Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 20 1 Posts Chandragupta» Forums » Sessions Subject: Battle of Magadha 317 BC play-through New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Jonathan Webb Jonathan4290) Canada

Hamilton

Ontario

Introduction



Compared to other GBOH games, there are relatively few sessions on BGG for Chandragupta and they do not come close to covering all eight scenarios. This is a shame as Chandragupta is probably one of the most underappreciated games in the series. So I have decided to do a few sessions to better showcase this game’s unique rules and scenarios. I have yet to find someone in the Toronto area willing to take the time to learn and play GBOH so these sessions will be solo. While I like playing these games on the board on a table I find it much easier to just recreate the images on Vassal so readers can follow along the action better. I am going to start with Magadha 317 BC scenario and try to cover off a few others that no sessions exist for.



From the designer: “Chandragupta brings the art of war in ancient India to GMT’s Great Battles of History series. It covers the brief but rapid rise of the Mauryan Empire, from the Emperor Chandragupta’s first victories over the Nandan clan to the expulsion of the Seleucids from the Indus river valley, and finally the conquest of the last independent kingdom on the subcontinent, Kalinga, by Chandragupta’s grandson Ashoka.”



Chandragupta’s rules are obviously similar to the other games in the GBOH series but probably closest to the Alexander Deluxe rules. The main differences in Chandragupta are in the increased capabilities and rout point (RP) value of chariots and elephants, due to their prominence in the Indian military system of the time. There are also some special rules regarding less reliable tribal/guild contingents, which sometimes flee altogether if they suffer any casualties. There is also a unique command hierarchy/system for the massive Indian armies that involve wing commanders (WCs) activating Nayakas (basically brigade commanders) to issue line commands (LCs), which are vaguely similar to Macedonian contingent commanders in Alexander Deluxe but a lot more similar to tribunes in SPQR Deluxe. There is also an optional Dharmayuddha rule to simulate the Indian military code of the time which prohibits attacks by units against “subordinate” units and all flanking attacks. Players make secret pledges to abide by Dharmayuddha or not, and gain or lose RPs depending on whether they stick to their pledge.



Scenario Overview



The Battle of Magadha takes place in 317 BC and is round two in an ongoing battle between the insurgent Mauryans and the growing Nandan empire. Basically, in their aggressive expansion at home and abroad, the Nandans creates some enemies by cracking down on the aristocrats and the Kshatriya warrior caste, namely a young Chandragupta who claims to have fled from Alexander the Great, and Chanakaya, an exile from the Nandan court who holds a grudge. These two meet, become friends, and raise a Mauryan insurgent army to defeat Nanda. The first Battle at Pataliputra in 319 BC does not go so well however and the insurgent Mauryans must regroup in the countryside. The Battle of Magadha in 317 BC is the rematch and involves virtually the same leaders but this time Mauryan army has grown significantly and has its own cataphracted elephants (CAT ELs). This scenario is one of the five set-piece straight-up battles in the game but can be played as a camp assault variant where the Nandan army can withdraw to camp to the east. This session will play with the set-piece battle. So how do the two sides compare?



Balance



Armies – slightly favours Nandans



The Mauryan army is composed of 69 units with a total size of 320, total TQ of 342 (different from RPs listed in playbook), and average TQ of 4.9. This is broken down as follows:



Unit type-------Number------Size-------TQ------Average TQ

Infantry----------35----------162-------165----------4.6--

Chariots----------10-----------48--------47----------4.7--

Cavalry------------8-----------28--------42-----------5.3--

Elephants--------16-----------88--------88-----------5.5--

Total-------------69----------320-------342----------4.9--



The Mauryan side definitely has the numbers but much lower quality, with 15 of its units being the unreliable tribal and guild contingents that may flee entirely when any of their comrades rout. The Mauryan side is almost most superior in chariots (CHs) and cavalry 10 and 8 to the Nandan 7 and 3 respectively but this is not that great an advantage in Chandragupta where there are so many elephants lurking on the battlefield. None of the difference is made up of the more dangerous heavy cavalry (HC) or heavy CHs either.



The Nandan army is composed of 46 units with a total size of 232, total TQ of 244, and average TQ of 5.3. This is broken down as follows:



Unit type-------Number------Size-------TQ------Average TQ

Infantry----------18---------88---------92----------5.1--

Chariots-----------7---------33---------35----------5.0--

Cavalry------------3---------11---------17----------5.7--

Elephants--------18--------100--------100----------5.6--

Total-------------46--------232--------244----------5.3--



The Nandan side goes for quality over quantity with a statistically significant average TQ of 5.3to the Mauryans’ 4.9. The Nandan army is completely homogenous and is entirely bhrta and maula grade units. The Nandan army’s one numerical advantage is an important one, boasting an additional 2 x CAT ELs and overall numerical superiority of 18 to 16 (not all are CAT).



Battlefield and Dispositions – even



It is a flat battlefield with similar deployment of troops, chariots/cavalry at the center, infantry to the left and right of the center, with elephants on the wings. Neither side really has an advantage here although the placement of Nandan cavalry in front of the chariots and the lack of a contiguous infantry line for line commands is a little annoying for the Nandan player. The Mauryan army meanwhile deploys in two distinct lines of bhrta and maula troops with tribal contingents on the right and guild contingents on the left and in reserve.







