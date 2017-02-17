|
Battle of the Atlantic ( BOTA) is a reprint of a Gary Graber design that first appeared in Panzerschreck Magazine in 2000. (I'll admit I was unaware of it then - sadly.) One Small Step Games (OSS) continues to scour the war gaming "Discount bins" for passed over gems. I liked Operation Whirlwind a great deal, the previously reviewed gem. BOTA is really quite a gem for a folio game. The folio jacket is quite eye-catching as well.
Who doesn't like U-boat games and movies? Katie my wife loves them, with Das Boot being last in line. U-571 and The Enemy Below are higher ranked here for entertainment value. The Battle of The Atlantic was seemingly nip and tuck more in perception than actuality. However perception is often more important than the actual numbers - and no one can say with great certainty how much folks knew in terms of physical plant what existed in this period coming off the ways. Moreover, at the height of the campaign, "stuff" wasn't available in terms of sufficient quantity. As Hastings noted in Inferno: The World at War 1939-1945, "Britain's shipyards were indifferently managed and manned by an intransigent labor force, which began to work only a little harder when the Soviet Union was obliged to change sides"....Do remember though, 99% of all ships which sailed from North America to Britain arrived safely. But that needs to be balanced by the fact that had the losses of mid-1942 continued rising, the Allies faced a crisis.
Das Englandlied - We sail Against England!
COMPONENTS
Ania Z, the Polish fem fatale did a bang up job with this map. It is more than a step up from Gary's original utilitarian but quite pedestrian map. Ania's work here is reminiscent of Goldilock's and the 3 Bears issue about reaching the right tone. Brighter it won't have worked and making it look all stormy and trying to make the different ocean areas fit right - that would have been distracting. Instead the map and game board stands out by not calling attention to itself, for she simply got it right. For me that is a huge positive, because there are times the map overwhelms the game with the look how talented of an artist I am. The counters - I swear they're thicker and better than the precious OSS games. Jon Compton swears it's not the case but it seems that way to me. The graphics on all the game counters are crisp and clean. I wished they had put a -2 on the Focke-Wolfe Condors to remind you they get a -2 modifier on their attacks. But the 40 game cards that helped serve as part of the game's engine are very well done. The cards have a nice tactile feel to them and are easy to read. (I can read them without readers).
RULES
BOTA's rule book is one of the easier to assimilate and play within a single reading, though I recommend two. That way you won't miss the Condor die roll modifier for shipping attacks. In general they are pretty clean. However under components - you also need a 6 sided die for some game rolls. That was missed in proofing. In the game's rules, a U-Boat counter equals 4-6 U-Boats. I always use the optional rule on variable strength to roll for losses. I also question why the Convoy counter would be under German Playing Pieces.
GAME PLAY
My first game - I lost on the first game turn as I lost 50% of my U-boat fleet. Tells you I didn't read the rules close enough to make the connection that you need to fish perhaps in some ponds where no one can inflict pain upon you at the start of the game. The game begins with a Strategic Phase. Your choice to start out is where to have Admiral Doenitz take up residence. If he stays at Kriegsmarine HQ he adds 1 U-Boat to every production phase, replicating that his emphasis is on production. However should you move him to the sub pens, you have him become more tactically oriented. This is reflected in game terms of having the Allied Technology Advantage not advance as fast. My tastes - he stays at HQ as U-Boat production is always the priority. The event phase dictates the drawing of a card and reading it - will you get one or two events to implement? If the card has an OR on it, you can choose between the two events. A sample is "Happy Hunting African Coast 2+ to one U-Boat.
The game map broken down into main convoy areas.
Now comes the fun stuff. Here is where the escorts and air patrols get placed. The clever designer represented the Happy Hunting Days, the mid-game change and the ascent of the Allies AWS effort into what he entitled the Allied Technology Advantage index. There are three different indexes: Order A, Order BB and Order C. If you get as far as Order C as the Kriegsmarine you are hating life. With A, the U-Boats have a perfect world view on where to focus their effort with the least possible danger to themselves as the Allies place both Naval and Air assets. Too easy right? In B it becomes dicier for now the order changes slightly as you now place second. In Order C - you place first and can only hope. On the map you see there are three boxes in each of the major sea areas. They are aggressive, normal and shadow. Aggressive pays off bigger but it's much easier to die there.
Now let's return to the Attack and ASW Phase. After all the placements are done, you see which ATA Order you are in. If it's A, the Germans attack first and then the Allies. If it is order B, Escorts attack, then the U-Boats, then Air - not too bad - but the escorts can do just enough damage. Order C - pray - because both Allied attack segments precede yours. After one full round of that you feel like the U-Boat crews in the movie undergoing repeated depth-charge attacks. How he managed to get this feeling of dread and relentless pressure in such a simple vehicle is beyond me. Use of your Condors is very important - you hope to get the third Condor early in the game. Once combat is over, you now draw a card to see if the ATA advances. If it says ULTRA, HF/D. ASW or RADAR, you advance the ATA index on the map by 1. Production is determined by how many U-Boats are on the Event Card you turn over plus Doenitz's location. In what I characterize as the book keeping phase, you determine if additional convoys are placed on the board, and any aces are created.
It's an easy to get into game, little complexity in terms of mechanics but much deeper in terms of trying to fight the game system and time. I was glad to see OSS didn't graft on the sinking of capital ships or such to the game. Sinking capital ships here meant little in terms of the strategic equitation. though damaging one in reality tied up precious resources. Same for adding escort carriers, for even as an optional rule it would have added chrome that the Air warfare component already ably represented. Ah yes - convoys. If you don't go after them, you lose the possibility of garnering big additional tonnage kills. Moreover, the designer made their continued existence a thorn in your side in terms of victory conditions, forcing you to make a deliberate decision to target them or not, knowing there are real consequences to you by that decision.
Davy Jones Locker beckons for mein Wolfpacks!
CONCLUSIONS
I said of Operation Whirlwind that it was perhaps in the "may not be in the Do. Not. Pass. This, One. Up. category", but BOTA - pass it up and prepared to be made fun of by your gaming friends. BOTA is simply a must have game. Fun, tense, perhaps an hour's investment, which soon stretches to 3 as you play again and again. It would be so cool if OSS made this their first game offered with a mounted map board. Thanks OSS for giving this game new life and giving in a face lift that will cause folks to notice it.
Quote:
Well, I don't mind being upstaged by this one!
Brian
Thank you Brian!
Smitty
M1Tanker wrote:
Katie my wife loves them, with Das Boot being last in line. U-571 and The Enemy Below are higher ranked here for entertainment value.
All three are excellent! And don't forget about Run Silent, Run Deep.
