Hello all. This thread is going to contain my session reports of a VASSAL solo game of Fatal Alliances. All turn reports will be in the single thread to decrease spamming. I'll be trying to play my best for both sides, and human nature of committing mistakes will probably impact both sides. I'm still pretty new to the game, so I'm liable to make rule mistakes, but I'm using this play-through as a mechanism to learn the rules more thoroughly.
I will aiming to be using Optional Rules 1 and 2, related to overseas supply and vulnerable straits. Also, very important, I'm going to be examining the impacts of a potential optional rule pending Andrew Rader's consideration. This is in regards to objectives and ending the game. In principle I will going with the idea that if Germany's morale hits zero and conditionally surrenders, the game ends with Allied victory. If it seems this rule will end up being too convenient for the Allies to just subvert like crazy (based on numbers versus time) then I will instead just go with the idea that a neutral Central Power (GE or AH after conditional surrender) will not get to count its objectives for VP tallying at the end of the game, May/June 1919. Which rule I'll stick with will depend on the results of the stress I put on the system and mechanics.
Set-up 1914:
United States: The United States, in 1914, is a regional power with a decent navy. A few more surface ships are being constructed, but no large standing army is present. I've followed the basic setup here, with the convoys going to Germany and one to get the resource from Cuba.
Austria-Hungary: As Franz Ferdinand dies, Austria-Hungary mobilizes its forces for an invasion of Serbia. Perhaps unsurprisingly I have split their forces with mostly Austrians ready to invade Serbia and Hungarians protecting the border with Russia. The Serbian front will proceed with the aid of artillery, engineers, and scouting balloons. Friedrich will be leading this offensive, but Conrad will also be pushing East from Bosnia. Krakow has been fortified to protect against Russian offensives, with the line ready to move back into the Carpathians as needed. The Austrian fleet is strong enough to challenge a smaller British convoy escort fleet in Malta should the need arise, but the French fleet will be a greater concern.
Japan: Oddly when I played this game in person with folks we didn't really set up Japan or mess with their funky special rules at all. Will have to be careful how I play this. There is a sort of meta situation, where Germany is controlling some Japanese units, potentially attacking weak German holdings. Why deprive oneself of territory? Because if the Japanese don't take it, the Commonwealth will! Half an objective point is better than none. Japanese objectives count for half for purposes of CP VPs, except if the Allies are able to bring the Japanese over to them politically. This forces the expenditure of political points to shut down that method of accruing VP. Interesting stuff. Germany controlled units set up in Japan proper (in VASSAL you can apply a label which helps remind who controls who). The CW controlled units set up in Port Arthur for no real reason. When Japan activates, more units will be placed.
Russia: Nothing too crazy here. Put in army in Vladivostok in case things get squirrely. Also placed in Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Tashkent, and Baku. Partisans may show up here, but I expect to have to rail these guys West to fight Germans. I put garrisons in Riga, Petrograd, and Kiev while creating a line on the borders of the Central Powers. In Poland, I don't quite put units right on the border, instead holding them back a bit. There are fortifications in Lodz to repel a central German attack. Rennekampf will be expected to hold the line there. Yudenich will command the Southern forces against the Hungarians. Ivanov will be looking to take offensive action with the hope of taking Konigsberg and Danzig. The Baltic and Black Sea fleets are not expecting any real action for awhile.
Commonwealth: I really hope I figured out the right convoy setup for all this crazy CW stuff! Convoys are coming from Australia and India through Suez and Gibraltar. I've (perhaps dangerously) split the British fleet a bit. One stack is in Australia to support the seizing of German Pacific holdings. Another stack in Alexandria, another in Malta, but the largest contingent is in Scapa Flow. I think the CW will come out on top in a Jutland brawl if it happens. There are forces on the coast ready to transport to France when CW entry takes place. Kitchner is in Egypt, to protect the canal as well as watch those pesky Ottomans. The 3rd Corps and ANZAC division will look to take Rabaul, Truk, and Kwajelain as soon as possible.
France: Not much to say here. Short on convoys it seems but not a big deal. French forces are lined up on the border of Germany and Belgium. Fortifications are in place West of Metz to guard the border. Artillery is in place to strike if Germany invades Belgium. Joffre is positioned one hex East of Paris and is able to jump in to provide support as needed or initiate a land action bonus.
Germany: Pretty much abandoning all hope for convoys except for the ones in the Baltic. Not sure they are needed, if resources can be carried across straits and through Denmark. I put the convoys anyway. There are some scattered territorial forces in Africa. I may try to bring the ships in Africa and the Pacific to Europe. The real war and the homeland is in Europe. I've actually put a fair number of troops in the East. Enough hopefully to guard a fortified Konigsberg and take Warsaw. In a change from history Bulow is in command, providing support for both short term objectives. Moltke and Rupprecht are in the West, roughly historical. The best German artillery will be used in conjunction with scout planes. The plan is roughly historical, though I wonder at the effectiveness with the troops moved to the East.
Serbia: Skipping a bit ahead to get set-up over with, I place the Serbs. Reserve unit will come in first Allied impulse. The Serbs abandon Belgrade in favor of the mountains. The HQ and a corps guard the road to Skopje. The Serbians won't last forever, but I'll make every unit count.