Command and Control – heavily favours Mauryans



The Mauryan army is a well led one, featuring 11 leaders: 1 x OC, 1 x WC, 2 x SCs, 3 x Nayakas, 2 x guild chiefs (GCs), and 2 x tribal chiefs (TCs), compared to the Nandan army’s initial 4 leaders: 1 x WC, 2 x SCs, and 1 x Nayaka. That’s right, the Nandan army’s OC Sahayla does not begin in play and most roll a 0 or 1 to come into play finished, which not surprisingly significantly reduces the Nandan command hierarchy’s effectiveness. Even accounting for the 4 Mauryan leaders that can only command their own tribe/guild, the Mauryan leaders boast higher stats across the board. The higher initiatives combined with their sheer number means the Mauryan player can control the game’s pace by using leaders to trump Nandan leaders’ momentum rolls knowing there are always more leaders if the trump roll fails. With more leaders the Mauryan player can also react more often to the gameplay and get inside the Nandan player’s decision cycle. The only issue for the Mauryans is that a turn will be needed to reposition the 3 x Nayaka so all are within range of Chanayaka, their WC. While the Nandan leaders will make great use of EL LCs (which cover all ELs within the leader’s command range not half as with cavalry/chariots), the infantry is not in any sort of line and the leaders will be in tough if they cannot roll their strategy rating every turn to issue LCs.



Morale – even



The Mauryan army withdraws when its army reaches 90 RPs or 35% while the Nandan army withdraws when its army reaches 80 RPs or 35%. Yes, the Mauryans have a 10 RP or 12.5% advantage here but when you consider there are four separate tribal/guild contingents on the field that could rout entirely with their leader when even one of their units routs, this does not really matter. And yes, the Mauryan units have further to move before they cross their retreat edge and are eliminated and count against their withdrawal level but this is Chandragupta – most of the routed units are going to be elephants and chariots, which are eliminated and count for their full TQ value immediately.



Overall – slightly favours Mauryans



Win ratio according to https://results4gboh.wordpress.com/vol-xii-chandragupta/: Mauryans 80%, Nandans 20%



From the designer: “Chandragupta’s army is described as a band of mercenary soldiers, troops levied with wealth procured by metallurgy or mining, and augmented by a strong tribal presence as well. Though the Mauryans enjoy superiority in numbers these extra troops are inferior in grade. The Nandans though having the slightly better army are at a disadvantage while commanded by Sahalya – ironically, they are helped if he is killed and overall command passes to Bhadrasala (see Special Rules), assuming their army stays on the battlefield. The Nandans have an edge in both versions of the battle, more so in the Camp Assault version should they be able to retire to camp in time.”



I disagree a little here with the designer. The Nandan army has higher average TQ overall and 2 x additional CAT ELs but will have too difficult a time getting these troops to the right part of the battlefield at the right time. Even if they do get to the right place it is not likely the Mauryan player will allow the Nandan player to gain momentum and exploit any success.



Plans



Mauryan Plan



The Mauryan plan is to exploit the numerical superiority by launching an attack along the entire front with the first line, immediately followed by the second line to support the attack in order to create unrelenting pressure and attrition on the Nandan army and its command. This is to be accomplished by reorganizing the placement of Nayakas and their WC so that Chanayaka can use his OC to activate all Nayakas each turn to ensure the entire army can move as one. The tribal and guild contingents are tasked with protecting the flanks of the main line of bhrta and maula units, understanding they may need to sacrifice some units to disrupt any attack by Nandan ELs.



Nandan plan



The Nandan plan is to use powerful wings of elephants to quickly defeat the Mauryan tribal and guild contingents and then hit the main line’s flanks. The high quality infantry will hold the line while CHs will act as a local counterattack force to suddenly launch a massive, sudden spoiling attack against a Mauryan advance in the center.



Battle



Turn 1



The first turn is spent by each side reorganizing their forces. The Mauryan tribal and guild contingents begin to secure the flanks by moving out to the extreme flanks to threaten any advance by the Nandan wings. The Mauryan command system is set as Chanayaka is in position to activate all 3 x Nayakas the next turn although at the cost of restricting his OC, Chandragupta. The Mauryan SCs move some cavalry up to screen the advance of the main body. The Nandan SCs on the wings begin moving elephants over to the wing and are in position to issue LCs to all ELs in their sectors next turn. In the center, the Nandan cavalry open a lane for the newly created CH counterattack force.





