Japanese Navy: Daniel Blumentritt
Allied Navies: John Pack
This will be a little bit different than most BGG session reports. Rather than post the whole game at once, we'll post updates on the game every few days, and let people comment on it as we go. As of this initial writing the game is still ongoing, but we are several turns into it already. The game will stay well ahead of the postings, so feel free to post whatever you see fit as it will not affect the game in progress. Comment, kibitiz, critique, ask questions, etc. This is your chance to offer observations, speculation, and strategic alternatives, and/or your thoughts on the Open Turn 2 scenario. Speaking of which...
Open Turn 2:
Historically, Japan did not control the Central Pacific on Turn One during the war. In fact, patrols in that area would have alerted the USN to IJN intentions and negated any chance for a surprise attack at Pearl Harbor. "Open Turn 2" (OT2) is a VITP scenario starting on Turn 2 with the Central Pacific historically open as a way to balance an excellent game that tends to favor the Japanese side more as players gain more experience.
OT2 assumes reasonable raid results at both Indonesia and Pearl Harbor for two rounds, allowing both commanders more historical abilities to base and use their fleets. The Japanese player should feel quite a bit more stretched to accomplish their goals on Turn 2, a little more line with how stretched the IJN (and IJA) actually were in the first few months of the war despite winning nearly every battle.
Full text of scenario is here if you want:
Open Turn 2 Setup
In summary, the USN gets 3 damaged but floating BBs, 1 CA, and 7th AF out of the Pearl Harbor raid, as well as having two more BBs resting in the mud there. They set up first and the main decision point is how many carriers should threaten Indonesia vs how many should threaten Japan and the Marianas. Japan sets up next and can declare that the Yokosuka amphibious unit invaded any base it could have reached on turn 1. From there the turn 2 patrols begin and the game proceeds as normal, although there are two OOB changes to reflect history more. Shoho may start the game in Truk (since it fought in the Coral Sea on turn 2) and the F-Boat arrives on Turn 5 (a little after a US submarine sunk the Kako).
This matchup occured as part of the King of the Hill continuous play-by-email ladder. John and I decided we wanted to give OT2 a try. It's tough on Japan to be sure, and probably isn't great for beginners, but we both felt confident enough in our IJN play to just flip a virtual coin to determine sides. There was no bid to the game either, which we both felt was a plus.
Pre-Game Setup: I'll go ahead and post the particular basing setups we used here and give people a couple of days to comment on OT2 in general or on our approaches specifically.
John can talk more about his reason for the 4/1 CV split. It definitely puts a lot of pressure on the Marianas, making it hard for me to convert the Philippines, but also will likely let me get away with 1 fewer LBA in Indonesia than otherwise. I am less worried about Japan since he has no base there, so I plan to patrol a single BB and add a 2 or 3-factor CV. The second BB starting in Yokosuka Navy Yard is there so it can either backup the Japanese Is. patroller in the raid phase, or go to the Aleutians to escort an invasion of Dutch Harbor - I find the BB especially helpful up here out of range of Allied battleships as they tend to dissuade small cruiser forces.
One small but notable difference between OT2 and most standard games of Victory in the Pacific is that the surviving US battleships from the opening raid are all still in Pearl Harbor rather than sitting in Samoa, which means he doesn't have a lot of surface strength that can secure make it to the Coral Sea. So, I'd like to go in there in with a few battleships and a big CV as it would be very tough for him to win any attrition against that. But with the added threats to my interior areas, I may not have the forces to spare.
I like the Allied position. They threaten the Japanese Islands, Marianas, and Indonesia. Any success in those areas would probably doom the IJN.
The IJN must score big this turn. All three of the Coral Sea, U.S. Mandate and the Hawaiian islands must be threatened with patrollers. Taking the Coral Sea is the safe play. I like the invasion of Dutch Harbor as well. Closing off the Central Pacific will become very important.
Have you gents thought about writing this up as an actual Series Replay article complete with expert (or knowledgeable) neutral commentary about tactics, strategy, and rules who will comment upon both player's actions and the mistakes, if any, they make? Something like this would be excellent for War Diary ... IF it had a Neutral Commentator's point of view written into it.
That's an excellent idea! I'll check into that ASAP. What is War Diary?
War Diary Magazine's website can be found here:
www.wardiarymagazine.com
It's rather like the old General Magazine, save that it doesn't restrict itself to old Avalon Hill games. It covers everything imaginable a wargamer could conceive of. There are interviews with new and old popular designers, developers, publishers. There are articles about games from well known authors.
We have for the last year and a half been trying to organize people to write up Series Replay Articles using the same format as the old General, that being turns presented and explained by the individual players, and then a commentary of the player's moves, strategy, and tactics, as well as important rules and their nuances by a well known and knowledgeable player/tester/designer. It's our belief that games are best advertised by articles that showcase how they are played and explaining standard strategies and tactics so players are not left in the dark trying to figure everything out from the ground floor. They're instead given some comprehension of the way the game plays so they have a beginning point. In doing this, we believe we provide a far better advertisement of a game than a simple one page piece of cover art from the box. We believe that if you explain how a game works, you get far more people interested than you otherwise would.
But, check out the website, www.wardiarymagazine.com
Take Care,
Tom Cundiff
USN CV Set up
I've played Open Turn Two several times. I've seen almost all the carrier placement options used -- which is good as it indicates players value the different choices.
In a standard VITP game, players universally want 3 CV in Australia to put pressure on Indonesia. 4 or 5 puts incredible pressure on Indo -- but it can be countered easily while it takes pressure off of CPO and the Aleutians.
In OT2, the option is not controlled by the dice but by the USN commander. In a game with Joe Dragan as USN, I saw what happened with all 5 CV in Australia. The failure to capitalize on the CPO opening pushed the game nearly into the standard offensives -- and resulted in a crushing IJN victory.
In this game, I think I pushed to balance too far to the other side -- maximizing pressure in the interior, but letting Indonesia off too easily. I think now that my opinion is that 3 CV in Pearl and two in Indonesia is the right balance -- but I suspect a case for one or three in Australia could still be made.
I'll definitely be following this thread.
I think VITP is a great game, but not too realistic, in that the game is biased towards an IJN victory when played by experienced people.
I hope I learn some new strategies.
I like to play the Allies any time....
