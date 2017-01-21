|
This is a short AAR on the first of the 3 campaigns included in Red Poppies Ypres. This was a great game, contested until the very last turns.
October 29th 1914, 6 am
After a short preliminary bombardment along the roads under British control, 24 companies of the 54th Bavarian reserve regiment launch the assault toward the Gheluvelt village and the Zandvoorde hamlet near Ypres. 10 companies and a machine gun platoon of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) will have to delay them. Another company, 5 cavalry squadrons and 3 artillery batteries are on their way to join them.
A very thick fog dissimulates the Bavarian advance and reduces the accuracy of the defenders fire. But it also affects the cohesion of the attacking group – and the very well formed assault line is soon disorganized. Most companies act individually, without effective coordination. Counting on their superior numbers, the German jump on the British lines, engage close combat and try overrun them. But the BEF hangs on and only gives ground after inflicting heavy casualties.
When the fog lifts, the south road still holds, and all British companies at the north are either engaged in close combat or disbanded. The Germans too are disorganized – and some companies rally to exploit the breaches hardly obtained in the center fo the British line. The British reinforcements begin to show up, and two cavalry squadrons take their position on the north road to delay the German advance while an infantry company deploys in Gheluvelt, just before the first German troops who consequently bypass the village to the south. Close combats continue during the night and three BEF companies still hold their position in the morning. Only two German companies significantly progressed to an important position near the road linking Gheluvelt and Zandvoorde. British units are rallied in Gheluvelt while the German ones are brought near their most advanced troops south and east of the village for an assauld planed the next morning.
October 30th 1914, early morning
During the night, 24 BEF companies and machine guns platoons arrived in Ypres. But the German brought twice more troops from the 30th and 39th divisions – better trained than the Bavarian reserve.
The road between Ypres and Gheluvelt is bombed in the early morning – then the Germans attack. British troops still holding their position of the day before are immediately engaged and the north and south roads are soon under German control. BEF troops in Ypres move toward the front line – priority being given to the artillery and machine guns – but the road is long… German infantries are ready to assault the village, but there is no sign of the promised preliminary bombing. After some hesitation the assault is given. As the Germans enter in the village, the artillery finally fires. Gunners are either very accurate or lucky, but shells fall exclusively on British held positions.
BEF troops already outnumbered fall back and the first half of the village is soon occupied. The other half is about to fall but British are finally able to position machine guns and hotwizers west of the village, which fire effectively on the German vanguard and the advance in the village stalls. The German artillery destroys a hotwizer and a MG allowing the infantry to rush toward Zandvoorde (an objective) and expel two British cavalry squadrons. The last close combat turns in favor of the Germans : there is no British unit east of Gheluvelt.
October 31st, 1914, early morning
During the night, both belligerents reorganize their troops on the new front line, just west of Gheluvelt which is now surrounded. The British command is worried : Zandvoorde is lost and out of reach of an immediate counterattack and only one company still hold a small part of Gheluvelt. The reinforcements that finally arrive will have to retake the village. The German command is more confident: the casualties suffered by the frontal assaults of these two days are very high, but the enemy has been overrun and all objectives have been or will soon be sized.
At dawn, observers mark targets for the artilleries. German infantries eliminates the last BEF stand in Gheluvelt. The British keep the German troops at bay with their howitzers and machine guns, denying them the possibility to progress further west and ensure their objectives definitely. 10 British infantry companies en route from Ypres are sent toward Zandvoorde still weakly defended at this point – but two German MG platoons are deployed west of the hamlet just in time to receive the attack. The British infantry advance a few hundred yards in open ground, but an intensive fire from the MGs breaks the assault. One German MG platoon is destroyed, but one third of the BEF infantry companies are out of combat, the others are disorganized – and the arrival of the Bavarian reserve dashes the hopes of the British on this objective. There will be no more activity on this part of the front this day, the decision will take place in Gheluvelt. A massive artillery barrage is unleashed upon the west of the village wiping out 3 German companies and opening the possibility for a counterattack. The German try to reoccupy these position under heavy fire as the last reinforcements reach the village and 5 MG platoons try to take position. Another British artillery barrage reduce Gheluvelt to ruins and annihilates 4 more German companies and a MG platoon.
It's time for a counterattack and the BEF sends all available infantry in a mighty assault while the German try to reoccupy the area and reduce the narrow corridor used for the attack. Combats are fierce and a British company manage to get into the village.
Fightings last until late in the evening but the tenuous bridgehead finally falls under the repeated German assaults.
The BEF retreats its most advanced troops under the cover of darkness to establish a new defense perimeter.
Sebastien,
Wow! Great AAR. Thanks for the awesome report.
Thanks
John
Gabriel Gonzalez Pavón
Spain
Madrid
EXCELLENT AAR!. It truly gives the feel of the game. What was the outcome vs victory conditions?
Thank you !
It was a German victory.
The German had to controll both Gheluvelt and Zandvoorde, otherwise the British would have won. Zandvoorde was secured in the middle of the third day, but the last British company in Gheluvelt was repelled on the last turn.
A very close game...
Gerrit Hellfaier
Germany
Berlin
Thanks for the AAR.
Played this Campaign recently. Same result.
The Germans advanced quickly and the British reinforcements were too far away to engage with full power.
Filip Olow
Sweden
Göteborg
Fantastic!
My recent game ended the same way. The last British Company was dislodged on the 6th turn of the night attack of the third day. Zandvoorde was taken in the preceding isolation phase. From that one play, it seems to me that the campaign is quite well balanced with lots of interesting decisions for both sides.
/Filip
|