-----------------
Again, I'm going to see how quickly German morale can be brought down due to subversion. Hopefully it won't be too easy. Will have to keep spending political points on gaining allies and tackling the Japan situation. Keeping track of resources and build points may be tough, especially once routes are cut off, but hopefully things won't change drastically turn to turn once the war is under way.
Stay tuned for Turn 1 results. Further posts may come sporadically every few days.
Wendell
United States
Yellow Springs
Ohio
All the little chicks with crimson lips, go...
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
Germany starts with SO MANY convoys it's funny. BTW, I do NOT believe you need a CP to draw the Dutch resource coming from Dutch East Indies; the Dutch are shipping it. (At least that's how I played it...)
But you should send the US CPs out to pick up the Philippines resource. It's worth it, and there is zero threat to the US convoy lines out there.
The "German Japanese" thing is interesting, a neat way to let the German player contest the Allies in the Pacific while simulating the Japanese "let's go grab German colonies" strategy they historically pursued. In my solo game I tried to set up the British/Aussies to do at least one auto-invasion on German island objectives (put 'em out of supply, attack on surprise impulse). But anything the Germans actually DEFENDED, I left to the Japanese to take!
Edit: you abandoned Belgrade? Hmm.
Hey Wendell, thank you for the reply. I am not sure how to handle that DEI resource, but it would make sense that the Dutch could just move it by land...
You are right about the Phillippines resource, I should have put out a US convoy path for it. I will correct this, even though I'm mid-turn 1, since it won't change anything.
I definitely expect to see some interesting decisions with Japan. Certainly going to be a concern of the Allies to spend political points on improving Japanese relations. Balanced against wanting to work with other countries AND subvert Germany and AH. So much to do, so little resources, which is good.
I abandoned Belgrade for a few reasons. One, there is no defensive terrain present, surrounded by nothing but clear. The AH armies will mow right through, as they did in my in-person game. Plus the wing in Sarajevo could end up surrounding units there. Two, with surprise and potential for offensives, it's already a lost cause. I'd likely lose units that would need to be rebuilt, meanwhile giving up land. Third, setting up in the mountains from the get go, with the triple defense bonus will keep them safe from Day 1. My only mistake may have been putting the HQ in hex 2722, the sole clear hex in my line, you'll see when I post my turn 1 report. Russia will have to deal with the morale loss, but the Serb will tie up AH longer hopefully.
My turn 1 report should be out sometime later today, I have errands to do but should have time to work the rest of the impulses and post.
Jakub Kircun
United States
Woods Hole
Massachusetts
srd5090 wrote:
Pretty much abandoning all hope for convoys except for the ones in the Baltic. Not sure they are needed, if resources can be carried across straits and through Denmark. I put the convoys anyway.
I believe you do need the convoys for the Swedish/Norwegian RPs since resource points can only cross 1 straits hex-side (using rail), while they would need to cross 2 such hex-sides through Denmark (1 from Sweden to Zealand, and 1 from Zealand to Jutland).
wifwendell wrote:
Germany starts with SO MANY convoys it's funny.
Yeah, might as well keep them safely in Kiel or in the Baltic, otherwise they will cost the Germans morale points and/or be stuck in German colonies or neutral ports.
wifwendell wrote:
I do NOT believe you need a CP to draw the Dutch resource coming from Dutch East Indies; the Dutch are shipping it. (At least that's how I played it...)
Interesting, I assumed the opposite was true, which robbed the Germans of that 2nd Dutch RP throughout most of my solo-game. However I can see how your interpretation makes sense, especially within the context of the US Entry Option #38, German Embargo (i.e. "...from now on a neutral Netherlands only sends 1 resource to Germany.").
-
Wendell
United States
Yellow Springs
Ohio
All the little chicks with crimson lips, go...
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
kubaman wrote:
srd5090 wrote:
Pretty much abandoning all hope for convoys except for the ones in the Baltic. Not sure they are needed, if resources can be carried across straits and through Denmark. I put the convoys anyway.
I believe you do need the convoys for the Swedish/Norwegian RPs since resource points can only cross 1 straits hex-side (using rail), while they would need to cross 2 such hex-sides through Denmark (1 from Sweden to Zealand, and 1 from Zealand to Jutland).
wifwendell wrote:
Germany starts with SO MANY convoys it's funny.
Yeah, might as well keep them safely in Kiel or in the Baltic, otherwise they will cost the Germans morale points and/or be stuck in German colonies or neutral ports.
wifwendell wrote:
I do NOT believe you need a CP to draw the Dutch resource coming from Dutch East Indies; the Dutch are shipping it. (At least that's how I played it...)
Interesting, I assumed the opposite was true, which robbed the Germans of that 2nd Dutch RP throughout most of my solo-game. However I can see how your interpretation makes sense, especially within the context of the US Entry Option #38, German Embargo
(i.e. "...from now on a neutral Netherlands only sends 1 resource to Germany.").
Jakub, you're right - you need the CP in the Baltic.
As for the NEI resource, the rule specifies it's the Netherlands doing the lending. So seems that as usual, they'd have to bring it to their home country (in Europe) and then pass it on. Otherwise, it's not much of a benefit for the Germans and I wouldn't bother putting the convoys out to ship it because as you said, Jakub, they'll just be targets for the RN and a drag on German morale.
