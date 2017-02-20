Rules



Subject: Montmorency Falls - the French-Indian Wars expansion



Subudai (Pete) Khan subudai) Australia

[please excuse the hosting of this battle report here, but the site for the expansion is not yet up. The author was the French in this action, his good friend Col the British. Note how many times the British managed to roll six AP and compare that to French AP rolls; fate can be cruel, sometimes]



Game Turn 1 (BR 6 x AP; FR 5 x AP)

The creak of the oars and their rhythmic dipping in the water in the early morning fog was all that disclosed to ensign du Plessey the approach of the English force. Du Plessey, a trapper of some years in Quebec, looked about at the pitiful two sections of militia that was all his force amounted to. Good men all, he felt, but in his heart he dreaded the fact that this day he anticipated the approach of the hated English, each of whose units he knew to be twice as strong as his own.



Two units of British grenadiers (the Jacobite rebellions have passed into history; England is now Britain) and one of regular troops approached the shoreline redoubt of du Plessey and his men. It was a lonely outpost, the only French defended position on that long beach at the lakeshore. Nor was it a comfortable position; a perilously exposed gap had to be negotiated if ever du Plessey and his men hoped to withdraw and rejoin the French main force on the ridge behind.



In the gloom, English long-boats landed left and right. Scores of huge, bayonet-wielding grenadiers leaped ashore on either flank of the redoubt. Further west, a regular British infantry unit put ashore to the west of the left-most grenadiers. Du Plessey’s French comrades from the ridge behind immediately offered fire at the grenadier unit on the exposed western side of the lakeside redoubt, lowering the British units morale as bullets struck home. Then du Plessey and his men made their first charge that day. Three sections of British grenadiers were either shot down, maimed with hatchets or otherwise induced to flee. Their ensign and what remained of their unit [in fact, only the ensign figure] retreated back onto their boats. Taking quick stock, du Plessey convinced his men not to advance after the fleeing English, but to remain within the protection of their mighty redoubt.



GT2 (BR 5 x AP; FR 4 x AP; Victory level at end of GT2 – 0 x FR VP, 0 x BR VP)

The British, stunned at the ferocity of initial French resistance, firstly offered musket fire from their western most regular infantry unit against the French militia; but this fire proved to have no effect. The British then threw in fresh troops – another unit of grenadiers – who, like their predecessors, landed to the west or open side of the French redoubt. This unit was also accompanied by General Wolfe. On the fortified, east side of the redoubt, the British grenadier unit there made a completely ineffectual close assault [the militia passed their morale test and also lost no figures]. Meanwhile, at the Montmorency Falls – perhaps in an attempt to distract the French from the debacle rapidly unfolding on the banks of the lake further west - a British artillery unit offered desultory fire against a French infantry unit in the woods to the north of the falls.



Against these British manoeuvrers, despite being outnumbered 8 to 1 on the lakeshore, du Plessey’s French militia were fighting like cornered lions. Hence, when their companions on the ridge above poured in fresh volleys of musketry that hit nothing, du Plessey recognised that if his men were to survive, this time they must carry the burden of combat alone. Once again du Plessey exhorted his men to follow him in a seemingly suicidal close assault against the English grenadier unit to their open western flank. Incredibly, whilst only two sections strong [2 figures], du Plessey’s men cut down two of four British grenadier sections with General Wolfe and, despite Wolfe himself being present with them, British morale collapsed and the remnants of the English platoon – like their predecessors – retreated back to their boats. Not for the last time, du Plessey and his fellow militiamen held their nerve, regrouped and remained within their fortified position.



GT3 (BR 6 x AP; FR 5 x AP; Victory level - 1 x FR VP, no BR VP)

The English, shocked at the resistance being offered by a single French militia unit, sought to end the blood bath unfolding. This prompted the British regular infantry unit on the beach to the west of the redoubt to again offer volleys at long-range into the exposed French militia flank. However, the wily woodsmen, all natives of Quebec, again avoided harm [no sixes rolled]. Wolfe rallied his grenadiers afloat [morale raised by increasing troop numbers from 2 to 3 figures]. Meanwhile, the grenadiers east of the redoubt (on the fortified side) formed up and launched a fresh close assault. This time half of du Plessey’s men fell [unit reduced from 2 figures to 1], but again the plucky Frenchmen held their nerve and refused to retreat [French rolled a 2 on their retreat test].



