Mike Hoyt
United States
Durango
Colorado
Am (re)discovering WS&IM as part of a new found interest in the era of Sailing ships. Impetus this time around is my first couple of plays of 1805: Sea of Glory which really exposed me to the strategic scope of Napoleonic warfare at sea, and coincided with my re-reading of the Hornblower series, a great combination in which book and game reinforced my understanding of each.
Which lead to reading The War for all the Oceans, by Atkinson, a strategic study of the era, and when I read about the Battle of the Nile, I remembered it as a scenario in WS&IM. So pulled out the game to give it a try.
I've had WS&IM since it was published, but have never played anything but the smaller scenarios, Nile looked like a fun chance to try something bigger. Filling out the log sheets was tedious, I see that now-a-days people have posted various electronic versions of the logs but I didn't have ready access to a printer and decided to just do it the old-fashioned way. As I almost mindlessly bubbled in the squares I let my mind drift to building a program that could print the logs on demand, maybe some day
The set-up was rather fun, I recognized some of the ship names from my reading and I now know enough to understand what a spring was, so reading the optional rules was enlightening. I didn't think the map was quite accurate, and when I compared to the ones in my book(s) I decided to treat the light grey area to port of the anchored French ship as shoals, my understanding is that the French didn't think there was enough sea room to that side to worry about, and the British being able to get in there and double their line was the key to this battle, so I wanted it to be possible, but risker for the British.
In the game things went very much like they did historically. Alert French lookouts spotted the British just as they appeared off the entrance to the bay, but it took time for the unprepared French to ready their ships and there was confusion as to what to work on first. Some ships determined to fight from their anchorage, so bent on springs (a cable passed from the waist or stern of the ship up to the anchor such that when the cable is pulled on the ship pivots around the anchor). Other ships, especially those furthest from the British, began to raise sail, then anchor (one ship got it backwards and began to drift before re-anchoring in a hurry!)
The first British ships into the bay swept around the head of the anchored French and sailed down the French port, raking the lead French ship as they went. With the first several of the French ships doubled (taking fire form both sides, and only able to respond on one side or the other in turn), the second wave of British ships headed further in to engage the French ships that had gotten underway but could make almost no progress into the wind which was at the British backs. (The wind never varied the whole game. Which was a huge help to the British)
The largest French Ship, Orient, manged to close the van of the second British wave, and while she did some credible damage, the British were able to bring four ships to bear and with no other French ship able to beat up wind quickly enough to help, Orient was forced to strike.
Meanwhile the doubled and anchored French ships found yet another disadvantage, their Average crews gained no improvement on the Hit Tables, while the Crack and Elite British crews almost always gained an increase of two tables. Outnumbered and outclassed, the French could only try desperate measures like swinging their ships close enough to attempt grappling with aggressive British ships that came close enough, but none of the grappling attempts worked and the whole battle was decided by cannon fire (which is not always the case with WS&IM I understand)
I called it after 6 French ships had struck, the interesting maneuvering was mostly done and the die-rolling was becoming tedious. I enjoyed the game because it cemented and illustrated my understanding of this famous historical battle, but I am open to suggestions as to a better rule set for these larger battles.
Disappointed that the pictures didn't come out
Stephen Sanders
United States
Henderson
Texas
DNA results:Scottish, Dutch, English, Irish, German, French, Iberian Peninsula = 100% American!
I remember playing this scenario back in the 70's. It was a sight to behold.
Flying Colors is usually thought to be a better (or imho the best) game for the larger battles of the age of sails.
