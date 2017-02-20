Rules



Subscriptions



Bookmarks



Search



Account



Moderators Recommend 8 1 Posts The First Crusade» Forums » Reviews Subject: Fast, simple, not expensive, little errata, but only reasonably fun. New Thread



Printer Friendly



Subscribe



Bookmark



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Brendan Whyte railroader) Australia

Unspecified First Crusade, S&T 299.



This is the first S&T game on the Crusades in almost 40 years, the only other being Richard Berg’s “The Crusades” back in issue S&T 70 published in 1978. That game covered the First and Third Crusades, the former as a multi-player game and the latter as 2-player. Due to the need for each player to write his orders, the game was not suitable for solitaire play (although I ran a postal game successfully in the 1990s); and while the map covered the Levant as far south as Egypt, it did not stretch north into Anatolia, so the Crusader march from Constantinople was omitted from play.



This new outing, by Joseph Miranda, covers only the First Crusade, and is purely a solitaire game, with the player controlling the Christian forces (Byzantines, Crusaders and Armenians) and attempting to wrest control of the holy Land, particularly Jerusalem, from the Muslims (Seljuks, Fatimids and Assassins). At first glance it looks quite nice: the 176 medium-sized counters (including 2 blanks) are clean and attractive in easily-distinguished colors for the different forces. The mapsheet is large (34 x 22”), with the map proper taking up just over half the space, and charts and tables the remainder. The rules are taking up 16 pages, 5 of which are tables, abbreviations & a glossary, but are well spaced and paragraphed. The rules are relatively simple, so offer no conceptual difficulties, are easily comprehensible, and are laid out in turn-sequence order, with very little errata.



So much for the plus side. On the negative, the Pilgrimage counters (event chits, including a number of mercenary units, drawn during the game and able to be kept for later use) are the same colour and style as the Crusader pieces (red on white). I would have preferred one of the two sets to be a little more different, perhaps red on light grey, to more quickly distinguish them during set-up, pack-up, and in the course of play. Also, one of the Byzantine fleet units has leader functions, but only has a leader icon on the counter; I didn’t realize until halfway through the game that he was a fleet and could sail to Rhodes or Cyprus (I had no other fleets on the board and was doing the recruit action a lot (randomly drawing units from a cup) trying to get a fleet). The rule for his use was one sentence tacked onto the end of a general paragraph about leaders, whereas all other special leader get their own paragraph headed with their name in bold. These are very minor points, admittedly, but could easily have been addressed.



The map is itself is fairly bland, a light grey digital elevation model, with too little contrast to really show up the mountain ranges and valleys. This background cartography gives no sense of the time period, and hardly any of the terrain, and the style is too modern, more suitable for a game on the current Syrian civil war. Apart from the style, the background includes Lake Assad and Ataturk Baraji, both 20th century artificial lakes. Despite these having no effect on play, such 900-year anachronism is inexcusable! Atop this background the game uses a point-to-point movement system, with four ‘routes’ of points joining Constantinople (where the Christian forces start) to Jerusalem. These routes are interconnected only at their termini, and via a number of ‘passes’, frequent in the Holy Land, but very much less so in Anatolia. The points along these routes between which units move, are a mix of fortresses, towns, open and (on the inland route in the Holy Land) desert. There is also a fourth, sea, route linking Constantinople to Rhodes, Cyprus and on to various coastal port towns and fortresses in the Holy Land. While this network of points and connecting routes and passes is simple and clear, and reflects the historical geography of the Crusade, it is oversized for the physical needs of the game. A large map is fine for a two-player game where each player has a rear area that only he needs to deal with, but in a solitaire game, it was too large for comfortable reach, and unnecessary.



About 40% of the mapsheet is taken up with tables: The terrain effects chart in the top left corner has almost 20 rows (despite there really only being 5 types of space for units to move into), 10 columns, and quite small print; I found it too hard to read, and very confusingly laid out. A newbie would look at this and panic at the apparent complexity. The chart has separate lines for (regular) fortresses, the Assassin fortress, and for each of Byzantine, Armenian and Crusader objective fortresses, all of whose only differences were very minor changes in the notes column. These should all have been combined into a single ‘fortress’ row, with the small difference highlighted in the notes column only, rather than repeating all the other columns. There was also at least one significant difference between TEC and rules (rule 28.1 says ports are supply spaces, the TEC says ports and towns).



