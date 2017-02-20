|
Yeah if you're like me your first reaction to War Diary inclusion of Ball's Bluff charitably might be a collective huh? Not really much of a battle in the later sense of the war. But Ball's Bluff impact was huge on the entire conduct of the war in its political ramification, Militarily it was just another bad Union move in the east, with the result that Lincoln's friends, and the only sitting US Senator David Burke was killed in combat. Its real impact was this disaster caused the radicals in the Republican Party to set up a special sitting committee, the Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War to investigate Union losses. However with my penchance for the lesser battlefields and games on these subjects - and I don't want to make my editor Roy MAD by at least giving it a whirl, I did so. I have more than a passing knowledge of this having worked with Ted Ballard who is perhaps the expert on this battle, having helped with Army staff rides to this battlefield. http://www.history.army.mil/catalog/pubs/35/35-1.html
COMPONENTS
I like big counters. Perhaps it's an age thing but I like bigger counters. Smaller counters here would have taken away from the feel of it being a smaller battle where forces were in close proximity to one another. Whether or not this was the designers stated intent, or was simply rattling around in the back of the head, it produced a great game feel. It didn't faze me that the counters were dark silhouettes rather than random faces. What I liked was the fact they all punched out cleanly. The game play chart is well laid out and covers the key elements of game play. The map is clean and well laid out. However there are some areas I still feel confused over. The elevated area to the south that looks like a yellow egg? Is that clear terrain because on the Terrain Chart on the map there is nothing that is yellow. After many readings and rereadings of the rules I sort of see it, but the point is this - it was an easily seen item and should have been more clearly explained. But that my friends is the sum total of issues with the rules.
RULES
The rules are short, well-organized and easy to read. With one read through almost any gamer will feel comfortable to play. The only negative thing relates back to the terrain. In the rules the cost for terrain is in the movement section which just struck me as odd. What though is the down side is again there is no mention made of the yellow terrain. I assume this falls into the Simple Contour line where "the gradual rise and fall of the land would have had no effect on the battle". Not a show stopped but there is a ridge to the east of this area that poses some of the same issues. This is sometimes the problem with trying to get a period feel to a map in that you end up with both odd shadings and questions upon what contour lines mean.
GAME PLAY
The turn sequence is very easy to get into and once you played two turns you'll remember the order. Maybe of the terms and overall concepts are like other games. You have rigid zones of control (ZOC) that once in it you're stuck. However as the game is a bit bloody that won't matter. We have the Command Activation Phase a high sounding phrase for what unit gets to do its business. So movement and all other actions that turn are done by the "dreaded" chit draw. Here I love the randomness of the draw because it fits with the fluidity and lack of good command and control in the early days of the civil war. Here is where the twists of the turn sequence begins to make play interesting. An unbroken unit can first conduct volley fire. A die is rolled for each strength point but is limited to two units that are adjacent to each other. After conducting volley fire a unit can conduct movement up to five movement points. Officers can move with units at this time. If units are in a ZOC, they must conduct a melee attack. In a melee attack both sides roll one die, adding it to the combat strength points of the units. This simple melee combat system adds a high degree of unpredictability to combat. After that you get a second leader movement phase to get units to where they can use their influence to attempt to rally broken companies. Sounds easy? Well it is and smooth playing.
Getting your folks across is vexing - this isn't Grant and his ability to use the Union Naval River Forces as a force multiplier.
If you're the Union Player the true fly in the buttermilk is the confused orders chit. That will have some impact every single turn. Managing its effect will figure greatly into your game play. If you are lucky and have the confused orders followed by the pull of the Baker chit or the end of a turn, you've dodged the minie ball. If it impacts one of your units already at Balls Bluff early on, your game plans get "dicey". Just as bad if it impacts the unit you hoped to send across by transports. Yet the inclusion of this rule here by Poniske that only hurts the Union is correct in its implementation. For the CSA, their issue is if the Union Player clogs up their entry hexes for reinforcements. The CSA player also needs to play believing the variable CSA cavalry and artillery units that enter in the far north in heavily wooded terrain won't appear or will appear late.
At first as I alluded to earlier you might think this game has no subtlety. I thought so after my first play through. By the second play through I began to see the use of fire and maneuver in the context of the civil war. If you have the opportunity for volley fire you always want to take it as it isn't either-or with this game, that you can only move or fire in a turn. So always pepper the foe with musket fire. Now moving gets to be dicey for the Union player because of that Confused Orders chit. Trying to use units for melee is a small risk because you can't be certain the other units might follow up. So what that often means is the Union Player plays it close in terms of melee. The CSA player can be more flamboyant in melee, having no chit to worry about.
CONCLUSIONS
Huge uptick on the game value and replay value with this one. Balls Bluff actually pushes my envelope to consider if not call this an instant classic. When I set forth to play it, I hoped it won't be either a throw away game or one with a high Meh! factor. Instead every single element of this game combines to make it one to earn the right to hit the gaming table often. I'm uncertain to its transferability to larger scale battles but I for one would love to see Poniske fiddle with it. Get your issue of War Diary with Balls Bluff in it and start playing now.
This was a great game that demonstrated to me you need to understand the tactical subtlety hidden in its simplicity. However somehow the Union recovered its balance. The CSA die rolls were off the entire game. Couldn't buy a hit by rifle fire and Melee rolls were often dreadful even when they had a 2 to 1 advantage in units.
Re: Balls Bluff - Some days it's not pay to cross over the River
Pyuredeadbrilliant
An excellent review of a great game.
Jim......
Est. 1949
Re: Balls Bluff - Some days it does not pay to cross over the River
Thank you Jim!
Smitty
Re: Balls Bluff - Some days it does not pay to cross over the River
I thank you Mr. Smith. That was a fine balanced review. Makes me glad I put in the effort. As far as the rules compliments go - I have to refer you to Randy Lein Legion Wargames publisher and developer. Yes the core rules were mine but Randy shined it up a mite and I wouldn't feel right if I didn't share the limelight with him.
You mentioned that Poniske should fiddle with the concepts on a larger scale. I did. Bill Morgal and I have been fiddling this past year on the a chit-pull system for the Battle of Belmont. Grant's initial confrontation with the rebels in the West. It's in many ways a similar situation. Much of a see-saw battle. The Union has it all their way for the first half of the battle while the Rebs have it all their way the second half. River crossings are involved and this time the confusion chit will be affecting both sides. Also Grant's drive affects the battle as he is awarded a finite number of rerolls within a 10 hex radius of his position. A fun game but somewhat longer than Ball's Bluff.
If you are interested - I'm sure Bill would welcome an additional playtester. Contact him at wmorgal.com@gmail.com Or just wait until Compass publishes it in Paper Wars in 2018. btw Rick Barber did the map for this one too!
