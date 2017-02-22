|
Hello,
First of all, for this little solo session, I decided to use an alternate deployment for the Tirailleurs Corses. On several books I read about the battle, they were deployed at the very beginning into the vineyards east of Telnitz. Secondly, I also use a victory condition used during the playtest session that I really really enjoyed : if the coalition can manage to take two objectives to the French, the French must control 11 objectives by the end of the 1300 turn. That was a good reason for the coalition to attack ; and you could attack on the right or on the left.
Then, I designed several plans for each side and selected the one to be used with a dieroll. Then, I played a strategic card : Davout will not arrive on the battlefield.
COALITION STRATEGY
Coalition strategy is an overall move to the north. The main attack will be led by Bagration supported by the Guard on the Santon. The 4th Column must advance at the same rate from the Stare to Girzikowitz. The 5th Column will move to Blaziowitz and remain in reserve. The 3rd Column will cover Pratze while the 2nd Column will move to the Stare Vinohrady. The 1st Column and the advance guard will attack the French right at the very beginning of the battle and have to draw forces in this sector and hold the coalition left flank.
FRENCH STRATEGY
The French Strategy is a strong attack in the North, led by IV Corps and V Corps toward Blaziowitz, supported by the Guard (behind Soult) and the Reserve Cav (behind Lannes). In order to outflank the enemy and protect the French right flank, Bernadotte's I Corps and the Grenadier division under Duroc will move to Pratze. Then, the idea is to send the IV Corps to the Stare Vinohrady with the Grenadiers and threaten the Coalition lines of communication with Lannes. Bernadotte would - if still in good shape - try to attack the Pratzenberg itself.
TURNS 0600 to 0800
The great moves begin, the attack on the French right flank starts at 0700 by an attack of Keinmayer's light cavalry on the French defenders in Sokolnitz which is quickly captured. At 0800, the 1st Column begins its attack on Telnitz. It is at this moment a total failure, the regiment Vieille Ingrie is completely routed by the Tirailleurs corses.
At 0800, Napoleon is aware of a strong attack on his left, as his "éclaireurs" (recon) send some intelligence about the columns of Bagration and Constantin [tactical card]. And while Soult is moving toward Blaziowitz, the position is found under the control of Kollowrat's 4th Column.
Situation at 0900 [sorry for bad quality]
INTENTIONS
My intentions for the French is to attack strongly the next turn with Soult and wait for Bagration to close in to attack with Lannes and Murat. The hard part will be to challenge the Russian guard.
For the Coalition, intention is to remain defensive around Blaziowitz with half the 4th Column, use half of it to turn the French line by its left and send Lichtenstein's cavalry there as well. I may also have Bagration move a bit North and Constantin a bit South so that the Guard will be able to help both Bagration and Kollowrath.
On the left, I should renew the attacks to take Telnitz. The 2nd and 3rd Column have already arrived at their defensive positions and will remain there until the end...Well, maybe not for the 2nd Column if I need it to attack the right flank of the French attack toward Blaziowitz.
Little update after about a third of the 0900 turn...
Soult took the initiative and attacked strongly Kollowrat's positions around Blaziowitz. The battle quickly turned into Soult's favour despite some losses from artillery fire. But Kollowrat losses were still light. However, the Russian brigade had been seriously weakened. The 4th Column commander then organised his defense with his second line of austrian regiments. He sent about half of them north of Blaziowitz in order to threaten Soult's left. The remaining troops were kept in reserve to fill the holes in the line.
But then, Lichtenstein counter-attacked. The Austrian kurassiers crushed the elite light infantry regiment of Vandamme's division by turning it on its right flank. The whole regiment was quickly obliterated and the men were casualties or prisonners. The russian cavalry brigade from the 5th Column were sent to attack the Dragoon division of the IV Corps. The Dragoons were completely crushed...In about a quarter an hour, the French advance had been halted with incredibly high losses.
Napoleon had no choice but to order the Guard to move to Blaziowitz and turn the tide...
Comments.
First of all, the French attacks during the first activation were not really successful : 1 retreat ; 1 pile reduced + rout ; 1 pile reduced. For this result, 3 step losses had been lost and a 30 SP pile had been routed. Then, during Kollowrat activation, artillery fire reduced a QT 9 Light Infantry but a counter-attack failed in extremis. Finally, Lichtenstein activation was a load of luck for the coalition side : Vandamme's QT 9 Light Reg did nothing during the defensive fire ; the attacker DR was terrible with a -5 thanks to the flank attack. The pursuit destroyed the regiment. Against the Dragoons : they counter-charged but fail to get any result despite a minus 4 combat, letting the coalition send reinforcement adjacent with no more counter-charge. Then, with a final DRM of 0, two Russian stacks attacked and rolled a 2. I used the card to reroll...and got a 4.
Soult losses are extremely high in just a few activations. Next move will be to send the Guard : it should be able to crush the remnants of the 4th Column and push back the 5th...before the Russian guard join the action (yeah, since the French guard will be committed, I will send the Russian one to help in this sector : Bagration will be left to cover the flank).
On the French right flank, Legrand is trying to to hold Telnitz despite the odds and the rout of the Tirailleurs Corses. With three regiments, he also intend to counter-attack Keinmayer's vanguard at Sokolnitz.
For now, nothing happened yet in the North.
Situation at 10 00
After the terrible fights around Blaziowitz, Marshal Lannes started his attack on Bagration's force, deployed about a mile east of the Santon. Despite heavy losses from the attackers, Bagration's forces suffered a lot : one regiment destroyed, one routed, two still in quite good shape ; but the cavalry did crushed the French cavalry division of Lannes' corps...Just to be crushed back by Marshal Murat, charging with Milhaud division.
But then, the Russian imperial Guard entered into play. Milhaud and Murat were attacked by the whole Cavalry of the Guard. Murat's men bravery was exceptionnal : they stood against incredible odds and repulsed every single charge. If the cavalry was unsuccessful, one infantry regiment of the Guard did pushed back a french line regiment which losses were around 50% at this moment.
In the center, Bernadotte and Duroc were still advancing in the fog, but it was now clear that only Przybyzcewsky would be able to stand against their combined attack.
With an incredible resistance in the North, Napoleon hopped that these two units would be able to reach a decision by threatening the army's flank.
(I'll post a picture later)
