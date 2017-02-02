Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 15 2 Posts Mega Civilization» Forums » Sessions Subject: 14 Player Mega Civilization - Murfreesboro TN New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Tony Thomas Scoutdad) United States

Murfreesboro

Tennessee Battlegroup Murfreesboro’s 6th game of Mega Civilization was played on January 28th, 2017; at Roll the Dice… our FLGS.



We have been planning this one for 9 weeks now and have watched the player count go from 16 confirmed and 4 possible players all the way down to 12, then back up to 15. Only to lose one on the day of the game – leaving a final player count of 14. Of the 14 players, this was the first play for 6 of them; the 2nd play for 3 others, 3rd play for 3 others, and the 6th play for 2 of us. The store owner allowed us to go in Friday night an hour or so before closing to set-up the game, so we’d be ready to start when they opened Saturday morning.









The store opens at 9 a.m., and we set-up a firm start time of 10 a.m. (although we did note that as soon as the final player arrived, we’d start playing then). The game was scheduled to run until 8:00 p.m. (the store closes at 9). At that time, we’d finish the current turn, wrap up the game, total the score, and put away the game. We also decided that players would be allowed to choose their empire as they arrived, so there was an incentive to show up early. I was the first to arrive (well before opening), but felt it was unfair to select first, and certainly didn’t want to be last – so it was decided before-hand that I would select my empire in the middle position (position 8, in this case). The final player arrived at 9:32 and selected the Hatti (the only remaining empire).



This was followed by the typical spiel for new players… this is not a war-game.

You can attack your neighbors, but unless there is a specific purpose behind it, you will most likely lose the game if you get bogged down in a back-and-forth battle over a single territory or two.

Keep the requirements for crossing into the next era in mind. You can get held up at an age for a turn, and still have a chance. Get held up for two turns (or heaven forbid… 3 or more) and you’ll never even be in competition.

DO NOT be afraid of losing a city due to calamities. It will happen… often; and to everyone. They can be rebuilt – often in the very next turn. You must trade cards to obtain sets to trade-in for Civilization Advances.



The game began at approximately 9:45 a.m. The first few turns went as one would expect. Each empire expanded population, moved outwards, expanded population, moved outwards. After a few turns, everyone began looking at the board and talking to the neighboring empires to establish peaceful borders. Some players did this more aggressive than others. Fortunately, the most experienced players were all quite near, so they kept the pressure on each other and kept runaway expansion down.



Iberia adopted a unique strategy… They built boats early and moved across to both Minoa and Carthage, where they attempted to establish colonies. They didn’t last long and the lack of cities early on probably cost Iberia a place or two in the final rankings.







Hellas and Celt also adopted a strategy I’ve not seen before. They both expanded their population until they had a total of 32 population tokens on the board before building their first city. I can see Celt doing that as they had a lot of territory to expand into… and quickly; but Hellas was unexpected and may have been simply in response to Celt’s actions. Both players were new, so it will be interesting to see how this strategy unfolds.



As cities were built and trade goods collected, we began to have our annual market sessions. Previous experience has shown that 8 minutes is about the maximum amount of time needed for the trade phase – so 8 minutes it was. The first few rounds had many tentative attempts at trading. The older, more experienced hands were quick out of the gate, while the newer players were much more hesitant. Discussions afterwards indicated an over-whelming fear of calamities. Egypt on the other hand jumped in with both feet and immediately drew a Civil Disorder calamity that couldn’t be traded because no one had enough cards… 6 cities to 3 cities, just like that. Fortunately, Egypt was able to pick the cities that went and was easily able to mitigate the damage by selecting cities that could be rebuilt with minimal effort.



6 Turns into the game and only Minoa, Saba, Nubia, and Parthia were not in the Early Bronze age… although Saba made it on turn seven, as did Nubia. Most empires seemed to choose Empiricism as their first advance, although Monarcy, Urbaniasm, and Cloth Making made an appearance early on. As we approached the mid-point of the game, even the newcomers begin to get the idea… Turn speeds increased, the trading phase became more vigorous and involved with some calamities being traded so many times – they sometimes ended up back in the hand of the person who originally drew them! In addition to alliances with neighboring powers, trade agreements began to become apparent with several empires having preferred trading partners.







After Turn 10, we broke for an hour for lunch. As everyone grabbed something and returned to Roll the Dice to eat, we naturally spoke of many things… of hoes and ships and ceiling wax, of cabbages and kings… or why the sea is boiling hot, and whether pigs have wings… actually, the game itself was the topic of discussion. 14 players and all 14 are still actively engaged in the game, even when not playing. This is one awesome game!!!