Andrew Rader
United States
Massachusetts
To confirm, you do not need any convoys to bring in the NEI convoys. The Dutch are shipping it to the Netherlands with their own (neutral, not set up on-map) convoys, and they just send it to Germany overland. It doesn't represent only the Dutch resources specifically, but trade from all over the world that was shipped into Germany through the Netherlands and other neutrals for quite some time (gradually clamped down by Allied pressure, hence the US entry option can stop it).
wifwendell wrote:
kubaman wrote:
srd5090 wrote:
Pretty much abandoning all hope for convoys except for the ones in the Baltic. Not sure they are needed, if resources can be carried across straits and through Denmark. I put the convoys anyway.
I believe you do need the convoys for the Swedish/Norwegian RPs since resource points can only cross 1 straits hex-side (using rail), while they would need to cross 2 such hex-sides through Denmark (1 from Sweden to Zealand, and 1 from Zealand to Jutland).
wifwendell wrote:
Germany starts with SO MANY convoys it's funny.
Yeah, might as well keep them safely in Kiel or in the Baltic, otherwise they will cost the Germans morale points and/or be stuck in German colonies or neutral ports.
wifwendell wrote:
I do NOT believe you need a CP to draw the Dutch resource coming from Dutch East Indies; the Dutch are shipping it. (At least that's how I played it...)
Interesting, I assumed the opposite was true, which robbed the Germans of that 2nd Dutch RP throughout most of my solo-game. However I can see how your interpretation makes sense, especially within the context of the US Entry Option #38, German Embargo
(i.e. "...from now on a neutral Netherlands only sends 1 resource to Germany.").
Jakub, you're right - you need the CP in the Baltic.
As for the NEI resource, the rule specifies it's the Netherlands doing the lending. So seems that as usual, they'd have to bring it to their home country (in Europe) and then pass it on. Otherwise, it's not much of a benefit for the Germans and I wouldn't bother putting the convoys out to ship it because as you said, Jakub, they'll just be targets for the RN and a drag on German morale.
Turn 1: July/August 1914 - Guns of August
Going to hold back from posting tons of pictures. If folks want to see something in particular let me know.
First CP Impulse: Per game requirements, Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia due to the assassination of Franz Ferdinand. Serbian units are already set up. I believe there are now entry rolls for CW and US since the Central Powers declared war on a minor. US started with two chits that added up to 4, but their roll fails. CW started with one chit with a value of 3. Their roll succeeds and they are lucky in drawing another 3 point chit, bringing them up to 6 already. No naval moves, no strategic bombardment, so we go into ground strikes. The only artillery in position is one set up in Sarajevo and it will fire against two Serbian units in a mountain hex. Two dice per target due to surprise, but only a division gets flipped with a MTN corps perfectly fine. Used ART flips. No rail movement used. AH forces move forward, taking Belgrade and getting into position to move South, though one artillery is left behind due to slow movement. Russia now has a morale modifier each turn due to a minor capital being enemy controlled. The net effect right now is that a roll of 1 on a ten-sided die during morale processing will drop Russia one spot on the morale track. Between the mountains providing triple defense and the lousy artillery bombardment, Austria decides to hold off on attacking for now. Even burning offensive points won't go do much good until the slow artillery in Belgrade catches up. Impulse ended with a balloon rebase.
First AP Impulse: Per game requirements, Russia declares war on Austria-Hungary to protect their fellow Slavs. Unfortunately for the Allies, both the US and CW roll to remove entry chits. US is down to 2 entry points, CW down to 3. Serbian reserves come into Skopje. I believe the Russians can also call in some reserves, so they do so (have to wait on ones labeled GER). Now I realize I could have kept some remote places empty during setup due to the MIL units coming in. Oh well, what else is the Trans-Siberian railroad for? Can't do anything to Germany yet, they haven't declared so it is all AH. No ART in range, so Russia takes 3 rail moves as part of their land action and pull some INF from Siberia and beyond. A few units advance into Hungarian lands, but no attack angle has good odds yet. CW gets an entry chit pull for Allied Impulse.
One question, can major country offensive points be spent on actions using minor HQs? I would have liked to maybe to some action with the Serbs but don't know if I could use Russian OPs.
Second CP Impulse: Weather is rolled, more of the same, fine most everywhere. Germany declares war on Russia, France, and (going historical here) Belgium! Entry rolls and pulls take place. I resolved each action separately which is how I *think* you should do it. US and CW each get a pull for DOW on France, plus a 5 or less aimed die roll. THEN a roll 8 or less for the DOW on Russia. THEN they each chit pull for Belgium DOW, plus 2 or less die roll. US is at 14, CW at 12. Won't be long for the CW now. Belgian units are to be set up, but due to the Schlieffen Plan rule (21.13) they must set up in cities and have no ZOC. Two corps go into Antwerp while the Cav sit in Brussels. German reserves are called out. Land action taken, obviously, for both GE and AH. I believe all steps in the order happen at the same time, so GE and AH both move before combat. No need for a Jutland just yet, no naval moves. Germany attempts ground strikes on France near Metz. Some successes may mean a German advance. Germans advance into a Polish resource, -1 for Russia, which will impact morale. Germans seize Belgian resource as well as a red (usable) factory. As part of the attack, Moltke burns 11 offensive points, to double the factors of three units attack Antwerp. Battle is a success, 1.5 defenders lost, which eliminates two BE corps. Antwerp is taken. Attack on Brussels, successful, last BE unit gone. All cities taken.