After the British close assault, the now much exhausted Du Plessey made a fresh appreciation of his position. To run now they all risked being killed. If they stayed to fight, he gambled that once again his men might possibly survive any future close assault against the fortified side of the redoubt. Hence, he reasoned that shooting at the weakened British grenadiers afloat was his best option as, if they didn't, those men would return and attack his position. To that end, du Plessey directed what fire he had [3 x d6, +1] at the grenadier unit afloat whose morale was already severely weakened [only the ensign figure remained]. What a pleasure to see that ensign fall. Completely broken, it was a British grenadier unit that would see no more action this day.



GT4 (BR 6 x AP, FR 3 x AP; Victory level – still 1 x FR VP, no BR VP)

For General Wolfe, his situation now precarious in the extreme, he committed his last afloat reserve. A second British regular infantry unit was landed to the east of the French redoubt, adjacent to the British grenadiers positioned there. Simultaneously, the general ordered the western-most British regular infantry to advance on the French occupied ridge-line, despite the fact that there were two regular units of French infantry on that ridgeline, both capable of bringing fire to bear at close range on the advancing British. Desperate to clear the beach redoubt, the grenadiers east of the position once more made a close assault. Unable to inflict any significant casualties, British numbers were nevertheless telling; du Plessey’s men had taken enough, choosing to evacuate their redoubt and flee for the ridge and perceived safety [the French unit failed their morale test].



It was at this point that the British general Townshend brought his forces into more effective action. A British battery atop the falls brought fire to bear on a French infantry unit in the woods adjacent the falls, causing a few casualties. Townsend himself led one unit of regular infantry forward into the river, south of the falls.



The French forces, perhaps perplexed by this seeming mass movement of British troops across the entire front, made many poor decisions. Du Plessey’s unit should, perhaps, have been withdrawn to the relative safety of the ridge, but it was not. Instead, as much fire as could be brought to bear was directed at the British regular infantry unit in the west that had advanced adjacent to the ridge. Half the British troops were cut down, but the British unit remained stoically in place. French fire on Townshend’s unit in the river proved completely ineffective.



GT5 (BR 6 x AP, FR 4 x AP; Victory level at GT end – 1 x FR VP, 1 x BR VP)

General Wolfe took it upon himself to land his weakened grenadier unit ashore, landing a second time to the west of the former French lakeside redoubt. Simultaneously, his half-strength regular infantry unit adjacent the ridgeline conducted a close assault. Half the French troops in one defending position were wiped out [2 of 4 figures lost], but the French refused to give ground. Simultaneously, the grenadiers in the recently captured French lakeside redoubt formed platoons and with their musket fire annihilated the remnants of poor du Plessey’s militia, an ignoble end for such a gallant unit. Further east, General Townshend led his infantry unit out of the river, whilst a second regular British infantry unit advanced into the river to reinforce this developing thrust at the French flank near the falls.



Montcalm, who had stationed himself in the centre of the ridgeline, leaving General Levis to defend the falls, ordered the fiercest fire to be directed at the closest or most exposed British units. Alas, as the smoke from French powder cleared, despite many volleys, there were few British casualties. Incredibly, the British regulars in the west, adjacent the ridge, took no discernable casualties at all, despite enjoying the sustained attentions of volleys at close range from two French units. On the French left, there was no major weakening of Townshend’s developing attack. Worse, and quite bizarrely, the French now commenced a cannonade against a British light infantry unit on the other bank of the upper Montmorency, an attack that would continue until French fire had completely destroyed the British unit. But French endeavours in this area [especially the success each turn of seeing one British figure fall] drew focus away from the real threat; Wolfe was being allowed to orchestrate a double envelopment!



GT 6 (BR 4 x AP, FR 3 x AP; Victory level at GT end – 1 x FR VP, 1 x BR VP)

Wolfe now took advantage of previously poor French decision-making. His regular infantry on the extreme left launched a close assault on the weakened French line infantry above, further reducing French morale and – more significantly – forcing the French to retreat, thereby allowing the British regulars to secure the ridge top. Simultaneously, Wolfe advanced both his surviving Grenadier units adjacent to the ridge.



