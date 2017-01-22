« Prev
Turn 8

The weather remains clear.
India regains the initiative.
The air war has impacted IROP significantly with no APs available; India gains Air Superiority with 9APs.

ROI 50 paradrop into 3506, Chinese Abn destroyed in 4410, and 9/XI destroyed in 3507. IROP in Narowal hold fast even though step loss.

Lahore holds and general attrition across the Punjab. However later attack by ROI into Lahore goes horribly wrong and they lose 3 steps, allowing IROP to recapture urban area.

However India continues to reduce IROP forces across the battlefield, with ROI gaining 19VPs for the turn, and IROP 10VPs. The differential VP between the sides is 26VPs, allowing ROI to roll for Auto VIctory a 2nd time, and they roll 0, meaning the Pakistani government concedes.

End of Turn 8 - Overall


End of Turn 8 - Overall pt2


End of Turn 8 - Kashmir


End of Turn 8 - Northern Border


End of Turn 8 - Sialkot


End of Turn 8 - Lahore


End of Turn 8 - Punjab


Overall I really enjoyed this scenario, it takes a playing to realise the rhythm of the game turns, and the need to maintain supply and forward momentum.

Lahore is a very tricky area to take, and the area around Sialkot needs careful planning. Kashmir requires more finesse as the big units can't get in there.

I am now scheduled to have a FtF with one of the Standard scenarios, and I have an Advanced game agreed by pbem so moving forward with this system. I have pre-ordered Poland and the Supplement so the world is good.
