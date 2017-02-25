perrycocke wrote:

Oops, I think there are some fundamental flaws in your CC process.



First, the broken units should be routing away from the adjacent enemy (or getting eliminated for failure to rout) and thus shouldn't be in CC at all.



In SK, the only way I can think of for broken units to be in CC is if they break while already in Melee. If that happens, however, they will not be attacking back.



Second, I think you will be better off if you do not think of the phasing player as the attacker in CC and his opponent as the defender. Both sides defend and attack in CC. Leaders have to choose which squad to defend with, and when attacking you have to decide how to allocate your attacks. But both sides will be rounding down when they attack.



Third, pinned units have their FP halved in their CC attacks but not in their CC defense.



I hope I have understood the situation correctly and that this helps.

First, the broken units should be routing away from the adjacent enemy (or getting eliminated for failure to rout) and thus shouldn't be in CC at all.

Nuts! I don't remember the particulars of that, but obviously I got it wrong. And I did it twice!

But both sides will be rounding down when they attack.



That seems more succinctly put. Did I have the ratios correct in these attacks?

Third, pinned units have their FP halved in their CC attacks but not in their CC defense.

This I did not know, thanks for the heads up.