We returned to the game a few minutes early, as everyone was chomping at the bit to get started up again. It was during these last turns that the store began to get busy, and everyone who passed by wanted to stop and ask questions – so I spent as much time describing and explaining as I did playing. The remainder of this report will therefore be devoid of detailed info (other than what happened to Egypt and what she did to others), but I have asked every other player to add their comments on their own empires as comments to this report. Most of them were amazed that so many people could play a single game for so long without getting bored and wandering off. Many inquired as to the time of the next game – I think we’ll have no trouble getting 18 players for the next one.







By Turn 13, the AST began to tell the tale. Four empires had advanced a space every turn (Babylon, Persia, Egypt, and Parthia) while Rome was 4 spaces behind. Iberia and Carthage had fallen behind because of their desire to grab a high ranking, mid-level advance to the exclusion of all else. Iberia went for Trade Routes while Carthage went for Wonder of the World. Both of these are good advances to have, but not as your 3rd or 4th advance. You need several cheaper ones before-hand to build up the discounts. The lack of additional Civilization Advances prevented them from entering the Middle Bronze Age when everyone else did.







As the end game approached, everyone began thinking about how to maximize their final point scores. The three leaders were particularly hard-lined about it. Doing things like watching the trade clock and trading calamities in the last minute to prevent getting them traded back later, buying up all the low-cost advances using discounts to get multiple advances for 5 and 10 credits each, etc. Each one of their particular strategies now became readily apparent:



Egypt had gone for Coinage, Monarchy, and Cartographer early and was setting a high tax rate and then buying multiple trade cards in the 2 and 7 stacks. For several turns in a row, full sets of eight trade goods from the 2 stack were traded in, as were multiple sets of 7s. Providing a mid-level but steady income the last 4 turns of the game.







Nubia on the other hand went form Trade Routes and Trade Empires and was buying 2 ‘9’ cards every turn, then trading (at a disadvantage) with the lower ranked players to obtain complete sets of 9 goods. Roughly 2 complete sets were turned in every three turns, so the total income was slightly higher than Egypt’s, but Nubia was also a turn behind.



Babylon went straight for Rhetoric and Religious Fundamentalism. Buying cards from the three stack through-out the game and trading higher level goods for complete sets of threes. This, combined with the desire of his neighbors to score points and move up allowed him to amass multiple advances in short order towards the end of the game.







The game was scheduled to end at 8 p.m. At that time, we were to finish the current turn and call it quits. As fortune would have it, we finished the penultimate turn at 8:03 p.m. I queried the crew to see if they wanted to call it, or play the last turn. Everyone wanted to play it out – and since the store owner was playing and was willing to stay late so we could finish, how could we say No!?!



Turn 18 started poorly for Egypt. I miscounted tokens and over taxed my region. I had 8 cities and the population to build a ninth - but then wouldn’t be able to support it. Bummer. -1 possible point. I traded off my calamities to the opposite side of the map, hoping to be safe from calamities. Then made what should have been my final trade with Nubia – my preferred trading partner through the game, and one of the other two leaders. He gave me Piracy! Nooooooooo !!!! I approached one of the east block players who was solidly in the middle of the pack an offered him Lacquer (5) Incense (7), and two nines for any ‘2’s that he may have.







With 10 seconds to go in the trade phase, I gave him Lacquer, Incense, Pearls, and Piracy – and he was in the east block! He gave me two Stones and a Fur. This made a set of 8 Stone, and 6 Fur! And I was safe from Piracy! Yay! Then the other player with Piracy pipes up… Hey! I have a deal for you… you hit the guy who traded Piracy to me and I’ll hit your trader. Argh! Egypt loses one more city. Now I’m down 2 points over what I could be at. Then… horror of horrors, Babylon uses Universal Doctrines Special Ability to annex on of my cities. Now I’m down 3 points and Babylon is up 1.







Civilization advances were purchased and points were totaled. Babylon and Nubia tied at 126 each while Egypt was now at 123. Since Babylon was in the Late Iron Age and Nubia wasn’t – Babylon won. By three points more than I had! Argh!

Next time… next time…

10 1.00 Posted Thu Feb 2, 2017 11:12 pm

Posted Thu Feb 2, 2017 11:12 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls Mike Curtis sfu_fear) United States

Christiana

Tennessee Tony, you run a top notch game! I regret that I was not able to make it, but count me in for the next one! Posted Today 3:51 pm

Posted Today 3:51 pm QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls