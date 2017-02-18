|
LTC Smith
The Battle of Adobe Walls (BAW) is one of those fascinating small tactical battles that unless you are an afficando of American West battles, you probably have not even heard of until Legion Wargames release of this game. What you will find with BAW is a game that will test your nerve and skills for both players, though I think the US Calvary player is much more in the line of fire. BAW does a nice job of replicating the events of this battle in November 1864 in northern Texas when Kit Carson stumbled into the proverbial hornets nest of Indians (does any of this start to sound familiar yet, like you’ve heard this story before?). I reviewed Khyber’s Press Battle of the Little Bighorn a game that Legion retained the intellectual rights to, as well as owning Battle of the Rosebud. My wife and I have visited both of these battlefields and were impressed at how accurately the maps reflected the terrain of those still nearly pristine battlefields. My own map research indicates that Legion’s map for this game is good, so it became game on!
Initial set-up. Sure looks like that area of Texas.
COMPONENTS
Legion Wargames may be a small company but in terms of a quality product they have made a large commitment. In the game box on nice cardstock you have a thank you note from Randy Lein the owner – so far so good. What is interesting is he notes they have upgraded their counters to a process called EasyPunch. Allegedly, they are die-cut in such a way that they can be removed from the tree with minimal effort – and he’s right. These were the easiest counters to punch out, of the melts in your mouth and not in your hand variety. Most of the 352 counters are of the game marker variety, and to play it right you will need to use most of them. There are four different card stock charts that will stand up to lots of hard use. You have a Fire Combat and Melee Combat Chart, a Howitzer Chart and the informational / Sequence of Play Chart. All are visually attractive with slightly larger illustrations and bold font. The 22” x 34” map is intelligently laid out, with Victory Points tracks, Victory Point Table and Terrain Effects Chart arrayed on the map. All the map colors are subdued, that evoke a southwestern feel.
RULES
The rulebook is 26 pages with nice big easy to read type, something I am always in favor of these days. An example of play for one turn would have been a bonus, either here or on their website. In general, the rules are clean and of mid-level complexity. Surprisingly there is no index.
GAME PLAY
Let me state up front that BAW is a different game on a different topic for many of us. No matter if I am playing Romans, Vikings, or the American West, melee always challenges me. Maybe it’s the word, but I suspect the concept of melee in general presents a learning curve to many of us. Like in Little Bighorn, melee is handled well without wishing for your own death because the process is so laborious. At its most basic BAW is a tight and engrossing game where your flanks, oh never mind – if you are worried about flanks you better learn to live with the flanks your flanks for either side simply hang out there. As Kit Carson you need to master and understand your assets – and keep them handy. You don’t want to do a Custer and prematurely abandon your mountain howitzers. Not learning the strengths and weakness of each asset at your call is critical if as in most games. Kit Carson desperately is simply trying to stave off disaster.
COL Kit Carson and his SMALL command...
Carson’s mission is simple, ride onto the map, destroy the Kiowa Camp along Carson Creek, and then search and destroy and larger camps. The Indian mission at the start is to ensure at least one unit escapes the Kiowa Camp along Carson Creek to serve as an early warning system for the Combined Kiowa and Comanche Camp. This camp is a big camp, not as big as the one at the Little Big Horn, but it’s still big. What gives Carson a chance here is that the pony herd and Combined Kiowa/Comanche warriors are separated from their mounts. If the rolls for activation of warrior units are low to average at the time of Carson’s advance, he has the opportunity to win an offensive victory by disruption of their mobilization. The Indian scouts with Carson can either capture or scatter elements of the pony herd. As Carson you will have to engage in melee probably at some point. You need to use melee both carefully and judiciously since its application affords the Indian player the opportunity to decisively engage you and defeat you in detail. That’s why understanding all your weapon systems – melee, ranged rifle fire, the mountain howitzers and the judicious setting of the prairie on fire is the difference between Custer or Carson.
The Indian player needs to determine early on how to use those Warrior activation rolls. Do you use the first couple of warrior units as a screening force as you try to mobilize the warriors and get them to their mounts? Do you feint aggressiveness and force Carson like Reno at the Little Bighorn to stop his offensive maneuver and instead go to ground? You don’t have any special weapons – except you have a lot of units. Moreover, a fair number of this numerous force are of a high combat quality. In a sense this is a Russian front scenario…except the masses here are pretty good. I think the game is hard for Carson to win, but that doesn’t upset me. Simply give the better player Carson and watch the sweat begin to break out. Trying to gain victory points at the end of the game by looting or trying to burn the Kiowa Camp where the game starts is a touch and go thing as you will be pursued as the Indians are simply hoping to swamp you.
In this game, the Army is to reconsolidating after wiping out most of the Kiowa's, to include the leader Dohausen...BUT - the camp is now activated and with a die roll 4 warrior units are activated and mounted ponies....
CONCLUSIONS
BAW is a neat game if you are in the mood for something different that both works and plays well. Like its big brother, the Battle of the Little BigHorn, both sides are presented with just enough options without having the game bog down. Living in the West now, I know about fires, having been involved in fighting one last year. Understanding the use of setting prairie fires here will be critical to your survival as Kit Carson. BAW components are quite nice and the beautiful unit counters that are obscene in their ease of punching them out, and the game has a nail-biting quality to it, so…I give the Battle of Adobe Walls a big ole hearty slap on the back recommendation. It stays in my game collection.
Tom Cundiff
I and an opponent played half a dozen games of this last spring and summer. We found the Cavalry Player can win without ever needing to attack the Indian Camps, other than the small one near Carson's Creek. All the Cavalry player has to do is ride into the old fort with one cavalry unit, thus gaining the VP for doing so. Following that you just hole up in woods terrain making certain your units are properly faced so that all approach points are covered, like a great big circled wagon train. Even better if you're playing the variant with artillery. The Indian player will never get close enough to inflict significant casualties against the cavalry player. The cavalry firepower is just too much for the Indians.
My opponent and I switched sides several times and the result was always the same. We wrote to Michael Taylor, the designer, who only said it was always his concern the cavalry would get surrounded so he told us to be careful about that. But, there are no VP rules regarding the exit of the cavalry from the board so they can stay hold up in their lagger. If the indian player persists in mass attacks, the artillery variant especially, will result in so many units badly disrupted that in hand to hand combat the indians get slaughtered. Quickly the losses mount for the Indians and the rules reducing the Indian ability to attack beyond a certain number of casualties take effect.
We just couldn't find a way for the Indians to win.
LTC Smith
Tom:
Good point. I focused on being Kit!
Smitty
Mike Taylor
Thanks very much for the great review Smitty! I think it was spot on.
I think that Tom was able to quickly figure out how best to play the US side. That's pretty good because it seems that most need a few games under their belt to start to get a feel for each side. It's a different style of fighting.
Historically Carson did try to get to the main camp but just couldn't do it, so not having to attack the camp isn't necessarily a bad thing within the game design. If the Indian player is conducting mass attacks then he deserves to lose. It is simply the wrong thing to do unless the circumstances are absolutely ideal, and that usually means an isolated unit or against an already worn down and disorganized US side. Against a good US player that opportunity may never present itself, and the Indian player needs to carefully and patiently work on gaining a few VPs and then keep their distance. Just make sure to keep some warriors between Carson and your camp.
A tight formation, in good terrain, with artillery, is tough to beat. It happened that way and Carson was able to get away. Now the challenge is how the Indian player can deal with that without having to assault the position. It's not what they did and it probably won't work in the game either.
The US player can't loot the Kiowa village until turn 14, so the Indian player has until then to get the lead. He can do that by simply causing the US player to burn up ammo, or if he is lucky enough to cause a casualty or two more than he takes. Low density, infiltrate (low crawl) and self-rout (scatter) often. If he can do that then that will force Carson to either become aggressive and/or make him go back and loot the Kiowa camp. The Indian player doesn't have to kill many units or even cause many casualties, just get more VPs than the US player.
The US player exiting the map is part of how you can win, it just isn't on the VP chart. If forced to retreat off the map they are counted as eliminated, so it may be not a good idea to hole up too close to the map edge. But if the US player is ahead on points by turn 23 he can get off the map and end the game. Units not on the map means units that the Indian player cannot gain VPs from.
LTC Smith
Thanks Mike for the kind words - I think now that you mentioned it I included that in my play getting off the map in "good order" or ALIVE was worth VP as Carson was in the position of getting over run.
Smitty
Tom Cundiff
Yes, the rules do allow the US Player to retreat off board following Turn 23. BUT as mentioned by Mike and Lt. Col. Smith you must do it in "good order". There's the problem. The US defense relies upon massed firepower. There is no woods position where they can "lagger up" that is close enough to the board edge that they can easily exit. This means that a unit must spend two turns in the open where the indians can easily attack them as they attempt to exit. In essence you're providing the indian player free VP's doing this. The rule which allows you to end the game so quickly is a "ruse" which tempts the Cavalry player to run in the face of the Indian attack, hoping to end the game with a quick victory, instead of standing your ground and grinding it out to the end. Stick together ... Stick together ... Stick together. Do not be tempted to escape piecemeal hoping you can cover the retreat of your fellows while decreasing your firepower and providing the indians with free VP's.
There are only 3 instances early in the game when you should have units running around the map.
1. Use a US Cavalry unit to reach the fort. ONE unit. Once reached, run like the dickens stopping for no reason at all to return to the laggered position of the main body.
2. Use the US Indian Scouts to chase Dohausen. You might be able to kill him before he gets to the indian camps. IF you can, this will help you immensely. BUT do not get caught up in the chase. At some point recognize that you will not be able to accomplish this. Cease chasing and return to the main body. Do not be tempted to raid the indian pony herds. Get back to safety.
3. Park a few US Cavalry units next to the Carson Creek indian camp. Killing the indians in that camp is an easy thing to accomplish. Three of them will be used to delay, while one of them will escape (with Dohausen) to alert the rest of the indians. It will take the indians many turns to round up their herds and ride toward that camp, and that camp is a long long way from the main indian camp. So, properly judge the number of movement points from those camp sites to your lagger (including remounting costs) and then judge the "approach point" (the point where the indians from main camps will be at least 1 1/2 turns away from your cavalry in the Carson Creek Indian Camps. Watch their approach carefully. Your goal here is to burn and loot these camps. This will be a tense waiting game as the game doesn't allow you to burn and loot until ... Turn 13 I think? Now this is a rule I don't agree with. As the player of Carson's Cavalry I believe YOU should be allowed the free decision of when/if you destroy this camp. As the US Player I'd have no sympathy for the indians, I'd burn, loot, trample, and kill anything that moved the instant I got the chance. This is war afterall. Waiting 13 or so turns? Bah Humbug! But, the rules are the rules. Loot and Burn what you can while watching the approach of the Indian horde. When they've approached too close (about 1 1/2 turns worth of movement points) then run for it back to the lagger.
Bottom line here. With the sole exception of the US Cavalry (not scouts) unit sent to the fort, every one most keep in mind the number of turns it will take the indians to get to you and keep your units that number of movement points away from the indians. Once they've approached close enough to that margin of safety, run back to the lagger. Do NOT get caught up in blood lust trying to kill pony herds or burning/looting camps. Do what you can then get away back to the lagger.
WHERE to you place the lagger? Remember, you don't have to exit the board. This means there are four places where you can build your camp.
1. Woods at 1714: This location provides you with the closest approach to the indian camps that you wish to lagger up. The swamp hex adjacent to it also provides you with one hex that limits the indian ability to "infiltrate". But, the most you wish to extend your line is two hexes, which allows the indians to occupy one or two of those woods hexes, which hampers your defense. This is a good position, but not a great one.
2. Woods at 0815: This woods position allows you the opportunity (especially when using the artillery rules) to build breastworks to aid your defense. The bad thing is that the woods are too big to adequately defend. You need a short defensive line so that your position looks like a circle of guns instead of a line. Again, a good position but not a great one.
3. Woods at 0811: This woods position is small. Your defense is helped by the creek reducing the ability of the indians to get to you. However, with the high ground to your back, firing at a higher elevation reduces the effectiveness of your firepower. And it also helps the indians get close to you, due to the plateau effect of higher elevations, without being fired upon. This is a good position, but not a great one.
4. Woods at 0210: This may be look like a timid response for an aggressive cavalry player, but this position is small. The indians have no ability to get close to you without being shot at. If using the artillery variant, they can easily be set up in 0210 pointing one NE the other SE covering every possible approach by the indians. Those cannon are death to the indians. You have plenty of time beginning the second turn after the arrival of the artillery to build breastworks, and you are as far from the main horde of indians as can be. Your cavalry looting and burning the camp on Carson Creek are no more than two turns away, so they will not have far to run to return to the fold. And best of all is that IF you wish to retreat off the board, every unit can do so in ONE turn as a mass group. This might seem unfair, but this is war! You're not supposed to give your opponent opportunities. Simply hole up here and await the arrival of the indians. With no covering terrain nearby they've no chance.
LTC Smith
Tom:
Thanks for that lovely analysis. It's a game for those who love small tactical actions.
Smitty
Mike Taylor
I had to chuckle a bit at that "ruse" you mentioned. No, I didn't put that in there to trick or fool anybody. It just allows you the same option Carson had. He was worried about his pack train and wanted to get back there as soon as possible. If the playing area was larger it would be more obvious.
In good order means the units are in control and are following orders. If the score is close just shooting it out will start to hand the Indian player VPs (low ammo). So I wouldn't discard the option to exit the map after turn 23. It's there if you need it, but it is also something the Indian player has to keep well aware of.
Also, nothing says you have to keep the other Kiowa warriors around the camp. They are already alerted to Carson's presence and can also flee towards the main camp. Given their strength and the force ratio I don't see why you would want to stay there and fight. Why not flee directly to the fort instead? They are already mounted and can leave immediately.
As for burning the Kiowa camp early, the VP restriction has a purpose. The objective of the mission was to punish both the Kiowa and the Comanche. Burning one small Kiowa circle does not meet mission objectives. At the moment they discovered this satellite camp Carson became aware of the large combined camp further down the river. Hitting this camp would satisfy his mission requirements, and delay would only help the Comanche get away. So, if you are allowed to burn and loot this camp then I would not award any VPs for this particular camp at all.
Tom Cundiff
Well, the rules DO allow VP's for burning and looting the small camp. And the small number of Kiowas in the smaller camp cannot get away. The cavalry moves first. The Kiowas will go down to massed cavalry attack on the first turn. Their only purpose has to be to block access to one of the Kiowa, the one with Dauhausen, so it can escape. Only ONE Kiowa will escape. If it goes to the fort, it dies before it can alert the larger camps.
Mike Taylor
Tom,
Yes, the rules do allow you to burn and loot that camp, but only on turn 14 and after. But you said you wanted to do that before that turn, which the rules do not allow. All I was saying is that if that was allowed you would not get any victory points at all, for the reasons I specified.
Also, you should not be able to reach any of those warriors if they are placed mounted and adjacent to their camps. You cannot charge across a creek, so you shouldn't have enough movement points to melee. As long as the Indian units move fully, mounted, the cavalry will not catch them.
Tom Cundiff
I will have to check the rules again. I had thought the rules said the Kiowa had to set up IN their camps, but will check that. Certainly in none of our games did either I nor my opponent set up on the other side of the camps.
Mike Taylor
I can see where this little nuance can make a huge difference. The warriors and villagers in this camp did scatter, except for those (sick/elderly) that could not move. As the Indian player you do not want to allow these warriors to get caught. Those are quick and easy VP's.
But even if the US player does not go after the fort the Indian player will still have to go after Carson, as he can burn and loot the Kiowa village, leave, and win the game. But until then the game is a draw until a unit takes a casualty or a US unit goes low ammo.
In the updated version the Kiowa camp is very close to the Canadian River. Based on fairly recent archaeological studies this location has been confirmed. There are some woods and hills to the northwest, but other than that it is generally flat river valley.
-
Tom Cundiff
I did check not only the rule, and you were correct, but also the game logs I saved, and not a one had we set up adjacent and on the far side of the village.
But, I am going to have to write down the errata for the camp location, as I have lost that. One of the logs had it, but it's not in my game box to remind me.
LTC Smith
Mike:
Having traveled through the general area I agree , it's a pretty flat area with just enough sort of "bumpy" terrain.
Smitty