Montcalm’s response was lack-lustre in the extreme. A single volley of musketry was directed against Townsend’s infantry, with minor success [the British unit targeted lost one figure]. Townsend survived a close call when a musket ball passed close by [the French rolled a 1 during fire combat and caused a casualty, but Townshend rolled a 3]. The French guns above the falls continued their cannonade [the British Light Infantry unit was now one figure strong]; but in the west, where the British had secured the top of the ridge, French fire – what there was of it – hit nothing.



GT7 (BR 6 x AP, FR 3 x AP; Victory level at GT end – 2 x FR VP, 2 x BR VP)

Wolfe, energised by events unfolding, ordered his depleted regulars on his extreme left to pour close-range volleys into the one strength French line at rear of the ridge. The French unit disintegrated. Worse followed when Wolfe led his grenadier unit atop the ridge, whilst his second grenadier unit moved adjacent to the French and Wolfe’s grenadier unit. Meanwhile Townshend threw forward two regular infantry units adjacent to the position occupied by General Levis.



At this point in the battle one should remember that General Montcalm had earlier positioned four vital dumps of stores on the north side of the French occupied ridge; under no circumstances could these stores be allowed to be captured. Unfortunately, one dump was now within proximity to the British, a second under threat. Montcalm suddenly appreciated that his flank was in danger of collapsing and his stores might be lost if the battle was allowed to continue as it had.



If ever a dynamic French response was called for, this was the moment. Montcalm ordered a close assault against Wolfe’s weakened grenadier unit. Unfortunately, whilst the British suffered some casualties [3 figures reduced to 2, the general also surviving a nearby musket shot], they held their ground. Meanwhile, a second French militia unit, this one in a redoubt covering the approaches from the lower Montmorency, sought to use volley fire to weaken Townsend’s thrust. As it transpired, for all the good they did, the militia would have been better off using their powder to light camp fires.



GT8 (BR 5 x AP, FR 5 x AP; Victory level at GT end – 3 x FR VP, 3 x BR VP)

Wolfe, increasingly confident, orchestrated a close assault with the grenadier unit on the lower slope, causing 2 of 4 casualties to the adjacent French unit on the ridge. Wolfe then personally led a bayonet charge against the survivors. No unit could emerge from such an ordeal; the French infantry unit was wiped out.



Critically, Montcalm had now lost both of his 4-strength at-start ridgeline deployed infantry units on the right of his line in the west. In addition, his militia stationed on the shoreline had also been destroyed. Only belatedly did the general appreciate the calamitous state of his defences; three of his five starting units were gone. All that remained of French forces in the central and western sectors was a two-strength militia unit and one four-strength regular infantry unit. All other surviving French forces were defending the Montmorency River approaches.



Desperate to redress an unravelling position, Montcalm ordered the militia adjacent to his regular infantry unit to deliver musketry against Wolfe’s grenadiers. Once again, although Wolfe’s unit took casualties [2 figures at-start reduced to standard bearer only], Wolfe himself survived a second close shave [d6 roll of 1 avoided, with a 2 rolled]. On the French left, fire against Townshend’s slightly depleted regular infantry unit was so intense, the unit disintegrated [all 3 figures shot down]. The British general felt it prudent to hurriedly redeploy to an adjacent regular infantry unit.



GT9 (BR 5 x AP, FR 4 x AP; Victory level at GT end – 4 x FR VP, 4 x BR VP)

As midday approached, General Wolfe sought to tip the balance of the day decisively in his favour. His depleted regular unit north of the ridge advanced and secured the westernmost French stores camp. On the ridge itself, General Wolfe again led his grenadier unit [now only a standard bearer and the general] in a close assault against the adjacent French militia; the plucky Frenchmen, although they took heavy casualties [1 of 2 figures lost, despite the British rolling 5 x d6], stood their ground for France and Montcalm. On the far right, alarmed at his losses, Townsend ordered a fresh infantry unit to march west to the river, clearly intending it join him in a future thrust.



The French, meanwhile, recognising a critical moment in the battle had come, struck back. The militia unit adjacent to Montcalm, cognisant their demise was imminent if they did nothing, made a desperate close assault against Wolfe’s much depleted grenadiers. For the second time that day a British grenadier unit was routed and destroyed (Wolfe himself electing to gallop his horse to his last grenadier unit). To the rear of his lines, Montcalm began the redeployment of an infantry unit, drawn from General Levis’ position, to protect his now vulnerable three camps.



GT10 (BR 6 x AP, FR 3 x AP; Victory level at GT end – 4 x FR VP, 5 x BR VP)

Lunch and the midday hour having passed, Wolfe sought to consolidate his gains. The general himself restored morale in his grenadiers [1 figure to 2]. Wolfe’s regular infantry unit south of the ridge close-assaulted the weak French militia adjacent to Montclam. The English attack destroyed the militia, and the subsequent British advance allowed the English infantry to occupy the former militia positions atop the ridge.



Townshend, meanwhile, too far distant to offer effective musket fire to either the French militia unit in their redoubt, or against Levis’ unit atop the ridge, was largely content to await the arrival of a second as well as a third regular infantry unit set to join him on the west bank of the Montmorency River, below the falls. The British guns atop the falls continued their bombardment, their fire causing no harm to their French target.



Montcalm, observing the advance now of two additional British units from the east, at this point clearly understood his position was in dire peril. For this reason, he ordered his regular infantry unit to close assault the adjacent British regular infantry unit. Whilst British casualties proved relatively light [1 figure of 3 lost], nevertheless the British unit retreated off the ridge, back towards the lake. As a further measure of security, Montcalm ordered the infantry unit dispatched by General Levis to continue moving west behind the ridge, this move intended to secure the second-most western French supply camp from British capture.



GT 11 (BR 6 x AP, FR 5 x AP; Victory level at GT end – 6 x FR VP, 5 x BR VP)

Wolfe, with his scheme of manoeuvre, this hour intended to present Montcalm with an impossible dilemma; for this reason, Wolfe advanced both his depleted grenadier unit as well as his depleted regular infantry unit adjacent to Montcalm’s regular infantry unit. At the same time, his regulars north of the ridge offered long-range musket fire, inflicting casualties on the French regular infantry [1 figure of 4 lost] now securing the second-most westerly French camp. Townshend, meanwhile, advanced with a British regular infantry unit adjacent to the French militia in the eastern redoubt.



Montcalm, recognising he might be on the point of losing the battle, did all he could to inflict maximum harm on the British and wrest back a chance of victory. Personally exhorting the fire of the troops in his infantry unit, the general was rewarded with the sight of his men, at long-range, offering a fusillade of fire into Wolfe’s grenadiers so effective, the British unit disintegrated [2 out of 3 x sixes rolled, the unit was wiped out after the grenadier flag-bearer failed the elite unit surviving die roll].



On the French left, General Levis, recognising the precarious position of his own militia in their redoubt, ordered their withdrawal to the ridge to prevent any cheap victory for Townshend or his adjacent infantry. The French guns north of the falls sought to destroy the much-depleted British light infantry hiding in the woods across the river, a task the French guns succeeded in doing admirably. Meanwhile, in a final act, the much-weakened French regular infantry protecting the second camp offered long-range but ultimately ineffective musket fire against their British opponents.



GT12 (BR 6 x AP, FR 5 x AP; Victory level at GT end – 6 x FR VP, 6 x BR VP)

For Wolfe, the final act had come; it was win now, or die trying. For this reason the general now led his third close assault of the day, this time against Montcalm’s own unit atop the ridge. Although the casualties inflicted by the British were relatively light [one French figure lost], despite the presence of their commander, the French troops gave way. This allowed Wolfe to once again secure the ridge top.



However, the decisive act came with the decision of Captain Lord Robert Culverson to order his depleted platoons [2 of 4 figures remaining in the British unit] to level muskets from their positions in the western-most French camp and fire at their French opponents in the next camp. British musketry proved devastating [both French figures wiped out when 2 of 3 x d6 were a roll of 6].



Montcalm, the security of his camps now compromised and his losses now too great, had no choice but to withdraw, the battle lost. 7 5.00 Posted Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:46 am