France now has a morale modifier each turn due to a minor capital being enemy controlled. When the end of turn comes, I'm not entirely sure if Belgium will be considered fully or incompletely conquered. It still has the Belgian Congo with one unit, but that territorial is removed and added to the German force pool. For now it won't matter too much. A third attack near Alsace-Lorraine is also successful, removing a French corps and division. Rupprecht flips to unflip the two advanced units. No other opportunities for good attacks, attacking is tough.
Second AP Impulse: Well, the war is on! The CW is getting close, and we'll pull TWO chits now at the end of the Allied impulse now that Belgium has been invaded. The Serbian line is holding for now. Russia burns offensive points with Yudenich to make a play for Lemburg. The battle is a success, one unit lost for the Russians but 1 and an artillery division for the Austrians. Russians advance to take Lemburg. AH will have a morale point to worry about. By the way, CP have 18 political points, 4 from winning battles in Belgium and 4 for taking Antwerp (start at 10). Allies have 16, 2 for battle just now and 4 for taking Lemburg (start at 10). Forgot to have France pull in reserves, did so now. Wouldn't have changed anything. French forces move up to deprive Germany of gett ing a Belgian resource. Two more CW entry chits drawn, adding 4 to the total. Now sitting at 16, one more Allied impulse should do it.
Third CP Impulse: Weather is fine. One German ground strike flips a Russian corps in Poland. Slight movements to get into attack position. I find myself using artillery for their combat factors and less for ground strikes at the moment. Friedrich launches an offensive at the Serbian HQ. One Serbian unit is eliminated, CP gain 2 more political points. One AH unit flips, Serbian HQ is shattered. One AH unit advances and flips. Currently almost all Serbian units are now out of supply. Bulow launches an offensive near Konigsberg. Engineers come in handy when crossing the Vistula, it is a star/2S result! 2 more political points. Advancing would put units into a kill zone, so the Germans hold back.
Third AP Impulse: Russia takes a land action but there is not much that can be done for the Serbians. If the out of supply Serb units move they flip, giving bonuses to being attacked. Austrian ZOC keeps the Eastern units from getting back towards Skopje. I just leave them all be. I should have plugged more combat factors into the clear hex of 2722, losing that battle may have lost all of Serbia. Russian artillery near Warsaw bombards some German units and manage to flip a corps. In the South, Russian units advance and take a Hungarian resource, -1 morale for AH when it's time to check/roll. Russians attack a corps and division on the Hungarian front, 3:1 odds but unobserved. 1/1 result, destroying the AH corps but the division remains. Attackers flip. South of Konigsberg a Russian attack with a net +7, giving yellow 1/1.5 result. Half of attackers flip, CP get 2 political points for victory, since they removed more build points. France did a naval action, used artillery against Germans in Brussels, flipping one German corps. This was a ground strike, of which you are allowed one as France with a Naval action I believe. The French Fleet patrols the Western Mediterranean in sea box 1, while the TRS arrives in Algiers, aiming to bring over a French Corps next impulse. Two entry chits are drawn for CW, 2 and a 4! CW entry is now at 22, meaning at the start of the next Allied impulse they may join the war.
Fourth CP Impulse: Weather is fine again. With the CW about to enter and the seas becoming more dangerous, now is the time to get the Goeben to the Turks to help with alignment. Germany takes a combined move. The Goeben leaves Pola and arrives in Constantinople, ignoring French convoys. It is replaced with the Selim Yavuz and the Ottomon political marker goes to +11, providing their resources to the Central Powers. We can still do some ground strikes, so German artillery on the western front bombard Frenchman. Not terribly effective though, managing to only flip an ART division. Taking the combined action limits Germany's attacks to two. One is performed against the Russians North of Warsaw. It is a 1/1 result, which clears the hex but remaining attackers flip. I will say, engineers are a great help with rivers! AH conducts a land action. Minor adjustments are made in Serbia, but not attacks would be effective on that front. The out of supply Serbs are stuck, but next turn the Austrians will be able to hurt them. Elsewhere the AH units make minor adjustments to their line. Once the Serbs are out they should have the ability to go offensive on the Russians. More and more units are becoming flipped, so the impulses will take less time. Die roll to end turn fails so we continue.
Fourth AP Impulse: The Commonwealth enters the war! This impacts US entry and unfortunately removes 2 chits, 1 guaranteed and 1 for me somehow rolling a 1. France does a naval action, Russia does land, CW does Naval. The French Fleet moves to the Central Mediterranean, as does the British fleet in Malta. The French Corps in Algeria is transported to Marseilles. The CW French HQ is transported to Calais along with a Corps, via 2 TRS in Southhampton. The Scapa Flow fleet enters the North Sea, daring for Jutland. A Russian bombardment successfully flips two German Corps near Konigsberg. No other attacks available, so minor shuffling of units to improve the line is done. British scout plan rebases to France. By the way a side-effect is that Japan is now at war with the Central Powers. Die roll continues the turn.
