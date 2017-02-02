|
Chad Egbert
Stardate 01-31-17...(Location: Level Up Games South St. Paul, MN)
Two Federation ships, a Heavy Cruiser (Captain Rob) and Destroyer (Captain Dave) picked up two Klingon Battlecruisers; D7 Class (Captain Chris) and D6 Class (Captain Chad) on their sensors and prepared to investigate.
Both Federation ships hailed the Klingons but the only answer they received were the Klingons powering up their weapons. Captain Rob and Dave lined up their ships in an I formation; with the Heavy Cruiser protecting the smaller Destroyer.
The Klingons increased their speed and launched two drones each at the Heavy Cruiser in the lead. It didn't take long for the ships to get into firing range, though all the ships seemed to have issues with their targeting systems; as there were not many hits. During the initial chaos Captain Dave slowed his Destroyer down, possibly to wait and see what the Battlecruisers plan was. The plan was revealed soon enough, both Battlecruisers unleashed their disruptors and phasers on the Heavy Cruiser which opened it's number 6 shield leaving the ship vulnerable to the oncoming drones. The Heavy Cruiser was able to destroy three of the four drones but one struck the side of the ship and threw Captain Rob from his chair upon impact. There was a lot of damage as the Battlecruisers flew past and towards the Destroyer.
Seeing the damage inflicted on the other ship, Captain Dave pulled off a maneuver which initially confused the Klingon Captains Chris and Chad. Instead of taking the Klingons head on, the Destroyer started flying backwards. The Klingons turned in pursuit and launched more drones. The Federation ships were now split and the Klingons could taste blood.
The Battlecruisers continued to attack the Destroyer, and while Captain Dave pulled off some spectacular moves his ship was no match two on one; as the Klingons kept damaging his ship. Eventually Captain Dave was able to draw the Klingons close the Captain Rob in his Heavy Cruiser and they made a final stand.
While Captain Chad in his D6 Class made a wide turn and took time to repair some shields, Captain Chris kept the pressure on with his D7 Class. Captain Rob tried to draw the Klingon's fire away from the Destroyer but the D7 continued to blast the Destroyer. As the Destroyer's bridge was being ripped apart, Captain Chad got in close to the Heavy Cruiser and fired four disruptors and three phasers to take out the ship and end the game.
The Heavy Cruiser and Destroyer near the end.
It was great to re-visit a classic game. I'm not sure which was louder, the sound of phasers/disruptors firing and explosions or our laughter when a ship was caught with it's shields down and going to take sufficient amount of damage. Regardless we all had a lot of fun and hope to play this again soon. Win or lose, this game is a blast to play (pun intended).
Lawrence Hung
Always great to read a crisp, no-nonsense AAR of a classic game with photos.
Stuart Brennen
Two D-7's and a D-6 vs. a Fed CA and a Fed DD is nowhere near a fair fight.
The BPV (Basic Point Value) is about 350 for the Klingons and 223 for the Feds.
Nice AAR though.
Chad Egbert
winestu wrote:
Two D-7's and a D-6 vs. a Fed CA and a Fed DD is nowhere near a fair fight.
The BPV (Basic Point Value) is about 350 for the Klingons and 223 for the Feds.
Nice AAR though.
We had 2 battlecruisers, a D7 and a D6. I added some punctuation to make it clearer.
C B
winestu wrote:
Two D-7's and a D-6 vs. a Fed CA and a Fed DD is nowhere near a fair fight.
The BPV (Basic Point Value) is about 350 for the Klingons and 223 for the Feds.
Nice AAR though.
The BPV chart in the original rulebook had us with 50 points a side.
But I agree it wasn't a fair fight. That BPV chart looked to have a few other issues as well.
Where's the chart you were referencing?
Dave Schleicher
ampoliros wrote:
winestu wrote:
Two D-7's and a D-6 vs. a Fed CA and a Fed DD is nowhere near a fair fight.
The BPV (Basic Point Value) is about 350 for the Klingons and 223 for the Feds.
Nice AAR though.
The BPV chart in the original rulebook had us with 50 points a side.
But I agree it wasn't a fair fight. That BPV chart looked to have a few other issues as well.
