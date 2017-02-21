|
Saga of Desron 58 continues…..
Early hours of April 24, 1945 and the USS Metcalf is patrolling picket duty station #10 off of the west coast of Okinawa. The Metcalf was ordered up in relief of the USS Hart which had to leave to replenish. The crew of the Metcalf is hoping that their patrol duty will be as blessed as the Hart, which was on duty for seven days with no damage and just minor attacks….you don’t suppose the Japanese are saving up for a big attack again?….The crew for the most part is veteran (0) with a well-seasoned XO (+2) but with a green Gunnery Officer (-2, first tour) and an unknown as Engineer Officer (-1).
The morning of April 24 starts out with rain showers which keep the Kamikaze at bay and no attacks show up. The rain front moves out by afternoon however, and the clearing weather brings out a 6 plane enemy attack in two waves….surface fire (2markers) and air support is decent (2 markers each of carrier and marine)….1st wave of three planes sees a near-miss with no damage….but the third attacker makes it through (evasive maneuvers unsuccessful) the AA barrage and hits the aft part of the ship….topside, destroying the #5 5-inch gun position….2 hull points lost….the second wave of three sees all attackers flamed with two near-misses, but no damage….the nighttime hours pass with no attacks.
The morning of April 25th dawns bright and clear….surface support limited today and only limited marine air support shows up this am….however the Japanese are sleeping in late and no attacks show up (rolled a N/A result)….The early hours of the afternoon start peacefully but with poor marine air support and no carrier support…..however, it’s not long before 5 enemy attackers are detected in two waves….first wave of three attackers lead to one near-miss which causes 1 hull point loss as the plane breaks up on impact close aboard the starboard amidships….2 special attackers appear off of the starboard quarter….one is flamed by the marine air group and is a near-miss which cause penetration of the aft fuel tanks leading to 2 fuel points lost….the Okha it was carrying misses wide of the ‘tin can’….the other attacker is shot down by spray fire and splashes in the ocean….the second wave of two attackers and one special attacker see all of them shot down with excellent shooting from the gun positions and none come close to the ship( Gunnery Officer doing well!). Nighttime passes quietly….fuel at 50%, ammo at 70% and Hull at 70%
Weather on April 26th continues warm and dry….surface fire support is very good today….however, it seems like the enemy is sure resting a lot and no attacks show up this am….The afternoon stays clear and both land and carrier support are available, though it is limited (3 markers of land and only 1 of carrier)….just after 1400hrs 6 enemy attackers show up in two waves….the first is shot down by marine air….forward gun positions flame the second with no damage….the third survives all return fire and hits the forward part of the ship (evasive maneuver unsuccessful)….putting two hits (3 needed to destroy) in the CIC killing both the DCO (Damage Control officer) and the Gunnery Officer (both were stationed there…. Chief Petty Officer takes over as DCO and XO takes over as Gunnery Officer)….forward repair crew are able to repair one of the hits….the hit also destroys the forward #1 crew quarters….the second wave sees all planes shot down by marine air and surface fire support….crew impressed with the marine ‘flyboys’….night passes uneventfully….fuel now at 30%, ammo at 50% and Hull at 60%.
The High pressure front stalls out in the area and April 27th dawns clear and sunny….the day turns into another Kikusui day, however, there is very good air support….5 markers each of carrier and marine, but there is limited surface fire support….The Japanese attack starts early with the morning seeing 9 attackers in two waves….surface support and the marine air group quickly splash three of the attackers in the first wave with the other two flamed by the forward gun positions….there is only one near-miss forward that penetrates the forward fuel tank causing two more fuel points lost)….the second wave of four attackers are all shot down before reaching the ship….
The afternoon sees an increase in activity and 18 planes attack in three waves….carrier and marine air support is still very good (5 markers each)….the first wave of 9 planes attacks….however, the air support this pm is not as experienced, or the Japanese pilots are luckier, and they shoot down none of the attackers….it is up to the gun positions now….the XO is the gunnery officer(his modifier is now used, but he is not available to do other things on the ship)….good shooting from the gun positions brings all of the 1st wave planes down with only two near-misses….but one hits at the stern damaging the port screw (2 maneuver points lost) and one clips both radars, destroying both of them….the second wave of 6 planes attacks….air support redeems itself and shoot down three of them….gun positions flame the other three with one near-miss that causes no damage….it looks like the DD just might make it through the Kikusui day attacks….
The third wave of three planes attack….air support is gone now….gun positions continue to bang away, flaming the first two attackers….the third enemy continues to press forward, oblivious to the metal exploding around him….though on burning like a blowtorch, he penetrates the AA fire and hits (evasive maneuver unsuccessful again)….attacker hits topside, aft….and explodes on impact throwing burning aviation fuel all around the aft section….starting a massive deck fire (2 markers)….first attempt by crew to put out fire is not successful and the fire spreads (one more hit added)….second attempt is futile and the deck fire gets out-of-control (4th hit added, when deck fire markers reach a total of 4, fire is not controllable)….Captain has to order abandon ship and the supporting DE approaches to rescue crew….just as the last crew members jump ship, the USS Metcalf suddenly explodes as the fire reaches the aft 5-inch gun magazines….loss of life assumed heavy….
The USS Metcalf is the third destroyer lost to Kamikaze attack off of Okinawa…..The USS Rooks sank, south of the Mariana Islands, as it was being towed to Ulithi Anchorage by the Fleet tug Lipan after heavy damage on April 16th, another Kikusui day!