Fifth CP Impulse: Weather is fine everywhere. Both powers take land actions. Austrian ground strikes at Serbs with ART, flipping one Corps. Attack is made +7 against two flipped Serbs in mountains. One is a whiteprint, one is not, tripled to 9 combat factors, but odds plus engineer plus disruption bonus provides a worthwhile chance. Unfortunately the Austrians roll snake eyes! Crap. Engineer and corps are lost, remainder flips. The Serbs are holding on for dear life, and the Allies get 2 PPs. No other AH attacks, too dangerous. Germany makes a gamble attack on hex 1028 against a long cavalry Corps. Only a +2 to the roll due to odds and unobserved. Amazingly a total 19 roll is made, yellow 1/1.5S result. A German cavalry advances without flipping. This is a pretty critical battle. Being able to defend in that mountain gives leverage to the Southern German Army Group. GE controlled Japanese units get a combined action. The fleet, including the TRS and AMPH holding Oyama and a Corps want to invade Truk, and do so from the Marianas 2 box. I believe the strength of the notional German unit in Truk is 3, base plus units invading from 2 box plus corps coming from TRS. However in rule 11.12.1.4 it seems Germany can have its notional unit ignored. Which it does and Japan takes the objective. Seems gamey but there you go. US may lose an entry chit but die roll went fine. Die roll continues the turn.
Fifth AP Impulse: British perform combined action. France does a combined action, Russia passes. French fleet in Brest join Scapa Flow fleet in seabox 2 of the North Sea. The Australian fleet in Brisbane, including 2 TRS, a Corps, and ANZAC division invade Rabaul. The Australia and Invincible provide shore bombardment to support the attack. Corps factor (5) plus division (1) divided in half is 3 plus the 4 bombardment factors but only 3 will count (rule 11.12.2). 6 vs 3 notional combat factors. Manage to roll a 19 plus 2, yellow /1S results. The notional unit is gone(?). The British units flip, and Germany loses Rabaul. France had railed the Corps in Marseilles to Lyons. Joffre moves one hex southeast to better cover the French armies. CW controlled Japanese Fleet moves to China Sea sea-box 3. Die roll continues the turn. Also I forget when exactly this occurred but the Russians took Cernauti, a AH home country city, so they will have morale impacted for this.
Question: What is the effect of SCS in a port? I don't see a way to attack ships in port with attacking vessels, but evidently those ships in port may be able to do shore bombardment in defense? Trying to determine how to clear the German ships in Tsingtao...
Sixth CP Impulse: Weather is fine except Northern Monsoon which has storms. With the storms nixing any invasion attempts, GE controlled Japanese will do nothing. Forces are exhausted or useless on the Serbian front for now. Austrians land action and attack a flipped Russian corps. Result is 0.5/1. Austrian division lost, attacks flip, Russian corps destroyed. Germans reposition and attack the fort on the French border, able to attack through one unfortified hexside. +8 to die roll, Joffre supports, being adjacent. Half his re-org value is 1.5 rounded to 2, so this is subtracted from the die roll, net +6. The Germans roll poorly! The total result is 10, giving a 1/- result. Rest of the attacks flip. Allies get 2 PP. Joffre flips. Die roll of 1 ends the action turn!
End of Turn Processing: Partisan die roll of 6. Greece, UK, S. Africa, Persia, Baltic states, Germany, Japan, China, Hedjaz. Greece and UK results are ignored because neither is conquered or occupied. South Africa will get a die roll no matter what, being 'red' and a die is rolled giving a '7' which is higher than the partisan value. South Africa is partisan-less for now. Persia is ignored. Not sure about the Baltic States. Are they considered conquered by an enemy (Russia?)? I roll for Latvia and Lithuania anyhow, but both roll above 3. I roll for East Poland as well, but there is enough garrison there it isn't a real concern. Other results are ignored, except Hedjaz, but they roll a 6 so no partisans. Another US entry chit is pulled (3 value). Total entry value is 13. First, the US chooses to Reduce German Trade, reducing resources going to Germany from 3 to 2. Tension die roll forces a shit to the Tension pool. It is a 3. So now there will be 10 in the entry pool and 3 in the tension pool on Turn 2. Ships return to bases. In the Pacific the invasion fleets go to the newly conquered ports. Mediterranean fleets go to Malta. North Sea to Scapa Flow. Reorganization occurs. Forgot Allies get 4 PPs for Rabaul.
Production:
Austria-Hungary is down 1 resource due to Russians but up one due to Italy trade. 6 resources, with 8 factories. They can't use the Belgrade factory because it is blue. Production multiple of 0.9 times 6 is 5.4. They get 2 bonus production for 2 AH corps eliminated in the AH home country. This gives us 7 production to spend. It's about this time I realized I forgot to place the AH reserves! No big deal, they are placed and flipped up... Anyways, one Austrian INF begins production. 4 production used on the home front.
Germany is funky to figure out. Knowing that no convoys are bringing stuff in from colonies, Germany gets local resources plus traded ones. 8 local, 2 from US, 1 from Bulgaria, 1 from Italy, 2 from Netherlands, 1 Norway, 1 Sweden, 1 Rumania. 17 resources with another taken from Russia, 18. 22 factories (21 local and 1 red Belgian). Just 18 times 0.9 is 16.2 production. I haven't kept good track of which units died in home territory for bonus production this turn. Trying to review my past notes, it looks like none of the units died in Germany. 4 German INF begin production. 4 Production used on the home front.
Russia has lost one resource in Poland but gained one in Hungary. 18 resources, 26 factories. 18 x 0.7 is 12.6 rounded to 13. Since I didn't track home territory lost units well, I'm giving 2 bonus for now. 15 to spend. 1 Serbian INF in production, 3 Russian INF in production. 4 Production used for the home front.
USA gives away 2 resources to Germany but gets one from Phillippines. 29 production times 0.2 is 5.8 rounded to 6 production. US is restricted in what it can build (for now just naval units). The Mississippi and Nevada are brought from the construction pool, to be finished July/Aug of 1915.
France is getting just 10 resources: 7 local, one shipped from Algeria, one from Spain, one from Belgium captured. France has enough factories so 10 times 0.8 is 8, plus 2 lost corps in home territory, 10. Not much. 1 INF and 1 CAV in production, 4 production used on the home front.
CW... I forgot to deploy their reserves! Did so now. CW is tough to figure out so if I get this wrong let me know. Resources need to get to factories, so I have been shipping excess resources all the way to Britain. Factories processing an available resource in say, Australia, will contribute their production point to the CW build phase. Same with Canada, etc. Canada provides 2 Production, Australia provides 1 Production, India provides 1 Production, UK provides 17 provided it gets the resources (which it is). I'm shipping resources from all over the planet, but missing out on 2 resources (I couldn't sue anyway) from Venezuala via trade. The British ambassador assures there will be convoys allocated when they are available, ha! 21 times 0.6 is 12.6 rounded to 13 Production. No lost units. 1 MAR unit in production, 1 TRS out of construction pool, 1 AMPH out of construction pool, Barham out of construction pool ready in 1 year. 1 Production saved.
No strategic warefare this turn.
Morale: Okay so I made an oopsie. While shuffling through eliminated units for extra production and building new units, I didn't mark down the production worth for morale loss. I'm going to have to work it out by reading my own notes above. Germany only lost a couple of units, same for France (maybe 4ish?), and Russia lost quite a bit, somewhere around 6 or 7. Varying build costs, so I'll try to work it out. I did an okay job of keeping track of other morale impacts like resource and city losses. I also had to go back and adjust production because doing morale losses alongside production will tell you how much you need to spend on home production to mitigate morale losses. I did this fine in my in-person game, this time I forgot until now.
USA - No morale change.
Russia - So far -2 for loss of Belgrade (enemy controlled minor capital) and a Polish resource. Lost approximately 5 corps and 2 divisions. Subtotal -20 morale. +8 for home front. -12 total. 1 morale level drop. Ouch! Roll of a 1 drops Russian morale by another 1. Down to 11.
France - So far -1 for loss of Brussels. *This was wrong, I should not have included the loss for Brussels* Lost 2 corps and a division (I think). Turns out I don't think the French has any attacks this turn, so -4 for that. Subtotal is -13. +8 for home front, total is just -5. Die roll is a success, France doesn't lose morale.
CW - I don't believe there is any morale loss for the CW at the moment.
AH - So far -3 for the loss of Lemburg, Cernauti, and the Resource near the Carpathians. Lost approximately 3 corps, 2 inf divisions, 1 eng division. Roughly 16 production worth of losses. Subtotal is -19. +8 due to 4 production used on the home front, final total is -11. AH morale goes down to 12. Die roll is above '1' so no further drop.
Germany - Since you only lose morale for home country cities, I don't believe Germany will take a hit for Rabaul or Truk. Germany lost approximately 3 corps and a division. So -11 morale. +8 from home production, only -3 total. Ouch! The die roll comes up 1, so Germany goes down one morale... You take gambles sometimes, wanting to build units. Had pretty good odds.
Politics Phase: (I forgot to decrease PP for declarations of war, had to come and fix, isn't mentioned in previous details above)
AP die roll is 5 (bummer) plus 20 from the turn = 25 total.
CP die roll is 15 plus 13 from the turn = 28 total.
This will be tough. The Allies would like to try to knock Germany's morale down with subversion but will need to start investing shifts into Japan and other important countries like Italy.
Allies buy 3 shifts in Italy (9 points), 3 shifts in Japan (9 points), and spend 6 points towards subversion of Germany.
Central Powers buy 4 shifts in Ottoman Empire (14 points), 3 shifts in Bulgaria (9 points), 4 points towards subverting Russia.
Allied Bonus shift attempts (3): Argentina, Bulgaria, Denmark, Greece, Portugal, Spain.
Central Powers Bonus shift attempts (4): Brazil, Central America, Chile, Mexico, Persia, Rumania.
Rolls for Argentina give no results. Rolls for Bulgaria are 3 success for AP, 3 for CP so no change (when both sides have equal number of rolls you roll all of them). 2 AP shifts for Denmark. 2 AP shifts for Greece. No shifts for Portugal. 1 AP shift for Spain. 2 AP shifts for Italy. No shifts for Japan. 1 CP shift for Brazil. 2 CP shifts for Central America. No shifts for Chile. 1 CP shift for Mexico. 3 CP shifts for Persia. 2 CP shifts for Rumania. 4 CP shifts for Ottomans they can now be aligned and join the war.
Germany avoids a morale drop for subversion. Rolled a 4 on a 3 or less morale roll.
Russia avoids a morale drop for subversion. Rolled a 8 on a 2 or less morale roll.