Where's the chart you were referencing?
Chad figured it out - his original write-up (and Stuart's comment) indicated 2 D7's and 1 D6 - so three Klingon vessels total. Chad revised his original write-up to clarify.
Chad Egbert
dschleicher wrote:
ampoliros wrote:
winestu wrote:
Two D-7's and a D-6 vs. a Fed CA and a Fed DD is nowhere near a fair fight.
The BPV (Basic Point Value) is about 350 for the Klingons and 223 for the Feds.
Nice AAR though.
The BPV chart in the original rulebook had us with 50 points a side.
But I agree it wasn't a fair fight. That BPV chart looked to have a few other issues as well.
Where's the chart you were referencing?
Chad figured it out - his original write-up (and Stuart's comment) indicated 2 D7's and 1 D6 - so three Klingon vessels total. Chad revised his original write-up to clarify.
Right, but the BPV numbers we used are not the same as Stuart indicated. Maybe the different versions of the game had different BPV charts?
craig grinnell
Oy, I miss playing this game
Did the Feds score any damage on the Klingons or was this a total walk over?
Chad Egbert
grinnell1969 wrote:
Oy, I miss playing this game
Did the Feds score any damage on the Klingons or was this a total walk over?
Make a trip to MN sometime to join us.
The Battlecruisers took minimal damage. My D6 had one hit on the right warp drive, I think the D7 took 3 damage.
craig grinnell
pekin2121 wrote:
grinnell1969 wrote:
Oy, I miss playing this game
Did the Feds score any damage on the Klingons or was this a total walk over?
Make a trip to MN sometime to join us.
The Battlecruisers took minimal damage. My D6 had one hit on the right warp drive, I think the D7 took 3 damage.
That's a looooong drive without warp engines
Dan Dedeaux
This game (by today's standards) looks totally boring. But, it has to be one of my favorite games of all time. I still enjoy playing it. I just wish it had more support for PBEM.
Thanks for the writeup! My eyes lit up when I saw this thread on the front page!!
I need to find all my books!
Dave Schleicher
Comments from Captain Rob (he's not on BGG)
1. We were using the very Basic rules. No overloads, tractors, shuttles, etc. This does put the battle into a little more context.
2. I think a footnote that the Federation gunners, shooting at below a 50% hit rate, would have been summarily executed if they had been part of any other fleet.
3. Nowhere did I see a comment on how Captain Rob had a sort of maniacal glee at filling in boxes on his SSD sheet. It’s probably for the best that he died because of explosive decompression in that final volley.
James Lowry
ampoliros wrote:
The BPV chart in the original rulebook had us with 50 points a side.
But I agree it wasn't a fair fight. That BPV chart looked to have a few other issues as well.
Where's the chart you were referencing?
The report shows an interesting mix of SSDs. The CA looks to be from the Cadet Training Manual, while the DD is either from the original sets or Volume I of Commander's Edition. Given the BPV you're claiming, I'm guessing your on what's now called Designer's Edition, or the original bagged version.
By the current rules, that CA is actually in between a refitted CAR (the rear phasers), and the CAR+ (extra power, but missing other goodies), and would be worth ~134 BPV. The DD would be 94 for a total of 228 vs 121 (D7) + 113 (D6) = 234 (and the D7 picked up two power in Captain's, so your version is worth less). So reasonably even, with a small advantage to the Klingons.
Dave Schleicher
Rindis wrote:
ampoliros wrote:
The BPV chart in the original rulebook had us with 50 points a side.
But I agree it wasn't a fair fight. That BPV chart looked to have a few other issues as well.
Where's the chart you were referencing?
The report shows an interesting mix of SSDs. The CA looks to be from the Cadet Training Manual, while the DD is either from the original sets or Volume I of Commander's Edition. Given the BPV you're claiming, I'm guessing your on what's now called Designer's Edition, or the original bagged version.
By the current rules, that CA is actually in between a refitted CAR (the rear phasers), and the CAR+ (extra power, but missing other goodies), and would be worth ~134 BPV. The DD would be 94 for a total of 228 vs 121 (D7) + 113 (D6) = 234 (and the D7 picked up two power in Captain's, so your version is worth less). So reasonably even, with a small advantage to the Klingons.
