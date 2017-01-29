|
Glenn D
Cruel Necessity
60-second review
Cruel Necessity...I kept seeing this game title getting thrown around in the 1-player guild, and really paid it no attention. Honestly, after looking at it a couple of times, my fallback was "Well, it's just another VPG "States of Siege" game. I already have Ottoman Sunset and Hapsburg Eclipse...and if I want a massive campaign, I will merely combine them. What could be better?
And I have Dawn of the Zeds (Second edition) just sitting on the shelf, mocking me because I have yet to learn it.
And so it was, and I was happy. Then I stumbled across an auction here on BGG just after Christmas, and lo and behold, Cruel Necessity was staring me in the face. "I'll just throw $18 on it, someone will outbid me anyway". A week later, it's staring up at me from my board game table...daring me to break it open. Friday evening through today, I played a couple of installments.
And wow, glad I landed this game.
So...I know nothing about the English Civil Wars. As I was inventorying the game for missing components, I was watching an online "class" about the English Civil Wars. I watched two, and pretty much did not learn a ton. Kings lost their heads, some things about this guy Cromwell, etc... etc... But, that being said, the more I dove into the game, the more interested I became. Through my first two plays, I tried to remember to read the flavor text of EVERY card...and re-read it... just to pick up on exactly what happened in this era. Maybe I will find a podcast on it, because now I am quite interested in it.
Anyway, onto the quick review.
I won't delve deep into mechanics, I just want to hit on the high (and low) points:
Things I liked:
1) The bits have that familiar "VPG" chunkiness to it.
2) I like the artwork in the game...sort of a psuedo-watercolor and sketch look.
3) Unlike other VPG SOS games, this is not merely "things are coming down the tracks for you and you must repel them with a dice throw" game. There are other items for you to split your precious zeal points between... Uprisings, deviltry tokens, persuasion of political and religious figureheads, schmoozing of Irish and Scottish leaders... More choice than merely looking down 1-4 tracks of incoming pain.
4) The scoring system. I love the RED/BLUE triangle scoring. At a glance, I can see where my largest impacts are going to be...should I try to increase my Puritanism with a 3+ throw...or shoot for 4+ on the Catholicism track, which would net me another point? But... what about the achievement card I want to buy next round...I really need to bump up my Puritanism (gnashing of teeth)...
5) There are ways to mitigate incoming military other than dice throws. I really like the fortresses and their "dial" mechanics.
6) Achievement cards...I ended my first game with 4 of them... and they always seem just out of reach...until you make "the push". It feels great to pick up that card with the 3-4 arrows on it.
7) The detailed "Battle Disposition" map. Why someone would want to do the "quick route" and not use this is beyond me.
8) Tension...what seems like imminent failure. Fortunately, I had very good luck with my rolls when my fortresses were attacked. At the end of the first and second war, I was at -2 points, but made a determined push and finished with 6 points. Just glad I made it through the card stack!
The "not so good":
1) The "split-down-the-middle" map. How many times did I go to push one of the religions or government tokens up the track and clip the seam, shifting the entire game? UGH! After a while, I broke my habit and just picked the piece up, but would love to go get a really thin sheet of plexiglass or something to lay over the top. I am guessing it would not cost much, and would make playing a bit easier.
2) Some pictures in the rule book are far too small to see. It is not that big of a deal, until there is a paragraph referring you to the image.
3) How come I am always 1 zeal point short of what I need/want to do???
In the end, I really enjoyed playing the game. I am at this time thinking of what I will do different next time, which in my eyes, is a mark of a good game...keeps you thinking even after boxing it back up. I THINK this may have fired the Ottoman Sunset/Hapsburg Eclipse combo. I never play these by themselves any longer, after playing their "combined" variant...but even then, the decisions seem much more limited than Cruel Necessity. Not that they are weak games...nothing is further from the truth. But seeing the impact of government and religion on the overall "health" of the Puritan movement is quite interesting. I believe, looking at my solo games on-hand, that this one fits nicely in my "Top 10" for sure...maybe top 5?? Not so sure about that one...but it deserves a lasting spot in my collection for sure.
Overall rating:
Aaron Bedard
Thank you for this.
It's been on the short-list of what I need to learn next.
You may have pushed it straight to the front of the line.
Ethan McKinney
Look at inexpensive poster frames. The kind with just a thin sheet of plastic (uh, like could roll up the sheet, but it'd be really crinkly) is great for thus sort of thing. The backing of the frame also pins the map in place, so you don't have to worry about plexiglass sliding around or maps shifting under the plexi.
Glenn D
You know, that's probably perfect... did not think of that
Ludobits
Interesting review -
How in the blue hell did you manage to get 4 achievement cards in your
first game?
-
Russ Williams
Potz wrote:
Interesting review -
How in the blue hell did you manage to get 4 achievement cards in your
first game?
I wondered too.
(Thinking of possible commonly made rule boo-boos: Did you remember that you only get to roll one die per siege action but the AI opponent rolls two dice per siege action?)
Glenn D
Yes, did remember that.
Note that NONE of the four cards I got were 4-point cards. I will have to go back and pull what they were (maybe it was only three cards...?)
I know that two of the cards were 2-point cards. Also note that the "AI" failed quite a few siege rolls.
That being said, I would like to know if I am playing something incorrect. After the 1st and 2nd war/stage, I was at -4/-2 points, then ended with 6 points I believe.
Michael McCalpin
I listened to this podcast, and it really opened my eyes to the complexities of the English Civil War, which was, if I recall correctly, neither English nor a single war.
http://www.revolutionspodcast.com/2013/09/000-introduction.h...
I found it on iTunes, but I have no idea how to convey to you the URL for it there. I hope you enjoy it.
David Kennedy
Potz wrote:
How in the blue hell did you manage to get 4 achievement cards in your first game?
My hunch he hasn't adopted the prevailing strategic orthodoxy of a purely defensive military strategy which abandons Achievement cards in favor of fortifications to eek out a victory purely on territorial dominance. Since, the game doesn't punish the player for abandoning Achievement cards (a design mistake I think), it is the least risky strategy, albeit ahistorical.
Glenn D
I will say I never really aggressively pursued the Ireland fortification (never was close at all to taking it)... merely repelled when I needed to (army was usually in the 1-2 spot.
Russ Williams
BirdfluNuggetz wrote:
I will say I never really aggressively pursued the Ireland fortification (never was close at all to taking it)... merely repelled when I needed to (army was usually in the 1-2 spot.
Yeah, Dublin seemed hard to hold. But then when Ireland advanced to the end of its track, it was rather disastrous for me that every time Ireland advanced after that, they decremented a political track, so it took a fair amount of actions to keep pushing them back out of their final track spot.
Ludobits
mmccalpin wrote:
Thank you so much for suggesting this - quite enjoyable and informative, let alone timely, since I'm between Cruel Necessity and Unhappy King Charles...
