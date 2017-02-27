|
-
Jörn Mang
Germany
Ludwigshafen am Rhein
-
Alright, this my session report début. Constructive criticism is welcome.
After solo-ing EPIC Bussaco a few days ago, I had the chance to play an epic scenario 2v2 yesterday. Our guests, two soon-to-be-wed friends, took on the role of Blücher and his Prussian Army of Silesia. My wife and I played Napoleon's attacking French forces. We used standard 2v2 rules with the role of Commander-in-Chief passing to me. Before the battle, I tried to assess the French situation: The French forces were smaller, but especially the center had some of the most elite formations I had seen in a battle. Although the Guard units in the center would have to attack fortified positions, I saw them as having an edge over Blücher's Ardon-Semilly-frontline. On the French left flank, quickly seizing the city hexes of Clacy would help towards throwing the Prussian right wing. On our right flank, we would have to prevent those pesky Germans from gaining a foothold in Athies while using the troops in between the right and center sections for a limited attack. Overall, the terrain had enough open spaces between the distinctive 4 towns (2 hexes each) to allow for cavalry and infantry maneouvres and attacks.
The game started with a very active French center. A sequence of Force March - Bayonet Charge - Force March in the first three turns saw the French Old & Young Guard units punch a considerable hole into the Prussian front. The Bayonet Charge card yielded three victory points and had me triumphantly raise my French Bayonet from 1878 (that I purchased on a flea market at the Côte D'Azur a few years ago). The Prussian counter-attacks had less of a punch and allowed for damaged French formations to conduct an orderly reatreat. The French also gained the upper hand on the right flank after combined attacks of infantry and cavalry (Cuirassiers and Heavy Guard Cavs, both having been moved in a Grand Manoeuvre) proved lethal to Blücher's left flank. Only the Prussian grenadier units on the hills across from Athies stood their ground and dished out volleys that would make their commander proud. The French left, the calmest section throughout the battle, had some moderate firefights erupting, both sides looking to control the hilly terrain across from Clacy.
In the course of the battle, Blücher regained his composure and showed the French center and right flank, why he was called 'Marschall Vorwärts' (funnily, I know a descendant of Blücher, who is a member of the Social Democrats like me. The party newspaper is called 'Vorwärts' (forward) so on an occasion I suggested to him to dress up in a uniform made from those newspapers.). Prussian combined cavalry and infantry advances decimated a lot of French troops and came dangerously close to hunting down several damaged units. Lucky for us, the coup de grace was averted quite often by counterattacks and retreats, so that a lot of French 1-or-2 block formations could go and stick to the base line like an 80s composer of rock songs. The sizeable lead in victory banners that Napoleon had carved out of the enemy lines was thus cemented, with the French drawing close to victory. Two Fire and Hold cards used by us for the left and right wings broke the Prussian ranks and another cavalry advance on the right finally sent them running. In the end, France sported 14 banners and Prussia 6. For relatively inexperienced players, our enemies made some good moves. But as always, luck plays a role in Commands & Colors: Napoleonics. I drew considerably better cards, with lots of Force March, Bayonet Charges or Élan cards that gave me the flexibility to punch the enemy and retreat reduced units at the same time when needed. I knew my enemy Commander-in-Chief to play an artillery-reliant defensive style, while I favor mobile hit-and-regroup attacks, when conditions on the board give me the chance. Hitting key artillery units with cavalry attacks thus reduced Prussian defensive capabilities early on and gave the Prussian counter-offensive less of a punch.
The losses were overwhelmingly infantry units. Not a single cavalry unit or leader had been wiped out and three Prussian artillery units against no French artillery blocks. While the towns of Semilly and Ardon could not be captured, the situation on the board looked favorable for Napoleon.
Most importantly, everyone had a lot of fun and our opponents vowed to defeat us next time. In my book, EPIC Laon is a fun, fast-paced battle, although somewhat in favor of the French player(s). The French elite units in the center earned a lot of victory banners. They die like normal units, but when given the chance to attack with cards like Bayonet Charge, they can and did tear through the enemy ranks. It's not criticism of the battle, I would just recommend the more experienced side to play Prussia next time.
So long & thanks for all the fish
Jörn
TL;DR - Shooty shooty, punchy punchy. Napoleon wins. Battle in favor of France.
-
-
David Martin
United States
Wheaton
Illinois
-
Thanks for posting this—it was a nice read. It would be nice to see a few more pictures, especially some 'action shots' of the battle's most decisive moments. But the synopsis of the battle is clear and flows nicely. The 'before' and 'after' pictures are great. I look forward to trying my hand at an Epic scenario some day.
-
|