Here we go with my second attempt of Retaking Vierville. Think I got most of the rules correct this time, I hope. I also wanted to try a different tactic with the Germans by having more squads entering to the North of the initial Airborne units, in the hopes of delaying the US Reinforcements from linking up.
Initial Setup
After the Germans 1st Turn Movement Phase
End of German 1st Turn
Begin US 1st Turn
The Rally Phase has the one Airborne Squad Self Rallying. I wrote down in my notes a die-roll of 5 (with a +4 DM and -1 for being in a Building) they shouldn’t have Rallied. I forgot about the +1 for the Self Rallying modifier. Grrrr!
After US Defensive fire German Turn 2
The Airborne Squads are able to flush out the German Squad and its Leader from the NW building. I was thinking of having all the US Forces come in on the other road, but decided to take this guy out as quickly as possible.
German Turn 2 After the Advance Phase
Close Combat, lets see if I have this odds issue I had previously worked out. The Germans attack at 9:7. Since they are the attackers, this is rounded down to 1:1, with a Kill # of 5, correct?
The Airborne unit then defends against one of the German 1st Line Squads and the Leader at 7:5. Does that make it 3:2 since you round up as the Defender? No Ambush.
The Airborne Squad rolled a 3 and the Germans rolled an 8, so the Germans are all kilt, correct?
End of German Turn 2
End of US Movement Phase Turn 2
You can see that the Airborne Squads were dodging enemy fire all the way down, becoming pinned with German Final Protective Fire when they got adjacent. The Germans also became pinned with rolling a 7 the FPF roll, matching their Morale.
Close Combat
This attack has the Airborne Squad attacking at 7:5, so rounding down becomes 1:1 with Kill # of 5, yes?
The Broken Infantry and Leader will defend at 5:7, so they are also at 1:1 with rounding up, correct?
US rolls a 6, and with the -2DRM against Broken Units, this is enough to kill off the Germans, which they roll a 10.
This attack has AB Squads attacking at 15:4, so 3:1 after rounding down and a Kill # of 8. The Germans defending against one AB Squad and Leader are at 1:2. The US rolls an 8 and ther Germans just missed their Kill # by 1. German eliminated.
German Close Combat in Turn 3
Germans attack at 3:1, with 11 attack factors against 3.5, since the AB unit is pinned, and the AB Squad defends at 1:1 (3.5:5), correct?
With the German Leader Bonus, they obtain their Kill # and the US Squad is destroyed.
End of German Turn 3
Close Combat on US Turn 3
Here the US attacks at 15:8, which is just shy of 2:1 so it rounds down the 3:2 column and a Kill # of 6, but also get a bonus DRM since the Germans are Broken. The Germans opt for a 1:1 (8:8) and a Kill # of 5. An Ambush roll of 2 for the US and a 5 for the Germans means the US gets to take their shot first. They roll a 6, which is enough to eliminate the German squads without the DRM’s of -2 for the Leader and the -2 for the Broken German units.
Begin Turn 4
A German Close Combat has them attacking at 11:7, so 3:2 and the US defending at 7:5, so 3:2, correct?
The Germans obtain an Ambush (1 to the US 5), and with the DRM’s, eliminate the Airborne unit.
All Victory Hexs are now under German control.
Rout Phase US Turn 4
In the above picture, does the AB unit in K6 receive a DM marker? Its in a building, but is also within range and in LOS of the enemy.
Close Combat in US Turn 4
US attacks at 9:5 (1 AB Squad and 2 Leaders), so 3:2 and the Germans defend at 5:9, so 1:1. No Ambush this time. The US rolls snake eyes, but since Leaders are a part of the attack, no Leader Creation roll, correct? Forgot to take pictures here.
The Germans last attack in Close Combat. Captain Dunn is toast with >10-1 odds and a Kill # of 13 and no hope.
End of German Turn 5
End of US Turn 5 after the Prep Fire Phase
I called the game here since the US has no chance of reclaiming of the Victory hex’s.
Dead Pile
The lower two German units where replaced with Lower Quality units after failing ELR.
This time around, the German were able to take, and hold, Vierville. I was wondering if I made a mistake by sending those units up North when the Airborne forces removed them rather quickly, but in the end, they gave the other German squads time to consolidate and remove the original Airborne units and then hunker down in the Victory buildings and let them the Airborne units come to them. I had another idea for the Germans, but I want to play with Flame Throwers and Machine Guns, so time to head over to the Rat Wars!
