste valuable resources propping up the Saigon government. It’s as if they agreed to stay out of the way and not cause any trouble.
The bottom line is that the Doves in Charge strategy is a viable one. But I’m still not convinced it’s the best one. There are too many variables that have to line up just right for this to work. The advantage of a more aggressive U.S. buildup policy is that it allows the Allied player to take control, regardless of what the enemy is doing. Seizing the initiative is fine if you know what to do with it. I was more comfortable letting the NLF set the pace.
Nice game and write ups! I'm still a little surprised at how much NVA he got on the map at times.
On the leaders - I found another variant in which you draw all the leaders and assign loyalties, but can swap or remove two 2 star leaders and swap up to four 1 star leaders. You then re-roll their loyalty after the swaps.
That can help a great deal with a good CoS leader and strong 1Div and 23Div leaders (the ones with 4 regiments)
I found that nicer to use than the leader development and withdrawing units over and over again. Sure, you don't always get what you want, but you can get good leaders where you need them most.
Thanks Bob.
I'm not familiar with that variant. It would be interesting to try but not sure if it is needed.
In the games I've played I noticed things tend to balance out with the ARVN. Have good effectiveness? Then you have lousy loyalty. Have a good CoS? Then you have a poor 3-star leader. And so on. The really cruel one is where you start out with great leaders, sink a bunch of resources into the ARVN early, then watch everything fall apart mid-game. And if you are lucky enough to have good loyalty AND good effectiveness for the whole game, then you run out of replacements by 1973 because you've used the ARVN too much up to that point.
Still, I understand why the various house rules designed to stabilize the ARVN are often utilized. It can be frustrating trying to defend Saigon with an ineffective III Corps leader and CoS. I've been there.
craig grinnell
United States
speer
Illinois
Screaming Eagle and Damn Proud of it!!!
I've never taken on the challenge of a campaign game, so tell me, how often does the NLF actually win?
-
Of the games I've been involved in it's about 50/50.
Game 1: played to conclusion. NLF victory.
Game 2: played to conclusion. Allied victory.
Game 3: played half way through, then my opponent disappeared. But it was leaning heavily in the NLF favor (U.S. had already withdrawn and ARVN leadership was starting to crumble).
Game 4: played half way through. Allied victory by agreement.
I think if you have a couple newbie players going at it the NLF has the edge. With experienced players, however, the U.S. is hard to beat.
