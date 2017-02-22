« Prev
Krieg! World War II in Europe» Forums » Sessions

Subject: Dipping back into Krieg! with Barbarossa

J. R. Tracy
Mark was in the mood for some throwback gaming, so we pulled down the original Krieg!, choosing a Barbarossa scenario developed by Alan Emrich for tournament play. I took the Soviets to Mark's Germans, loathe though he is to play the Nazi menace. The scenario structure presumes most of Germany's cardplay takes place 'off-map', with Germany granted forces and replacements according to a fixed schedule. He does open with the Barbarossa card, however, and all its blitzy goodness. It's assumed the Soviets have played cards 1-7, and start with 8 'pending', and Emergency Mobilization automatically occurs on the first turn of the scenario. The Germans accumulate VPs normally in the east and add them to historical achievements in the west and North Africa.

Ready for Russia

It has been nearly twenty years since I last played Krieg!, but I did at least recall that a poorly constructed defense in depth can get you rolled up in a hurry (retreating units carry along anyone they retreat through). I had a lot of freedom of setup as the Reds but I tried to avoid any avalanche-retreat traps while striking a balance between terrain and sheer mass to hold back the fascist tide. The open expanses in the south made me nervous, while I had successive river lines in the north and center. Therefore, I gave the southern third of my defense one of my two precious HQs and maybe a couple more infantry armies than the region really needed.

Army Group North on the move

Mark's attack was a thing of beauty. He did a great job optimizing the double-attack advantage of blitz turns, annihilating the Western Military District in the opening hours of the campaign. My Baltic defenders fled in terror to the next river line, and I rushed troops north to fill the gaping hole in the center. However, on the second turn he repeated the feat and added another fistful of dead Soviet infantry to my 'available' pile. My faith in river bonuses proved ill-founded. More troubling, however, was the fate of my armor assets, which were booted five and six turns down the turn track thanks to less-than-stellar Delay rolls. The one piece of good news was the Soviet mobilization schedule - every season saw a fresh horde appear, ready to greet the Nazi spearheads.

Strong in the south

Winter slowed the German pace, but I was still well short of the bodies I needed to meet every threatened axis of advance. Army Group North was in striking distance of Moscow, so I maxed out the capital's defense and protected the flanks with cav and Shock Armies. Leningrad was close to a lost cause at this point, with the Finns cutting off reinforcement paths and German infantry on the doorstep of the Hermitage. The Luftwaffe had been a critical element of German success, but each use of an air support unit consigned it to the Delay track. Mark wisely held one air unit back, however, for just this sort of opportunity. Stukas and Ju-88s helped break the southern shoulder of Moscow's defense, and by March '42 sauerbraten was on the menu in the Kremlin cafe.

Uncle Joe reaches for his go-bag

Despite the fall of both Leningrad and Moscow the Soviet situation didn't look too dire on the map. However, the Red Army had suffered terrible losses, and I had little hope of marshaling the offensive firepower I needed to deny a German auto-victory by summer of 1942. Therefore we called it, declaring a decisive German victory. I had a great time, despite getting my ass kicked. I love the Soviet situation in Barbarossa, and though no game yet really captures the feel of the campaign, I always enjoy trying to slow the German juggernaut. Mark mastered the tools, however, and stone cold smoked me. I feel Krieg's real strengths are one level above a campaign scenario like this, but I still like mechanisms like the impact of blitz turns and the fickle vagaries of the Delay die roll. This was a very enjoyable session, whetting my appetite for more of the same or perhaps a dip into Totaler Krieg!.

I was shot at dawn
Eric Walters
"...the art of manoeuvering armies...an art which none may master by the light of nature. but to which, if he is to attain success, a man must serve a long apprenticeship." -- G.F.R. Henderson
Kiev still stands! Oh...uh...what difference does that make...gee....