Mauryan RPs = 0/90

Nandan RPs = 0/80



Turn 2



The second turn goes well for the Nandan army. Chandramas is able to use a LC to move all the elephants on the Nandan left wing up, routing some Sibis tribal LI in the initial contact. The opposing Mauryan leaders launch aggressive but costly spoiling attacks. Morriya advances his own tribal LI to fire their bows at the more vulnerable uncataphracted ELs but miss. Vairodaka attacks with the precious 4 x CAT ELs in a toss-up battle against 4 x Nandan CAT ELs but inflicts no losses at the cost of 2 x of his own. On the other side of the battlefield, Dhana fails his strategy rating roll and can only issue individual orders, and must wait for Bhadrasala to shift over to finish getting the ELs in position for the attack. On the Mauryan side, Vyadi races to get his guild troops to the left to protect the Mauryan left. Also, thanks to Chandragupta restricting himself, Chanakya is able to move all 3 x Nayaka up but makes a key error: the combined chariot-infantry line only advances far enough for the CHs to attack the Nandan main line next turn, not the infantry. The turn ends with the Mauryan player shaking his head at such a silly miscalculation.





Mauryan RPs = 13/90

Nandan RPs = 0/80



Turn 3



The third turn sees the destruction of each side’s prized troops, the CAT ELs, in aggressive attacks and counterattacks on the wings. On the Nandan left, Chandramas clears up the Mauryan ELs behind his line and charges with his own elephants but only routs 2 x Mauryan units. The Mauryan right leaders all counterattack, lead by Vairodaka, whose actions set up a vicious chain reaction of rampaging ELs that wrecks both sides in this sector. The Pottala tribe wince at the carnage and flee the Mauryan army. On the other wing, Dhana fails his strategy rating roll and must wait for Bhadrasala to step up to issue a line command. This attack routs 5 x units but at the cost of 4 x invaluable CAT ELs. Chanakya quickly responds, activating 2 x Nayakas and then scraping up whatever forces remain on the left to complete the destruction of both the Mauryan left and Nandan right in successive momentum phases; the final phase features an extremely chaotic EL rampage that ends up dealing a full 6 x cohesion hits to various Nandan units. The Weaver guild also winces at the carnage and flees the Mauryan army. Chandragupta finishes off the turn by shrewdly moving up the rear chariot-infantry line as follow-on forces to replace any further losses. The Nandan leaders have nearly destroyed the Mauryan wings as planned but have taken severe losses, losing 90% of their CAT ELs.





Mauryan RPs = 63/90

Nandan RPs = 64/80



Turn 4



The fourth turn sees the appearance of Sahalya (finally) to the Nandan rear, arriving just in time to see Chandragupta step up and finish off the Nandan army. The Nandan leaders continue to launch aggressive but costly attacks, but with so few forces remaining they achieve little success. Dhana loses the Nandans’ last CAT EL in an attack against the Mauryan left, the Nayaka-CH eliminates 2 x Mauryan CHs in the center for the price of only 1 x Nandan CH, while Chandramas’ attack against the Mauryan right only loses more Nandan ELs. For the Mauryans, the Nayaka EL-RF issues individual orders to launch a limited attack to rout 2 x more Nandan EL units to put them over their RP limit. Chandragupta then makes his leadership felt by trumping the Nandan Nayaka-CH’s momentum, before calmly finishing off the Nandan CHs amongst his center troops and shifting some infantry over to finish off 2 x Nandan ELs to his left. Despite the Mauryan success this turn, the Sibis tribe has seen enough and flees the battlefield. The Mauryans win but at great cost.





Mauryan RPs = 98/90 (difference of 8)

Nandan RPs = 108/80 (difference of 28)



Aftermath and Conclusion



I cannot say I did not see this result coming (simply re-read my earlier analysis of command and control). The Nandan plan did achieve some success, routing 3/4 Mauryan tribal/guild contingents and pushing their army 8 x RPs over but each success was a pyrrhic one that was never exploited and wrecked the jewel of the Nandan army, the CAT ELs. Sahalya did not show up in time to make any difference while to their credit the Mauryan tribal/guild contingents stuck around long enough to become a nuisance on the wings and affect the battle, especially the Pottala LI archers.



While Nandan command and control was clearly lacking, the battle illustrated some shortcomings on the Mauryan side. While activating Nayakas to issue line commands is clearly useful, it has limitations when moving combined lines of infantry and CHs or ELs because the line has to stick together. During some of the back and forth action on the Mauryan left, the combined infantry/elephant line was blocked from advancing effectively as a line by Mauryan cavalry here and there. Chandragupta meanwhile clearly showed his value, remaining modestly in the rear to allow Chanakya activate Nayakas and take the glory before suddenly stepping up to effect a clear decision in the final turn by blocking a Nandan momentum and then taking command of the front-line forces.



Scenario Review and Enjoyability – 3/5



I enjoy this scenario as a challenging tactical puzzle for both sides in effective command and control. While both armies are Indian, each side has a few unique advantages, which creates a scenario balanced enough to enjoy playing as either side. As a set-piece battle it is one of the middling scenarios fought in clear terrain that really just feels like a much-needed practice scenario to play the beautiful and massive Kalinga scenario (you think Gaugamela was big?). The scenario has a camp assault variant too, which is a whole different tactical puzzle in itself with its own unique challenges for each side as the Mauryans try to not only defeat the Nandans but capture their camp once the withdrawal to camp is triggered.

25 7.00 Posted Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:46 am

Posted Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:46 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls