J. R. Tracy
United States
New York
New York
At this past Winter Offensive, Chas Argent and I settled in to playtest Flames in Hatten, the big daddy twelve-turn scenario in the upcoming MMP HASL of the same name. Designed by Andy Rogers, the package covers the fighting in the Alsatian town of Hatten during Operation NORDWIND in January, 1945.
Cool, calm, and collected
The map covers the town itself and the surrounding countryside. At first glance, it looks like dense urban terrain, but closer examination reveals a lot of open space, even in town. The largely stone buildings are grouped in long strips next to the roads, with the areas between and behind filled with out of season orchards and plowed fields (by SSR). The terrain gets more open as you move south, and an east-west embankment railroad separates the southernmost six to ten hexrows from the town side. This southern portion is almost all open ground, orchards, and plowed fields, with the exception of a five-hex walled cemetery in the southeast quadrant. Almost all the buildings are ground level only, with the exception of the railroad station and Saint Michael’s Church – the latter has a potentially dominating Level 2 Steeple location. The lack of upper levels makes the railway more significant, as it creates a covered approach along that flank. You have a lot of tough, defensible terrain, but with plenty of room for AFVs to maneuver and get their war on. The map uses an off-white base palette to help get you into a wintry mood.
Approaching Saint Michael's
Our scenario covers the fighting on 14 January, using the entire map. My Germans had to control six of nine victory hexes (VH), two of which had to be from the three closest to the German entry edge. Most of the VHs are crossroads, along with a couple key buildings. To control a VH, you need to control the majority of Strategic Locations within two hexes – for this purpose, Strategic Locations include buildings and hexes with more than three wall hexsides. These same victory conditions apply to the campaign game as well.
Over the course of the scenario, we’d each receive over fifty squads, along with 16-20 AFVs, with the opportunity to purchase more. Chas’ initial defense was composed of eighteen first and second line squads, backed by support weapons, four Hellcats, and the choice of two 81mm mortars or a mortar and a 57mm ATG. A couple of his Hellcats could set up HIP, and a couple could enter from offmap if he wished. He also received some 5/8” dummies to further confuse matters. My opening force had sixteen squads, split between 548s and 467s, with good leadership and SWs, plus a pair of Panthers and a pair of PzIVJs. We both received 80mm OBA modules directed by offboard observers for the first half of the game, upgraded to 100mm modules for the second half.
A spotting round finds the range
Chas’ initial setup didn’t give me many hints, so I based my plan on the location of the VHs. I hoped to grab the two closest VHs quickly (D13 and M7), and then push down the M7-J27 road to take the balance. American setup limits left the buildings on my side of the easternmost north-south road unoccupied, so I would be able to get my infantry into cover quickly. I bought a platoon of second liners to seize the VH near the southeast cemetery as well – I didn’t think I could hang onto it but I hoped it would at least be a distraction.
The initial attack went well, but my assault on Saint Michael’s was complicated by an irritating lack of smoke. My armor leader malf’d the MA on his Panther on his first shot, so I had the world’s most expensive machine gun carrier – he set out to get behind the crust of the American defense to cause rout problems. Unfortunately, that crust was backed by a Hellcat and Mjölnir the Mortar. The Hellcat was out of APCR (I don’t think Chas had a round all scenario) but Mjölnir set my Panther on fire and awaited my infantry. The second line dogfaces put up a good fight but I was through the initial defensive line and on my way to the next layer of strongpoints after two turns.
Mjölnir whistles up some Willy Pete
My next wave of troops arrived on turn three – another dozen squads (mostly second liners), three StuGs, and a JgdPzIV/70. I’d also bought a platoon of 838s. Little did I know Mjölnir really, really dislikes 838s. Pushing hard up the northern mapedge, one of my StuGs died at the hands of a HIP Hellcat. However, the only defense beyond the Hellcat was a plucky half squad manning a 60mm Brandt. They got their licks in, but a freshly purchased platoon of SPW-mounted 548s swiftly got the upper hand. My OBA immobilized the Hellcat and the crew failed its TC; one of my SPW crews jumped in while the seats were still warm. All this forced Chas to rush reinforcements to the area and refuse the flank, effectively abandoning the fight for the D13 VH. By this point, he’d received his own Turn 3 reinforcements, a dozen squads and support weapons, and four M10 TDs. He seemed to be buying a lot of armor as well, but it had yet to reach the front.
I began concentrating my infantry in the area of J10, forming up for the assault on the GIs defending the K13 VH. Mjölnir was set up in K14 (emplacement in paved road locations is allowed by SSR) but I figured stone buildings would be adequate defense against mortar fire. My AFVs were still engaged in the fight for D13, but as Chas fell back they shifted left to lend a hand. Suspicious of American activity in the southwest, I bought a pair of PzIVJs and sent them to support the cemetery defenders. Sure enough, as I moved against K14, a blizzard of Willy Pete engulfed the approaches to the cemetery, with Mjölnir’s brother-mortar getting off five WP rounds before malfunctioning.