I've been collecting SFB stuff over the last few years, but never took the time to go through it all and understand what version it was all from. So it is definitely possible we had a mishmash of ships, and from different versions. That would explain why the Klingons won so handily, I think!!
Chad Egbert
dschleicher wrote:
Rindis wrote:
ampoliros wrote:
The BPV chart in the original rulebook had us with 50 points a side.
But I agree it wasn't a fair fight. That BPV chart looked to have a few other issues as well.
Where's the chart you were referencing?
The report shows an interesting mix of SSDs. The CA looks to be from the Cadet Training Manual, while the DD is either from the original sets or Volume I of Commander's Edition. Given the BPV you're claiming, I'm guessing your on what's now called Designer's Edition, or the original bagged version.
By the current rules, that CA is actually in between a refitted CAR (the rear phasers), and the CAR+ (extra power, but missing other goodies), and would be worth ~134 BPV. The DD would be 94 for a total of 228 vs 121 (D7) + 113 (D6) = 234 (and the D7 picked up two power in Captain's, so your version is worth less). So reasonably even, with a small advantage to the Klingons.
I've been collecting SFB stuff over the last few years, but never took the time to go through it all and understand what version it was all from. So it is definitely possible we had a mishmash of ships, and from different versions. That would explain why the Klingons won so handily, I think!!
It could be it, or the Klingons had superior captains....or the most logical answer would be dice hate Captain Rob.
James Lowry
Probably dice and superior captains. A 6 BPV difference at that scale just isn't much. I also recommend getting on the rear shields of those Klingons....
There's lots of older SFB stuff out there on eBay and the like. The current edition is also pretty easy to find. I recommend late Commander's (the SSD Books) and Captain's editions for much better SSDs. I recommend Captain's for a better rulebook. Just don't be afraid to ignore major portions of it.
Here's the guide to the editions:
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/wiki/page/Star_Fleet_Battles_s...
Ethan McKinney
Reversing with the DD wasn't a bad idea, if the CA could swing around onto the Klingon's tails. Those rear shields are pretty weak and the photons stay pretty good at range. The DD might want to hold it's fire (charging everything) until one or both Klingons turn away and it gets a shot at a weak shield. It might even want to spend points on shield reinforcement, which generally isn't worthwhile.
Proxy photons likely would have helped both Fed ships with that, but you weren't using them.
Chad Egbert
elbmc1969 wrote:
Reversing with the DD wasn't a bad idea, if the CA could swing around onto the Klingon's tails. Those rear shields are pretty weak and the photons stay pretty good at range. The DD might want to hold it's fire (charging everything) until one or both Klingons turn away and it gets a shot at a weak shield. It might even want to spend points on shield reinforcement, which generally isn't worthwhile.
Proxy photons likely would have helped both Fed ships with that, but you weren't using them.
The rear shields definitely aren't as tough; shields 3, 4 and 5 are fairly thin. In the shot showing the Battlecruisers splitting the Federation ships, we (Klingons) launched drones back at the Heavy Cruiser to keep that ship occupied (and off our tails somewhat) while we pursued the Destroyer.
Lawrence Hung
swgod98 wrote:
This game (by today's standards) looks totally boring. But, it has to be one of my favorite games of all time. I still enjoy playing it. I just wish it had more support for PBEM.
Thanks for the writeup! My eyes lit up when I saw this thread on the front page!!
I need to find all my books!
Hi Dan,
Totally boring? Far from it. I have in fact taken a retro look at all the SFB products, whether they are from the traditional classic to the more streamlined modern ones. There are so many to choose from to suit your game preference. The moments in SFB are hard to forget than some of the vanilla wargames today. The tick-off boxes are somewhat slowing the pace but still acceptable by today's standard actually. The internal mechanics of SFB are always what fascinate. The following is one of such moment:
pekin2121 wrote:
In the shot showing the Battlecruisers splitting the Federation ships, we (Klingons) launched drones back at the Heavy Cruiser to keep that ship occupied (and off our tails somewhat) while we pursued the Destroyer.
Hope you'll find all your books as I am doing the same.
Good gaming,
Lawrence
