The BPV chart in the original rulebook had us with 50 points a side.

But I agree it wasn't a fair fight. That BPV chart looked to have a few other issues as well.



Where's the chart you were referencing?

The report shows an interesting mix of SSDs. The CA looks to be from the Cadet Training Manual, while the DD is either from the original sets or Volume I of Commander's Edition. Given the BPV you're claiming, I'm guessing your on what's now called Designer's Edition, or the original bagged version.By the current rules, that CA is actually in between a refitted CAR (the rear phasers), and the CAR+ (extra power, but missing other goodies), and would be worth ~134 BPV. The DD would be 94 for a total of 228 vs 121 (D7) + 113 (D6) = 234 (and the D7 picked up two power in Captain's, so your version is worth less). So reasonably even, with a small advantage to the Klingons.