Harassing Hellfire
Turns six and seven decided the game. Chas unleashed a harassing mission against my troops in the J10 area, which proved shockingly effective. It broke a couple 548s and vaporized another with a critical hit. Not to be outdone, Mjölnir killed one and half 838s and wounded a 9-2, and generally terrified me every time Chas reached for the dice. Only the sheer weight of German firepower gave me any hope, and once my assault guns and PzIVs were in place, a steady stream of 75mm shells made the forward edge of the J13 building suitable for short term occupancy only.
In the south, a platoon of 667s rolled up on the cemetery and jumped out of their halftracks, supported by a pair of TDs. They made short work of one PzIVJ, but suddenly lost their will. A leader-directed Baz shot missed, and they couldn’t buy a PAATC. I had written off the position, but when the dogfaces stumbled I reconsidered and bought a Panther to lead a counterattack, along with a PzIVJ and a JgdPzIV/70 from my regular turn six reinforcements. These carried the position, killing the TDs before moving on to set up an assault on the railroad station to the east.
75mm doorknockers
Up north, I had a lot of squads ready to attack despite my losses. The noble sacrifice of an SPW opened the door to the J13 building, and after a back and forth shoving match I had a toehold with plenty of support ready to exploit. Sadly, an overzealous 9-1 went berserk and led a pair of squads to their doom, but even that wasn’t all bad, as they soaked up enough fire for my follow-on forces to recover their support weapons and get in place for the next bound. My turn six reinforcements (another dozen squads and four AFVs) were already on the scene, while Chas’ were winding their way to the front.
Assaulting the boneyard
The game really turned on the cemetery battle – if Chas had seized it and turned north, I would’ve been forced to call off my attack to meet the threat. Instead the cemetery was now firmly in hand and the railroad station was vulnerable. With the battle for K13 going my way, we decided to call it on turn seven as a likely German victory. There was still plenty of hard fighting in front of us but I was bringing my entire force to bear while over a third of Chas’ troops were still in transit. I had four of my six VHs, a fifth was about to fall, and two more were within easy reach – no layup to be sure, but the odds were in my favor.
Unfortunate enthusiasm
I thought Flames in Hatten was a blast – it’s a huge undertaking, but worth the investment of time and effort. The map-wide scope and unit purchase options give it a more strategic feel than even the largest ASL scenarios. We had several distinct battles going on (I didn’t even touch on our fight in the center) and both sides had opportunities to attack and defend. The HASL-specific rules proved no problem; we had a couple minor questions on unit purchases but otherwise no issues. The Ami reinforcement entry points might be tweaked, however – since most of the fighting is on the German third of the map, the force ratios at the point of contact are well in favor of the bad guys. I think that makes sense in principle but adjusting the entry a few hexes should make for a more competitive situation.
Grinding through
A monster scenario like this might not see a lot of play, but I believe it offers a good alternative to a full-fledged campaign game. You still get the epic scope and can enjoy the entire map, and get at least a taste of the force and mission planning you find in a CG. I enjoyed spending a day and a half with Chas, poring over the town and fields of Hatten. Good company, and a pleasure to play. The other, smaller scenarios from the HASL saw action all weekend, as they get their final tune-up before publication. Once the CGs are put through their paces, this baby will see the light of day. Great map, interesting attack/counterattack situation, a broad range of toys for both sides - what's not to like? Something to look forward to, to be sure!
Chadwik
United States
Santa Rosa
California
Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
Excellent choice to do a winterized background for this. Looks quite nice.
Chuck Tewksbury
United States
Ashburnham
Massachusetts
Looks fantastic - can't wait!
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
I really do need to just sit my ass down and learn how to play ASLSK so I can then slide over to ASL. Hopefully before this goes to print.
Mike Oberly
United States
Columbus
Ohio
The map is a beauty. Thanks for your typical top notch AAR. I was really interested in learning more about this one.
Fly by Night wrote:
I really do need to just sit my ass down and learn how to play ASLSK so I can then slide over to ASL. Hopefully before this goes to print.
I'm making the transition right now. The person who is teaching me thinks (quite adamantly) that it's a mistake to start with the Starter Kits if full ASL is your goal. Having now played full ASL rules, I can kind of see his point. Concealment, dash movement, bypass movement, SW fire lanes, multi-level terrain and buildings, etc make the full ASL a very different experience than the SK. It doesn't hurt to learn the sequence of play (and how, say, subsequent first fire) work from the SK, but I do think that you will handicap yourself a bit in full ASL if you have played a lot of SK (and formulated tactics based on the SK rules).
I feel that even if you teach yourself from the SK (which is their chief virtue, in my mind), you're still going to need someone to teach you when you make the jump to full ASL (having read big chunks of the rulebook, I don't think that one can really teach oneself full ASL). So, there's not all that much to be gained by teaching yourself from the SK.
Of course I'm a complete novice, so give me opinion all the consideration it merits (which is not much). Just something to consider as you map out a course to ASL. Good luck to you.
Dave