Questions:
1) During the Rally Phase, a Broken Unit that is in a building that is in sight and within range of an enemy unit, does it get a DM marker?
2) A Fire Group that fires from the same hex that didn’t use the Leader Bonus during First Fire, can that Leader bonus be used during Defensive Fire?
To answer your questions from a full ASL perspective which may or may not be useful,
1)In the rally phase, you could chose to leave the DM on him but otherwise no. Being in the LOS of an enemy isn't sufficient for a DM.
The broken unit would get a DM if it were fired upon with a result of at least a PTC in a subsequent phase regardless of whether it passed the check or not.
If a good order unit moves adjacent during the movement phase it would also get a DM.
2) You can always decline to use leadership direction when making an attack. So in effect you could leave the leadership mod out in First Fire but use it in Subsequent First Fire and Final Protective Fire.
Questions:
Questions:
1) During the Rally Phase, a Broken Unit that is in a building that is in sight and within range of an enemy unit, does it get a DM marker?
I'm not familiar with the wording of the ASLSK rules, but in ASL, no unit would get a DM placed on them during the RPh. (If there is an enemy unit adjacent, that would prevent an already-placed DM counter from being removed.) Typically, DM counters are placed on already-broken units when the unit is attacked, if an enemy unit moves adjacent to it, or if, at the start of the RtPh, the broken unit is in Open Ground and within LOS and normal range of an enemy unit.
Quote:
2) A Fire Group that fires from the same hex that didn’t use the Leader Bonus during First Fire, can that Leader bonus be used during Defensive Fire?
Again, I don't know the wording of the ASLSK rules, but in ASL that would not be allowed, because that would constitute the formation of a "new" FG.
Repoman wrote:
So in effect you could leave the leadership mod out in First Fire but use it in Subsequent First Fire and Final Protective Fire.
Sorry, but that is not correct (for ASL rules). A7.53 "Leader direction used during Defensive First Fire can be used again in Subsequent First Fire, FPF, or Final Fire, but again only for one firing unit/SW or FG -- and that unit/SW/FG can only include firers he directed during First Fire ...."
Oops, I think there are some fundamental flaws in your CC process.
First, the broken units should be routing away from the adjacent enemy (or getting eliminated for failure to rout) and thus shouldn't be in CC at all.
In SK, the only way I can think of for broken units to be in CC is if they break while already in Melee. If that happens, however, they will not be attacking back.
Second, I think you will be better off if you do not think of the phasing player as the attacker in CC and his opponent as the defender. Both sides defend and attack in CC. Leaders have to choose which squad to defend with, and when attacking you have to decide how to allocate your attacks. But both sides will be rounding down when they attack.
Third, pinned units have their FP halved in their CC attacks but not in their CC defense.
I hope I have understood the situation correctly and that this helps.
Strategically, slowing down the American reinforcements is key to German success.
I am not sure I would put a squad AND a leader so close to the American entry edge, however.
-
perrycocke wrote:
Oops, I think there are some fundamental flaws in your CC process.
First, the broken units should be routing away from the adjacent enemy (or getting eliminated for failure to rout) and thus shouldn't be in CC at all.
In SK, the only way I can think of for broken units to be in CC is if they break while already in Melee. If that happens, however, they will not be attacking back.
Second, I think you will be better off if you do not think of the phasing player as the attacker in CC and his opponent as the defender. Both sides defend and attack in CC. Leaders have to choose which squad to defend with, and when attacking you have to decide how to allocate your attacks. But both sides will be rounding down when they attack.
Third, pinned units have their FP halved in their CC attacks but not in their CC defense.
I hope I have understood the situation correctly and that this helps.
Quote:
First, the broken units should be routing away from the adjacent enemy (or getting eliminated for failure to rout) and thus shouldn't be in CC at all.
Nuts! I don't remember the particulars of that, but obviously I got it wrong. And I did it twice!
Quote:
But both sides will be rounding down when they attack.
That seems more succinctly put. Did I have the ratios correct in these attacks?
Quote:
Third, pinned units have their FP halved in their CC attacks but not in their CC defense.
This I did not know, thanks for the heads up.