The other charts were adequate, but illogically located (the events tables was to the right of the Muslim counteroffensive table, despite the former occurring before the latter in the turn sequence).



The game turn and phase tracks in the top right are good, but the other counter-holding boxes sand tracks in the lower left are far too large for their purpose, and seem to be space filler (the 2 boxes in which to place the single ‘Armenia activated’ and ‘Fatimids activated’ markers, and the Muslim Reinforcement track’s 4 spaces, are all ridiculously huge) . The names of these boxes and tracks are not identical to the names given to them in the glossary in the rules, and as the glossary is the first, and overly lengthy, part of the rules, this is confusing enough for a grognard, but would be completely baffling for a newbie. The tracks and boxes work well enough in play, but the initial understanding of their purpose is not facilitated by the lack of consistency in map and rules.



The rules themselves appear lengthy, but there’s plenty of white space and examples of play and clarifications, so that actually reading and learning them is not onerous. But the initial sections, glossary and explanation of the map and counters, are quite poor. Common sense will answer most readers’ queries, but given this is at heart a simple, fast game, the length of these sections and the confusion they will generate in a newbie are much to be regretted.



Overall there are a few lacunae in the rules, both ambiguities and omissions, but once again, common sense is enough to fix them; and being a solitaire game, at least you will not have heated arguments with an opponent mid-game when they issues are discovered; rather, choose whichever solution you prefer, and continue playing.



As to actual play, the game is fast and quite fun. There are 9 turns, each representing one of the three each campaigning seasons each year (winter is tacked onto the autumn turn as an additional attrition phase). The object is for the Christian forces (who basically all start in Constantinople) to capture the various fortresses along the three land routes (and two islands on the sea route) to Jerusalem, and, obviously, Jerusalem itself (which is worth 10 VP while other fortresses are only 3VP each). A few extra VP can be gained for occupying towns, and for castles or monasteries en route. VP are lost for each Christian leader unit killed, and particularly if the Byzantine emperor is killed. The game begins with the Christians on 6VP (the Armenian units holding their own 2 fortresses in the middle of the map), and the maximum score possible is 58. At the end of the game 0-30 VP is a complete loss, 50-58 VP a complete victory. The game ends automatically the instant the Christians occupy all the fortresses on the map, otherwise it plays out the full 9 turns.



The player’s Christian units are divided into three nationalities: Byzantine, Crusader and Armenia. The Byzantines and Crusaders start in Constantinople, the Armenians in Cilician Armenia, their small kingdom on the edge of the Holy Land. The Byzantines cannot stack with the other two (except in Constantinople, which is a ‘home-base’ the Muslims can never enter). The Muslim forces are basically all Seljuks, but certain events an circumstances may bring Fatimid units to Jerusalem, Rhodes and Cyprus in particular; and a single Assassin unit holds out in its remote Syrian fortress, where, until it is killed, its mere existence allows for assassination events.



Each turn consists of a random event, three regular actions, the potential for up to 6 additional actions, a check to see if the size of Muslim reinforcements increase, a Muslim counteroffensive, and (at the end of autumn turns) attrition.



The random event is typical Miranda chrome, allowing some of the interesting historical occurrences to be factored into the game without an overhead of complex rules.



The Christian actions are the heart of the game. Each action allows one leader to recruit 1-2 units, pull 1-2 pilgrimage chits, or for the player to move a stack of units by land or sea. Movement allowances are based on a die roll: 1-6 MP for a leaderless stack; 2-12 for a stack with a leader. In both cases there is a 1 in 6 chance of suffering attrition if the stack is not moving from a fortress to another fortress. Attrition is simple, but effective: roll a die; that many units survive, the excess lose a step. Movement costs 1MP per space moved along a route. To move over the passes between routes requires a leader and costs the stack its entire movement allowance; so, as occurred historically, it is quite difficult to change routes and reinforce a separate force once the Crusade is underway.



