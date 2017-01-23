|
Jim asked me to post this recent playtest of a Battlepack scenario as an AAR. Since this is not yet a published scenario or map it might be a bit hard to follow. US paratroopers with two 57mm guns are attempting to delay an attack by the SS. The SS get Victory Points for exiting Panzers or StuGs from the west edge of the map, both sides get VPs for destroying units, both sides get a VP for control of stone buildings adjacent to the main east-west road. The SS have better close range firepower and better morale than is shown on the PG counters used in the playtest. The scenario uses the bottom half of a large map and thus the uppermost row is numbered 10. It is a snow map, so there is no road movement bonus and infantry have one less MP. The purpose of the playtest was to evaluate a 'forward' set-up designed by one of the playtesters in which all of the real US units are at the east end of the village, with the two ATGs in stone buildings and a mortar inbetween. I added a special rule that the US ATGs CAN change facing in stone buildings, to avoid having to test a different 'up-front' set-up where the ATGs are in Foxholes.
Turn 1 Germans enter out of LOS of Americans, nothing happens.
Turn 2: Panzer IV to AB15, which is out of LOS of the ATGs. Fires and misses. German infantry advance aggressively while avoiding US MG. 2 German Squads Reduced, US Mortar, southern Baz Squad, and one infantry Squad UnConcealed.
Turn 3: US use CP to put artillery on Y12. One German Squad Reduced. PzIVH misses. StuG to AA11, Suppresses Mortar. German artillery smokes V16. Two PGs charge southern Baz squad, US MG Unconcealed, US Mortar rendered ineffective by Suppression.
Turn 4: US use CP to put 100mm artillery on X16. One PG Suppressed, one PG eliminated. PzIV rolls '10' effect, StuG misses. US places 80mm artillery in Y12. German artillery smokes S14. Halftrack/MG charges towards southmost US Squad. Both ATGs miss, Halftrack survives one hex of 100mm blast pattern. Southmost US Squad becomes Red Suppressed. PzIV#2 and Stug#2 move into position to duel one ATG each. US Southmost Squad becomes Reduced by Rout Check.
Turn 5: US use CP To fire ATG at PzIV. No effect. PzIV#2 and Stug#2 both destroy an ATG each. US places 80mm artillery in Y12 and 100mm artillery in W18 where is destroys a Halftrack/MG. StuG misses, PzIV suppresses southern Baz Squad. German artillery (inadvertently) smokes X14. Halftracks charge centre. One Halftrack/MG Reduced, southern Baz Squad eliminated, Mortar eliminated by Rout Check.
Turn 6: US use CP to put 80mm artillery in O15 (blocking road). PzIVs set off towards exit and reveal last US Squad in P14 and one Decoy. A Halftrack/PG runs adjacent to P14 and is Reduced by the US Squad and subsequently eliminated by Rout Check. US 100mm artillery drifts to S13. Stug#2 reveals/Suppresses northern Baz Squad. StuG 'runs gauntlet' past the Baz Squad and is hit but the round glances off. US MG eliminates a Reduced Halftrack/MG. US MG is stormed and Reduced but passed 'adjacent' Rout Check.
Turn 7: US use CP to put 80mm artillery in O15; a US Squad is Suppressed, PzIV#2 gets a UK, subsequently passes Check but is UK'd again in next hex of blast pattern. StuG heads west. US MG is eliminated. PzIV passes through 80mm blast pattern and heads west, exposing four Decoys as it goes. US 100mm artillery fails Prof Check, two US Squads move west into buildings. Stug#2 reduces northern Baz Squad. Northern Baz Squad Routs, Germans start to mop up stone buildings.
Turn 8: US Squad in S10 uses CP to fire unsuccessfully at adjacent Haltrack/PG. PzIV#2 is eliminated by UK Check, PzIV & StuG#2 exit for VPs. US Squad in S10 is Red Suppressed but passes adjacent Rout Check. A Reduced US Squad in a building fails Rout Check in a Melee hex. In the final photo, Russian Conceal markers are used to indicate victory buildings owned by the Germans.
And the final score is .... (drumroll)....
Germans:6 inf/Gun elim, 2 AFVs exited, 10 buildings: 20 VP
Americans: 4 German inf elim, 1 AFV elim, 4 buildings: 11 VP
I like the give and take about strategy among the playtesters....which is what spurred this particular playtest.
This is by far the smallest scenario on the new maps. The others each use the whole map, but I thought one normal sized / quicker one would be good to include.