Thoughts So Far:
Whew lots of writing! So far the game is off to a good start. A good little bit of morale lost already, mostly due to lost units. Subversion is powerful but expensive. I do wonder if there shouldn't be a cap on subversion in a given turn. Something to think about anyway. We'll see how things progress. Serbians are in trouble, I should've protected the HQ better. The Eastern Front is stable, but I don't think Konigsberg is in any real danger right now. France has a big issue with the German incursion in the South. Joffrey saved the day in one of my favorite moments so far. Rupprecht is going to push through if he can while Moltke manages the North flank. With the British in play it will be tough going.
It has occurred to me I need to take better notes as I go. Whenever a battle occurs I need to note:
1. If it was a major victory for PP (did a decent job of this already)
2. The production costs of the lost units for morale purposes
3. If they were lost in home territory for purposes of extra production.
I'm stumbling through this, but it is a lot of fun. This really is a great game! Stay tuned for Sept/Oct 1914.
Pictures of the end of Turn 1: http://imgur.com/a/07TEd
Prawn King
Scotland
Aberdeen
Scotland
-
Thanks for taking the trouble to post this, keep it up!
Jakub Kircun
United States
Woods Hole
Massachusetts
Thanks indeed for sharing, both the write-up and pictures!
srd5090 wrote:
Russia now has a morale modifier each turn due to a minor capital being enemy controlled.
France now has a morale modifier each turn due to a minor capital being enemy controlled.
Neither Russia nor France should be losing morale points for Belgrade or Brussels respectively. Only minor capitals that were controlled at the beginning of the campaign game count (see note 4 on the Morale Table). Therefore only once the Germans occupy Warsaw (or Helsinki, etc) would the Russians lose morale. For France the Germans would have to start grabbing French colonies to inflict morale-loss due to Minor Capitals loss.
kubaman wrote:
Thanks indeed for sharing, both the write-up and pictures!
Neither Russia nor France should be losing morale points for Belgrade or Brussels respectively. Only minor capitals that were controlled at the beginning of the campaign game count (see note 4 on the Morale Table). Therefore only once the Germans occupy Warsaw (or Helsinki, etc) would the Russians lose morale. For France the Germans would have to start grabbing French colonies to inflict morale-loss due to Minor Capitals loss.
Aw crap you are right. Well, probably too late to fiddle with now. I'll make a note in my report and not include those in future morale checks. Thank you for pointing it out!
Inter-turn musings:
It's interesting to go and look at the latest WiF rules and see how many optional rules are 'baked in' for FA3. Divisions, ART, HQ Offensives, 2d10 combat charts. It's going to make for an interesting transition when I play World in Flames some day. Hopefully with the Collector's Edition Super Deluxe package.
There are some difficulties with the rules as written. Plenty of things you could miss unless you went through the rules carefully with a comb. Easy to miss, for instance, that the US can't build anything but naval units until certain options are selected. We missed this in my in-person game. Some of the rules are written with 'you' in reference to being able to do something, but 'you' changes depending on the situation. It should be more explicit by saying 'a Major Power' or 'a side'. This has confused me about when HQ units can be used for offensives. I believe the intention is that each major power may use a HQ unit once per impulse for bonuses. The rules aren't quite clear because of the 'you' usage.
Next turn strategy considerations:
Austria-Hungary will focus on finishing Serbia. There aren't enough men on the Russian front to do offensives there yet. Germany will maintain the Eastern line, with minor attacks into Poland if the numbers work. Remaining offensive points will be used to punch into France. Either flank might work, but the fortifications west of Metz need to be removed for the Southern flank to make progress. AH doesn't have enough offensive points right now to do much, Germany has enough for a little action. I didn't build any yet, but hopefully winter production will go towards that.
An important consideration is the Turkish question. Should they enter the war right away? As the CW I set-up sufficient forces in Egypt to cause the Ottomans a headache. The pros are that the OE gives the Central Powers more objective cities. They also distract the CW and Russian forces which can be good. I've heard they can be more of a liability, but what would I really lose? Cons are that some objectives could go to the Allies but that doesn't matter for victory purposes. Barring any other cons folks may provide here I think it makes sense to bring them in soon if not immediately. Getting Bulgaria in the CP is also a short term goal if possible. German controlled Japanese should be able to grab the other German Pacific holdings before the CW can. Will probably want to subvert heavily in Russia as well if possible. Red Russians will give VP for objective cities they control regardless if the Russian Civil War is ongoing at game end (I think?).
For the Allies, Russia need to get ready for Ottomans in the Caucasus, and try to crack some AH lines if it can. Konigsberg probably isn't going to happen. CW will need to go into the Levant if OE comes in. They'll also gun for German colonies. A Marine unit is being built to help in taking Dar Es Salaam in a few turns, hopefully the Pacific race will be over by then. France has to hold the line. They don't have enough offensive points to make use of them, so they'll need to build some soon. If France falls the Germans just might be home in time for Christmas. There is a need to get Japan to the Allies side to negate German VP, but Rumania and Italy need to be targeted for alignment. I need to decide if it is worth putting almost ALL PPs toward subverting Germany. I ponder again whether or not there should be a cap on subverting a country per turn, I don't want it to be too easy to make Germany surrender and end the game (if using the previously mentioned 'potential option').