All the fortresses on the map begin with a single Seljuk unit (1 strength militia) occupying them. If a Christian force enters a Muslim-occupied space it must end its move and attack (this is part of the same action). Combat is simple: a random number and selection of Muslim units are determined and added to that already on the map in the space; a die roll (with a few modifiers) determines the side with tactical advantage; that side rolls a die for each of its units, and scores a hit for each roll less than or equal to its combat strength (1-5); losses are inflicted; then the surviving units on the other side get to roll for and inflict losses. Combat in a fortress space lasts one round; in other spaces it can last up to 6 rounds. In either case, if the defenders are not completely eliminated, the attacker retreats one space. Hits against Muslims are taken on the weakest units first, and if the Muslims win, the strongest is left in the space to be the core defence when the space is next attacked.



A the beginning of the game, when a Muslim-occupied space is attacked, the (one) unit in the space is joined by a number of additional units equal to a single die roll (i.e. 1-6 more units). As the Christians occupy more fortresses on the map (which they must do to win), they risk increasing the Muslim reinforcement to 2d6 or even 3d6 of units. This is checked each turn after all the player’s actions with his Christian forces. Luckily there are a couple of Pilgrimage chis which can be played to reduce the Muslim reinforcement level a step!



The Muslim counteroffensive is effectively a Muslim attack by a random number of Muslim units on a randomly determined space. If not occupied by anyone, the pace becomes Muslim occupied; if occupied by Christians, it is attacked. If already Muslim occupied, there is no effect. While the randomness is realistic in that the player doesn’t not know where a Muslim attack will occur, and so must guard against all possibilities, it can also lead to illogical attacks and unrealistic results.



Finally, in autumn turns, units not in towns, ports or fortresses suffer attrition. But this can be almost completely avoided by sensible play (never attacking a Muslim-held fortress on the last action of a turn, because if you do, and lose, you will be forced to retreat one space, most likely into open or desert terrain; always leave yourself one action in hand to move the force back to a friendly fortress/town/port).



The heart of a solitaire game is its AI, and in this game, as in several other DG titles in recent years (Long Range Desert Group, Merrill’s Marauders, Iwo Jima, …), the object of the player is to remove the enemy and occupy objective spaces while the enemy itself is almost completely static and purely on the defensive. This for me is the biggest failing of these games. While accepting that, given the scale, period and place, this static and random enemy reaction is a reasonable interpretation of the campaign, and simulates well the fog of war of the time, as a game, I get no satisfaction out of it. I am simply playing against the dice, and the chances of winning are less dependent on my strategy, than on the dice I roll for where and how many Muslims defend or attack. I can take risks, but there is no possibility to outthink the opponent. The same strategy, however good (or poor), can win one time based on lucky die rolls, and lose the next, based again, purely on unlucky die rolls. And I can play the odds, leaving my flanks wide open knowing to perfection the probability that the enemy will attack there. I become a statistician rather than an early Middle Ages commander.



I realize that game with a ‘decent’ AI would have horrendously long and complicated rules, and be horrendously complicated to play. That is why we have computer games, which can be programmed with a complicated AI, even one that ‘learns’ from you each time you play, and which operate without the player knowing how they work or having to work them. A board game, on the other hand, particularly a relatively simple one, is necessarily going to simplify reality a lot, and must needs have a very simple AI. Sometimes this can lead to realistic results, and in this case, First Crusade is not unrealistic in the result. But the game play is, for me, too much like a crapshoot, and not enough like bluffing at poker. I learnt a lot from the game about the historical events (less so with the map due to the anachronistic style and geography of it), and I enjoyed managing a (decisive!) win, but the satisfaction of beating a worthy opponent, of move and countermove and counter-counter move, is not there. The destination was reached, but the journey was just not fun for me.



However, as a simple and relatively cheap way to introduce new players to the hobby, or to teach players a little about the First Crusade, this game does work well, and the inclusion of all the terrain from Constantinople to Jerusalem provides a better geographical sense of the whole Crusade than the earlier, more complicated and perhaps more fun “The Crusades” game from S&T 70. If only the “First Crusade” was not solely a solitaire game… if it has been designed to also be playable by 2 (or more) players it would have been a winner. As a simple and solitaire game, it will get many more plays than “The Crusades”, but those plays will not be as enjoyable.



10 Posted Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:38 am

Posted Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:38 am QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls