Serious Gamer
United States
Apple Valley
California
After 1 hour of explaining the basics of the game as best as I could, we were all off on a journey. I played as the Magician, others played as the Captain, Dwarf, White Knight, Black Knight, Swordsman, Amazon, Woods Girl, and Berserker. We all started at the Inn, Except for the Dwarf who opted to start at the Guard House. I warned that many of them wouldn't be alive by the end of it, and sure enough, by the end of the first day, one had died.
The Black Knight, if I remember correctly.
Via suicide.
The game of life in the Realm was too harsh on just the first day, even though no monsters were around. Which someone else found out on the next day. The Captain, if I recall correctly. After moving to the Ruins.
Soon after the Amazon followed.
By day 4, only 6 remained.
I tried to gather up record sheets from the other characters to attempt a more clear retelling of what happened. I have them for all the others, except the Woods Girl. She survived for a while, assisting the Dwarf in the Caves. I believe she ended up lasting 'till the end of the game, but didn't get anywhere near enough points to win.
For the other 5 characters, I've retrieved their Record Sheets. Including my own (the Magician's). I'll try to recollect the story as best as possible from those records. Even though most of them are unclear, such as not specifying which clearing they are moving to when they write down the Move activity (much less the tile).
The White Knight mostly played it safe, hiding a lot, and slowly making his way through the Maple Woods, the Borderlands, and eventually made his way to the Deep Woods. There he intended to find and search the Statue for its treasures. Despite the advice from others, including the Magician, who stated that the Statue was too light on treasures to be worthwhile, he persisted. To no avail. After leaving the Deep Woods, after killing a Giant, and becoming frustrated to no end with not being able to find treasures or do much, he decided to try finding another adventure in the afterlife on Day 9.
Thankfully, the other remaining adventurers (including the elusive Woods Girls) lasted longer and were more smart about their adventuring. The Dwarf moved from the Guard House all the way to the Deep Woods. From there, he teamed up with the Woods Girl and opted to Follow her for much of the journey. Their teamwork paid off, as they both soon came face to face with a pack of wolves in the Pine Woods. The Dwarf kept the distracted while the Woods Girl helped pick them off one by one, though somehow the Dwarf ended up getting lucky and hacked up the majority of them. From there they made their way to the Caves, where the Pool was at. The Dwarf and the Woods Girl made their way to it while also fending off some Serpents, who would later regenerate and respawn to continually harass them. But they seemed to do well, taking advantage of the Dwarf's ability to roll 1 die in caves. Until the Octopus showed up and killed the Dwarf on Day 13. At that point the Woods Girl had to run and make her way out. And that was the last anyone heard of her.
The Swordsman went to the Ruins, and the Hoard was revealed. During that time the Berserker opted to follow the Amazon, and they got in a fight in the Borderlands with some trolls. The Magician had been in that area during that time, and used his Control Bats spell to control the bats, which he sent to the Amazon and Berserker on the next day. The Amazon fell in the resulting battle, but the Berserker managed to kill them all, though he suffered many wounds from them. He spend a few days recovering in the Ruins, fighting another battle with more bats that eventually showed up (this time not sent by the Magician), and ended up killing them all again, while receiving plenty more wounds, which he then had to spend another few days recovering from. He made an uneasy alliance with the Swordsman for a while, who was tempted to try and kill the Berserker while he was weak, but decided against it. They stuck together and searched for a while in the Ruins, hoping to get the treasures in the Hoard. But a bunch of goblins and a Tremendous dragon dissuaded them from staying for too long.
Meanwhile, the Magician had transformed himself in a squirrel to walk the woods to get around faster, bypassing bridges and such to move around the valleys faster, making his way to the Deep Woods to learn 3 spells from the Statue (Deal with Goblins, Protection from Magic, Whistle for Monsters). At one point he even controlled a group of Giant Bats at the Ledges, which flew him to the Ruins (and would go on to attack the Berserker and Amazon). To apologize for doing so (and also to try and get a treasure from the Berserker which contained an artifact), the Magician opted to cast Remedy to break a Curse that had been laid on the Berserker who had been cursed after searching the Crypt of the Knight at the Lair in the Borderlands, with the Swordsman. But before he could get to the Berserker, he became sick of the curse and decided to off himself. He got tired of being disgusting and squeaking all the time.
Berserker eventually went his separate way, and spent the rest of his days in the Mountain in a futile search before offing himself on Day 21.
He would go to the Borderlands to try and learn more spells at the Altar in the Borderlands, and attempt to destroy a dragon after breaking the transform spell on himself with Remedy, and use the transform spell on the Dragon to try and turn it into a Frog or something, to get some much needed Notoriety points, but to no avail.
The Swordsman, with no friends left, searched in futility for a treasure site to loot that wasn't too dangerous of a place to be, but every place was dangerous.
In the end, no one was able to gain enough points to make them remembered in the Realm. More lives that had their own stories that no one will remember, among all the other lives that had been claimed through the passage of time, in the Magic Realm.
PS: Though it is kinda hilarious to visualize a squirrel trying to learn a spell at the statue.
Chris Laudermilk
United States
Orange County
California
Wish I could have made it, but too many other things were scheduled over the weekend & no con for me.
That looks like a much more reasonable board than we saddled ourselves with last year.
Quantum Jack
United States
Kentucky
How many were first timers?
Serious Gamer
United States
Apple Valley
California
Quantum_Jack wrote:
How many were first timers?
All but 1, and he hadn't played, for many years, and he had played only once before.
Serious Gamer
United States
Apple Valley
California
claudermilk wrote:
Wish I could have made it, but too many other things were scheduled over the weekend & no con for me. :cry:
That looks like a much more reasonable board than we saddled ourselves with last year.
We had a bigger table.