Jakub Kircun
United States
Woods Hole
Massachusetts
srd5090 wrote:
Aw crap you are right. Well, probably too late to fiddle with now. I'll make a note in my report and not include those in future morale checks. Thank you for pointing it out!This is a pretty intense game. I'm still in the process of soloing my first campaign game myself, and I've made plenty of mistakes, believe me!
srd5090 wrote:
Germans advance into a Polish resource, -1 for Russia, which will impact morale.I think it's similar to the above... each major power consists of one home-coutry (except for the CW which has 6!), therefore I don't think the Polish resource would affect Russian morale, since it isn't in Russia's home country. Same thing for the Hungarian resource. At least that's my interpretation of the rule...
Russian units advance and take a Hungarian resource, -1 morale for AH when it's time to check/roll.
srd5090 wrote:
Can major country offensive points be spent on actions using minor HQsI believe each major power could spend offensive points on minor country HQs which are associated with it. Minor country units are technically considered part of their associated Major Power forcepools, and count for morale-loss, construction, etc.
srd5090 wrote:
What is the effect of SCS in a port? I don't see a way to attack ships in port with attacking vessels, but evidently those ships in port may be able to do shore bombardment in defense? Trying to determine how to clear the German ships in Tsingtao...AFAIK there is no way to attack SCS in port with other SCS. You could attempt to perform an amphibious assault and use shore bombardment to help. SCS units in-port can not perform shore bombardment, only SCS at-sea. If you were to manage and capture such a port, then the enemy SCS would have to rebase and you would be able to attempt interception, but that attempt wouldn't be automatic and they could still slip away. However, any face-down (or suprised) SCS in that port would be suject to capture or destruction first.
Thanks for the insight Jakub. You may be right about that Polish resource, but for the Hungarian resource I'm pretty confident that would be considered home territory for Austria-Hungary, right?
Jakub Kircun
United States
Woods Hole
Massachusetts
-
srd5090 wrote:
...but for the Hungarian resource I'm pretty confident that would be considered home territory for Austria-Hungary, right?Oops, yes you are right. For some reason I thought that said Bulgarian resource, and I'm starting to confuse your game with my solo-game... and lack of sleep did the rest
Wendell
United States
Yellow Springs
Ohio
All the little chicks with crimson lips, go...
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
-
kubaman wrote:
Neither Russia nor France should be losing morale points for Belgrade or Brussels respectively.
Actually Andrew HAS clarified that because Serbia is aligned to Russia in impulse 1, and the actual WAR (in the sense of both AP and CP having a major power at war) starts on impulse 2, Belgrade (and Tirana) DO count against Russian morale when enemy held.
Wendell
United States
Yellow Springs
Ohio
All the little chicks with crimson lips, go...
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
-
srd5090 wrote:
Some of the rules are written with 'you' in reference to being able to do something, but 'you' changes depending on the situation. It should be more explicit by saying 'a Major Power' or 'a side'. This has confused me about when HQ units can be used for offensives. I believe the intention is that each major power may use a HQ unit once per impulse for bonuses. The rules aren't quite clear because of the 'you' usage.
Well, Andrew has kept Harry's style of rules writing, for good and bad. And it includes 'you'! But anyway, yep you can use (for example) Russian offensive points to energize the Serb (aligned to Russia) HQ.
srd5090 wrote:
Next turn strategy considerations:
An important consideration is the Turkish question. Should they enter the war right away? As the CW I set-up sufficient forces in Egypt to cause the Ottomans a headache. The pros are that the OE gives the Central Powers more objective cities. They also distract the CW and Russian forces which can be good.
One point that mitigates in favor of aligning the Ottomans as soon as you can is production. Before being activated (and unlike other major powers), the Ottomans and Italy GET NO PRODUCTION. So that's a major incentive to bring them in as soon as you can; Italy, too.
wifwendell wrote:
kubaman wrote:
Neither Russia nor France should be losing morale points for Belgrade or Brussels respectively.
Actually Andrew HAS clarified that because Serbia is aligned to Russia in impulse 1, and the actual WAR (in the sense of both AP and CP having a major power at war) starts on impulse 2, Belgrade (and Tirana) DO count against Russian morale when enemy held.
Wendell, good to know about the Belgrade confusion. Can you speak to whether Russia should have a morale loss for the resource in Poland being taken?
Wendell
United States
Yellow Springs
Ohio
All the little chicks with crimson lips, go...
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
-
srd5090 wrote:
wifwendell wrote:
kubaman wrote:
Neither Russia nor France should be losing morale points for Belgrade or Brussels respectively.
Actually Andrew HAS clarified that because Serbia is aligned to Russia in impulse 1, and the actual WAR (in the sense of both AP and CP having a major power at war) starts on impulse 2, Belgrade (and Tirana) DO count against Russian morale when enemy held.
Wendell, good to know about the Belgrade confusion. Can you speak to whether Russia should have a morale loss for the resource in Poland being taken?
It doesn't. Poland isn't Russian home country, so the resource doesn't hurt morale. Warsaw does though, as a minor capital.
One more clarification, Wendell, should it be then that France definitely should NOT lose morale for Brussels? It is a few impulses in before they align with the Allies due to German DOW.
Wendell
United States
Yellow Springs
Ohio
All the little chicks with crimson lips, go...
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
-
srd5090 wrote:
One more clarification, Wendell, should it be then that France definitely should NOT lose morale for Brussels? It is a few impulses in before they align with the Allies due to German DOW.
Correct - NOBODY will lose morale for Brussels, because Belgium was not aligned to anybody before Jul/Aug 1914.
