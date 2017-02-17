|
As an introduction it might help for me to tell you a little about myself. I have been board gaming for 20 years, and enjoy both Euros and Wargames. My wife usually enjoys most games with us but is not a die hard like me. My son is 9 now and we are starting to enjoy a time when I can introduce him to more complex games.
I've had this sitting around for years and was reminded to pull it out recently when we were studying some Roman history. I like to study history with him using books, followed by documentaries and then topped by a boardgame on the same topic (and I've been considering adding video games as well, such as total war). I find the three prong approach really helps to bring the history alive and to cement the information in his head. I think back to all my history classes in school and have to say that I wish my teachers had used a similar approach, especially the games. I often thought that history was a fascinating subject but the way it was taught in school would turn away everyone except the most dedicated student. Memorizing dry facts about places and battles is not a way to get excited about learning our past.
I won't bother going into a rules review or mechanics, except to say we were playing the original version of this game with the original rule set. If this is your first exposure to the game it would be helpful if you read something about the rules first, to make sense of some of my later comments.
I am writing this after my first play while my first impressions are still strong in my head. Obviously take that under consideration, since multiple plays of a game can reveal things that one play alone may not. We started last weekend and have played one epoch turn per night.
First of all, I would be wary to play this with 6. The down time between turns would be hard to take. With 3 players, each plays 2 empires and the downtime is not so bad.
I would say gamers who enjoy Risk or Axis and Allies (A&A) would enjoy at least one play of this for the experience. The mechanics are not terribly complicated and the turns can move quickly with people who know what they want to do. There is some strategy involved, though not deep. The map is divided into areas such as Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, China etc. Some areas are split into North and South and not all areas score every round (for example while you may be able to put units in Africa or North America in an early Epoch they won't actually score points until the European powers expanded there and discovered the Incas or Myans historically). Basically, each turn you want to grab a piece of as many areas as you can to maximize points. Majority or control of an entire area/continent is difficult and often not worth the effort. However, knocking someone completely out of an area is worth consideration.
The card draw can be swingy and I can see some not liking it. The empires were designed to be played in a specific order and to mimic their relative strengths. So while Rome or the Mongols come with the most armies, others have navigation or have a more remote starting location on the map. However, the mechanic of the weakest empire from the previous turn drawing the first empire card and keeping it or giving the empire to someone else does a descent job of trying to balance things out.
The game I think will have a place in my collection for a while, if for no other reason than to play with my son and his friends. It does a great job showing the flow of history, with one empire rising and another one falling. My son had a hard time not getting "attached" to his empire and I had to keep explaining the theme to him that it is about the flow of history, once your turn is done, your empire is gone it's glory days behind it. If you're lucky, remaining pieces of it may score you points in future rounds. He of course was not happy when my wife got the Romans and when I got the Mongols! But things evened out when he got the British for the last epoch.
There is some random chance in the game. What empire you get will not always be in your control. The event cards you draw may not be as powerful as your opponent's (though none are too overpowered, except perhaps leader cards which give you an extra attack die on your entire turn unless you roll triples). And of course there is the randomness of die rolling for victory or defeat (my son is still too young to understand probability and random chance and believes in the fallacy that he can control the die result by how he throws the dice etc).
My feeling is that this is a neat game to teach kids about the different empires of history and to spur their interest in learning more. As a gamers strategy game it falls short. The design definitely shows its age and has been passed by superior games in the 30 years since it was published. I would say it's a step up from most risk games but not quite at the level of A&A for strategy. I'm sure the newer version would be more fun to look at but the old first edition is functional enough. One annoying aspect to the original version is that the army chit pieces are small and fiddly so that can be annoying. My wife came up with a nice storage solution using pill boxes from the dollar store.
Overall I like the game for what it is. If you're considering a purchase I would recommend getting the newer version with the upgraded bits. However, if you find this on the cheap somewhere at a garage sale or thrift store, it is worth picking up. Especially if you play with kids. If you're a die hard wargamer this will probably be a disappointment.
